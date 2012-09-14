PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

MaiCo Industries Inc. Earns Its 21st Consecutive AISC Quality Fabrication Certification MaiCo Industries Inc. earned its 21st consecutive American Institute of Steel Construction (AISC) quality certification renewal last month. AISC certification recognizes MaiCo Industries, https://www.maicoind.com, for maintaining steel fabrication operations that meet AISC quality requirements for “Standard... - September 10, 2019 - Maico Industries

BECOSAN®, the New Era of Industrial Concrete Floors A new system patented by a Danish company becomes a success when transforming concrete floors into dust-free pavements with unique characteristics that have made most companies in the logistics sector bet on BECOSAN for their industrial pavements. - February 06, 2019 - BECOSAN

Kansas City Concrete Solutions Now Offers Aesthetically Pleasing Polished Concrete Floors Kansas City Concrete Solutions now offers aesthetically pleasing polished concrete floors for all applications in the residential and commercial enterprises including warehouse, and restaurant. - March 22, 2018 - Kansas City Concrete Polishing & Review

Kanacrete Lightweight Architectural Precast Non-Structural Wall Panels to be Introduced at World of Concrete in Las Vegas Kanacrete is an innovative lightweight architectural precast non-structural wall panel for the commercial market. The panels are 30% or more lighter in weight when compared to traditional ferrocrete architectural “off-site” precast wall panels and have the potential to reduce foundation and superstructure load requirements as well as shipping and installation costs. - January 18, 2018 - Kanaflex Corporation

Precast Wall Panel System Used for Airport FAA ALS Generator Building Using precast concrete custom-made wall panels and hollow core plank to construct an upgraded emergency generator runway light control building at Buffalo’s Airport. - January 12, 2018 - Oldcastle Precast, Inc

Special Post Tensioned Bridge Slabs Produced for Pine Basin Bridge Replacement As the best way to proceed, the Bonneville Power Administration reviewed their options for rebuilding this bridge and selected the use of precast concrete bridge components for the deck. - August 20, 2017 - Oldcastle Precast, Inc

Elliott Bay Seawall Project Receives Multiple Awards Elliott Bay Seawall project has received multiple awards for design, leadership, environmental, sustainability, emergency construction, engineering and management. - August 12, 2017 - Oldcastle Precast, Inc

Filling Home of Mercy Awarded “Building a New Tomorrow” Project in Napoleon, Ohio Dedication ceremony and open house at the Filling Homes Community Center, located at 470 Independence Drive in Napoleon, for the donation of a new patio and sidewalk from Oldcastle Precast. - July 29, 2017 - Oldcastle Precast, Inc

Oldcastle Precast Folsom Receives Overall Winner ACPA Chairman’s Safety Award Oldcastle Precast Folsom, New Jersey received the Overall American Concrete Pipe Assn. (ACPA) Chairman’s Safety Award and Individual Plant Safety Award for its innovative wire roller machine safety upgrades. Safety permeates every aspect of plant operations, and developing innovative improvements... - July 28, 2017 - Oldcastle Precast, Inc

DVS and PerkFilter™ Systems Receive Virginia DOT Approval as Stormwater Manufactured Treatment Devices Approval was granted by the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) for its Dual‐Vortex Separator (DVS) and PerkFilter™ systems which will be added to the VDOT Approved Products List (APL). - July 28, 2017 - Oldcastle Precast, Inc

Kansas City Concrete Solutions Introduces Polished Concrete Visualizer Tool Certified concrete polishing specialists, Kansas City Concrete Solutions brings the revolutionary Polished Concrete Visualizer tool for customers. - June 24, 2017 - Kansas City Concrete Polishing & Review

Flood Panel LLC Names National Flood Protection, LLC a National Corporate Partner National Flood Protection is the first company to provide nationwide support for Flood Panel's complete line of flood protection products. - December 03, 2016 - Flood Panel

