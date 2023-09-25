Microcranes® Integrates with Pure Cycle Water's New Reclamation Facility
Vancouver, WA, September 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Microcranes, Inc., a portable mini crane producer in the USA, provides indoor and outdoor green energy lifting solutions to a variety of industries. Pure Cycle Water (NASDAQ:PCYO)/Rangeview Metro District, located in Colorado, finds the battery powered Microcrane® unit useful for maintenance lifting tasks at their new state-of-the-art water reclamation facility serving Sky Ranch in Denver.
Pure Cycle is a vertically integrated water and wastewater resource development company. As a vertically integrated company, they also own and manage a full ecosystem of facilities needed to withdraw, store, treat, deliver and collect water and wastewater. Their goal is to provide sustainable, high-quality water to their customers and make prudent use of reclaimed water for outdoor irrigation and industrial demands.
Sky Ranch Water Reclamation Facility is their latest $10 million, state-of-the-art water reclamation facility completed in 2020, serving Sky Ranch, a master-planned community providing residential, commercial, retail, and light industrial lots along Denver's booming I-70 corridor. The facility uses the latest green technology includes dispensing highly treated reclaimed water for irrigation and other uses, active odor control technology and green roofing will cover 90% of the main plant. Green energy is a constant theme within the plant, including within the maintenance department.
The battery powered M1 Model Microcrane® is being used for maintaining Aerzen blowers, pulling pumps out of basins and preforming various lifting jobs throughout the plant. The compact, flexible mini crane requires no fuel, emits zero fumes and has low sound levels.
"The tightness of the working areas make it difficult to get people in place safely for manual lifts. The Microcrane® allows us to accomplish maintenance tasks with ease and with only one person!” said Mike Dean of Pure Cycle Water.
Since 2008, Microcranes, Inc. has been focused on offering American Made quality mini cranes at an affordable price. The M1 Model can be transported on truck beds, trailers, through 36 inch doorways, inside elevators, up stairwells combined with stair climbing solutions, and can be hoisted by larger cranes up onto rooftops using hoist rings.
The ISO9001 certified M1 Global is rated at 2,000 lbs. (905kg) (no operator license required) and has a hook height of 20’-3” (6.1m). It is only 30 in. (762mm) wide and weighs 1,800 lbs. (816kg).
To learn more about the Microcrane® visit: https://www.microcranes.com
