Reno Locals Launch Bus Line to Vegas, Phoenix Inland Streamliner, a bus line between Reno and Phoenix, launched the only direct service via Las Vegas this week. - May 17, 2019 - Inland Streamliner

All Events Limo and Bus Service Launches New Website All Events Limo and Bus Service is inviting visitors to explore its new website. The new website has been designed to offer the ultimate user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality while allowing customers to view the company’s services and fleet. Created with the user... - May 02, 2019 - All Events Limousine and Bus Service

OurBus Expands to More Locations in the US OurBus, a tech company specializing in crowdsourced intercity and commuter bus routes, is excited to be expanding service in the Northeast and Texas, with service launching in the following cities: Rochester, N.Y. to New York City - December 20; Washington, D.C. to Pittsburgh - December 21; Clifton, N.J. to Washington, D.C. - December 23 ; Washington, D.C. to New York City - express service, December 23 - January 04, 2019 - OurBus Inc.

The First Zero Emissions Blue Bird All American School Buses Delivered to Multiple California School Districts by A-Z Bus Sales A-Z Bus Sales, Inc., a leading provider of transportation solutions, successfully delivered seven new All Electric - All American zero emissions school buses built by Blue Bird to multiple school districts in Southern California this past week. These buses were funded by South Coast Air Quality Management... - October 02, 2018 - A-Z Bus Sales Inc.

A-Z Bus Sales, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Frank Dopp as Director of Operations A-Z Bus Sales, Inc., a leading provider of transportation solutions, announces the appointment of Frank Dopp as Director of Operations. Frank’s role includes the full responsibility for Operations of Service and Parts for both Colton and Sacramento A-Z locations. - July 06, 2018 - A-Z Bus Sales Inc.

The All-New Zero Emissions Blue Bird All American School Bus Heads to Northern California as A-Z Bus Sales Wraps Up Their Ride and Drive Event After a week of touring in Southern California, the all-new zero emissions Blue Bird All American electric school bus heads to Northern California for its final Ride and Drive Event hosted by A-Z Bus Sales. - January 13, 2018 - A-Z Bus Sales

A-Z Bus Sales Introduces the New 2018 Blue Bird All American Type D Electric School Bus Ride and Drive Events Throughout California A-Z Bus Sales, Blue Bird and Adomani team up to showcase the all-new Blue Bird Type D Electric School Bus in California from January 8 through January 17 at select California school districts. - January 05, 2018 - A-Z Bus Sales

A-Z Bus Sales Awarded Sales Excellence Award from Glaval Bus A-Z Bus Sales Commercial and Transit Bus Sales division recognized for sales excellence by Glaval Bus for exceeding Glaval's sales goals throughout the California and Hawaii sales territory. - October 11, 2017 - A-Z Bus Sales

A-Z Bus Sales, Inc. Hires New Director of Sales for Their Commercial & Transit Division A-Z Bus Sales names new Director of their Commercial and Transit Sales Division. The new director will oversee the commercial and transit bus sales team for California, Arizona, Nevada, and Hawaii. - September 05, 2017 - A-Z Bus Sales

A-Z Bus Sales Announces the Hiring of Brandon Bluhm: Director of New School Bus Sales A-Z Bus hires new Director of New School Bus Sales to fully run and plan the departments strategic and sales executions for their core bus brands, Blue Bird, Micro Bird, and Collins Bus. - June 20, 2017 - A-Z Bus Sales

Tahoe Transportation District Gets Real-Time Arrival Information Powered by Swiftly, Inc. TTD riders in the South Lake Tahoe region can now get real-time information about arriving buses right from their smartphones. - September 08, 2016 - Swiftly, Inc.

Eastern Sierra Transit Authority Partners with Swiftly, Inc. to Bring Real-Time Information to Transit Riders in the Mammoth Lakes Region Eastern Sierra Transit Authority has partnered with mobility solutions company Swiftly, Inc. to bring real-time arrival information to transit riders in the Mammoth Lakes region. - June 16, 2016 - Swiftly, Inc.

