We are IT Philippines Inc. and Forsway Partner to Deploy Satellite Broadband Services; Enable Free Government-Sponsored Wi-Fi Hotspots Nationwide Providing Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) with tools and technology for quick, cost-effective roll-out of broadband services for public hotspots. Powering comprehensive project with leading satellite broadband services from WIT Phils, high-performance routers from Forsway and IPSTAR satellite capacity. Ready to deliver mobile backhaul service with aggregated bandwidth of up to 50Mbps per base station for the emerging 3rd Telco in the Philippines. - November 09, 2018 - We are IT Philippines, Inc.

“Where Magic Happens” TV Show Filming in Virginia Upcoming TV Show “Where Magic Happens” features magician and illusionist, Ashton Blackwell, utilizing his talents to engage communities throughout the country to rally around their neighbors in need. Red Sky Studios will be filming the pilot episode of “Where Magic Happens” in the greater Lynchburg, VA area. - October 08, 2018 - Where Magic Happens

SmartLabs Helps Beltelecom to Expand Service Delivery to STBs Beltelecom has been using a SmartLabs SmartTUBE Solution to offer the OTT, multiscreen service, ZALA, to its subscribers for more than three years. The company is delighted to announce that they have chosen to expand the service to STBs and will take delivery of a significant volume of wireless-enabled OTT STBs, the SML-5050W, developed by SmartLabs. - June 21, 2018 - SmartLabs

WNS Announces Technology Partnership with ATN Media Group Wide Network Solutions (WNS) today announced a new partnership with ATN Media Group to bring Persian TV channels to the ATN’s IPTV platform. Set to target Persian speaking viewers in Europe and North America, the deal is believed to massively boost both viewership and subscriptions. ATN Media... - February 12, 2018 - Wide Network Solutions

SmartLabs Announces Free Trial for SmartMEDIA, Its Video Content Delivery Solution SmartLabs has expanded its free solution trial for operators to include SmartMEDIA. A year ago SmartLabs launched a trial of the latest version of their interactive TV platform SmartTUBE5. More than a hundred companies took part in the trial program, helping to successfully introduce SmartTUBE5 to the... - December 07, 2017 - SmartLabs

SmartLabs to Supply UHD STBs to the USA SmartLabs will deliver to Innovative Systems the state-of-the-art SML-5112W STBs with RDK support. The two companies have worked closely together to develop a device to address the evolving needs of the US service provider market. The first contract involves the supply of Innovative Systems branded... - October 27, 2017 - SmartLabs

Worth Telecom Advisors and SBA Communications Announce Partnership SBA Communications and Worth Telecom Advisors announced the signing of a partnership to strengthen their respective capabilities and customer offerings in the wireless infrastructure arena. Jason Scutt, President of Worth Telecom Advisors, commented, “Combining Worth’s consulting services... - October 26, 2017 - Worth Telecom Advisors

Cypriot Operator PrimeTel Get a Major Platform Upgrade and Android STBs from SmartLabs SmartLabs is delighted to announce a contract with PrimeTel for the upgrade of their existing interactive TV solution to SmartLabs’ SmartTUBE5 Multiscreen Solution and the delivery of SmartLabs latest UHD Android STB. PrimeTel will introduce applications for iOS and Android mobile phones and tablets... - September 17, 2017 - SmartLabs

SmartLabs Has Updated the IPTV Platform for Latvian Operator Baltcom SmartLabs announces successful upgrade of Baltcom’s IPTV platform (Latvia). Baltcom is one of the largest telecommunications companies in the Baltic region, providing broadband, telephony and digital interactive TV services. - September 15, 2017 - SmartLabs

MEGOGO Now Runs on SmartTUBE 5 SmartLabs has expanded the list of online OTT partner services that may be supported by the SmartTUBE 5 interactive TV platform. Transactional and subscription services from MEGOGO, the largest video service in Eastern Europe and the CIS, are now fully supported. SmartTUBE 5 has been designed to empower... - April 21, 2017 - SmartLabs

Netrounds Validated by the Hewlett Packard Enterprise OpenNFV Partner Program Netrounds active Virtual Test Agents validated as compatible with HPE OpenNFV Infrastructure. - November 01, 2016 - Netrounds

Netrounds Achieves VMware Ready™ Status Netrounds, a leading provider of innovative, software-based active testing tools for Communications Service Providers (CSPs), today announced that its active test and service assurance platform has achieved VMware Ready™ status. This designation indicates that after a detailed validation process... - September 10, 2016 - Netrounds

Netrounds Joins Ciena’s Blue Orbit SDN/NFV Ecosystem to Drive Automation with Active Test and Assurance Netrounds and Ciena partner work together to ensure network operators can assure full service lifecycle with programmable solution. - August 24, 2016 - Netrounds

Gartner Announces the Cool Vendors in Unified Communications for 2016 Viblast Ltd officially announced that it is one of the selected vendors in the May 2016 Cool Vendors in Unified Communications report by Gartner. - June 18, 2016 - Viblast

