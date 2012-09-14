PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Ernest Melgoza Named Partner and CTO of Intelli-Flex, Inc. Intelli-Flex, Inc. announced Ernest Melgoza as an Intelli-Flex Partner and has taken on the new title of CTO. In this role, Ernest will lead the strategy and execution of Intelli-Flex's technical vision. "With Ernest Melgoza, we are elevating a recognized leader and proven visionary in global cloud... - June 05, 2018 - Intelli-Flex

Phone Etiquette Increases Your Chances of Closing the Deal with Callers Who Dial-in on a Virtual Toll-Free Number, Says SendMyCall.com SendMyCall, a provider of virtual phone numbers, virtual toll-free numbers, and virtual PBX business phone systems, has published the first of a two-part blog series on business phone etiquette to help companies be more effective in their encounters with prospective and existing customers. The second part of the series is set to be posted on Feb. 7. - January 31, 2018 - SendMyCall

Virtual PBX, Virtual Number Usage to Increase in 2018 – Plus 3 Other Small-Biz Predictions from SendMyCall.com Four predictions concerning small businesses and what they can expect in 2018 were today offered by SendMyCall.com, a leading provider of virtual PBX business phone systems and virtual phone numbers. Summed up, SendMyCall forecasts abundant growth opportunities fueled by the surging economy, and sees more companies hiring remote workers, thereby stimulating more demand for cloud PBX and high-tech business phone systems. - December 27, 2017 - SendMyCall

Virtual PBX Could be a Lifesaver During Disasters--Another Reason to be Thankful for This Technology, Says SendMyCall.com SendMyCall.com today unveiled its annual list of reasons Thanksgiving Day celebrants should be grateful for the existence of virtual PBX -- a technology that allows businesses and other types of organizations to easily utilize sophisticated telephone services via the internet. Topping the list: virtual PBX can be a lifesaver during a disaster. - November 14, 2017 - SendMyCall

2600Hz Sponsors TIP Summit to Showcase Cloud Communications Technology 2600Hz, a white label VoIP reseller platform, that provides users voice, data, and messaging services to millions of users globally has announced that it is a sponsor of the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) Summit in November. 2600Hz will be attending to collaborate with top organizations that are transforming the development and evolution of telecom infrastructure across the globe. - November 02, 2017 - 2600Hz

Vida Network Certifies Interoperability with VTech Vida Network Technologies, Inc. (Vida Network), a leading provider of host and premise based VoIP application software, and VTech Communications, Inc. (VTech), a global leader and manufacturer of SIP-based phones, have certified interoperability. - January 08, 2017 - Vidanetwork Technologies, Inc.

True Telecom Raises £342.29 for Make-A-Wish® UK True Telecom is pleased to announce that employees of True Telecom have raised a total of £342.29 for Make-A-Wish® UK. Over the past three months, employees of True Telecom have been donating £2 to leave their suits at home on the last Friday of each month, opting instead to wear their... - August 25, 2016 - True Telecom

True Telecom Awarded a Silver Medal at the National Contact Centre Improvement Awards™ 2016 The UK's fastest growing B2B telecommunications company True Telecom (www.truetelecom.com) has been recognised with a Silver Medal at the National Contact Centre Improvement Awards™ 2016 hosted by the Directors’ Club (www.directorsclub.co.uk). - July 08, 2016 - True Telecom

True Telecom Partners with Perkbox The UK's fastest growing B2B telecommunications company True Telecom (www.truetelecom.com), has partnered with the employee engagement platform Perkbox (www.perkbox.co.uk), to launch an exciting new incentives, rewards and engagement programme for its staff. - July 07, 2016 - True Telecom

True Telecom Partners with Make-A-Wish® UK True Telecom are pleased to announce that over the next 6 months, they are partnering with Make-A-Wish® UK to fundraise for the charity. - June 23, 2016 - True Telecom

Enghouse Networks Announces Analysis Version 8.0 to Improve Subscribers’ Billing Experiencer Analysis - electronic invoice management solution from Enghouse Networks now with a new user interface that fully supports today’s growing subscriber self-service trends. - June 23, 2016 - Enghouse Networks

Unified Communications Startups Tap USA and International SIP Trunking Thanks to Acrobits White Label SIP Solutions Acrobits, creator of over 200 white label SIP solutions for Telecom and VoIP providers, announces its new technical compatibility and available integration with DIDX wholesale direct inward dialing phone number marketplace. Each new Internet protocol-based communications business Acrobits enables can... - June 22, 2016 - Super Technologies, Inc. DIDX

