TBARTA, the Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority, is receiving a record-level amount of state funds, $2.5 million as authorized by the Florida Legislature and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, to go toward operations and to study advanced transit innovations. - July 03, 2019 - TBARTA
The Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority (TBARTA) is developing a 10-year regional transit plan for five Florida Gulf Coast counties in the Tampa Bay area. The public is now invited to participate in Envision 2030. - May 15, 2019 - TBARTA
TBARTA, the Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority, has proposed bus rapid transit to provide regional service in a three-county area. The project took a major step forward when the TBARTA board approved a contract with WSP USA to conduct a Project Development and Environmental Study (PD&E). - April 29, 2019 - TBARTA
OurBus, a tech company specializing in crowdsourced intercity and commuter bus routes, is excited to be expanding service in the Northeast and Texas, with service launching in the following cities: Rochester, N.Y. to New York City - December 20; Washington, D.C. to Pittsburgh - December 21; Clifton, N.J. to Washington, D.C. - December 23 ; Washington, D.C. to New York City - express service, December 23 - January 04, 2019 - OurBus Inc.
After a week of touring in Southern California, the all-new zero emissions Blue Bird All American electric school bus heads to Northern California for its final Ride and Drive Event hosted by A-Z Bus Sales. - January 13, 2018 - A-Z Bus Sales
A-Z Bus Sales, Blue Bird and Adomani team up to showcase the all-new Blue Bird Type D Electric School Bus in California from January 8 through January 17 at select California school districts. - January 05, 2018 - A-Z Bus Sales
A-Z Bus Sales Commercial and Transit Bus Sales division recognized for sales excellence by Glaval Bus for exceeding Glaval's sales goals throughout the California and Hawaii sales territory. - October 11, 2017 - A-Z Bus Sales
A-Z Bus Sales names new Director of their Commercial and Transit Sales Division. The new director will oversee the commercial and transit bus sales team for California, Arizona, Nevada, and Hawaii. - September 05, 2017 - A-Z Bus Sales
A-Z Bus hires new Director of New School Bus Sales to fully run and plan the departments strategic and sales executions for their core bus brands, Blue Bird, Micro Bird, and Collins Bus. - June 20, 2017 - A-Z Bus Sales
WaySine LLC, a leading manufacturer of solar powered real time information signs for bus stops and shelters, is please to announce the award and installation of solar powered LCD signs throughout CCCTA's transit service. CCCTA selected Way Sine for it's low power, low cost, and ease of use properties.
After... - August 27, 2016 - WaySine LLC
Even small towns usually have their own airports, let alone millionaire-cities with dense tourist traffic. KiwiTaxi did some research on which airports are truly considered the largest ones in the world. - July 07, 2016 - Kiwitaxi.com
Smartphone app's popularity spikes amid DC Metro's ongoing woes. Hits 1 million user downloads. - May 12, 2016 - Dixon Mobility, LLC
A-Z Bus Sales becomes first dealership to Tiffany Coach Builders, a premium luxury bus and limousine manufacturer. - May 06, 2016 - A-Z Bus Sales
A-Z Bus Sales announces the sale of their emissions solutions division, A2Z Emissions, to Diesel Emissions Service of Redding, California. - February 16, 2016 - A-Z Bus Sales
At the annual American Society of Landscape Architects Show (ASLA) in Chicago, IL, Brasco International premiered its latest design series – The Aspen. This line is unique in that it performs as a bike shelter, transit shelter, smoking shelter, or independent space-making walls.
The 13 x 7 ft. - November 25, 2015 - Brasco International, Inc.
Universities have long been the epicenter of innovation and cultural change. As our collective attitudes toward transit, transportation and personal mobility evolve, universities are poised to drive yet another cultural and technological revolution. A campus is the perfect environment to advance these... - October 08, 2015 - TransLoc
The app NYU students use to track their buses in real time now provides a seamless Safe Ride request option that is reducing wait times and improving access and safety for students needing late night transportation.
TransLoc OnDemand allows students to request a Safe Ride from the TransLoc Rider app... - September 27, 2015 - TransLoc
A-Z Bus Sales Wins a portion of the National Institute of Government Purchasing, Arizona Chapter Contract #ADSPO16-102777 for Cutaway Buses. The cutaway bus selected by A-Z Bus Sales is the Elkhart Coach Bus, a highly configurable shuttle bus. - September 23, 2015 - A-Z Bus Sales
Brasco International announces its 2015 Student Design Contest Winners. The contest invited college students to submit innovative architectural streetscape designs of a bus shelter, bike shelter, parklet, or combination thereof.
Brasco launched the Student Design Contest at the 2014 ASLA show in Denver... - September 04, 2015 - Brasco International, Inc.
The leading manufacturer of branded cart corrals introduces The Arbor Series cart corral line – a fresh design with clean lines, optional translucent roof and hanging banner. The Arbor is available in three configurations, each with bold 6” square columns that can be powder coated to match... - August 28, 2015 - Brasco International, Inc.
In celebration of Bike Month, Brasco International recognizes Stony Brook University in New York for its ongoing bike-friendly improvements. Stony Brook just ordered 8 additional bike shelters to add to the 15 other recently installed shelters. As a bike friendly campus, Stony Brook offers exceptional... - May 30, 2015 - Brasco International, Inc.
