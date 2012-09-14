PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Iron Horse Terminals - Construction Begins at Beaumont Rail Facility Iron Horse Terminals breaks ground on a 1,200 car rail yard which will begin initial operations at the end of 2018. - August 08, 2018 - Iron Horse Terminals

Ridgetop Group, Inc. Announces the Appointment of New President and CEO, L. Thomas Heiser Ridgetop Group, Inc. is pleased to announce Mr. L. Thomas Heiser as its next president and CEO. In his new role, Mr. Heiser will be expanding the company presence with the addition of the office in Atlanta. Mr. Heiser has 30+ years at Hitachi leading global sales, manufacturing, and business development initiatives inside of Hitachi and will bring that expertise to Ridgetop Group. The company will be focusing on expansion into more commercial areas with the successful core technologies. - June 25, 2018 - Ridgetop Group Inc.

Infrastructure Preservation Corporation Puts Safety of Nation's Infrastructure First with Robotic Post Tension Tendon Bridge Inspection Service More than a fourth of the 607,380 bridges in the US are over 50 years old, and 108,000 of the bridges are constructed with pre-stressed concrete. All bridges are supposed to be inspected every 2 years but even when inspections are done, it is still the archaic visual inspection or listening to the change of tone by hitting the cable with a hammer. These outdated methods lead to subjective, often inaccurate conclusions. Critical clues are missed and lives are at risk. - March 27, 2018 - Infrastructure Preservation Co

Infrastructure Preservation Corporation (IPC) Forms Strategic Partnership with DYWIDAG-Systems International USA (DSI) IPC continues to disrupt the infrastructure inspection markets with modern technology and robotic nondestructive testing services. In order to further their mission, IPC has formed a strategic alliance with DYWIDAG (DSI). IPC and DSI Construction, both based in the USA, confirmed a strategic partnership... - November 21, 2017 - Infrastructure Preservation Co

Columbus Women’s Commission Announces Pay Equity Pledge for Area Employers The Columbus Women’s Commission today announced a pay equity plan for area employers to help tackle the gender- and race-based wage gap for their employees. Called The Columbus Commitment: Achieving Pay Equity, the voluntary pledge already has 60 area organizations as early adopters. “We... - November 06, 2017 - The City of Columbus

Bridge Structural Deficiencies Exacts an Untold Human Toll - IPC Has an Answer Infrastructure Inspections including bridge inspections new geophysical nondestructive (NDT) inspection technology brings faults to light before they threaten human life, and dramatically reduces repair costs. - October 24, 2017 - Infrastructure Preservation Co

City of Columbus Receives AAA Bond Rating from All Three Rating Agencies The City of Columbus received a AAA bond rating from Fitch Credit Ratings, Moody’s Investors Service and S&P’s Global Ratings this week, the highest rating available. The rating means all three agencies consider Columbus to have exceptional credit-worthiness and can easily meet its financial... - September 26, 2017 - The City of Columbus

Robotic Transportation Infrastructure Save Billions IPC Infrastructure Preservation Corporation has developed a line of robotic infrastructure inspection services that give better and more accurate visibility as to deterioration so that the DOT’s can make the right choices with appropriating their limited funds for their massive infrastructure issues. - January 29, 2017 - Infrastructure Preservation Co

U.S. Department of Transportation and Columbus Hold Smart City Challenge Kick Off Meeting City will collaborate with the six finalists to share best practices to help replicate success - September 16, 2016 - The City of Columbus

Eagle Technology Receives Milwaukee 7 Export Development Grant Eagle Technology, developer of a leading CMMS solution designed to assist clients with maintenance management needs, announces they are a recipient of an international export development grant from the Milwaukee 7 region. The Export Development Grant program combines funding with mentorship and guidance to help small businesses take advantage of opportunities for overseas expansion. - March 17, 2016 - Eagle Technology

PTraffic for Platform-Independent Timetable Applications To maintain timetables one usually uses a software package providing much more functionality at a related high price. PTraffic is an easy to use application to enter, maintain and evaluate timetable data. The data format used to create platform independent browser applications is "Portable Data Format." - September 02, 2011 - PTraffic