DIDX.net Enables New Telecom Revenue with India and Pakistan DID Direct Inward Dialing Phone Numbers DIDX.net, leading provider of wholesale direct inward dialing since 2005, announces the addition of virtual local phone numbers of India and Pakistan, as a result of agreements completed during International Telecoms Week 2016 with reliable, licensed operators and carriers. DIDX buyers will now enjoy the expanded customer market of over 8 million Pakistani expats and 15.6 million Indian expats and even more academic and business clients which involve either country. - May 28, 2016 - Super Technologies, Inc. DIDX

True Telecom is a Finalist for Reseller of the Year (Medium) at the Comms Dealer Sales & Marketing Awards True Telecom is thrilled to be announced as a finalist at this year’s Comms Dealer Sales & Marketing Awards, in the Reseller Sales Team of the Year (£2.5-£5m) category. - April 14, 2016 - True Telecom

True Telecom Raises £608 for Great Ormond Street Hospital The employees of True Telecom have raised a total of £608 for Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital. - April 14, 2016 - True Telecom

True Telecom Raises Money for Sport Relief The employees of True Telecom have raised a total of £85.50 for Sport Relief 2016. - April 12, 2016 - True Telecom

Recent Communications, Inc. Launches 1st Annual Business e-Waste Recycling Initiative Local Telecom Partner Offering e-Waste Pick-Ups at Businesses Across the Delaware Valley to Celebrate Earth Day - April 12, 2016 - Recent Communications, Inc.

DIDX Announces Media Partnership and Co Sponsorship for ITEXPO All Conference Party in Warm Ft Lauderdale To promote face to face networking for communications service providers and operators, DIDX, the 25K member strong DID phone number sales marketplace, announces its ITEXPO East media partnership and all conference party co-sponsorship. January 26 - 28, typically a cold time of the year, is the date of the typically warm Fort Lauderdale, FL venue. - January 02, 2016 - Super Technologies, Inc. DIDX

True Telecom to Giveaway Apple Watch at The Business Show 2015 At the exhibition, True Telecom are giving one lucky individual the opportunity to win a state of the art Apple Watch. The Apple Watch is one of the hottest wearables on the market, and all visitors need to do is visit stand 1150 on either day of the show and speak to one of the roadshow team members on the stand. - December 03, 2015 - True Telecom

DIDX Serves as Media Partner for AfricaCom DIDX, the wholesale DID phone number marketplace of 25,000 telecom, voIP, and MVNO members, participated as media partner and blogging team member for the November 17 - 19, 2015 AfricaCom in Cape Town, South Africa. The DIDX team produced the popular AfricaCom blog post of "Four technologies that telecom operator dreams are made of." Participants were able to learn from MTN, Facebook, Orange and other telecom and digital powerhouses. - November 27, 2015 - Super Technologies, Inc. DIDX

VoIP Dialing, Inc. Announces Expected New Website Launch Today, VoIP Dialing, Inc., a VoIP provider specializing in SIP Trunks, DIDs, Telephone System Equipment, and Bulk-SMS for small to medium size businesses, announced the expected launch of its newly revamped website. This newly redesigned website offers quick and easy access to essential information and... - November 19, 2015 - VoIP Dialing

True Telecom to Hold Recruitment Open Day for Business Development Executives Kent based telecommunication provider True Telecom are to hold a recruitment open day on Wednesday the 11th of November at their office in Dartford. - November 01, 2015 - True Telecom

Fortytwo's Breakthrough IM Gateway Fortytwo, a global provider of messaging solutions for enterprises and developers, announced the launch of its Instant Messaging (IM) Gateway on 2 June 2015. Forming part of Fortytwo’s Advanced Messaging Platform (AMP), the IM Gateway facilitates Application-to-Person (A2P) messaging over IM, a... - October 30, 2015 - Fortytwo

True Telecom Raises £430 for Second Chance Animal Rescue Crockenhill Employees of True Telecom have raised a total of £430 for the Kent based charity SCAR Crockenhill. Over the past three months, employees of True Telecom have been donating £2 to leave their suits at home on the last Friday of each month, opting instead to wear their home clothes. SCAR Crockenhill... - October 29, 2015 - True Telecom

