Scrub Addict™ Presents the 4th Annual Nurses Week Fashion Show - Miami In celebration of Nurses Week, each year Scrub Addict™ host the Annual Nurses Week Fashion Show to honor and celebrate exceptional nurses all around the world. - May 02, 2019 - Scrub Addict™

Roscoe Wins Illinois Governor's Sustainability Award, Again The Roscoe Company has earned this prestigious award for 2016, seven years after having first won it in 1999. - January 17, 2017 - The Roscoe Company

ScrubsAndUniforms: The New 1-Stop Shop for Medical Apparel and Equipment ScrubsandUniforms.com works as an online store where you can get the highest quality and most affordable medical equipment including scrubs, uniforms, stethoscope, blood pressure cuff, nursing bag, all shoes and clogs, medical reference books, organizers and clip board, scissors and everything you need to carry out your responsibility as a care taker. - December 01, 2016 - Scrubs And Uniforms

Chef Works Teams with Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival to Outfit Star-Studded Culinary Lineup Chef Works, a leading provider of culinary apparel to professional chefs and home cooks alike, announced today its role as the official supplier of chef attire for the Ninth Annual Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival, to be held December 10-13 in locations throughout the Palm Beaches. Throughout the... - December 05, 2015 - Chef Works

Chef Works, Inc. Provides $10,000 Charitable Grant to Washington, DC-based Israel Manor Inc. Chef Works, Inc., a global leader in the design and manufacturing of culinary apparel, announced that its charitable giving arm, Chef Works Cares, awarded a $10,000 grant to Israel Manor Inc. (IMI), a Washington, DC-based non-profit whose mission is to serve as a beacon of hope and empowerment and contribute to the growth and prosperity of every resident within Ward 5 and the District of Columbia at large. - December 04, 2015 - Chef Works

Chef Works Dresses 5 of the Country's Top Young Chefs as They Square Off on FYI's "Man vs. Child" Chef Works, Inc., a global leader in the design and manufacturing of culinary, hospitality, and wait staff uniform apparel solutions, announced today that the company will serve as the official costume supplier which includes chef coats and aprons for season 1 of the FYI network’s popular cooking... - October 17, 2015 - Chef Works

Chef Works Announces New Retail Sales Program for Popular Urban Line of Culinary Aprons Chef Works, Inc., a global leader in the design and manufacturing of culinary apparel, today announced the implementation of a new retail sales program aimed at expanding its reach within the non-professional culinary marketplace. While best known as a leading culinary apparel supplier within the restaurant... - October 10, 2015 - Chef Works

Chef Works Teams with AmeriPride Services to Offer Its Culinary Apparel to AmeriPride Food & Beverage Customers Chef Works, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of culinary apparel, announced today plans to begin offering its popular Chef Works core branded front-of-house, wait staff, and back-of-house products to clients of AmeriPride Services, a leading textile rental services and supply company in... - October 09, 2015 - Chef Works

Chef Works to Provide Charitable Grants of $5,000-$25,000 to Accredited 501c3 Organizations Chef Works, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of culinary apparel, today announced that it is now accepting applications for the 2016 Chef Works Cares charitable giving program. Now in its second year, Chef Works Cares will award grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000 to non-profit organizations in three key areas of focus. - September 30, 2015 - Chef Works

Chef Works Teams with WGBH-TV for 4th Annual Taste of WGBH Food & Wine Festival Chef Works, a leading provider of culinary apparel to professional chefs and home cooks alike, announced today its role as the official supplier of chef attire for Boston’s 4th annual Taste of WGBH Food & Wine Festival. As part of its role in this year’s event, Chef Works will outfit all 200+ of the participating food and beverage artisans in its newly released, fashion-forward Boulder Bib Apron. - September 20, 2015 - Chef Works

Chef Works to Serve as Official Culinary Apparel Provider for Hawai'i Food & Wine Festival Chef Works, a leading provider of culinary apparel to professional chefs and home cooks alike, announces its participation in the fifth annual Hawai’i Food & Wine Festival (HFWF), to be held August 29 – September 13. A partner of the event since its inaugural year, Chef Works celebrates... - September 06, 2015 - Chef Works