A-Z Bus Sales, California's Blue Bird Bus Distributor, names Terry White as New School Bus Territory Manager for Central California. - May 04, 2015 - A-Z Bus Sales
A-Z Bus Sales Appoints Tom Scheidt as Territory Sales Manager of New School Bus Sales in California. Tom will manage California's Northeast and Central Counties. - April 21, 2015 - A-Z Bus Sales
Karl Esguerra is appointed new Director of Commercial & Transit Sales at A-Z Bus Sales, Colton California. - April 14, 2015 - A-Z Bus Sales
Next generation slider seat safest, easiest to operate stainless steel model on the market for wheelchair lift equipped coaches; patent for self-aligning, foot-operated system pending. - March 12, 2015 - Kiel North America
Comfort Line to enhance premium travel experience with ergonomic, modern design; Stadler Rail already incorporates over 1,400 seats in MTR Express Sweden, other projects to follow - March 03, 2015 - Kiel North America
U.S. seating manufacturer exhibits spacious, fuel-efficient seat models with ergonomic European design at the United Motorcoach Association 2015 showcase in New Orleans. - January 19, 2015 - Kiel North America
A2Z Emissions Solutions, a division of A-Z Bus Sales, Inc. Hires Matthew Groth as Director of Sales in California. - January 15, 2015 - A-Z Bus Sales
107 buses equipped with lightweight, highly comfortable Kiel seats that set new standards in comfort, safety, and efficiency. - January 14, 2015 - Kiel North America
US-seating specialist delivers over 5,200 lightweight, German-engineered seats for new fleet of 95 MCI commuter coaches.
Kiel North America, a trendsetting seat provider to transit systems around the world, announced today that it has been delivering 95 sets of its premium quality coach seats to Metropolitan... - November 21, 2014 - Kiel North America
A-Z Bus Sales, Inc. of California signs exclusive, four state, dealership deal with upscale shuttle and commercial bus manufacturer, Newport Coachworks of Riverside, California. - November 17, 2014 - A-Z Bus Sales
A-Z Bus Sales, exclusive California and Hawaii Bluebird School Bus Dealer, and Collins School Bus Dealer announces the addition of a New Territory sales manager to their New School Bus team for the Northwest Territory of California. - October 27, 2014 - A-Z Bus Sales
A-Z Bus Sales, a California and Hawaii Commercial and Transit Bus Sales Dealer, Receives the Silver Sales Award of Excellence from Glaval Bus for their continued success in sales within the California Bus Sales Territory. - October 24, 2014 - A-Z Bus Sales
US-seating specialist takes center stage in Bombardier and MCI exhibits; Introduces seat model for high-speed trains, newly developed slider version to North American market - October 23, 2014 - Kiel North America
US-seating specialist introduces wide range of innovative product portfolio, including seat model for high-speed trains, newly developed version of slider seats. - October 09, 2014 - Kiel North America
Fleet of 16 new CNG-buses equipped with light-weight Kiel seats showcase for flourishing “Made in Indiana” supplier industry. - September 25, 2014 - Kiel North America
Train seating specialist and Bombardier Transportation bringing high-tech design solutions to TTC’s street car system; first of 204 Flexility cars in operation - September 11, 2014 - Kiel North America
A-Z Bus Sales New Service Manager, Chris Fernandez, Aims to Improve and Grow Sacramento's Service Center Location. - August 26, 2014 - A-Z Bus Sales
A-Z Bus Sales wins the ARBOC Sales Excellence Award, Two years in a row for exceeding the manufacturers sales goals for both years. - August 20, 2014 - A-Z Bus Sales
Indiana transit seating specialist hosts state’s transportation association member dinner; ITA meeting in Bloomington from August 12-14. - August 06, 2014 - Kiel North America
Top honors for high-volume supplier: Transit seating specialist receives straight A-rating for 100% on-time deliveries in 2013. - July 30, 2014 - Kiel North America
Nine months into the BusPlus Program, the Massachusetts DOT sees savings and an increase in customer satisfaction. - July 21, 2014 - Kiel North America
Silver State Trailways launches intercity bus service between Doyle, CA and Las Vegas, NV. - June 05, 2014 - Trailways
Trusted specialists for the latest bus models, Creative Bus Sales have recently announced several new additions to the company’s outside suite. - May 21, 2014 - Creative Bus Sales
Leading suppliers of the latest high-efficiency vehicles from the industry’s top manufacturers, Creative Bus Sales have just announced that they’re offering affordable pricing on 2014’s top mini bus models. - May 19, 2014 - Creative Bus Sales
Tennessee passenger bus dealer focuses on safety as summer approaches - April 03, 2014 - Carpenter Bus Sales
Chico, CA-headquartered Creative Bus Sales has recently announced to the marketplace that they have upgraded their range of 2014 shuttle buses. - March 12, 2014 - Creative Bus Sales
Trusted vehicles sales innovators, Creative Bus Sales have recently announced that they’ve made new additions to their suite of mini bus vehicles. - March 12, 2014 - Creative Bus Sales
60-year-old bus sales business builds new partnership to provide more for potential buyers. - March 12, 2014 - Carpenter Bus Sales
The digital age has made banking, shopping and even staying in touch with each other easier than ever before. Now, you can add "searching for specialty bus parts" to that list of conveniences, too. - March 12, 2014 - Carpenter Bus Sales