PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority (TBARTA) Scores Big in Florida State Budget TBARTA, the Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority, is receiving a record-level amount of state funds, $2.5 million as authorized by the Florida Legislature and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, to go toward operations and to study advanced transit innovations. - July 03, 2019 - TBARTA

The Future of Regional Transit in Tampa Bay Unveiled: Envision 2030 The Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority (TBARTA) is developing a 10-year regional transit plan for five Florida Gulf Coast counties in the Tampa Bay area. The public is now invited to participate in Envision 2030. - May 15, 2019 - TBARTA

Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project Advances Along Florida's Gulf Coast TBARTA, the Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority, has proposed bus rapid transit to provide regional service in a three-county area. The project took a major step forward when the TBARTA board approved a contract with WSP USA to conduct a Project Development and Environmental Study (PD&E). - April 29, 2019 - TBARTA

OurBus Expands to More Locations in the US OurBus, a tech company specializing in crowdsourced intercity and commuter bus routes, is excited to be expanding service in the Northeast and Texas, with service launching in the following cities: Rochester, N.Y. to New York City - December 20; Washington, D.C. to Pittsburgh - December 21; Clifton, N.J. to Washington, D.C. - December 23 ; Washington, D.C. to New York City - express service, December 23 - January 04, 2019 - OurBus Inc.

The All-New Zero Emissions Blue Bird All American School Bus Heads to Northern California as A-Z Bus Sales Wraps Up Their Ride and Drive Event After a week of touring in Southern California, the all-new zero emissions Blue Bird All American electric school bus heads to Northern California for its final Ride and Drive Event hosted by A-Z Bus Sales. - January 13, 2018 - A-Z Bus Sales

A-Z Bus Sales Introduces the New 2018 Blue Bird All American Type D Electric School Bus Ride and Drive Events Throughout California A-Z Bus Sales, Blue Bird and Adomani team up to showcase the all-new Blue Bird Type D Electric School Bus in California from January 8 through January 17 at select California school districts. - January 05, 2018 - A-Z Bus Sales

A-Z Bus Sales Awarded Sales Excellence Award from Glaval Bus A-Z Bus Sales Commercial and Transit Bus Sales division recognized for sales excellence by Glaval Bus for exceeding Glaval's sales goals throughout the California and Hawaii sales territory. - October 11, 2017 - A-Z Bus Sales

A-Z Bus Sales, Inc. Hires New Director of Sales for Their Commercial & Transit Division A-Z Bus Sales names new Director of their Commercial and Transit Sales Division. The new director will oversee the commercial and transit bus sales team for California, Arizona, Nevada, and Hawaii. - September 05, 2017 - A-Z Bus Sales

A-Z Bus Sales Announces the Hiring of Brandon Bluhm: Director of New School Bus Sales A-Z Bus hires new Director of New School Bus Sales to fully run and plan the departments strategic and sales executions for their core bus brands, Blue Bird, Micro Bird, and Collins Bus. - June 20, 2017 - A-Z Bus Sales

CCCTA (Central Contra Costa Transit Authority) Awards 5 Year Solar Sign Contract to Waysine LLC WaySine LLC, a leading manufacturer of solar powered real time information signs for bus stops and shelters, is please to announce the award and installation of solar powered LCD signs throughout CCCTA's transit service. CCCTA selected Way Sine for it's low power, low cost, and ease of use properties. After... - August 27, 2016 - WaySine LLC

KiwiTaxi on the Largest Airports in the World Even small towns usually have their own airports, let alone millionaire-cities with dense tourist traffic. KiwiTaxi did some research on which airports are truly considered the largest ones in the world. - July 07, 2016 - Kiwitaxi.com

DC Metro and Bus App Hits 1 Million Downloads Smartphone app's popularity spikes amid DC Metro's ongoing woes. Hits 1 million user downloads. - May 12, 2016 - Dixon Mobility, LLC

A-Z Bus Sales, Inc. Signs Four-State Exclusive Dealership Agreement with Tiffany Coach Builders A-Z Bus Sales becomes first dealership to Tiffany Coach Builders, a premium luxury bus and limousine manufacturer. - May 06, 2016 - A-Z Bus Sales

A-Z Bus Sales Announces Sales of A2Z Emissions to Diesel Emissions Service A-Z Bus Sales announces the sale of their emissions solutions division, A2Z Emissions, to Diesel Emissions Service of Redding, California. - February 16, 2016 - A-Z Bus Sales

Brasco Premiers Urban Contemporary Shelter Line to Landscape Architects At the annual American Society of Landscape Architects Show (ASLA) in Chicago, IL, Brasco International premiered its latest design series – The Aspen. This line is unique in that it performs as a bike shelter, transit shelter, smoking shelter, or independent space-making walls. The 13 x 7 ft. - November 25, 2015 - Brasco International, Inc.