Chef Works to Serve as Official Culinary Apparel Provider for 5th Annual Los Angeles Food & Wine Festival For the fifth consecutive year, Chef Works, a leading provider of culinary apparel to professional chefs and home cooks alike, will serve as the official culinary apparel sponsor of the 2015 Los Angeles Food & Wine Festival, to be held August 27-30. The company will also host the LAFW after party,... - August 27, 2015 - Chef Works

Supplier of the Year Award for Alsco Alsco receives the prestigious 2015 Savour Australia Restaurant & Catering HOSTPLUS Awards for Excellence for the Supplier of the Year Award. - August 17, 2015 - Alsco Pty Limited

RCA Partners with Global Insurance Broker Tie-up to reduce insurance costs for restaurant and catering industry. - May 12, 2015 - Alsco Pty Limited

Drive Forward with Alsco Be a part of the journey as a delivery subcontractor with your own business within Alsco. - April 11, 2015 - Alsco Pty Limited

RCA Launches Cellar Reserve An exclusive, cost-effective wine marketplace for Australian restaurants - April 10, 2015 - Alsco Pty Limited

Chef Works Teams with California’s Top Culinary Talent for the 2104 Food & Wine Festival Palm Desert™ Chef Works, a leading provider of culinary apparel to professional chefs and home cooks alike, announces its participation in the 2015 Food & Wine Festival Palm Desert™, to be held March 27-29 in California’s Coachella Valley. - March 28, 2015 - Chef Works

Alsco is Proud to Sponsor the 2015 Restaurant & Catering Awards for Excellence The prestigious award honours the very best in the restaurant and catering industry across various categories. - March 18, 2015 - Alsco Pty Limited

Alsco Announces the Launch of Its New Website The revamped fully responsive website offers its busy users a richer experience with faster customer interactions. Alsco, a textile rental services company, announced the launch of its newly revamped modern, functional, efficient website www.alsco.com.au. The new website is a part of the Alsco plan... - February 19, 2015 - Alsco Pty Limited

New eCommerce Platform Launched, Designed for Needs of Tactical Supplier Tactical uniform, footwear and gear retailers face a unique challenge in doing business online. They have to keep up to date with thousands of products. And, they have to potentially sell these products in different specifications to different customers and agencies. UniformMarket, powered by Sellers... - February 14, 2015 - UniformMarket

Continental Announces Express Laundry Center Openings in U.S. Continental Girbau Inc. (Continental) recently announced the opening of several new Express Laundry Centers™ across the United States. The Express Laundry Center brand, developed by Continental, is a turnkey vended laundry solution that teams freestanding high-speed equipment with branded services, marketing assistance and management support. Express Laundry Centers offer a 60-minute wash/dry/fold, quick customer turnover and low utilities. - November 14, 2014 - Continental Girbau Inc.

Chef’s Roll and Chef Works® Forge Important Partnership Two locally based San Diego, CA companies partner and take a global approach to benefit chefs worldwide. - August 23, 2014 - Chef Works

ChefUniforms.com Partners with American Culinary Foundation (ACF) Chefuniforms.com, a leading retailer of restaurant and chef uniforms is pleased to announce its partnership with American Culinary Foundation (ACF), the largest organization of professional chefs in North America. For additional information about this line of chef apparel featuring pre-embroidered ACF merchandise, please visit http://www.chefuniforms.com/chef-coats/acf-chef-uniforms/. - March 06, 2014 - Chef Uniforms.com

ChefUniforms.com Unveils Its New Look ChefUniforms.com has recently unveiled its new look to the general public. The uniform retailer has given its website a complete overhaul, all the way down to the company’s logo itself. For more about the new look and feel of the website, or for ordering information, please visit www.ChefUniforms.com. - August 30, 2013 - Chef Uniforms.com

ChefUniforms.com to Hold Its 2nd Annual Contest for an All-Expenses-Paid Trip to the 2012 National Restaurant Association Show ChefUniforms.com is holding a contest, in which professional chefs and culinary students will compete to win an all-expense paid trip to the 2012 NRA Show. Voting will take place on the company’s website from March 26th-April 23rd, and the winner will be announced on April 24th. One professional or student will be chosen by tallying the votes. For more information about the contest and for complete rules and regulations, please visit www.chefuniforms.com/contest. - February 24, 2012 - Chef Uniforms.com

