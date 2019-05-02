ChefUniforms.com is holding a contest, in which professional chefs and culinary students will compete to win an all-expense paid trip to the 2011 NRA Show. Voting will take place on the company’s website from April 4th-29th, and winners will be announced on May 2nd. One Professional and one student will be chosen by tallying the votes. For more information about the contest and for complete rules and regulations, please visit www.chefuniforms.com/contest. - March 08, 2011 - Chef Uniforms.com