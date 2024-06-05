OurBus, a tech company specializing in crowdsourced intercity and commuter bus routes, is excited to be expanding service in the Northeast and Texas, with service launching in the following cities: Rochester, N.Y. to New York City - December 20; Washington, D.C. to Pittsburgh - December 21; Clifton, N.J. to Washington, D.C. - December 23 ; Washington, D.C. to New York City - express service, December 23 - January 04, 2019 - OurBus Inc.