SmartLabs Delivers Upgraded STBs and Widevine DRM to Baze Technology To support the launch of Bazeport 6.5, Baze Technology has received new STBs and enhanced security and is looking forward to continued cooperation. SmartLabs has delivered to Baze Technology a batch of high-end STBs, SML-5010W. The beautifully designed STB cases and remote controls are branded with... - April 24, 2016 - SmartLabs

SmartLabs Comes to Latin America and the Caribbean The new office in Brazil will represent the company's interests in the region. - April 22, 2016 - SmartLabs

SmartLabs to Present Several New Products at CSTB 2016 SmartLabs will participate in the 18th International CSTB.Telecom&Media Exhibition and Forum. The exhibition will be held January 26-28 in the Crocus Expo Exhibition Center in Moscow, Russia. SmartLabs will present their latest universal Multiscreen solution which is capable of delivering media... - January 23, 2016 - SmartLabs

SmartLabs to Launch an OTT Solution for MOYO TV The innovative service will offer preference-based content to users. SmartLabs has developed and implemented an OTT platform for an unprecedented MOYO TV project. MOYO's main highlight is that it integrates content from various TV channels and large-scale online services, offering an intelligent recommendation... - September 13, 2015 - SmartLabs

SmartLabs STBs Get a New Footprint New enclosures open up new opportunities for Interactive TV operators and their subscribers. - August 29, 2015 - SmartLabs

Bulk TV & Internet Ranks No. 2570 on the 2015 Inc. 5000 with Three-Year Sales Growth of 143% Bulk TV & Internet (Bulk TV), a leading provider of DIRECTV to commercial properties nationwide has been named to the 34th annual Inc. 5000, an exclusive ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Inc. magazine ranked the company #2570 out of 5000 organizations who represent... - August 15, 2015 - Bulk TV & Internet

Bulk TV & Internet Named One of the Best Places to Work in the Triangle Bulk TV & Internet (Bulk TV), a leading provider of television solutions to commercial properties nationwide, announces their inclusion among the list of Best Places to Work in the Triangle by the Triangle Business Journal. This marks the fifth time Bulk TV has been included on the esteemed list... - August 14, 2015 - Bulk TV & Internet

bitdash 3.0 – Added Support for Apple HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) and a New Reduced Price bitmovin released bitdash 3.0 and enables Apple HLS Streaming in the third major release of bitmovin’s HTML5 and Flash video player. bitdash 3.0 supports Apple HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) natively, which means that the HLS support is not bounded to Apple devices anymore and can be used on any web browser. - July 07, 2015 - bitmovin GmbH

Baze Technology AS and SmartLabs Announce Partnership SmartLabs and Baze Technology AS are delighted to announce their partnership for the development of a state of the art infotainment solutions for maritime and offshore deployments. - April 24, 2015 - SmartLabs

SmartLabs Enables a Multiscreen Service for Beltelecom SmartLabs and Beltelecom have successfully introduced multiscreen viewing of linear and on demand content on PCs, tablets and mobile devices. SmartLabs has announced the launch of a multiscreen service, SMART ZALA, for Beltelecom, the leading telecommunications provider in Belarus. - April 19, 2015 - SmartLabs

Rostelecom Goes Multiscreen with SmartLabs SmartLabs enables Rostelecom to deliver content on multiple devices. - March 01, 2015 - SmartLabs

More On-Board Satellite Internet Connectivity Supplied by iSeaglobal in 2015 iSeaglobal strengthens its VSAT leadership, upgrading global C band coverage for the maritime and oil&gas markets. - February 08, 2015 - Milano Teleport Srl

SmartLabs Upgrades the Legacy IPTV Service at Caucasus Online, Georgia SmartLabs has announced the implementation of its interactive TV solution at Caucasus Online and the successful migration of the existing subscriber base to the upgraded TV service. Caucasus Online is Georgia´s leading broadband provider with an internet subscriber base of up to 150,000 homes. - January 30, 2015 - SmartLabs

bitmovin Releases Widevine & PlayReady DRM Support Using MPEG-CENC Within HTML5 for Its bitdash MPEG-DASH Player bitmovin provides single player alternative for premium content providers enabling DRM support for (mobile) HTML5 platforms, including major DRM systems such as PlayReady and Widevine, as well as MPEG-DASH playback within Flash as fallback solution. - December 11, 2014 - bitmovin GmbH

Viblast’s P2P Technology Solves Video Streaming’s Major Pains Online video delivery company Viblast is going to demo their unique peer-to-peer (P2P) network technology for live streaming at IBC2014. Optimizing video streaming through peer-to-peer is still nascent, and Viblast is leading the way with their one-of-a-kind solution that does not require viewers to... - September 13, 2014 - Viblast

SmartLabs Releases New Models of STBs SmartLabs, dubbed as the #1 Set Top Box (STB) vendor in Eastern Europe, announced its new range of STBs offering even greater performance, optional Android support, improved interfaces and enhanced support for high-end operator services. - September 12, 2014 - SmartLabs

SmartLabs Joins RDK Community SmartLabs, a developer of service delivery platforms for interactive digital television (IPTV, OTTtv, hybrid IPTV/DVB), advanced client applications and user interfaces and other solutions for service providers and corporations has licensed the RDK to further advance its hybrid and IP interactive TV solutions. - August 13, 2014 - SmartLabs

aVoV Introduces the aVoV VIXO1 A new contender to the growing list of digital streaming technologies released to the public. - June 26, 2014 - aVoV

