Recent Headlines
Haven Yards Fencing Launches New Line of Eco-Friendly Fencing Options in Utah
Haven Yards Fencing, a family-owned company serving Utah since 1999, provides professional fencing solutions across Utah, including Utah, Salt Lake, Davis, Weber, and Tooele counties. Offering wood, cedar, vinyl, aluminum, metal, and chain-link options, the company delivers durable, customized designs for homes and businesses. With a focus on quality, affordability, and customer satisfaction, Haven Yards Fencing ensures every project is built to last. - September 15, 2025 - Haven Yards Fencing
Lanex Manufacturing Acquires METALOQ Patented Steel Structure Prefabrication Technology
Lanex Manufacturing acquirers METALOQ pre-engineered volumetric modular construction technology to drive progress in the modular construction industry. By integrating this advanced system into their production processes, Lanex aims to provide clients with high-quality, sustainable, and cost-effective building solutions that meet the evolving demands of modern construction. - February 20, 2025 - Lanex Manufacturing
Microcranes® Integrates with Pure Cycle Water's New Reclamation Facility
Microcranes, Inc., a portable mini crane producer in the USA, provides indoor and outdoor green energy lifting solutions to a variety of industries. Pure Cycle Water (NASDAQ:PCYO)/Rangeview Metro District, located in Colorado, finds the battery powered Microcrane® unit useful for maintenance... - September 25, 2023 - Microcranes, Inc.
The End of Concrete Spalling: Cor-Tuf UHPC Founder Says Concrete Failures Can be a Thing of the Past
Disasters from failing concrete do not have to happen. Cor-Tuf UHPC can repair bad concrete and also create new structures that won’t fail. - August 02, 2021 - Cor-Tuf UHPC
Omkon AS is Planning to Undertake New Steel Structure Construction Projects in Eurasia and Africa
Amid COVID-19 Pandemic obstacles burdening the Construction Industry with the uncertainties of labor source and the supply chain, OMKON AS is striving to undertake new Steel Structure Construction Projects Overseas and to establish new Contracting Partnerships. - September 23, 2020 - OMKON YAPI SAN VE TIC AS
MaiCo Industries Inc. Earns Its 21st Consecutive AISC Quality Fabrication Certification
MaiCo Industries Inc. earned its 21st consecutive American Institute of Steel Construction (AISC) quality certification renewal last month. AISC certification recognizes MaiCo Industries, https://www.maicoind.com, for maintaining steel fabrication operations that meet AISC quality requirements for... - September 10, 2019 - Maico Industries
BECOSAN®, the New Era of Industrial Concrete Floors
A new system patented by a Danish company becomes a success when transforming concrete floors into dust-free pavements with unique characteristics that have made most companies in the logistics sector bet on BECOSAN for their industrial pavements. - February 06, 2019 - BECOSAN
Kansas City Concrete Solutions Now Offers Aesthetically Pleasing Polished Concrete Floors
Kansas City Concrete Solutions now offers aesthetically pleasing polished concrete floors for all applications in the residential and commercial enterprises including warehouse, and restaurant. - March 22, 2018 - Kansas City Concrete Polishing & Review
Kanacrete Lightweight Architectural Precast Non-Structural Wall Panels to be Introduced at World of Concrete in Las Vegas
Kanacrete is an innovative lightweight architectural precast non-structural wall panel for the commercial market. The panels are 30% or more lighter in weight when compared to traditional ferrocrete architectural “off-site” precast wall panels and have the potential to reduce foundation and superstructure load requirements as well as shipping and installation costs. - January 18, 2018 - Kanaflex Corporation
Precast Wall Panel System Used for Airport FAA ALS Generator Building
Using precast concrete custom-made wall panels and hollow core plank to construct an upgraded emergency generator runway light control building at Buffalo’s Airport. - January 12, 2018 - Oldcastle Precast, Inc
Special Post Tensioned Bridge Slabs Produced for Pine Basin Bridge Replacement