Campus Transit at the Epicenter of Innovation and Cultural Change Universities have long been the epicenter of innovation and cultural change. As our collective attitudes toward transit, transportation and personal mobility evolve, universities are poised to drive yet another cultural and technological revolution. A campus is the perfect environment to advance these... - October 08, 2015 - TransLoc

NYU Introduces On-Demand Transit App for Students The app NYU students use to track their buses in real time now provides a seamless Safe Ride request option that is reducing wait times and improving access and safety for students needing late night transportation. TransLoc OnDemand allows students to request a Safe Ride from the TransLoc Rider app... - September 27, 2015 - TransLoc

A-Z Bus Sales Wins Portion of AZNIGP Contract for Cutaway Buses A-Z Bus Sales Wins a portion of the National Institute of Government Purchasing, Arizona Chapter Contract #ADSPO16-102777 for Cutaway Buses. The cutaway bus selected by A-Z Bus Sales is the Elkhart Coach Bus, a highly configurable shuttle bus. - September 23, 2015 - A-Z Bus Sales

Brasco Awards Student Scholarship to Bike Shelter Design Contest Winners Brasco International announces its 2015 Student Design Contest Winners. The contest invited college students to submit innovative architectural streetscape designs of a bus shelter, bike shelter, parklet, or combination thereof. Brasco launched the Student Design Contest at the 2014 ASLA show in Denver... - September 04, 2015 - Brasco International, Inc.

Brasco Launches European Influenced Cart Corral Series with Woodgrain Aluminum The leading manufacturer of branded cart corrals introduces The Arbor Series cart corral line – a fresh design with clean lines, optional translucent roof and hanging banner. The Arbor is available in three configurations, each with bold 6” square columns that can be powder coated to match... - August 28, 2015 - Brasco International, Inc.

Bike Friendly University to Add More Brasco Bike Shelters to Campus In celebration of Bike Month, Brasco International recognizes Stony Brook University in New York for its ongoing bike-friendly improvements. Stony Brook just ordered 8 additional bike shelters to add to the 15 other recently installed shelters. As a bike friendly campus, Stony Brook offers exceptional... - May 30, 2015 - Brasco International, Inc.

A-Z Bus Sales Announces New School Bus Territory Sales Manager for Central California A-Z Bus Sales, California's Blue Bird Bus Distributor, names Terry White as New School Bus Territory Manager for Central California. - May 04, 2015 - A-Z Bus Sales

A-Z Bus Sales Announces New School Bus Territory Sales Manager for Northeast and Central California A-Z Bus Sales Appoints Tom Scheidt as Territory Sales Manager of New School Bus Sales in California. Tom will manage California's Northeast and Central Counties. - April 21, 2015 - A-Z Bus Sales

A-Z Bus Sales, Inc. Hires New Director of Sales for Their Commercial & Transit Division Karl Esguerra is appointed new Director of Commercial & Transit Sales at A-Z Bus Sales, Colton California. - April 14, 2015 - A-Z Bus Sales

MCI Supplier Kiel Sets New FMVSS 210 Testing Record for Safest Slider Seat with Three-Point Seat Belt and Stainless Steel Legs Next generation slider seat safest, easiest to operate stainless steel model on the market for wheelchair lift equipped coaches; patent for self-aligning, foot-operated system pending. - March 12, 2015 - Kiel North America

Kiel North America Introduces New Seat Model for Intercity and High Speed Rail Travel Comfort Line to enhance premium travel experience with ergonomic, modern design; Stadler Rail already incorporates over 1,400 seats in MTR Express Sweden, other projects to follow - March 03, 2015 - Kiel North America

Kiel North America Presents Lightweight Innovations in Motor Coach Seating at UMA Expo in New Orleans U.S. seating manufacturer exhibits spacious, fuel-efficient seat models with ergonomic European design at the United Motorcoach Association 2015 showcase in New Orleans. - January 19, 2015 - Kiel North America

A2Z Emissions Solutions Announces the Hiring of a New Director of Sales A2Z Emissions Solutions, a division of A-Z Bus Sales, Inc. Hires Matthew Groth as Director of Sales in California. - January 15, 2015 - A-Z Bus Sales

Kiel North America Infuses California Program with Innovative Seating Systems 107 buses equipped with lightweight, highly comfortable Kiel seats that set new standards in comfort, safety, and efficiency. - January 14, 2015 - Kiel North America

METRO Houston Implements New Fleet with Kiel Coach Seats US-seating specialist delivers over 5,200 lightweight, German-engineered seats for new fleet of 95 MCI commuter coaches. Kiel North America, a trendsetting seat provider to transit systems around the world, announced today that it has been delivering 95 sets of its premium quality coach seats to Metropolitan... - November 21, 2014 - Kiel North America

A-Z Bus Sales. Inc. Signs Four State Exclusive Dealership Deal with Newport Coachworks A-Z Bus Sales, Inc. of California signs exclusive, four state, dealership deal with upscale shuttle and commercial bus manufacturer, Newport Coachworks of Riverside, California. - November 17, 2014 - A-Z Bus Sales

