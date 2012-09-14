PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Port of Fernandina Positioned to Speed Aid to Bahamas Unscathed Northeast Florida's Port of Fernandina in excellent shape to help get relief supplies to Bahamas. - September 06, 2019 - Port of Fernandina

DOT Designation to Help FL Port Move Cargo & Ease Truck Traffic Marine Highway designation to help Port of Fernandina move cargo by barge and alleviate truck traffic on area roadways. - August 05, 2019 - Port of Fernandina

Commerce Secretary Ross Lauds Port of Fernandina U.S Commerce Secretary calls Port of Fernandina "crown jewel for exporting northeast Florida timber and other products to China and the rest of the world." - April 03, 2019 - Port of Fernandina

Green Power Coming to Port of Hamilton Ontario District Energy System is a Model for a Smart, Sustainable Port - December 15, 2016 - Hamilton Port Authority

Venturn Launches Data Science Programme for Maritime & Logistics Professionals Developed with their partners to bring data to life for the maritime and logistics sector. The part-time programme commences on Monday 21 November 2016 and is open to 12 participants in the first round. There is a growing need for data science expertise inside companies in the maritime and logistics sector and the supply of experts on this subject is scarce. The Venturn Data Science (VDS) programme seeks to develop in-house data consultant(s) to use information and data as an asset. - October 21, 2016 - Venturn

Hire Divers of Lake George Announces Need for Volunteer Divers for “Keep The Queen Clean” Underwater Cleanup Hire Divers Association (HDA) announced that it will hold a Volunteer underwater cleanup effort in conjunction with the Fund for Lake George’s Keep The Queen Clean annual effort. The Dive is planned for Saturday, August 6, 2016. Should weather prevent the dive an alternate date will be announced. As always, Certified Divers are responsible for their own gear and must be in excellent physical condition. To participate in the dive please RSVP ASAP to the contact information below. - August 01, 2016 - HIRE DIVERS

HIRE DIVERS Announces Invasive Species Removal Service for Lake George Private Dock Owners On Tuesday, March 8th at a Bolton Landing Chamber of Commerce meeting, Hire Divers Association (HDA) announced that it will offer a small-scale Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) removal service in 2016. This donation-based service of Volunteers will be called Hire Divers of Lake George and is to benefit private dock owners with the removal of AIS such as Eurasian Watermilfoil, Curly Leaf Pondweed and more. Hire Divers began offering AIS diving services in the Fall of 2015 to Cornell University. - March 15, 2016 - HIRE DIVERS

Hire Divers Moves Operations to Lake George, NY Hire Divers Association (HDA) completes move to Bolton Landing NY, on Lake George in the Adirondacks. - November 17, 2015 - HIRE DIVERS

WaterMota Propulsion Package Receives First Showing at Seawork A complete WaterMota powered propulsion package will be displayed on the company’s stand - A95 - for the first time at Seawork. The package will include a Doosan engine, D-I clutch, PTOs, gearbox and steering system, JMP hydraulic and water pumps, alternators and cooling water pipe mounted by... - May 22, 2014 - WaterMota

Wexford Plantation Completes Lock System Restoration As one of only three lock systems on the East Coast, Wexford Plantation’s lock system affords its members 24-hour deep water access to Broad Creek and the Intracoastal Waterway. - March 27, 2014 - Wexford Plantation

BoaterRated Announces Crowdfunding Campaign BoaterRated, LLC, which operates the leading independent marine business review website - where boaters rate and review boating businesses - announces the launch of its first-ever crowdfunding campaign. BoaterRated.com chief L. Carl Schellbach, Jr. explains why he is using this popular online fund-raising... - November 19, 2013 - BoaterRated.com, LLC

TJ Marine Enterprises Inc. Announces Their ProDav™ Swivel Davit System™ Discounted ProPackage ProDav™ Customers Can Now Load and Launch Their Dinghies for Less TJ Marine Enterprises Inc. is announcing that their ProDav™ Swivel Davit System™ can now be purchased in a package deal that includes all necessary component items in what they are calling their ProPackage. This package will not only save buyers $100.00 on the purchase price, but will also... - April 20, 2013 - TJ Marine Enterprises, Inc.

HireDivers.com Launches Scuba and Commercial Diver Database to Help with Hurricane Sandy Cleanup For years, there has been no convenient way for homeowners and boat owners to locate Scuba and Commercial divers for hire as Contractors. In anticipation of a busy Spring Season to help with Hurricane Sandy cleanup a new web portal has been created to change all that. - February 03, 2013 - HIRE DIVERS

Piggly Wiggly Signs on as Title Sponsor for Smoke on the Harbor BBQ Throwdown Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina announces the signing of title sponsor for the 1st Annual Smoke on the Harbor BBQ Throwdown. - October 22, 2012 - Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina

Summer Gets Hotter This Year with Trailerboat Fisherman Discounts on Tackles This summer Baitbox.com.au and Trailerboat Fisherman are offering its subscribers an excellent chance to get a flat 70% discount off every tackle product in their range. Trailerboat Fisherman has taken the concept of discount to new heights with this offer. It means TBF magazine subscribers can avail... - April 19, 2012 - Marinews.com Pty Ltd.