As the best way to proceed, the Bonneville Power Administration reviewed their options for rebuilding this bridge and selected the use of precast concrete bridge components for the deck. - August 20, 2017 - Oldcastle Precast, Inc
Elliott Bay Seawall Project Receives Multiple Awards
Elliott Bay Seawall project has received multiple awards for design, leadership, environmental, sustainability, emergency construction, engineering and management. - August 12, 2017 - Oldcastle Precast, Inc
Filling Home of Mercy Awarded “Building a New Tomorrow” Project in Napoleon, Ohio
Dedication ceremony and open house at the Filling Homes Community Center, located at 470 Independence Drive in Napoleon, for the donation of a new patio and sidewalk from Oldcastle Precast. - July 29, 2017 - Oldcastle Precast, Inc
DVS and PerkFilter™ Systems Receive Virginia DOT Approval as Stormwater Manufactured Treatment Devices
Approval was granted by the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) for its Dual‐Vortex Separator (DVS) and PerkFilter™ systems which will be added to the VDOT Approved Products List (APL). - July 28, 2017 - Oldcastle Precast, Inc
Oldcastle Precast Folsom Receives Overall Winner ACPA Chairman’s Safety Award
Oldcastle Precast Folsom, New Jersey received the Overall American Concrete Pipe Assn. (ACPA) Chairman’s Safety Award and Individual Plant Safety Award for its innovative wire roller machine safety upgrades. Safety permeates every aspect of plant operations, and developing innovative... - July 28, 2017 - Oldcastle Precast, Inc
Kansas City Concrete Solutions Introduces Polished Concrete Visualizer Tool
Certified concrete polishing specialists, Kansas City Concrete Solutions brings the revolutionary Polished Concrete Visualizer tool for customers. - June 24, 2017 - Kansas City Concrete Polishing & Review
Flood Panel LLC Names National Flood Protection, LLC a National Corporate Partner
National Flood Protection is the first company to provide nationwide support for Flood Panel's complete line of flood protection products. - December 03, 2016 - Flood Panel
Family-Owned Poul’s Landscaping & Nursery, Inc. in Long Grove, IL Celebrates 50 Years in Business
Milestone business achievement portrays an immigration success story. - March 29, 2016 - Poul's Landscaping
Deep Creek Canyon Bridge Replacement Project Selected as Finalist in America’s 2015 Transportation Awards Competition
Montana Department of Transportation’s (MDT) Deep Creek Canyon Weekend Bridges Replacement receives several statewide and regional awards, a regional award in 2015 America’s Transportation Awards. - February 04, 2016 - Oldcastle Precast, Inc
Prefabricated Bridge Units Used for MassDOT Memorial Avenue Rotary Bridge Replacement Project
80 foot-long prefabricated bridge units used for Massachusetts Department of Transportation’s Memorial Avenue Rotary Overpass Replacement Project - January 15, 2016 - Oldcastle Precast, Inc
Precast Concrete "Z" Superstructures Used to Construct Seattle’s New Elliott Bay Seawall
New seawall structure consists of a cast-in-place support slab with custom precast concrete face panels, precast concrete Z-superstructure segments and precast sidewalk panels. - November 08, 2015 - Oldcastle Precast, Inc
OneLift RC509 Pump Station Used to Maximize Holding Capacity at Spooky Nook Sports Complex Hotel and Restaurant Expansion
Oldcastle Precast provided their OneLift RC611 pump station, with a 25-foot depth and storage capacity of 468-gallons per vertical foot, to accommodate the hotel expansion requirements of needing to maximize holding capacity in a small area of land next to the hotel portion of the complex. - July 13, 2015 - Oldcastle Precast, Inc
Bellevue Youth Theatre Replacement Project Uses Curved Precast Beams to Create Domed Roof Structure
Precast concrete and cast-in-place theatre facility was designed by Becker Architects and constructed by Pease Construction, the general contractor. Pease Construction awarded the precast contract to Oldcastle Precast-Spokane. - June 05, 2015 - Oldcastle Precast, Inc
Veriforce Announces 2015 Contractor Conference Schedule
Veriforce, a leader in providing regulatory compliance and contractor management solutions for the Oil & Gas Industry, announces its 2015 Contractor Conference schedule. - January 21, 2015 - Veriforce, LLC.