DIDX VoIP DID Marketplace Nominated Carriers World Most Innovative Wholesaler DIDX, the global wholesale DID phone number marketplace for 25,000 Communications Service Providers (CSPs), announced its nomination for the 2015 Carriers World Awards' Most Innovative Wholesaler by industry personnel. The winners of the awards Best Data Center Provider to Equinix, Best Cloud Offering... - October 29, 2015 - Super Technologies, Inc. DIDX

True Telecom Presents KM Charity Team Highest Fundraiser with Prize In association with the KM Charity Team, True Telecom has presented an IPad Mini to Aimee Smith, the highest fundraiser at this year’s KM Charity Assault Course Challenge. Aimee individually raised a total of £434.00 at the charity Assault Course Challenge on Saturday, 3rd October at Betteshanger... - October 24, 2015 - True Telecom

Thanks to GITEX and ITEXPO DIDX Adds New Germany, Netherlands and Saudi Arabia DIDs DIDX, the wholesale DID phone number marketplace that serves 25,004 telecommunications members, a service of Super Technologies, Inc., announces the addition of 7 new rate centers in Germany and 5 in the Netherlands, and 21 in United States of America as well as the new availability of DIDs of Saudi Arabia, thanks to participation in Gitex Technology Week and ITEXPO West. - October 22, 2015 - Super Technologies, Inc. DIDX

True Telecom is a Finalist for Best SME Contact Centre Solution (Reseller) at the Comms National Awards True Telecom are thrilled to be announced as a finalist at this year’s Comms National Awards, in the Best SME Contact Centre Solution (Reseller) category. Each year the Comms National Awards recognise and reward those who shine within the telecoms industry and True Telecom are delighted to be... - October 15, 2015 - True Telecom

True Telecom Welcomes Head of Commercial Products Darren Burton True Telecom is delighted to announce the recent appointment of Darren Burton as Head of Commercial Products. - October 15, 2015 - True Telecom

True Telecom Welcomes Head of Channel Sales Mark De Koster True Telecom is delighted to announce the recent appointment of Mark De Koster as Head of Channel Sales. In this new role, Mark will be leading True Telecom’s channel efforts, growing sales, revenue and profits, along with educating the channel on new products and services to enable Partners to... - September 26, 2015 - True Telecom

True Telecom, Swanstaff Recruitment and HSBC Team Up to Raise Money for Jeans for Genes True Telecom is pleased to announce that staff in the building of Lakeview West, Crossways Business part raised a total of £180 for the charity Jeans for Genes. Employees of True Telecom, Swanstaff Recruitment and HSBC left their suits at home on Friday 18th of September and instead wore their... - September 26, 2015 - True Telecom

Jimmy Buffet’s Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort Awards Cloud 3C Data Infrastructure Contract Cloud 3C, the Orlando-based provider of communication and technology solutions for businesses and government agencies, has recently implemented the Data Backbone Infrastructure for Jimmy Buffet’s newest Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort location in Hollywood, Florida. Cloud 3C was awarded... - September 19, 2015 - Cloud 3C

Cloud 3C is Proud to Announce the Release of WiFiView3C Connect!™ Cloud 3C, the Orlando-based provider of communication and technology solutions for organizations and government agencies, is pleased to reveal their newest product offering- WiFiView3C Connect!™ Powered by Adtran and Samsung. With many wireless access points and cameras to choose from, Cloud 3C... - September 10, 2015 - Cloud 3C

Contactless Payment in the UK Rises to £30 Stuart Griffiths, CEO of True Telecom commented, “The newly introduced £30 limit will give customers more opportunities to pay with contactless cards for their everyday purchases. Here at True Telecom welcome this new technology in business. In the grand scheme of things; this could mean that SME’s get more customers through their door, more sales and ultimately more profits.” - September 10, 2015 - True Telecom

Ofcom Launches Mobile Coverage Checker Stuart Griffiths, CEO of True Telecom commented, “True Telecom offers to customer’s fantastic value 4G data deals, so we find Ofcom’s Mobile Coverage Checker a fantastic way of promoting competition between mobile operators.” - August 29, 2015 - True Telecom

Cloud 3C Awarded NEC’s Diamond Status Second Time in a Row Cloud 3C, a Voice, Video & Data Technology organization that focuses on Future-Proofing End-user Communications for both on premise customer equipment (CPE) and Hosted Cloud Services has been awarded “Diamond” status by NEC Corporation of America in their Accelerator Program. This acknowledgement... - August 26, 2015 - Cloud 3C

