The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House
Newly added product line focuses on technology and innovation to support irrigation customers. - May 10, 2019 - Central Turf & Irrigation Supply
TQ-Max has put considerable effort into re-imagining the simple game of Funnybones, to release a modern take on one of the oldest of all games. Gogo Jacks is now being distributed in the USA by TQ-Max. - October 06, 2018 - Paint-Savers TQ-Max, LLC.
Paint-Savers have introduced an innovative new product that will help people to save money by properly storing leftover paints and keep them in a usable condition for a much longer time in storage. - September 18, 2018 - Paint-Savers TQ-Max, LLC.
New Website Seeks to Match People with the Perfect Painter for Any Job - October 19, 2016 - INeedAPainter.com
In a quest to find out what works and what doesn’t, 22 wood finishes were applied to six common examples of wood decking. The Great Stain Shoot-Out, is an ongoing test that will last at least two years to allow time and the elements to do their worst. Here are the observations after the first nine months. - March 11, 2016 - Deck Source Inc
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. (KNPL), India’s leading industrial coatings manufacturer and the third largest decorative paint manufacturer, has partnered with Delhi, I Love You, (DILY), a 30-month movement of love. Initiated by filmmaker Thomas Ellis and sculptor Aastha Chauhan, the #mydillistory... - January 07, 2016 - Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited
Turner Expositions presents the 20th Annual Labor Day Home Show at the Florida State Fairgrounds. It's a showcase of more than 900 exhibits of the newest home products and services, all under one roof. Why drive all over town? Shop the very best prices and discounts at the Florida State Fairgrounds – indoor, air conditioned, and easy parking. The historic four-day event gives homeowners an opportunity to get expert advice, exciting ideas and inspiration. - August 19, 2015 - Turner Expositions
The Sansin Corporation recently announced that Casa Verde Paint will carry its full line of Enviro Stain wood finishes for interior and exterior surfaces at its 29 Kalamath St. location in Denver.
Casa Verde will offer training on Sansin’s line of products for builders, architects, contractors... - May 18, 2014 - Casa Verde Paint
Rhoda Nevins, runs Soft Impressions and is a member of the Royal School of Needlework, has been commissioned to design and embroider a ten panel tapestry to mark the 800th anniversary of the sealing of the Magna Carta. The year of celebration, which starts at Easter will culminate next June with the... - February 20, 2014 - SoftImpressions
Artjini announced the launch of its full-fledged eCommerce site www.artjini.com. After witnessing a great online demand for artworks, Artjini has completely revamped its site to make it customer friendly. Artjini brings forth an impressive collection of artwork from celebrated artists to the recent entrants in the realm of art. - February 08, 2014 - Artjini Private Limited
Vaughan, ON Peter Anthony Designs has just announced that they have opened a new sales office in Vaughan, Ontario. This allows the custom interior design and millwork firm to provide sales and support to their expanding roaster of clients in the GTA.
The interior design and millwork firm specializes... - August 31, 2013 - Peter Anthony Design
Windsor, ON Peter Anthony Designs Inc. (PADI) has just announced that the company is hiring carpentry team leaders, carpenters and sales professionals to work with PADI’s innovative restaurant products including office furniture and café furniture.
The carpentry positions require a strong... - August 31, 2013 - Peter Anthony Design
Peter Anthony Designs Inc. (PADI) has just announced that they have added new restaurant furniture to their line of products for the interior design of restaurant facilities. New restaurant furniture has been added to all of their available categories including: tables, chairs, booths, waste bins and... - December 06, 2012 - Peter Anthony Design
Eco friendly water based paint stripper from Paint-Removal.co.uk removes paint, graffiti and varnish efficiently. - November 05, 2011 - Paint Removal Solutions
CertaPro Painters is proud to be named one of the most military friendly franchises by G.I. Jobs Magazine. - June 10, 2011 - CertaPro Painters
The American Master Craftsmen Society thoroughly researched the problems plaguing consumers and developed a program intended to turn any DIY remodeler into a master decorator. The “Paint Color Miracle” (TM) program reveals the secrets of designing perfect colors for the home. - April 20, 2011 - American Master Craftsmen, Inc.
For the second year in a row, CertaPro Painters, North America’s largest painting contracting company, has been awarded the Gold Medal for franchisee satisfaction in their category at the Canadian Franchise Association’s (CFA) national conference held last weekend in Niagara Falls, Ontario. - April 15, 2011 - CertaPro Painters
Boat To Beach Decor, an online store, is hosting a contest this week on their blog, and participants can qualify to win by completing simple tasks using social media to earn points. - August 17, 2010 - BR Innovations LLC
Metal Wall Tiles-dot-Net (www.MetalWallTiles.net) offers attractive interior design solutions including metal backsplashes, murals, and other metal wall tile designs. - May 09, 2009 - MetalWalltiles.net
Consistent news of the down economy hasn't slowed BANN from expanding their reach and influence over the local market. Seeking additional avenues to stimulate the building industry, an alliance was struck with hgcDIRECT, a local entrepreneurial company, forging a relationship centered on overcoming the... - January 31, 2009 - Home & Garden Center DIRECT
Because of volatile economic and housing market conditions, homeowners are keeping homes longer, resulting in a boom in remodeling. Faux finishing can save homeowners thousands of dollars by refinishing/glazing cabinets rather than replacing them. - January 08, 2009 - Faux & More Wall Decor
Habitat for Humanity lauds Silver Lake Home Center's generosity and consistency as primary charitable housing sponsor. NH charitable organization depends on partnerships that stand the test of time as sponsors for building homes for the needy. Although smaller than the Big Boxes, SLHC donates each year the amount recently donated by an area national home improvement chain. In addition to their own involvement, SLHC encourages their vendors to participate, donating roofing, vinyl siding, etc. - October 02, 2008 - Silver Lake Home Center
New Exclusive Quadra-Lock™ stencils can used both vertically and horizontally to form perfectly spaced signs and markings for any surface. - July 26, 2008 - Stencil Ease
Take a peek inside Stencil Ease to see how custom stencils and industrial stencils are made. New video demonstrates spray paint stencil applications, marking stencils with ink rollers and parking lot stencils examples. - June 27, 2008 - Stencil Ease
“Make your mark” with Stencil Ease’s newest assortment of 300 industrial marking stencils available for immediate shipping at www.stencilease.com. If your project is marking parking lots, industrial equipment, storage, packing and crating materials, athletic fields or just custom stencil... - April 16, 2008 - Stencil Ease
Masters Touch Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Open House on Saturday, April 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - April 15, 2007 - Masters Touch