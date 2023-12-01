Tromml Announces Availability on Amazon Selling Partner App Store: a New Chapter Begins

Tromml, an AI insights platform for eCommerce auto parts sellers, is launching on Amazon Selling Partner Appstore. The move reinforces Tromml's commitment to providing cutting-edge tools, including an automated reconciliation tool and a unified multi-channel dashboard. CEO Lauren McCullough is excited about transforming the eCommerce experience for auto parts sellers globally through this collaboration.