A-Z Bus Sales, Inc. Signs Four-State Exclusive Dealership Agreement with Tiffany Coach Builders A-Z Bus Sales becomes first dealership to Tiffany Coach Builders, a premium luxury bus and limousine manufacturer. - May 06, 2016 - A-Z Bus Sales

A-Z Bus Sales Announces Sales of A2Z Emissions to Diesel Emissions Service A-Z Bus Sales announces the sale of their emissions solutions division, A2Z Emissions, to Diesel Emissions Service of Redding, California. - February 16, 2016 - A-Z Bus Sales

Campus Transit at the Epicenter of Innovation and Cultural Change Universities have long been the epicenter of innovation and cultural change. As our collective attitudes toward transit, transportation and personal mobility evolve, universities are poised to drive yet another cultural and technological revolution. A campus is the perfect environment to advance these... - October 08, 2015 - TransLoc

NYU Introduces On-Demand Transit App for Students The app NYU students use to track their buses in real time now provides a seamless Safe Ride request option that is reducing wait times and improving access and safety for students needing late night transportation. TransLoc OnDemand allows students to request a Safe Ride from the TransLoc Rider app... - September 27, 2015 - TransLoc

A-Z Bus Sales Wins Portion of AZNIGP Contract for Cutaway Buses A-Z Bus Sales Wins a portion of the National Institute of Government Purchasing, Arizona Chapter Contract #ADSPO16-102777 for Cutaway Buses. The cutaway bus selected by A-Z Bus Sales is the Elkhart Coach Bus, a highly configurable shuttle bus. - September 23, 2015 - A-Z Bus Sales

A-Z Bus Sales Announces New School Bus Territory Sales Manager for Central California A-Z Bus Sales, California's Blue Bird Bus Distributor, names Terry White as New School Bus Territory Manager for Central California. - May 04, 2015 - A-Z Bus Sales

A-Z Bus Sales Announces New School Bus Territory Sales Manager for Northeast and Central California A-Z Bus Sales Appoints Tom Scheidt as Territory Sales Manager of New School Bus Sales in California. Tom will manage California's Northeast and Central Counties. - April 21, 2015 - A-Z Bus Sales

A-Z Bus Sales, Inc. Hires New Director of Sales for Their Commercial & Transit Division Karl Esguerra is appointed new Director of Commercial & Transit Sales at A-Z Bus Sales, Colton California. - April 14, 2015 - A-Z Bus Sales

MCI Supplier Kiel Sets New FMVSS 210 Testing Record for Safest Slider Seat with Three-Point Seat Belt and Stainless Steel Legs Next generation slider seat safest, easiest to operate stainless steel model on the market for wheelchair lift equipped coaches; patent for self-aligning, foot-operated system pending. - March 12, 2015 - Kiel North America

Kiel North America Introduces New Seat Model for Intercity and High Speed Rail Travel Comfort Line to enhance premium travel experience with ergonomic, modern design; Stadler Rail already incorporates over 1,400 seats in MTR Express Sweden, other projects to follow - March 03, 2015 - Kiel North America

Kiel North America Presents Lightweight Innovations in Motor Coach Seating at UMA Expo in New Orleans U.S. seating manufacturer exhibits spacious, fuel-efficient seat models with ergonomic European design at the United Motorcoach Association 2015 showcase in New Orleans. - January 19, 2015 - Kiel North America

A2Z Emissions Solutions Announces the Hiring of a New Director of Sales A2Z Emissions Solutions, a division of A-Z Bus Sales, Inc. Hires Matthew Groth as Director of Sales in California. - January 15, 2015 - A-Z Bus Sales

Kiel North America Infuses California Program with Innovative Seating Systems 107 buses equipped with lightweight, highly comfortable Kiel seats that set new standards in comfort, safety, and efficiency. - January 14, 2015 - Kiel North America

