Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House

Central Turf & Irrigation Supply Named a Distributor for Baseline Irrigation Control Systems Newly added product line focuses on technology and innovation to support irrigation customers. - May 10, 2019 - Central Turf & Irrigation Supply

TQ-Max Brings New Life to an Old Game with the Launch of Gogo Jacks TQ-Max has put considerable effort into re-imagining the simple game of Funnybones, to release a modern take on one of the oldest of all games. Gogo Jacks is now being distributed in the USA by TQ-Max. - October 06, 2018 - Paint-Savers TQ-Max, LLC.

Paint-Savers Introduces a New Product That Will Help People Save Money by Preserving Leftover Paints Paint-Savers have introduced an innovative new product that will help people to save money by properly storing leftover paints and keep them in a usable condition for a much longer time in storage. - September 18, 2018 - Paint-Savers TQ-Max, LLC.

Move Over Survivor! Cutek Extreme Outlasts, Outperforms and Outshines the Competition! In a quest to find out what works and what doesn’t, 22 wood finishes were applied to six common examples of wood decking. The Great Stain Shoot-Out, is an ongoing test that will last at least two years to allow time and the elements to do their worst. Here are the observations after the first nine months. - March 11, 2016 - Deck Source Inc

Kansai Nerolac Partners with Delhi, I Love You to Bring to Life People’s Love for Their Capital Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. (KNPL), India’s leading industrial coatings manufacturer and the third largest decorative paint manufacturer, has partnered with Delhi, I Love You, (DILY), a 30-month movement of love. Initiated by filmmaker Thomas Ellis and sculptor Aastha Chauhan, the #mydillistory... - January 07, 2016 - Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited

Florida's Largest Home Show - Labor Day Weekend - Sept 4 - 7, Florida State Fairgrounds Turner Expositions presents the 20th Annual Labor Day Home Show at the Florida State Fairgrounds. It's a showcase of more than 900 exhibits of the newest home products and services, all under one roof. Why drive all over town? Shop the very best prices and discounts at the Florida State Fairgrounds – indoor, air conditioned, and easy parking. The historic four-day event gives homeowners an opportunity to get expert advice, exciting ideas and inspiration. - August 19, 2015 - Turner Expositions

Casa Verde Paint Adds the Sansin Line of Water-Borne, Long-Lasting Interior and Exterior Wood Finishes That Are Safer, Healthier The Sansin Corporation recently announced that Casa Verde Paint will carry its full line of Enviro Stain wood finishes for interior and exterior surfaces at its 29 Kalamath St. location in Denver. Casa Verde will offer training on Sansin’s line of products for builders, architects, contractors... - May 18, 2014 - Casa Verde Paint

Royal Embroider Commissioned to Design and Embroider the Magna Carta for Its 800th Anniversary Rhoda Nevins, runs Soft Impressions and is a member of the Royal School of Needlework, has been commissioned to design and embroider a ten panel tapestry to mark the 800th anniversary of the sealing of the Magna Carta. The year of celebration, which starts at Easter will culminate next June with the... - February 20, 2014 - SoftImpressions

Artjini Launched Its Fully Functional ECommerce Site Artjini announced the launch of its full-fledged eCommerce site www.artjini.com. After witnessing a great online demand for artworks, Artjini has completely revamped its site to make it customer friendly. Artjini brings forth an impressive collection of artwork from celebrated artists to the recent entrants in the realm of art. - February 08, 2014 - Artjini Private Limited

Peter Anthony Designs Inc. Announce New Sales Office in Vaughan, Ontario Vaughan, ON Peter Anthony Designs has just announced that they have opened a new sales office in Vaughan, Ontario. This allows the custom interior design and millwork firm to provide sales and support to their expanding roaster of clients in the GTA. The interior design and millwork firm specializes... - August 31, 2013 - Peter Anthony Design

Peter Anthony Designs Inc. is Hiring for Carpenters for Office Furniture and Café Furniture Windsor, ON Peter Anthony Designs Inc. (PADI) has just announced that the company is hiring carpentry team leaders, carpenters and sales professionals to work with PADI’s innovative restaurant products including office furniture and café furniture. The carpentry positions require a strong... - August 31, 2013 - Peter Anthony Design