Pro Telecom Solutions is Pleased to Announce the Launch of Their New Website Pro Telecom Solutions is pleased to announce the release of their new website www.AtlantaDataCabling.com. - June 20, 2014 - Pro Telecom Solutions -an Atlanta Data Cabling and Contractor Company

OPT4 Group Chosen by Glenmede Investment and Wealth Management Opt4 Group who specializes in managing all telecommunications needs for their customers including data and voice wiring, audiovisual, videoconferencing and VoIP was selected to provide updated CAT6 cabling with riser and fiber cabling between the four floors Glenmede Investment and Wealth Management occupies. - January 14, 2014 - Opt4 Group

NetRange Expands Services in Brazil with NetMovies App Exclusive deal will simplify VoD for Brazilian Smart TV consumers. - December 07, 2013 - NetRange

Topfun Has Launched Its Application in Cooperation with NetRange Topfun Media a.s., operator of Topfun Video on Demand, has sealed a cooperation agreement with NetRange GmbH, located in Hamburg. NetRange GmbH provides global portal solutions for telecommunication, satellite and cable operators as well as renowned manufacturers of consumer electronics. The first result... - November 24, 2013 - NetRange

NetRange Finalizes Content Deal with Epic TV Online extreme sports channel now available for viewing via Smart TV app. - November 15, 2013 - NetRange

Media Streaming Technology Specialist bitmovin Releases Latest Version of Its MPEG DASH Streaming Media Client Solution bitmovin, the technology leader in adaptive media streaming solutions released its new bitdash 2.0 streaming & client optimization framework, enabling up to 100% higher streaming performance. - November 13, 2013 - bitmovin GmbH

NetRange Solution Simplifies Video on Demand With the new NetRange API VoD services can now be developed in hours versus months. - November 04, 2013 - NetRange

NetRange Brings Deezer Music to Smart TVs Deezer Smart TV app now available on Loewe, Dune, TCL and Sharp devices. - November 01, 2013 - NetRange

NetRange Launches Smart TV InStore Solution NetRange’s Instore solution on Smart TV platforms will be deployed in over 300 shops worldwide. - October 28, 2013 - NetRange

NetRange and Mediaset Join Forces Mediaset VoD Premium Play is now available on NetRange Smart TV portals. - October 24, 2013 - NetRange

NetRange Collaborates with TELE System NetRange provides leading Italian STB manufacturer TELE System with global Smart TV portal solution. - October 20, 2013 - NetRange

Phil Hagood Joins Pro Telecom Solutions® - The Hiring is an Exciting Step in the Growth of the Organization Phil Hagood, DMC-E, has joined the growing team of Pro Telecom Solutions in the role of Mid-South Account Manager. He is based in the newly opened Memphis, Tennessee branch. Phil brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the group and is excited about the opportunity to join a successful and rapidly growing organization. - March 09, 2013 - Pro Telecom Solutions -an Atlanta Data Cabling and Contractor Company

Pro Telecom Solutions, an Atlanta Cabling Company, Expands to New Norcross, Georgia Office & Warehouse The new Pro Telecom Solutions facilty, located at 2979 Pacific Drive, Suite C, Norcross, GA 30071, boasts nearly 5,040 square feet of warehouse space. - January 04, 2013 - Pro Telecom Solutions -an Atlanta Data Cabling and Contractor Company

New Radio Show Celebrates Individual Freedom and the Pursuit of the American Dream Beginning December 3, 2012, you can join with others from 6:00 PM to 7:00PM, Monday through Friday, and begin taking control of your personal economy by listening to Repaving Mainstreet, on the Radio Colorado Network, 1060-AM KRCN. - November 29, 2012 - Bizalchemy

Pro Telecom Solutions- an Atlanta Voice and Data Cabling Company- Names Tom J Davison as Senior Business Consultant Pro Telecom Solutions names Tom J Davison as Senior Business Consultant. Tom Davison brings 22 years of industry experience to Pro Telecom Solutions - March 07, 2012 - Pro Telecom Solutions -an Atlanta Data Cabling and Contractor Company

Pro Telecom Solutions- an Atlanta Data Cabling Company- is Pleased to Announce Their Partnership with CommScope® Pro Telecom Solution, the Atlanta Data Cabling experts, with the resources and knowledge to make your next project a success, announce their partnership with CommScope®, the global leader in infrastructure solutions for communications networks. - February 04, 2012 - Pro Telecom Solutions -an Atlanta Data Cabling and Contractor Company

Pro Telecom Solutions - an Atlanta Data Cabling Company - is Now a Member of BICSI Corporate Connection Program From November 2011, Pro Telecom Solutions- An Atlanta Data Cabling Company- became a BICSI Corporate Member. BiCSI is a professional association supporting the information technology systems (ITS) industry. ITS covers the spectrum of voice, data, electronic safety & security, and audio & video... - February 03, 2012 - Pro Telecom Solutions -an Atlanta Data Cabling and Contractor Company