Global Company Celebrates 60 Successful Years and Officially Announces New Boating Business Belzona Inc., Pushes the Boat Out with Its Worldwide Success and Harbors another Business in Florida Bringing a Load of Job Opportunities - February 03, 2012 - Belzona Marine

Baitbox.com.au Offers Special Holiday Discounts on Tackle Products for TBF Subscribers This holiday season, Baitbox.com.au, in association with Marinews.com, has further slashed the prices of various tackle products available on its online shop for the Trailerboat Fisherman magazine subscribers. However, the massive discounts on the entire range are only available for a limited time. The... - November 01, 2011 - Marinews.com Pty Ltd.

Marinews.com Pty Ltd Launches Online Tackle Shop: Announces Massive Introductory Discounts After more than a decade of service, Trailerboat Fisherman and Marinews.com has launched a much awaited online tackle shop. - September 02, 2011 - Marinews.com Pty Ltd.

Safe Haven Maritime Pte Ltd - World's Largest Fully Licensed Safe & Secure Anchorage and Lay-Up Area Close to Singapore Safe Haven Maritime Pte Ltd has the World's largest fully licensed Safe & Secure Anchorage and Lay-up Area close to Singapore providing anchorage services and lay-up management to ship owners. - October 22, 2009 - Safe Haven Maritime Pte Ltd

Transnet Port Terminals Backs Local Supplier for a Winning Trailer Design Simple design change will promote safety and improve cargo-handling efficiency at South African ports. - August 15, 2009 - Transnet Port Terminals

Baydelta Maritime's "Delta Billie" Rated Safest Oil Tanker Escort Tug on the Bay The "Delta Billie" has received the highest "Glosten" Kips ratings for tanker escort work in the San Francisco Bay. This means that the "Delta Billie" can stop a disabled oil tanker in a shorter distance than was previously possible with lower rated tug escorts. - May 09, 2009 - Baydelta Maritime

Conde Nast Johansens Luxury Hotel Guides Select Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina as a "Recommended Property" Conde Nast Johansens, the international luxury hotel guide publisher, today endorsed Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina, Charleston, South Carolina as a “Recommended Property” in Recommended Hotels, Inns, Resorts & Spas 2009 – The Americas, Atlantic, Caribbean & Pacific. The... - December 07, 2008 - Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina

HALO® Eco Erosion Protection Systems protect Wetlands from Hurricanes, Tropical Storms and Coastal Flooding To protect fragile wetlands, and help foster their growth, Elemental Innovation has developed the HALO Eco which offers advanced protection for wetland restoration. - October 15, 2005 - Elemental Innovation, Inc.

HALO® Security Barriers protect facilities from Boat strikes & Diver incursion Elemental Innovation, Inc. designs rapidly deployable HALO® Security Barriers to protect facilities from acts of Terrorism. - July 22, 2005 - Elemental Innovation, Inc.

Elemental Innovation Announces New Pile Rider to Prevent Wake Induced Damage to Docks Pile Rider is an orbital motion dock collar which provides protection for pilings and adds reinforcement to docks by absorbing destructive force damage from waves and wakes. - July 18, 2005 - Elemental Innovation, Inc.

Elemental Innovation Announces New HALO® Shockwave to Provide Protection for Inland Waterways HALO Shockwave is a wave attenuator for inland waterways and channels. The eco-friendly, tunable HALO Shockwave is an energy-absorbing barrier that alleviates the damaging force of the waves and wakes that cause structural wear and tear of docks and seawalls. - July 18, 2005 - Elemental Innovation, Inc.

Elemental Innovation Completes Evaluation of HALO Wave Attenuators at the US Army Corps of Engineers ERDC Facility in Vicksburg, MS Elemental Innovation, Inc. completed an extensive evaluation of it's HALO wave attenuator at the US Army Corps of Engineers ERDC Facility in Vicksburg, Mississippi. - July 17, 2005 - Elemental Innovation, Inc.

Elemental Innovation Announces New Versatile Mounting System for HALO Harbor Wave Attenuators Comprised of stainless steel for ruggedness, HARP allows HALO units to be mounted directly onto the sides of existing docks and pilings without having to use alternate means of mooring or anchoring. - July 16, 2005 - Elemental Innovation, Inc.

Elemental Innovation Announces HALO® ECO to Provide Protection for Wetlands and Shallow Depth Areas HALO ECO units are the smallest of the HALO line, and are portable, rapidly deployed, and easily adjusted to changing climates once in the water. HALO ECO units require non-invasive anchoring methods, and offer the same low maintenance and self-cleaning properties of other HALO models. - July 15, 2005 - Elemental Innovation, Inc.

HALO® Dock - Floating Dock & Wave Attenuator for Marinas HALO Dock is a floating structure with sections of HALO wave attenuator panels specifically designed to be mounted under the deck surface. This unique designs allows for an "invisible" use of our HALO technology to dissipate wave energy found in waves & boat wakes. - July 15, 2005 - Elemental Innovation, Inc.

Elemental Innovation, Inc. Launches New HALO® Wave Attenuator to Provide Comprehensive Protection of Shorelines and Marinas By absorbing rather than deflecting the force of waves, HALO works with nature to dissipate waves, prevent sand erosion, and promote sand accretion. HALO utilizes structural interference, buoyancy, and wave absorption to diminish wave force by up to 80%. - July 13, 2005 - Elemental Innovation, Inc.