Peter Anthony Designs Inc. Announce New Restaurant Furniture Products Peter Anthony Designs Inc. (PADI) has just announced that they have added new restaurant furniture to their line of products for the interior design of restaurant facilities. New restaurant furniture has been added to all of their available categories including: tables, chairs, booths, waste bins and... - December 06, 2012 - Peter Anthony Design

A Company Launches Eco Friendly Water Based Paint Stripper Eco friendly water based paint stripper from Paint-Removal.co.uk removes paint, graffiti and varnish efficiently. - November 05, 2011 - Paint Removal Solutions

G.I. Jobs Names CertaPro Painters Among Most Military-Friendly Franchises CertaPro Painters is proud to be named one of the most military friendly franchises by G.I. Jobs Magazine. - June 10, 2011 - CertaPro Painters

AMC, Inc. Reveals Design Industry Secrets to Revitalize Interest in DIY Marketplace The American Master Craftsmen Society thoroughly researched the problems plaguing consumers and developed a program intended to turn any DIY remodeler into a master decorator. The “Paint Color Miracle” (TM) program reveals the secrets of designing perfect colors for the home. - April 20, 2011 - American Master Craftsmen, Inc.

CertaPro Painters Recognized as Best Overall Franchise for 2011 For the second year in a row, CertaPro Painters, North America’s largest painting contracting company, has been awarded the Gold Medal for franchisee satisfaction in their category at the Canadian Franchise Association’s (CFA) national conference held last weekend in Niagara Falls, Ontario. - April 15, 2011 - CertaPro Painters

Online Store Announces Social Traffic Contest Boat To Beach Decor, an online store, is hosting a contest this week on their blog, and participants can qualify to win by completing simple tasks using social media to earn points. - August 17, 2010 - BR Innovations LLC

Metal Wall Tiles Introduces a New Line of Designer Metal Tiles Metal Wall Tiles-dot-Net (www.MetalWallTiles.net) offers attractive interior design solutions including metal backsplashes, murals, and other metal wall tile designs. - May 09, 2009 - MetalWalltiles.net

Builders Association of Northern Nevada (BANN) Forms Strategic Alliance with Home & Garden Center DIRECT (hgcDIRECT) “BANN Together for Change” Consistent news of the down economy hasn't slowed BANN from expanding their reach and influence over the local market. Seeking additional avenues to stimulate the building industry, an alliance was struck with hgcDIRECT, a local entrepreneurial company, forging a relationship centered on overcoming the... - January 31, 2009 - Home & Garden Center DIRECT

Faux Finishing Helps Homeowners in Sour Economic Conditions Because of volatile economic and housing market conditions, homeowners are keeping homes longer, resulting in a boom in remodeling. Faux finishing can save homeowners thousands of dollars by refinishing/glazing cabinets rather than replacing them. - January 08, 2009 - Faux & More Wall Decor

Local Home Improvement Store Matches Big Box Charitable Donation, Silver Lake Home Center #1 Habitat for Humanity Sponsor in Area Habitat for Humanity lauds Silver Lake Home Center's generosity and consistency as primary charitable housing sponsor. NH charitable organization depends on partnerships that stand the test of time as sponsors for building homes for the needy. Although smaller than the Big Boxes, SLHC donates each year the amount recently donated by an area national home improvement chain. In addition to their own involvement, SLHC encourages their vendors to participate, donating roofing, vinyl siding, etc. - October 02, 2008 - Silver Lake Home Center

Stencil Ease Manufactures New Quadra Lock™ Stencil Sets New Exclusive Quadra-Lock™ stencils can used both vertically and horizontally to form perfectly spaced signs and markings for any surface. - July 26, 2008 - Stencil Ease

Custom Stencils for Your Business Take a peek inside Stencil Ease to see how custom stencils and industrial stencils are made. New video demonstrates spray paint stencil applications, marking stencils with ink rollers and parking lot stencils examples. - June 27, 2008 - Stencil Ease

Make Your Mark with Stencil Ease’s Newest Assortment of 300 Industrial Marking Stencils “Make your mark” with Stencil Ease’s newest assortment of 300 industrial marking stencils available for immediate shipping at www.stencilease.com. If your project is marking parking lots, industrial equipment, storage, packing and crating materials, athletic fields or just custom stencil... - April 16, 2008 - Stencil Ease