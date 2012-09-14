PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Palm Beach Based Jet Company Sends Relief to the Caribbean Exclusive donates thousands of pounds of supplies to all affected by devastating hurricanes. - October 10, 2017 - ecs inc

Air & Surface Logistics Launches New Logo Air & Surface Logistics, an Irvine, CA based freight forwarder and 3PL announced the launch of its new logo today. - January 07, 2016 - Air & Surface Logistics

Wisconsin Aviation Offers a Free Seminar “All About Drones” Wisconsin Aviation, Inc.’s corporate office at Watertown, Wisconsin, announces a free seminar on Sunday, September 13, concerning the fast development of the use of drones, also referred to as “Unmanned Aircraft Systems” (UAS). “Know Before You Fly” is an awareness program... - September 05, 2015 - Wisconsin Aviation

AirNet and Kalitta Charters Unite to Offer Specialized Cargo Charter and Avionics Maintenance Services AirNet and Michigan-based Kalitta Charters, LLC announced today that Kalitta has officially acquired operational assets of the Columbus-based company and will provide financial and operational backing to foster its long-term growth. A renowned aviation leader in scheduled and on-demand cargo charter... - August 05, 2015 - AirNet

Paul McCluskey Appointed to Head US Air Charter Office for Hunt & Palmer Air charter industry veteran Paul McCluskey has been appointed Vice President Commercial Aviation. He is heading up North American operations for the renowned company and has opened their first US office in Daytona Beach, FL. Hunt & Palmer arranges executive, commercial and freight charters globally. - May 16, 2015 - Hunt & Palmer

Texas Jacobson Aviation Celebrates Four Years of Providing Wings for Those in Need Over 1100 missions, more than 600,000 miles, and 2200 passengers, TJA celebrates four years of giving back on August 29. - August 29, 2014 - Texas Jacobson Aviation

Philippines: Aid Flight Operations Pick Up Pace Global aircraft charter specialist Chapman Freeborn continues to deliver relief supplies for Typhoon Haiyan's victims. - November 22, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Aid Headed to Philippines Following Devastating Typhoon Haiyan Global aircraft charter specialist Chapman Freeborn is extensively involved in sending relief supplies to aid typhoon victims in the Philippines. - November 15, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Chapman Freeborn and EMO Trans Fly Large Turbine for Critical Repairs Critical to the success of this operation was the ability of Chapman Freeborn and its logistics partners to process urgent flight permits even during the 16-day US government shutdown. - November 13, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Aircraft Charter Specialist Chapman Freeborn Teams Up with COMO Hotels and Resorts to Launch an Exclusive Luxury Week Travel Package in Bhutan New seven-night trip to Uma by COMO, Paro and Punakha is a unique collaboration between two leading names in luxury travel. - October 12, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Chapman Freeborn and Air Libya Launch New Air Cargo Service This new air cargo service will be the only service of its kind in Libya. - August 30, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Chapman Freeborn Unveils New Look for Growing OBC Division Chapman Freeborn OBC is a specialist on board courier (OBC) division of the world's leading aircraft charter company. Headquartered in Cologne, Chapman Freeborn OBC specialises in delivering time-critical parts and important documents worldwide. - July 26, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Chapman Freeborn and Swiss WorldCargo Announce New Partnership Agreement Award-winning air cargo charter broker - Chapman Freeborn - is supporting Swiss WorldCargo with all third-party chartering requirements. - July 18, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Chapman Freeborn and ACI Charter Antonov AN-225 to Deliver Outsize Cargo This is the first heavylift operation to EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg for the Antonov AN-225. - July 13, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Chapman Freeborn Australia Wins Service Excellence Award World's leading aircraft charter broker Chapman Freeborn is the winner for 2013 Australian Business Award for Service Excellence in the transport industry. - July 12, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Scheduled Air Cargo Services Launched to Help Connect Africa Award-winning air cargo charter broker Chapman Freeborn has introduced a new scheduled service in the Democratic Republic of Congo. - July 03, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Air Charter Service Wins Top Aviation Industry Award Air Charter Service is delighted to announce that the company has been voted Air Cargo Charter Broker of the Year at the ACW World Air Cargo Awards 2013. - June 14, 2013 - Air Charter Service