Family-Owned Poul’s Landscaping & Nursery, Inc. in Long Grove, IL Celebrates 50 Years in Business Milestone business achievement portrays an immigration success story. - March 29, 2016 - Poul's Landscaping

Deep Creek Canyon Bridge Replacement Project Selected as Finalist in America’s 2015 Transportation Awards Competition Montana Department of Transportation’s (MDT) Deep Creek Canyon Weekend Bridges Replacement receives several statewide and regional awards, a regional award in 2015 America’s Transportation Awards. - February 04, 2016 - Oldcastle Precast, Inc

Prefabricated Bridge Units Used for MassDOT Memorial Avenue Rotary Bridge Replacement Project 80 foot-long prefabricated bridge units used for Massachusetts Department of Transportation’s Memorial Avenue Rotary Overpass Replacement Project - January 15, 2016 - Oldcastle Precast, Inc

Precast Concrete "Z" Superstructures Used to Construct Seattle’s New Elliott Bay Seawall New seawall structure consists of a cast-in-place support slab with custom precast concrete face panels, precast concrete Z-superstructure segments and precast sidewalk panels. - November 08, 2015 - Oldcastle Precast, Inc

OneLift RC509 Pump Station Used to Maximize Holding Capacity at Spooky Nook Sports Complex Hotel and Restaurant Expansion Oldcastle Precast provided their OneLift RC611 pump station, with a 25-foot depth and storage capacity of 468-gallons per vertical foot, to accommodate the hotel expansion requirements of needing to maximize holding capacity in a small area of land next to the hotel portion of the complex. - July 13, 2015 - Oldcastle Precast, Inc

Bellevue Youth Theatre Replacement Project Uses Curved Precast Beams to Create Domed Roof Structure Precast concrete and cast-in-place theatre facility was designed by Becker Architects and constructed by Pease Construction, the general contractor. Pease Construction awarded the precast contract to Oldcastle Precast-Spokane. - June 05, 2015 - Oldcastle Precast, Inc

Veriforce Announces 2015 Contractor Conference Schedule Veriforce, a leader in providing regulatory compliance and contractor management solutions for the Oil & Gas Industry, announces its 2015 Contractor Conference schedule. - January 21, 2015 - Veriforce, LLC.

Greenridge Investment Partners Announces Partnership with Veriforce Greenridge Investment Partners, an Austin, Texas based private equity firm, today announced an investment in Veriforce, LLC, the leading provider of integrated compliance, safety, and training solutions specifically tailored to energy operators and their contractors. With this investment, Greenridge’s Ben Moss has joined the Veriforce Board. - October 23, 2014 - Veriforce, LLC.

Veriforce Offers Safety Consulting Services Veriforce, a leader in providing regulatory compliance and contractor management solutions for oil and gas operators and contractors announces new Safety Consulting Services. - September 27, 2014 - Veriforce, LLC.

Veriforce Offers Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) Pipeline Safety Training Veriforce announced today a new service for Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) Pipeline Safety Training. - July 19, 2014 - Veriforce, LLC.

Veriforce Offers Contractor Safety Auditing Services Veriforce announced today a new service for Contractor Safety Auditing Services. - July 13, 2014 - Veriforce, LLC.

Concrete Solutions Offer Free Estimate for Concrete Staining and Polishing Contact Kansas City based Concrete Solutions for a free estimate for concrete staining and polishing. - July 07, 2014 - Kansas City Concrete Polishing & Review

Concrete Solutions in Kansas City Offers Better and Gentle Concrete Polishing Services Concrete has wear and tear problems, but can be resolved. Now, Concrete Solutions in Kansas City provides revolutionary polishing services for businesses and home owners. - May 12, 2014 - Kansas City Concrete Polishing & Review

Veriforce Releases New Five Part Computer Based Training Series Covering Hazardous Materials Transportation Veriforce, a leader in providing regulatory compliance and contractor management solutions for oil & gas operators, offers new five part computer based training series covering Hazardous Materials Transportation. - April 25, 2014 - Veriforce, LLC.