METRO Houston Implements New Fleet with Kiel Coach Seats US-seating specialist delivers over 5,200 lightweight, German-engineered seats for new fleet of 95 MCI commuter coaches. Kiel North America, a trendsetting seat provider to transit systems around the world, announced today that it has been delivering 95 sets of its premium quality coach seats to Metropolitan... - November 21, 2014 - Kiel North America

A-Z Bus Sales. Inc. Signs Four State Exclusive Dealership Deal with Newport Coachworks A-Z Bus Sales, Inc. of California signs exclusive, four state, dealership deal with upscale shuttle and commercial bus manufacturer, Newport Coachworks of Riverside, California. - November 17, 2014 - A-Z Bus Sales

A-Z Bus Sales Announces New School Bus Territory Sales Manager for Northwest California A-Z Bus Sales, exclusive California and Hawaii Bluebird School Bus Dealer, and Collins School Bus Dealer announces the addition of a New Territory sales manager to their New School Bus team for the Northwest Territory of California. - October 27, 2014 - A-Z Bus Sales

A-Z Bus Sales Receives Sales Excellence Award from Glaval Bus A-Z Bus Sales, a California and Hawaii Commercial and Transit Bus Sales Dealer, Receives the Silver Sales Award of Excellence from Glaval Bus for their continued success in sales within the California Bus Sales Territory. - October 24, 2014 - A-Z Bus Sales

Kiel North America Featured in Show-Stopping Exhibits at APTA EXPO in Houston US-seating specialist takes center stage in Bombardier and MCI exhibits; Introduces seat model for high-speed trains, newly developed slider version to North American market - October 23, 2014 - Kiel North America

Kiel North America Premieres New Seat Model for High-Speed Trains and Slider Seats at APTA EXPO in Houston, TX US-seating specialist introduces wide range of innovative product portfolio, including seat model for high-speed trains, newly developed version of slider seats. - October 09, 2014 - Kiel North America

Kiel North America Light-Weight Seats and CNG-Technology Transform Transpo Bus Fleet Fleet of 16 new CNG-buses equipped with light-weight Kiel seats showcase for flourishing “Made in Indiana” supplier industry. - September 25, 2014 - Kiel North America

Kiel North America to Deliver 15,000+ Street Car Seats to Toronto Transit Commission Train seating specialist and Bombardier Transportation bringing high-tech design solutions to TTC’s street car system; first of 204 Flexility cars in operation - September 11, 2014 - Kiel North America

A-Z Bus Sales Announces New Service Manager for Their Sacramento Service Center Location A-Z Bus Sales New Service Manager, Chris Fernandez, Aims to Improve and Grow Sacramento's Service Center Location. - August 26, 2014 - A-Z Bus Sales

A-Z Bus Sales Receives Sales Excellence Award from ARBOC Specialty Vehicles A-Z Bus Sales wins the ARBOC Sales Excellence Award, Two years in a row for exceeding the manufacturers sales goals for both years. - August 20, 2014 - A-Z Bus Sales

Kiel North America to Host Dinner Reception at 80th ITA Meeting Indiana transit seating specialist hosts state’s transportation association member dinner; ITA meeting in Bloomington from August 12-14. - August 06, 2014 - Kiel North America

Kiel North America Presented New Flyer Gold-Delivery Award Top honors for high-volume supplier: Transit seating specialist receives straight A-rating for 100% on-time deliveries in 2013. - July 30, 2014 - Kiel North America

Lightweight Kiel Seats Continue to Attract Commuters, Save Fuel Nine months into the BusPlus Program, the Massachusetts DOT sees savings and an increase in customer satisfaction. - July 21, 2014 - Kiel North America

