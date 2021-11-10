Staxxon to Accept Pre-Order Deposits for Its 20-ft, 40-ft and 40-ft HC Folding Containers
Customers can reserve units before commercial delivery in 2022.
Montclair, NJ, November 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Staxxon, LLC announced today that it will begin accepting $100 deposits per container for 20-ft, 40-ft and 40-ft HC versions of its folding shipping containers. The deposits can be placed on Staxxon’s website www.staxxon.com using a credit card or PayPal.
Pre-order deposits will allow customers to get in queue on a first-come, first-served basis and enable them to purchase and take delivery of Staxxon containers once they become commercially available in 2022. Every effort will be made to honor the priority of each pre-order as it comes in, regardless of size. Deposits on pre-orders are fully refundable.
“Being able to take deposits for future container deliveries marks another milestone for Staxxon. It allows us to begin planning our commercial manufacturing targets and encourages interested customers to get in line and be the first to purchase containers when we launch,” said George Kochanowski, CEO of Staxxon. “We want to make it as easy as possible for potential customers to signal to us that they’re interested in our technology. We hope to build momentum with this refundable deposit and get the industry excited about our container solution. More than ever with today’s shipping chaos, we believe our folding design offers huge advantages for customers moving empty containers,” Kochanowski added.
Staxxon’s 38 granted patents filed globally protect all of Staxxon’s critical and most unique design features. Future differentiating technologies that the company is developing with outside partners include floor sensors that will allow the container to report the weight of its contents and an automated bundling/folding system targeting less than three minutes per fold/unfold.
About Staxxon
Staxxon, LLC is a Delaware Limited Liability company based in New Jersey. It operates as a technology and intellectual property licensing company. The company outsources its manufacturing to third party Staxxon certified manufacturing partners and parts suppliers. Staxxon has developed, patented, and certified a new design for ISO (International Organization for Standardization) shipping containers. The technology is the first to enable containers to fold upright, like an accordion. Staxxon’s upright system allows up to five empty containers to be folded, bundled, and moved together as a single container. The load bearing strength of the upright design also allows the container to be placed anywhere from top to bottom in a shipboard stack. Whether fully loaded or bundled together when empty, the Company anticipates that its containers will be 100% interchangeable with standard ISO container fleets. Container owners stand to benefit through substantially reduced operating costs and increased efficiency. Additionally, improved logistics in the handling of empties should materially mitigate global port congestion and environmental pollution. The Company is privately owned and financed by a small group of investors including the current management team.
For further information please visit www.staxxon.com or contact Richard Danderline (Chief Financial Officer) at richd@staxxon.com or Santtu Seppälä (Chief Strategy Officer) at santtus@staxxon.com.
