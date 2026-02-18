Developed with their partners to bring data to life for the maritime and logistics sector. The part-time programme commences on Monday 21 November 2016 and is open to 12 participants in the first round. There is a growing need for data science expertise inside companies in the maritime and logistics sector and the supply of experts on this subject is scarce. The Venturn Data Science (VDS) programme seeks to develop in-house data consultant(s) to use information and data as an asset. - October 21, 2016 - Venturn