Star Shuttle & Charter Wins San Antonio Pre-K 4 SA Transportation Contract Star Shuttle & Charter of San Antonio, TX is proud to have won the exclusive contract with the City of San Antonio for their new Pre-Kindergarten program. Pre-K 4 SA is designed to improve Pre-K education for 4 year olds citywide. Star Shuttle looks forward to supporting this initiative through their transportation partnership, and is proud to be an essential component in the improvement of their community’s educational system. - May 28, 2013 - Star Shuttle & Charter

Star Shuttle & Charter Receives UMA Vision Award; John P. Walker Accepts Honor at Travel Exchange 2013 Star Shuttle & Charter of San Antonio, Texas, a family-owned transportation company with two decades of premiere charter service, is proud to have been presented with the United Motorcoach Association’s Vision Award at this year’s Travel Exchange conference. UMA’s Vision Award... - February 15, 2013 - Star Shuttle & Charter

Trans/Air Welcomes David Harden to Sales Team Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation, a leader in transportation climate control design, manufacture, and installation, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Harden as Regional Sales Manager. David comes to Trans/Air with over 30 years experience in the Truck and Bus industry. Based in St. - July 20, 2012 - Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation

Trans/Air Manufacturing Releases an Informational Bulletin About BTU Ratings Called "BTU Ratings - Get Educated!" Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation, Dallastown, PA USA based leader in transportation climate control design, manufacture, and installation, has released an informational bulletin called “BTU Ratings – Get Educated!” The purpose of the bulletin is two-fold. First, it warns consumers... - March 01, 2012 - Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation

Trans/Air Manufacturing Has Developed a Dual Add-On Compressor Mount for IC Bus CE Applications Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation, Dallastown, PA USA based leader in transportation climate control design, manufacture, and installation, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of a new dual add-on compressor mount for IC Bus CE applications. Specifically designed for IC Bus CE applications,... - March 01, 2012 - Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation

Trans/Air Develops an Aftermarket Dash Evaporator for Blue Bird Vision Applications Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation, Dallastown, PA USA based leader in transportation climate control design, manufacture, and installation, is pleased to announce a new dash air heat/cool unit designed specifically for Blue Bird Vision applications. The Blue Bird Vision Dash provides total climate... - March 01, 2012 - Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation

Trans/Air Develops a Dash Evaporator for IC Bus Rear Engine Applications Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation, Dallastown, PA USA based leader in transportation climate control design, manufacture, and installation, is pleased to announce immediate availability of a new dash air heat/cool unit designed specifically for IC Bus RE applications. The IC Bus RE Dash provides total... - March 01, 2012 - Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation

Trans/Air Manufacturing Develops a New FM50 Flush Mounted Evaporator Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation, Dallastown, PA USA based leader in transportation climate control design, manufacture, and installation, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of a new FM50 flush mount evaporator. Specifically designed for school and commercial applications with bulkhead... - March 01, 2012 - Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation

Trans/Air Manufacturing Welcomes Chris Clark to the Sales Team Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation, Dallastown, PA USA based leader in transportation climate control design, manufacture, and installation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Clark as Regional Sales Manager. Chris comes to Trans/Air with over 25 years experience in the A/C industry. Based... - March 01, 2012 - Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation

Express Air Coach Expands New Shuttle Service Into Iowa to/from O'Hare Express Air Coach Expands New Shuttle Service in Iowa for Quad Cities to/from Chicago O'Hare Airport Quad Cities - Express Air Coach began operation in the Quad Cities in mid-October, offering non-stop shuttle service to/from the Radisson on John Deere Commons in Moline, Illinois to Chicago O'Hare Airport. Today,... - November 25, 2010 - Express Air Coach

Former Quad Cities Native Opens New Chicago/Quad Cities Roundtrip Transportation Route Finding safe, reliable, non-stop transportation from The Quad Cities to O’Hare International Airport is what has been on the mind of OC native Seth Thomas for quite some time. Seth decided to make his dream a reality after spending time with friends, family, and local colleges, universities and... - November 20, 2010 - Express Air Coach