Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry

About The Color House: The Color House is a second-generation, family-owned paint and decorating business, specializing in providing superior quality Benjamin Moore (www.benjaminmoore.com) paints, stains, primers and industrial coatings with the expert knowledge and advice that you need to get your project done right. The Color House has four locations including Cranston, North Kingstown, Wakefield and Middletown, with a fifth store in Smithfield opening in March 2020. To learn about The Color House, visit thecolorhouse.com, and follow on Facebook ( North Kingstown, RI, November 20, 2019 --( PR.com )-- The Color House (thecolorhouse.com), a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (www.wbenc.org). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification.Jean Hauser, President, inherited ownership of her husband’s family-run paint and wall covering business after he passed away in 2016. It marked a turning point – both for The Color House, the company started by her father-in-law in 1963, and for Hauser herself. With four recently-renovated Rhode Island locations and a fifth planned to open in spring 2020, The Color House’s phenomenal growth continues under Hauser’s leadership.“I believe in women supporting women – whether that means partnering together, promoting one another or providing whatever support and resources we need to be successful,” says Jean Hauser, President of The Color House. “The WBE certification demonstrates how proud we are to be a woman-owned business. It is also a reflection of The Color House as an inclusive team that values and appreciates the diversity of every customer who walks through our door.”Hauser is also leading the way for women in the traditionally male-dominated paint industry. Earlier this year, she became the first woman appointed committee chair of the AllPro® Corporation ( allprocorp.com ), a business to business purchasing cooperative for the international paint and decorating industry.“It is a privilege to represent a 280-member network of international paint and design retailers, but I am especially honored to be a voice for fellow women business owners at the table.”About The Color House: The Color House is a second-generation, family-owned paint and decorating business, specializing in providing superior quality Benjamin Moore (www.benjaminmoore.com) paints, stains, primers and industrial coatings with the expert knowledge and advice that you need to get your project done right. The Color House has four locations including Cranston, North Kingstown, Wakefield and Middletown, with a fifth store in Smithfield opening in March 2020. To learn about The Color House, visit thecolorhouse.com, and follow on Facebook ( www.facebook.com/colorhouseri ) and Instagram ( www.instagram.com/colorhouseri ). Contact Information The Color House

