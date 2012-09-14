PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Simon Appoints New Area Operations Director to Kittery Premium Outlets Simon Property Group has appointed a new Area Operations Director for Kittery Premium Outlets. Matthew Volpe has joined the team at Kittery Premium Outlets, bringing with him 30+ years of facilities management expertise. - January 09, 2019 - Simon Property Group

SRS Negotiates the Sale of Firestone Complete Auto Care Location in Peoria, AZ SRS Real Estate Partners (SRS) is pleased to announce the sale of the 7,080 SF Firestone Complete Auto Care positioned on the northwest corner of Lake Pleasant Parkway and Happy Valley Road in Peoria, AZ. - July 08, 2017 - SRS Real Estate

SRS Facilitates Sale of Phoenix Infill Development Site Land to be Developed as Staybridge Suites - July 07, 2017 - SRS Real Estate

SRS Facilitates Waldo’s BBQ Expansion to Gilbert The Mesa-based Restaurant Opens Second Full-Service Restaurant in East Valley - June 24, 2017 - SRS Real Estate

SRS Real Estate Partners Presents Fully Leased Arrowhead Retail Shops, Offers Investment Opportunity SRS Real Estate Partners (SRS) is pleased to present the newest addition to the Arrowhead Trade Area in Peoria, Arizona – Arrowhead Retail Shops at the southeast corner of Bell Road & 75th Avenue. The brand new 9,900 square foot multi-tenant building has five new regional and national tenants... - June 14, 2017 - SRS Real Estate

SRS Negotiates the Sale of The Shops at Arizona in Anthem SRS Real Estate Partners is pleased to announce the purchase of The Shops at Arizona on behalf of their client Abington Emerson Investments, LLC. The shopping center is located at the northeast corner of Anthem Way and Gavilan Peak, in a growing area of Anthem, AZ and sold for $2.625 million. The Shops... - June 10, 2017 - SRS Real Estate

SRS Real Estate Partners Facilitates the Newest Dollar Tree Location in Chino Valley, AZ SRS Real Estate Partners (SRS) is pleased to announce Dollar Tree Stores has leased a new location in Chino Valley. The 10,000 square foot new retail space is located at 1950 State Highway 89 and is positioned at the northwest corner of Outer Loop Road and State Highway 89. This location is now open... - June 08, 2017 - SRS Real Estate

SRS Real Estate Partners Facilitates Health Food Provider, ProteinHouse with Third Arizona Location SRS Real Estate Partners (SRS) is pleased to announce ProteinHouse has leased a 2,400-square-foot site for their newest Arizona franchise location in Gilbert. This new addition to the ProteinHouse portfolio is located at the southwest corner of E. Pecos and S. Higley Roads. The anticipated opening date... - May 27, 2017 - SRS Real Estate

SRS Real Estate Partners Facilitates Gilbert Growth with Multiple Tenant Additions to Pecos & Higley SRS Real Estate Partners (SRS) is pleased to announce the growth of lifestyle center, Pecos & Higley, in Gilbert. - May 27, 2017 - SRS Real Estate

SRS Promotes Sean Thomas to Vice President SRS Real Estate Partners is proud to announce the promotion of Sean Thomas to Vice President. Sean has consistently been a top producer for the Phoenix office specializing in retail investment sales. He has a proven track record helping clients in valuation, marketing, negotiation, and escrow management. Sean’s... - May 22, 2017 - SRS Real Estate

SRS Real Estate Partners Assists in Expansion of Local Ballet Barre, TenPoint5, to North Phoenix SRS Real Estate Partners is pleased to announce the expansion of Phoenix-based ballet barre studio, TenPoint5, to Red Development’s Shops at Norterra located in North Phoenix at the northeast corner of Happy Valley Road and I-17. The 1,400 SF space will be the newest addition to the Valley start-up’s... - May 19, 2017 - SRS Real Estate

SRS Negotiates the Sale of Woodland Plaza in Glendale, AZ SRS Real Estate Partners is pleased to announce the sale of 40,000 SF shopping center, Woodland Plaza, located at the NWC of N. 35th Avenue and W. Bell Road in Glendale, AZ. SRS listed and sold Woodland Plaza on behalf of Matanky Realty Group. The shopping center sold for $5.4 million. Woodland Plaza,... - May 17, 2017 - SRS Real Estate