Chapman Freeborn Launches Global Broker Initiative for Expanding Private Jet Market Chapman Freeborn was established in the UK in 1973 and the group now comprises of 35 offices in 25 countries around the world.. - May 25, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Chapman Freeborn Australia Secures Hercules Aircraft Lease Deal World's leading air cargo charter broker, Chapman Freeborn, has positioned a L382 Hercules aircraft in Brisbane for both international and domestic airlift operations. - May 24, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Chapman Freeborn Celebrates 40 Years of Aircraft Chartering The leading aircraft charter broker in the world turns 40 this May! - May 09, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Chapman Freeborn Wins the Air Cargo News Charter Award for the Second Consecutive Year Air Cargo News Cargo Airline of the Year awards ceremony, entering its 30th year, has long been recognised as the Oscars of the air cargo industry. - May 05, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Chapman Freeborn Australia Team Up with Australian Luxury Escapes to Provide Private Jet Tours in the Land Down Under With this partnership, Chapman Freeborn has been appointed the exclusive air charter provider and will work with Australian Luxury Escapes to create unique private jet tour experiences. - April 18, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Chapman Freeborn and Lufthansa Cargo Sign Strategic Cooperation Agreement World's leading aircraft charter broker Chapman Freeborn has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Lufthansa Cargo. - March 22, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Leading Aircraft Charter Broker Chapman Freeborn Partners with Drukair to Bring Private Jet Charter Services to the Kingdom of Bhutan Chapman Freeborn's exclusive agreement with Drukair means that the remote Kingdom of Bhutan will now be more widely accessible to international private jet travellers. - February 16, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Leading Aircraft Charter Broker Chapman Freeborn Launches New Group Tickets Division Chapman Freeborn is now offering group tickets on scheduled flights. - January 25, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

TJA Helps Santa Claus with Some Early Christmas Wishes Texas Jacobson Aviation was busier than ever this past year flying over 432 missions for Angel Flight and Mercy Medical Airlift. The company decided to expand its philanthropic efforts this holiday season. - January 03, 2013 - Texas Jacobson Aviation

Aircraft Charters and Project Logistics in the Spotlight at OSEA 2012 World-renowned aircraft charter broker Chapman Freeborn will be exhibiting at Offshore South East Asia (OSEA) 2012 – one of Asia’s most important exhibitions and conferences for the oil and gas industry. - November 09, 2012 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Chapman Freeborn OBC Expands Its Global Reach with Launch of New Hong Kong Branch Chapman Freeborn has further expanded its specialist On Board Courier (OBC) services with the launch of a new office in Hong Kong. - October 13, 2012 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Chapman Freeborn Singapore Partners with WingsOverAsia The alliance is formed on shared interest for aircraft and aviation and will create a platform for informative exchanges on aircraft and private air chartering. - August 16, 2012 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Chapman Freeborn Bags Another Air Cargo Industry Award Chapman Freeborn has been voted again as the Air Cargo Charter Broker of the Year at the ACW World Air Cargo Awards 2012 - this accolade marks its sixth year of success for Chapman Freeborn. - June 15, 2012 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Chapman Freeborn Wins the Air Cargo News "Charter Broker of the Year" Award Renowned aircraft charter broker, Chapman Freeborn, wins another valuable accolade to reaffirm its leading position in the air cargo charter industry. - May 04, 2012 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Combined Private Aircraft & Luxury Yacht Travel Experience Unveiled First in Asia - the ultimate luxury travel experience to exotic destinations in the region while experiencing the best of private aircraft and luxury yacht charter experience. - April 27, 2012 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Air Charter Authority Continues Growth and Strengthens with the Addition of Michael Guthenberg to Its Air Cargo Charter Team Air Charter Authority is proud to welcome Michael Guthenberg to its expanding team of cargo charter brokers as a Cargo Broker and a Joint Managing Partner. Air Charter Authority is a New York based global cargo charter Aircraft Company - April 07, 2012 - Air Charter Authority