Greenridge Investment Partners Announces Partnership with Veriforce
Greenridge Investment Partners, an Austin, Texas based private equity firm, today announced an investment in Veriforce, LLC, the leading provider of integrated compliance, safety, and training solutions specifically tailored to energy operators and their contractors. With this investment, Greenridge’s Ben Moss has joined the Veriforce Board. - October 23, 2014 - Veriforce, LLC.
Veriforce Offers Safety Consulting Services
Veriforce, a leader in providing regulatory compliance and contractor management solutions for oil and gas operators and contractors announces new Safety Consulting Services. - September 27, 2014 - Veriforce, LLC.
Veriforce Offers Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) Pipeline Safety Training
Veriforce announced today a new service for Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) Pipeline Safety Training. - July 19, 2014 - Veriforce, LLC.
Veriforce Offers Contractor Safety Auditing Services
Veriforce announced today a new service for Contractor Safety Auditing Services. - July 13, 2014 - Veriforce, LLC.
Concrete Solutions Offer Free Estimate for Concrete Staining and Polishing
Contact Kansas City based Concrete Solutions for a free estimate for concrete staining and polishing. - July 07, 2014 - Kansas City Concrete Polishing & Review
Concrete Solutions in Kansas City Offers Better and Gentle Concrete Polishing Services
Concrete has wear and tear problems, but can be resolved. Now, Concrete Solutions in Kansas City provides revolutionary polishing services for businesses and home owners. - May 12, 2014 - Kansas City Concrete Polishing & Review
Veriforce Releases New Five Part Computer Based Training Series Covering Hazardous Materials Transportation
Veriforce, a leader in providing regulatory compliance and contractor management solutions for oil & gas operators, offers new five part computer based training series covering Hazardous Materials Transportation. - April 25, 2014 - Veriforce, LLC.
Oldcastle Precast’s Storm Capture System Now Available for Modeling with HydroCAD’s Chamber Wizard
Oldcastle Precast, a leading provider of stormwater management solutions in the United States, announced its cooperative marketing agreement with HydroCAD Software Solutions - March 13, 2014 - Oldcastle Precast, Inc
Leading Custom Stainless Steel Fabricator Complete Stainless Solutions Offers On-Site Estimating Capabilities to Clients Across Mississauga
Mississauga-based Complete Stainless Solutions has recently announced that it’s now offering its clients across the region a new on-site estimating service. - March 12, 2014 - Complete Stainless Solutions
Visualize Concrete Floor Designs with the New ‘Visualizer Tool’ from Concrete Solutions, KC
Kansas City based concrete floors specialists Concrete Solutions offer a user friendly tool that helps them visualize the changes that can be made to their floor. - March 02, 2014 - Kansas City Concrete Polishing & Review
Oldcastle Precast Delivers Multiple Distributed Antenna System Shelters (DAS) for Race Car Speedways
Oldcastle Precast (OPI) has completed customized wireless infrastructure shelter sites for several race car motorsports facilities in the United States. OPI supplied turnkey wireless equipment shelters known as Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Network Buildings in Florida, Illinois, and... - February 28, 2014 - Oldcastle Precast, Inc
Oldcastle Precast, Inc. Acquires Assets of Kristar Enterprises Inc.
Oldcastle Precast, Inc., a leading solutions provider for North American infrastructure projects, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Kristar Enterprises Inc. The purchase includes three manufacturing locations and all related intellectual property. - February 28, 2014 - Oldcastle Precast, Inc
Complete Stainless Solutions Now Offer Complete Range of Custom Steel Maintenance Products to Clients Across Ontario
Trusted Mississauga, Ontario based leader for stainless steel manufacturing and customization services, Complete Stainless Solutions is now inviting clients to consider their extensive portfolio of custom stainless steel components for maintenance and safety applications. The company’s... - January 16, 2014 - Complete Stainless Solutions
Veriforce Announces 2014 Training Programs
Veriforce, a leader in providing regulatory compliance and contractor management solutions for the Oil & Gas Industry, announces 2014 Training Programs. - December 19, 2013 - Veriforce, LLC.
