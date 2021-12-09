Beltelecom has been using a SmartLabs SmartTUBE Solution to offer the OTT, multiscreen service, ZALA, to its subscribers for more than three years. The company is delighted to announce that they have chosen to expand the service to STBs and will take delivery of a significant volume of wireless-enabled OTT STBs, the SML-5050W, developed by SmartLabs. - June 21, 2018 - SmartLabs