Oldcastle Precast’s Storm Capture System Now Available for Modeling with HydroCAD’s Chamber Wizard Oldcastle Precast, a leading provider of stormwater management solutions in the United States, announced its cooperative marketing agreement with HydroCAD Software Solutions - March 13, 2014 - Oldcastle Precast, Inc

Leading Custom Stainless Steel Fabricator Complete Stainless Solutions Offers On-Site Estimating Capabilities to Clients Across Mississauga Mississauga-based Complete Stainless Solutions has recently announced that it’s now offering its clients across the region a new on-site estimating service. - March 12, 2014 - Complete Stainless Solutions

Visualize Concrete Floor Designs with the New ‘Visualizer Tool’ from Concrete Solutions, KC Kansas City based concrete floors specialists Concrete Solutions offer a user friendly tool that helps them visualize the changes that can be made to their floor. - March 02, 2014 - Kansas City Concrete Polishing & Review

Oldcastle Precast, Inc. Acquires Assets of Kristar Enterprises Inc. Oldcastle Precast, Inc., a leading solutions provider for North American infrastructure projects, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Kristar Enterprises Inc. The purchase includes three manufacturing locations and all related intellectual property. - February 28, 2014 - Oldcastle Precast, Inc

Oldcastle Precast Delivers Multiple Distributed Antenna System Shelters (DAS) for Race Car Speedways Oldcastle Precast (OPI) has completed customized wireless infrastructure shelter sites for several race car motorsports facilities in the United States. OPI supplied turnkey wireless equipment shelters known as Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Network Buildings in Florida, Illinois, and Arizona. Contracted... - February 28, 2014 - Oldcastle Precast, Inc

Complete Stainless Solutions Now Offer Complete Range of Custom Steel Maintenance Products to Clients Across Ontario Trusted Mississauga, Ontario based leader for stainless steel manufacturing and customization services, Complete Stainless Solutions is now inviting clients to consider their extensive portfolio of custom stainless steel components for maintenance and safety applications. The company’s expertise... - January 16, 2014 - Complete Stainless Solutions

Veriforce Announces 2014 Training Programs Veriforce, a leader in providing regulatory compliance and contractor management solutions for the Oil & Gas Industry, announces 2014 Training Programs. - December 19, 2013 - Veriforce, LLC.

Mississauga-Based Complete Stainless Solutions Offering Complete Steel Fabrication of Institutional and Commercial Kitchen Workstations Mississauga, Ontario-based specialists for a broad range of complex stainless steel fabrication demands, Complete Stainless Steel Solutions are now offering their fabrication services for kitchen workstations and equipment. The company’s understanding of professional stainless steel CAD design... - December 12, 2013 - Complete Stainless Solutions

Veriforce Provides Elite Evaluator Program Veriforce, a leader in providing regulatory compliance and contractor management solutions for the Oil & Gas Industry, announces a new program that raises the standards for Pipeline Evaluators. - November 21, 2013 - Veriforce, LLC.

Warren Miller to Join Veriforce as Senior Compliance Specialist Veriforce, a leader in providing regulatory compliance and contractor management solutions for oil & gas operators, announced today that Warren Miller, PHMSA Central Region Operations Supervisor, will be joining Veriforce as a Senior Compliance Specialist. - November 16, 2013 - Veriforce, LLC.

Mississauga-Based Stainless Steel Fabricators Complete Stainless Solutions Offer Design and Architectural Build Services for Pharmaceutical Industry Mississauga, Ontario-based experts for stainless steel fabrication services, Complete Stainless Solutions have announced recently a new service designed to improve the seamlessness with which pharmaceutical companies procure high quality stainless steel fitments for work, production and processing applications. - October 24, 2013 - Complete Stainless Solutions

Stainless Steel Fabricators Complete Stainless Solutions Offer One-Stop Shop for Complete Fabrication Demands Mississauga-based stainless steel fabricators Complete Stainless Solutions are now offering clients across Ontario a streamlined service for their unique fabrication demands. The company’s one-stop solution begins with their on-site estimation service and carries through to their drop-shipping... - September 25, 2013 - Complete Stainless Solutions