Travel in Style to Any Destination Worldwide with Setai Air Setai Air, the air charter agency of Setai & GHM Hotels, will be providing private air services worldwide in association with operating partner Chapman Freeborn. - March 30, 2012 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Meet with Chapman Freeborn at Australasian Oil & Gas 2012 Schedule a meeting with Chapman Freeborn's air charter specialists at AOG 2012 - January 27, 2012 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Expands Global Network Into Australia Chapman Freeborn Airchartering is delighted to announce the expansion of its worldwide network with the opening of a new office in Melbourne, Australia. The global aircraft charter specialist has successfully completed the acquisition of Alltrans International - a highly-respected logistics company... - October 30, 2011 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Has Won the Outstanding Professional Services Award Chapman Freeborn Airchartering, the world's leading aircraft charter broker, has won its third prestigious business accolade this year. - October 21, 2011 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Advance International Transport Co-Ordinates Multi-Port Freight Shipment for Mitsubishi International project freight forwarder, Advance International Transport has successfully co-ordinated the shipment of oil industry project cargo from two countries for Mitsubishi Corporation destined for a vital Brazilian oil industry project. - August 07, 2010 - Advance International Transport

Advance Energises Mitsubishi Power Shipments Building on a working relationship that spans almost 40 years, Istanbul-based Advance International Transport has moved two consignments of cooling plant modules for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI). - July 14, 2010 - Advance International Transport

Advance Powers Marine Engine Shipments Advance International Transport is nearing the mid-way point of a significant contract to move engines to power eight 56,000 dwt multipurpose ships being constructed in Bulgaria. - May 26, 2010 - Advance International Transport

The Expedited Group Operates as a Global Provider of Premium Freight Services in a Best-in-Class Segment of the Expedited Transportation Industry The Expedited Group’s goal is to reinvent the way people do business with transportation providers and to shape the future of the freight industry through the Internet by generating unprecedented business opportunities. The Expedited Group operates as a global provider of premium freight services... - February 11, 2010 - Expedited Group

Advance Sparkles for Syrian Glass Manufacturer Advance International Transport has completed an important contract to support the construction of a new glass-making complex in Syria. - February 04, 2010 - Advance International Transport

Advance International Helps Power Bulgarian Shipbuilding Global project cargo forwarder Advance International Transport Inc has commenced a three-year contract to provide heavy lift transport management services for Japanese-built ship engines destined for a multi bulk-carrier order being undertaken at a leading Bulgarian shipyard. - November 29, 2009 - Advance International Transport

Aloha Air Cargo and Hawaii Farm Bureau Partner for Island Sustainability-New Collaboration Offers Local Farmers Discounted Shipping Rates and Enhanced Membership Benefits Aloha Air Cargo and Hawaii Farm Bureau Federation (HFBF) have cultivated an unprecedented new partnership that champions local farmers and fosters enhanced sustainability in the Hawaiian Islands. Starting today, associates of HFBF now have access to a members-only webpage and exclusive discount program,... - November 11, 2009 - Aloha Air Cargo

Great Western Transportation Offering Special Rates and Has Expanded Their Social Media Exposure Great Western Transportation announced today they have begun offering special rates in preparation for the expected increased holiday freight traffic. The special rates will apply to all shipment throughout the Continental United States, Canada and Mexico. In addition Great Western has expanded their... - October 31, 2009 - Great Western Transportation

Great Western Transportation Now Offering Air Freight Services Great Western Transportation announced today it has begun offering Air Freight Services throughout North America and Mexico. Listening to the needs of their clients they have expanded their already expansive Land Freight and Transportation services to include an Air Freight option. These services will... - October 10, 2009 - Great Western Transportation

Advance Shows Its Heavyweight 'Bottle' in Poland International freight forwarder, Advance International Transport, is working on a major project freight management contract on behalf of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), shipping thousands of tonnes of machinery and material to support the construction of the first PTA (purified terephthalic acid) plant in Poland. - August 30, 2009 - Advance International Transport

Advance International Assists Azerbaijan Go for Gold Advance International Transport is playing a significant role in efforts by Azerbaijan to capitalise fully on its goldfield resources. - June 25, 2009 - Advance International Transport

Aircraft Charter Company Oxygen 4 Breathes Easy with a 76% Business Increase and Has Significantly Exceeded Their Year 2 Expectations Aircraft Charter company Oxygen 4 announces having completed their recent accounts that the company is able to boast an increase in sales from GBP 9m to GBP 15.8m. Mark Green advises, "Year one was something of a revelation for the industry, we surprised all of our competitors with our presence... - April 29, 2009 - Oxygen 4