A Message from Stuart Griffiths, CEO of True Telecom to Business Owners Across the UK Stuart Griffiths, True Telecom’s CEO and co-founder, strove hard to ensure that his customers enjoyed first class service and support, while at the same time setting about building a solid reputation for the new company within, what is an extremely competitive sector. - August 23, 2015 - True Telecom

True Telecom Launches a Range of 4G SIM Only Deals True Telecom, the UK’s most rapidly expanding telecoms company, has launched a range of 4G SIM Only plans, designed to add SIMplicity for customers deciding on their mobile tariffs. Available immediately via the True Telecom telesales team, the new 24 month contract deals are ideal for customers... - August 19, 2015 - True Telecom

Cloud 3C is Proud to Announce Their Newest Partnership with Avaya, a Recognized Innovator and Leading Global Provider of Business Communication Solutions Cloud 3C, the Orlando-based provider of communication solutions for businesses and government agencies, has recently completed the Authorized Channel Partner process and is now proud to be aValue Added Partner of Avaya. Cloud 3C has been looking to expand its scope and reach out further to not only... - August 18, 2015 - Cloud 3C

True Telecom and KM Charity Team Up Once Again "We’ve seen huge growth as a business over the past few months and nothing makes us come together more than supporting charitable causes in our local area.” – Stuart Griffiths, CEO of True Telecom. - August 15, 2015 - True Telecom

MVNOs Choose DIDX to Retain Customers and Expand Phone Number Footprint DIDX announces expansion of the wholesale DID phone number marketplace to enable mobile virtual network operators to offer phone numbers outside of their current footprint of DIDs to their mobile device users. MVNOs are the innovative future of global communications for individuals and organizations (consumer, enterprise, nonprofit, government and more.) DIDX is the new way to gain and retain mobile service customers by making available DID phone numbers from an expanded footprint of 65 nations. - August 12, 2015 - Super Technologies, Inc. DIDX

True Telecom Launches SIM Only Deal Stuart Griffiths, CEO, said: "Offering True Telecom customers a fantastic value 4G data deal is a great way to start our journey towards establishing ourselves as a major player in consumer mobile. These excellent value deals are a thank you from us, to loyal True Telecom customers.” - August 12, 2015 - True Telecom

True Payment Terminals Now Support Apple Pay Stuart Griffiths, CEO of True Telecom commented, “We are excited to be able to offer SME’s up and down the country the ability to accept Apple Pay on their True payment terminal." - August 07, 2015 - True Telecom

True Telecom Launches Field Sales Agents Into London and South East Tom Evernden, Head of Field Sales at True Telecom commented, "Releasing a National Field Sales team is an innovative step in ensuring that True Telecom becomes a major competitor against the likes of B.T and TalkTalk within the next 12 months." - July 30, 2015 - True Telecom

True Telecom Launches Payment Services for SME’s Stuart Griffiths, CEO of True Telecom commented, “We’ve noticed a gap in the market, to take advantage of cost effective card payment solutions, reducing risk, speeding up cash flow and making payments more flexible for small and medium sized business owners across the UK.” - July 24, 2015 - True Telecom

Stuart Griffiths, CEO True Telecom Talks About Ofcom Introduction of Freephone from Mobiles Stuart Griffiths, CEO of True Telecom, has commented, “True Telecom will make it easier for its customers to understand the new Ofcom regulations, with first rate customer support available for any customers looking for some advice on the new changes.” - July 15, 2015 - True Telecom

True Telecom Making Easier to Understand Ofcom Introducing Clearing Calling Charges Stuart Griffiths, CEO of True Telecom, one of the UK’s fastest growing telecoms companies has commented, “True Telecom will make it easier for its customers to understand the service & access charges, with transparent pricing on our access charges, along with first rate customer support available for any customers looking for some advice on the new changes.” - July 08, 2015 - True Telecom

True Telecom Sponsors Another Successful Comms Business Awards Stuart Griffiths, CEO of True Telecom, commented: "From the beginning, True Telecom has formed a respected partnership with Comms Business; we have showcased the True brand as the Welcome Drinks sponsor at the awards for the past 2 years." - July 01, 2015 - True Telecom

Momentum Telecom CFO Tapped as Top 40 Under 40 Business Professional Momentum CFO Matthew Conroy Recognized as One of the Most Talented, Up-and-Coming Business Professionals. - February 14, 2015 - Momentum Telecom