Mississauga-Based Complete Stainless Solutions Offering Complete Steel Fabrication of Institutional and Commercial Kitchen Workstations
Mississauga, Ontario-based specialists for a broad range of complex stainless steel fabrication demands, Complete Stainless Steel Solutions are now offering their fabrication services for kitchen workstations and equipment. The company’s understanding of professional stainless steel CAD... - December 12, 2013 - Complete Stainless Solutions
Veriforce Provides Elite Evaluator Program
Veriforce, a leader in providing regulatory compliance and contractor management solutions for the Oil & Gas Industry, announces a new program that raises the standards for Pipeline Evaluators. - November 21, 2013 - Veriforce, LLC.
Warren Miller to Join Veriforce as Senior Compliance Specialist
Veriforce, a leader in providing regulatory compliance and contractor management solutions for oil & gas operators, announced today that Warren Miller, PHMSA Central Region Operations Supervisor, will be joining Veriforce as a Senior Compliance Specialist. - November 16, 2013 - Veriforce, LLC.
Mississauga-Based Stainless Steel Fabricators Complete Stainless Solutions Offer Design and Architectural Build Services for Pharmaceutical Industry
Mississauga, Ontario-based experts for stainless steel fabrication services, Complete Stainless Solutions have announced recently a new service designed to improve the seamlessness with which pharmaceutical companies procure high quality stainless steel fitments for work, production and processing... - October 24, 2013 - Complete Stainless Solutions
Stainless Steel Fabricators Complete Stainless Solutions Offer One-Stop Shop for Complete Fabrication Demands
Mississauga-based stainless steel fabricators Complete Stainless Solutions are now offering clients across Ontario a streamlined service for their unique fabrication demands. The company’s one-stop solution begins with their on-site estimation service and carries through to their... - September 25, 2013 - Complete Stainless Solutions
Mississauga-Based Stainless Steel Fabricators Complete Stainless Solutions Add New Services to Catalogue
Leading Mississauga-based stainless steel fabricators Complete Stainless Solutions have recently announced several new additions to the company’s evolving services catalogue. The company’s CAD design and on-site estimating services will help firms to improve the seamlessness with which... - September 04, 2013 - Complete Stainless Solutions
Full Service Stainless Steel Product Building Now Available from Mississauga Fabricators Complete Stainless Solutions
Mississauga-based Complete Stainless Solutions Limited, leaders in stainless steel product manufacturing services, now offers full seamless fabrication processes. As specialists in stainless steel fabrication, the company is now fully equipped to assist their clients in achieving steel products to... - August 07, 2013 - Complete Stainless Solutions
Stainless Steel Fabricators Complete Stainless Solutions Offer Seamless Design Flexibility with Range of Welding Options
Mississauga-based stainless steel fabricators Complete Stainless Solutions are now improving their services to include a full range of welding techniques. The use of MIG, TIG, STICK and SPOT welding enables CSS to meet the varying demands of their customers best suited to specific material and... - July 11, 2013 - Complete Stainless Solutions
Ultra-Green Inner-City Development Uses Oldcastle Precast Stormwater Management System and Belgard Pavers
Unique stormwater management - rainwater harvesting system and a solar panel array at their new Ultra-Green Inner-City Development known as “Encore Tampa” in Tampa, Florida. - June 30, 2013 - Oldcastle Precast, Inc
Veriforce Exhibitor at the SGA Environmental, Safety & Health, and Training Conference
Veriforce is proud to have been an exhibitor at the SGA Environmental, Safety & Health, and Training Conference held June 4 – 6, 2013 at the Hyatt Regency St Louis at the Arch in St. Louis, MO. - June 22, 2013 - Veriforce, LLC.
Veriforce Exhibitor at the AGA Operations Conference and Biennial Exhibition
Veriforce is proud to have been an exhibitor at the AGA Operations Conference and Biennial Exhibition, held May 21 – 24 at the Gaylord Palms, Orlando, FL. - June 16, 2013 - Veriforce, LLC.
Ensure Customized Precision with Services from OEM Manufacturer Complete Stainless Solutions
Mississauga-based manufacturer, Complete Stainless Solutions is now specializing in OEM manufacturing for clients requiring customized stainless steel components. As an OEM manufacturer, the company’s capabilities enable clients to meet customer demands with either fitted heavy-duty or... - June 12, 2013 - Complete Stainless Solutions