A-Z Bus Sales Announces New School Bus Territory Sales Manager for Northwest California A-Z Bus Sales, exclusive California and Hawaii Bluebird School Bus Dealer, and Collins School Bus Dealer announces the addition of a New Territory sales manager to their New School Bus team for the Northwest Territory of California. - October 27, 2014 - A-Z Bus Sales

A-Z Bus Sales Receives Sales Excellence Award from Glaval Bus A-Z Bus Sales, a California and Hawaii Commercial and Transit Bus Sales Dealer, Receives the Silver Sales Award of Excellence from Glaval Bus for their continued success in sales within the California Bus Sales Territory. - October 24, 2014 - A-Z Bus Sales

Kiel North America Featured in Show-Stopping Exhibits at APTA EXPO in Houston US-seating specialist takes center stage in Bombardier and MCI exhibits; Introduces seat model for high-speed trains, newly developed slider version to North American market - October 23, 2014 - Kiel North America

Kiel North America Premieres New Seat Model for High-Speed Trains and Slider Seats at APTA EXPO in Houston, TX US-seating specialist introduces wide range of innovative product portfolio, including seat model for high-speed trains, newly developed version of slider seats. - October 09, 2014 - Kiel North America

Kiel North America Light-Weight Seats and CNG-Technology Transform Transpo Bus Fleet Fleet of 16 new CNG-buses equipped with light-weight Kiel seats showcase for flourishing “Made in Indiana” supplier industry. - September 25, 2014 - Kiel North America

Kiel North America to Deliver 15,000+ Street Car Seats to Toronto Transit Commission Train seating specialist and Bombardier Transportation bringing high-tech design solutions to TTC’s street car system; first of 204 Flexility cars in operation - September 11, 2014 - Kiel North America

A-Z Bus Sales Announces New Service Manager for Their Sacramento Service Center Location A-Z Bus Sales New Service Manager, Chris Fernandez, Aims to Improve and Grow Sacramento's Service Center Location. - August 26, 2014 - A-Z Bus Sales

A-Z Bus Sales Receives Sales Excellence Award from ARBOC Specialty Vehicles A-Z Bus Sales wins the ARBOC Sales Excellence Award, Two years in a row for exceeding the manufacturers sales goals for both years. - August 20, 2014 - A-Z Bus Sales

Kiel North America to Host Dinner Reception at 80th ITA Meeting Indiana transit seating specialist hosts state’s transportation association member dinner; ITA meeting in Bloomington from August 12-14. - August 06, 2014 - Kiel North America

Kiel North America Presented New Flyer Gold-Delivery Award Top honors for high-volume supplier: Transit seating specialist receives straight A-rating for 100% on-time deliveries in 2013. - July 30, 2014 - Kiel North America

Lightweight Kiel Seats Continue to Attract Commuters, Save Fuel Nine months into the BusPlus Program, the Massachusetts DOT sees savings and an increase in customer satisfaction. - July 21, 2014 - Kiel North America

Silver State Trailways Develops Doyle, CA to Las Vegas, NV Line Run; New Intercity Fixed Route Will Extend Public Transportation Service in Nevada Silver State Trailways launches intercity bus service between Doyle, CA and Las Vegas, NV. - June 05, 2014 - Trailways

Creative Bus Sales Offering the Latest Shuttle Bus Vehicles from Elkhart Coach Trusted specialists for the latest bus models, Creative Bus Sales have recently announced several new additions to the company’s outside suite. - May 21, 2014 - Creative Bus Sales

Creative Bus Sales Now Assisting New York Area Transit Companies in Locating High Performance Mini Buses Leading suppliers of the latest high-efficiency vehicles from the industry’s top manufacturers, Creative Bus Sales have just announced that they’re offering affordable pricing on 2014’s top mini bus models. - May 19, 2014 - Creative Bus Sales

Carpenter Bus Sales President Offers 15-Passenger Van Safety Tips to Spring and Summer Travelers Tennessee passenger bus dealer focuses on safety as summer approaches - April 03, 2014 - Carpenter Bus Sales

Creative Bus Sales Offering Sale Pricing on CNG Shuttle Bus Models Chico, CA-headquartered Creative Bus Sales has recently announced to the marketplace that they have upgraded their range of 2014 shuttle buses. - March 12, 2014 - Creative Bus Sales

Creative Bus Sales Invite Buyers to Review Latest Range of Mini Bus Vehicles Trusted vehicles sales innovators, Creative Bus Sales have recently announced that they’ve made new additions to their suite of mini bus vehicles. - March 12, 2014 - Creative Bus Sales

Carpenter Bus Sales Opens a Strategic New Relationship with St. Louis RV & Bus 60-year-old bus sales business builds new partnership to provide more for potential buyers. - March 12, 2014 - Carpenter Bus Sales