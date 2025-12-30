Wonderlosity to Open Two Immersive Story-Driven Retail Experiences at Broadway at the Beach in Spring 2026
Groton, CT, December 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Wonderlosity, the award-winning immersive retail company known for blending storytelling, fantasy, and hands-on experiences, is excited to announce the opening of two new concept stores at Broadway at the Beach in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Scheduled to open in Spring 2026, the new locations will include The Cloak and Wand and Alice’s Little Haunted Bookshop.
Founded in Connecticut, Wonderlosity has built a loyal following through its unique approach to retail, transforming traditional shopping into imaginative, interactive experiences for all ages. The company currently operates multiple themed locations across the Northeast, with continued expansion underway.
The Cloak and Wand is a wizard-inspired immersive shop where visitors step into a magical world of potions, wands, cloaks, and fantastical creatures. Guests can enjoy a fully themed kids friendly potion bar serving both hot and cold drinks, explore wand collections that must be “activated,” and even adopt magical creatures through a playful, story-driven process. Every detail is designed to make visitors feel like they have entered a living fantasy world.
Opening alongside it, Alice’s Little Haunted Bookshop is a whimsical and slightly spooky independent bookstore inspired by Victorian libraries and forgotten tales. The shop specializes in curious, dark, horror, and forgotten books for all ages, celebrating stories that are unusual, overlooked, or delightfully eerie. Blending literature, atmosphere, and storytelling, the bookshop creates an enchanting experience where nothing is quite as it seems.
“Broadway at the Beach is the perfect home for these two concepts,” said Ellie Greenberg, founder of Wonderlosity. “Our goal has always been to create spaces where imagination comes first, where families, readers, and curious minds can step into another world together. Myrtle Beach allows us to introduce these experiences to an entirely new audience.”
The Spring 2026 openings mark Wonderlosity’s first locations in South Carolina and represent a significant milestone in the company’s continued national growth.
More details, including opening dates and special events, will be announced closer to launch.
About Wonderlosity
Wonderlosity is an immersive retail company that creates story-driven shopping experiences rooted in fantasy, literature, and wonder. Its portfolio includes The Cloak and Wand, Alice’s Little Haunted Bookshop, Alice in the Village, and Arisu Anime. In 2023, Wonderlosity was recognized as one of Connecticut’s Most Innovative Companies for its reimagining of modern retail.
Media Contact:
Wonderlosity
Email: press@wonderlosity.com
Website: www.wonderlosity.com
Categories