Mississauga-Based Stainless Steel Fabricators Complete Stainless Solutions Add New Services to Catalogue Leading Mississauga-based stainless steel fabricators Complete Stainless Solutions have recently announced several new additions to the company’s evolving services catalogue. The company’s CAD design and on-site estimating services will help firms to improve the seamlessness with which their... - September 04, 2013 - Complete Stainless Solutions

Full Service Stainless Steel Product Building Now Available from Mississauga Fabricators Complete Stainless Solutions Mississauga-based Complete Stainless Solutions Limited, leaders in stainless steel product manufacturing services, now offers full seamless fabrication processes. As specialists in stainless steel fabrication, the company is now fully equipped to assist their clients in achieving steel products to suit... - August 07, 2013 - Complete Stainless Solutions

Stainless Steel Fabricators Complete Stainless Solutions Offer Seamless Design Flexibility with Range of Welding Options Mississauga-based stainless steel fabricators Complete Stainless Solutions are now improving their services to include a full range of welding techniques. The use of MIG, TIG, STICK and SPOT welding enables CSS to meet the varying demands of their customers best suited to specific material and product... - July 11, 2013 - Complete Stainless Solutions

Ultra-Green Inner-City Development Uses Oldcastle Precast Stormwater Management System and Belgard Pavers Unique stormwater management - rainwater harvesting system and a solar panel array at their new Ultra-Green Inner-City Development known as “Encore Tampa” in Tampa, Florida. - June 30, 2013 - Oldcastle Precast, Inc

Veriforce Exhibitor at the SGA Environmental, Safety & Health, and Training Conference Veriforce is proud to have been an exhibitor at the SGA Environmental, Safety & Health, and Training Conference held June 4 – 6, 2013 at the Hyatt Regency St Louis at the Arch in St. Louis, MO. - June 22, 2013 - Veriforce, LLC.

Veriforce Exhibitor at the AGA Operations Conference and Biennial Exhibition Veriforce is proud to have been an exhibitor at the AGA Operations Conference and Biennial Exhibition, held May 21 – 24 at the Gaylord Palms, Orlando, FL. - June 16, 2013 - Veriforce, LLC.

Ensure Customized Precision with Services from OEM Manufacturer Complete Stainless Solutions Mississauga-based manufacturer, Complete Stainless Solutions is now specializing in OEM manufacturing for clients requiring customized stainless steel components. As an OEM manufacturer, the company’s capabilities enable clients to meet customer demands with either fitted heavy-duty or cosmetic... - June 12, 2013 - Complete Stainless Solutions

Oldcastle Precast Provides Heavy Duty, Compact Stormwater Detention System for Nashville Fire Station Oldcastle Precast’s Storm Capture® stormwater management system was chosen and subsequently constructed under the entrance road, since it reduced the detention system width and overall footprint by over 40%, and easily fit under the fire station roadway. - June 08, 2013 - Oldcastle Precast, Inc

SCI Re-Launch Steelbiz Website SCI re-launches Steelbiz, their online library of technical information and resources on every aspect of steel construction offering; A revised dynamic search facility, An Updated library of content, A new user interface and an updated logo - May 28, 2013 - SCI

Oldcastle Precast Supplies Precast Structure for 1st Pepsi/Muller U.S. Yogurt-Producing Facility Oldcastle Precast lands large manufacturing plant project under Haskell Construction to deliver the structural precast concrete for construction of a new yogurt facility in the Genesee Valley Agri-Business Park, Batavia, NY. - May 11, 2013 - Oldcastle Precast, Inc

Alpha Structural, Inc. Wins Prestigious Awards for 20 Years of Good Business Practices and Excellent Customer Service Over 20 years in business, the Los Angeles-based Foundation/ Hillside Repair Firm Attributes Success to Loyal Customers and Exceptional Business Practice. - May 10, 2013 - Alpha Structural, Inc.