SRS Real Estate Partners Fuels Surprise Growth at Loop 303 and Bell Road with Ground Lease for Wendy’s SRS Real Estate Partners is pleased to announce the signed ground lease for the 37,847 SF site at the SWC of Bell Road and Loop 303 in Surprise. - May 13, 2017 - SRS Real Estate

CJC Development Advisors, LLC Opens New Office in Western MA CJC Development Advisors, LLC has opened an office at 38 Elm Street in Westfield, MA to support their growing client base in Massachusetts. Local businesses that are growing and real estate developers that are investing in projects have called on CJC Development Advisors to assist with tax incentives,... - November 25, 2016 - CJC Development Advisors, LLC

Capital Title Commercial Announces Bob Blanshard as Executive Vice President and Escrow Officer Capital Title Commercial has named Robert A. Blanshard as the new Executive Vice President and Escrow Officer. Mr. Blanshard, an industry veteran of over 36 years, will be in charge of attracting new business and closing commercial real estate transactions. In his distinguished career he has closed... - March 28, 2016 - Capital Title

Capital Title Closes Largest Residential Transaction in Dallas History with Sale of Tom Hicks Mansion Last Friday, DFW-based Capital Title closed the sale on a 25-acre, 28,000-square-foot mansion that once belonged to Texas businessman Tom Hicks. Hicks is the former owner of the Texas Rangers and Dallas Stars. The sale of the Tom Hicks home by Capital Title marks the largest residential transaction in... - January 27, 2016 - Capital Title

STREAM Capital Partners Advises Seller on KFC Portfolio Sale STREAM Capital Partners ("STREAM"), a boutique net lease and sale leaseback advisory group, recently advised the seller, a family office, on the sale of a portfolio of 18 KFC properties. The properties, all in Alabama, are under long term triple net leases to a franchisee of KFC. The seller... - January 05, 2015 - STREAM Capital Partners

STREAM Capital Partners Sells Double Net Walgreens in Memphis, TN STREAM Capital Partners ("STREAM"), a boutique net lease and sale leaseback advisory group, recently completed the sale of a short-term Double Net Walgreens located in Memphis, TN. Jordan Shtulman and Jonathan Wolfe, Principals and Co-Founders of STREAM Capital Partners, advised the Seller... - December 30, 2014 - STREAM Capital Partners

STREAM Capital Partners Completes Sale of Industrial Property STREAM Capital Partners ("STREAM"), a boutique net lease and sale leaseback advisory group, recently completed the sale of a 276,000 square foot industrial property located in Anniston, Alabama. The property is under a long term lease to a global tier-one supplier of vehicle interior components... - December 29, 2014 - STREAM Capital Partners

STREAM Capital Partners Sells Land Underneath General Growth Properties Headquarters STREAM Capital Partners ("STREAM"), a boutique net lease and sale leaseback advisory group, recently completed the sale of the land underneath the General Growth Properties Headquarters building at 110 N. Wacker Drive in downtown Chicago. Howard Hughes Corp. owns the building and was the buyer... - August 11, 2014 - STREAM Capital Partners

STREAM Capital Partners Advises Buyer and Seller on the Purchase and Sale of a Portfolio of Properties Under Long Term Triple Net Leases to Dollar General STREAM Capital Partners ("STREAM"), a boutique net lease and sale leaseback advisory group, recently completed the sale of a portfolio of four (4) triple net leased Dollar General properties located in Missouri and Ohio. The properties are 100% occupied by Dollar General under long term triple... - July 21, 2014 - STREAM Capital Partners

STREAM Capital Partners Sells Sugar Grove, Illinois Walgreens for Second Time in Less Than Two Years STREAM Capital Partners, a boutique net lease and sale leaseback advisory group, recently completed the sale of a single tenant triple net leased Walgreens property located in Sugar Grove, Illinois, a far western suburb of Chicago. The property is 100% occupied by Walgreens under a long term triple net... - July 02, 2014 - STREAM Capital Partners

Preservation-Oriented Community Prepares to Break Ground in Haymarket, VA Villages of Piedmont at Leopold’s Preserve includes more than 380 acres of protected conservation land and is envisioned to be a model for preservation-oriented land planning. - October 25, 2013 - Equinox Investments, LLC