ChefUniforms.com Announces Winner of Contest to Win Cash for the Holidays ChefUniforms.com announced the winner of its contest, in which professional chefs and culinary students competed to win some extra cash for the holidays. Voting took place on the company’s website from October 25th to November 28th. The contestant with the most votes was the grand prize winner. For more information about the contest and for complete rules and regulations, please visit www.chefuniforms.com/contest. - December 06, 2011 - Chef Uniforms.com

ChefUniforms.com Announces Contest to Win Cash for the Holidays ChefUniforms.com is holding a contest, in which professional chefs and culinary students will compete to win some extra cash for the holidays. Voting will take place on the company’s website from October 25th to November 28th, and winners will be announced on November 29th. One contestant with the most votes will be the grand prize winner. For more information about the contest and for complete rules and regulations, please visit www.chefuniforms.com/contest. - October 05, 2011 - Chef Uniforms.com

Pro Feet Catalog Now Available to Sell Through UniformMarket-Built eCommerce Sites Pro Feet is now offering their line of performance socks through UniformMarket-built eCommerce sites. - August 12, 2011 - UniformMarket

Earphone Connection Catalog Now Available Through UniformMarket Store System UniformMarket clients will now be able to sell Earphone Connection Tactical EarGadgets™ on their eCommerce sites. - August 12, 2011 - UniformMarket

Snap 'N' Wear Products Now Available to Sell Through UniformMarket-Built Sites UniformMarket clients will now be able to sell Snap 'N' Wear apparel and accessories on their UniformMarket-built eCommerce sites. - August 12, 2011 - UniformMarket

Alta Industries Knee and Elbow Pad Catalog Now Available Through UniformMarket UniformMarket clients can now sell Alta Industries products on their UniformMarket-built eCommerce sites. - August 10, 2011 - UniformMarket

Promotional Products Company Bag Makers to Offer Catalog Through UniformMarket UniformMarket clients can now sell Bag Makers products on their UniformMarket-built eCommerce sites. - August 10, 2011 - UniformMarket

VF Imagewear and UniformMarket Team Up to Create New eCommerce Tool UniformMarket clients who sell VF Imagewear products on their UniformMarket-built sites can now take advantage of inventory status and drop-shipping services for VF Imagewear products. - August 10, 2011 - UniformMarket

BDS Tactical Catalog Now Available Through UniformMarket-Built Sites BDS Tactical is a leading manufacturer and designer of nylon tactical gear. UniformMarket clients will now be able to sell BDS Tactical products through their UniformMarket-built eCommerce sites. - August 10, 2011 - UniformMarket

Police Equipment Manufacturer ASP to Offer Product Catalog Through UniformMarket-Built Sites UniformMarket clients can now sell ASP products through their UniformMarket-built eCommerce sites. - August 07, 2011 - UniformMarket

ChefUniforms.com Announces the Winners of Its First Ever Contest for an All-Expense Paid Trip to the 2011 National Restaurant Association Show ChefUniforms.com held a contest in which culinary professionals and culinary students competed to win an all-expense paid trip to the 2011 NRA Show. Voting took place on the company’s website from April 4th-29th, and winners were announced May 2nd: Peter S. Del Cotto from Trocaire College, and Kimber Hoang from Magenta Restaurant. Congratulations to the winners! - April 30, 2011 - Chef Uniforms.com

ChefUniforms.com to Hold Its First Ever Contest for an All-Expense Paid Trip to the 2011 National Restaurant Association Show ChefUniforms.com is holding a contest, in which professional chefs and culinary students will compete to win an all-expense paid trip to the 2011 NRA Show. Voting will take place on the company’s website from April 4th-29th, and winners will be announced on May 2nd. One Professional and one student will be chosen by tallying the votes. For more information about the contest and for complete rules and regulations, please visit www.chefuniforms.com/contest. - March 08, 2011 - Chef Uniforms.com