All Events Limo and Bus Service Launches New Website All Events Limo and Bus Service is inviting visitors to explore its new website. The new website has been designed to offer the ultimate user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality while allowing customers to view the company’s services and fleet. Created with the user... - May 02, 2019 - All Events Limousine and Bus Service

FareShare is Changing the Road Trip, One Music Festival at a Time FareShare.io, a Los Angeles based startup, just launched a city to city travel platform that aims to bring hitchhiking into the digital age. - March 29, 2019 - FareShare

OurBus Expands to More Locations in the US OurBus, a tech company specializing in crowdsourced intercity and commuter bus routes, is excited to be expanding service in the Northeast and Texas, with service launching in the following cities: Rochester, N.Y. to New York City - December 20; Washington, D.C. to Pittsburgh - December 21; Clifton, N.J. to Washington, D.C. - December 23 ; Washington, D.C. to New York City - express service, December 23 - January 04, 2019 - OurBus Inc.

The First Zero Emissions Blue Bird All American School Buses Delivered to Multiple California School Districts by A-Z Bus Sales A-Z Bus Sales, Inc., a leading provider of transportation solutions, successfully delivered seven new All Electric - All American zero emissions school buses built by Blue Bird to multiple school districts in Southern California this past week. These buses were funded by South Coast Air Quality Management... - October 02, 2018 - A-Z Bus Sales Inc.

A-Z Bus Sales, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Frank Dopp as Director of Operations A-Z Bus Sales, Inc., a leading provider of transportation solutions, announces the appointment of Frank Dopp as Director of Operations. Frank’s role includes the full responsibility for Operations of Service and Parts for both Colton and Sacramento A-Z locations. - July 06, 2018 - A-Z Bus Sales Inc.

Metropolitan Shuttle® Provides Transportation for Our Veterans to 20,000 Doctor’s Visits in 2017 Since 2008, Metro Travel Services, Inc. (dba Metropolitan Shuttle®) has provided transportation services to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. In 2017 alone, Metropolitan Shuttle transported veterans to more than 20,000 doctors’ appointments at VA medical facilities around the country and since 2012, Metropolitan Shuttle has transported our veterans to more than 121,500 doctors’ appointments. - March 26, 2018 - Metropolitan Shuttle

New Airport Shuttle Service for All 5 Major Airports in SC Residents of Columbia SC now have a low cost ride to all airports. - March 10, 2018 - SC Shuttle Services LLC

Wowio, Inc. Acquires Restaurant and Tour Business in Arizona Wowio appoints a new board and takes company in a new direction. - October 26, 2017 - Wowio, Inc.

Windy City Limousine and Bus Wins Industry Award Illinois Meetings and Events Magazine presented Windy City Limousine and Bus with the Best of Transportation award. - May 24, 2017 - Windy City Limousine and Bus

KiwiTaxi on the Largest Airports in the World Even small towns usually have their own airports, let alone millionaire-cities with dense tourist traffic. KiwiTaxi did some research on which airports are truly considered the largest ones in the world. - July 07, 2016 - Kiwitaxi.com

Clean Transportation in Celebration of Earth Day Forty six years ago it became clear that there are several things we all could be doing to preserve our home we call planet Earth. - April 23, 2016 - ALL ABOARD AMERICA!

MCI Supplier Kiel Sets New FMVSS 210 Testing Record for Safest Slider Seat with Three-Point Seat Belt and Stainless Steel Legs Next generation slider seat safest, easiest to operate stainless steel model on the market for wheelchair lift equipped coaches; patent for self-aligning, foot-operated system pending. - March 12, 2015 - Kiel North America

Kiel North America Introduces New Seat Model for Intercity and High Speed Rail Travel Comfort Line to enhance premium travel experience with ergonomic, modern design; Stadler Rail already incorporates over 1,400 seats in MTR Express Sweden, other projects to follow - March 03, 2015 - Kiel North America

Kiel North America Presents Lightweight Innovations in Motor Coach Seating at UMA Expo in New Orleans U.S. seating manufacturer exhibits spacious, fuel-efficient seat models with ergonomic European design at the United Motorcoach Association 2015 showcase in New Orleans. - January 19, 2015 - Kiel North America

Kiel North America Infuses California Program with Innovative Seating Systems 107 buses equipped with lightweight, highly comfortable Kiel seats that set new standards in comfort, safety, and efficiency. - January 14, 2015 - Kiel North America

METRO Houston Implements New Fleet with Kiel Coach Seats US-seating specialist delivers over 5,200 lightweight, German-engineered seats for new fleet of 95 MCI commuter coaches. Kiel North America, a trendsetting seat provider to transit systems around the world, announced today that it has been delivering 95 sets of its premium quality coach seats to Metropolitan... - November 21, 2014 - Kiel North America

Contemporary Transportation is Adding New Members to Their Team Contemporary Transportation is certified to provide non-emergency medical transportation, special transportation services, and access transportation. CTI is also a provider of school bus services, primarily servicing special education transportation. The company has been around since the 1980’s... - October 30, 2014 - Contemporary Transportation

Kiel North America Featured in Show-Stopping Exhibits at APTA EXPO in Houston US-seating specialist takes center stage in Bombardier and MCI exhibits; Introduces seat model for high-speed trains, newly developed slider version to North American market - October 23, 2014 - Kiel North America

Kiel North America Premieres New Seat Model for High-Speed Trains and Slider Seats at APTA EXPO in Houston, TX US-seating specialist introduces wide range of innovative product portfolio, including seat model for high-speed trains, newly developed version of slider seats. - October 09, 2014 - Kiel North America

Kiel North America Light-Weight Seats and CNG-Technology Transform Transpo Bus Fleet Fleet of 16 new CNG-buses equipped with light-weight Kiel seats showcase for flourishing “Made in Indiana” supplier industry. - September 25, 2014 - Kiel North America

Kiel North America to Deliver 15,000+ Street Car Seats to Toronto Transit Commission Train seating specialist and Bombardier Transportation bringing high-tech design solutions to TTC’s street car system; first of 204 Flexility cars in operation - September 11, 2014 - Kiel North America

Kiel North America to Host Dinner Reception at 80th ITA Meeting Indiana transit seating specialist hosts state’s transportation association member dinner; ITA meeting in Bloomington from August 12-14. - August 06, 2014 - Kiel North America

Kiel North America Presented New Flyer Gold-Delivery Award Top honors for high-volume supplier: Transit seating specialist receives straight A-rating for 100% on-time deliveries in 2013. - July 30, 2014 - Kiel North America

Lightweight Kiel Seats Continue to Attract Commuters, Save Fuel Nine months into the BusPlus Program, the Massachusetts DOT sees savings and an increase in customer satisfaction. - July 21, 2014 - Kiel North America

Silver State Trailways Develops Doyle, CA to Las Vegas, NV Line Run; New Intercity Fixed Route Will Extend Public Transportation Service in Nevada Silver State Trailways launches intercity bus service between Doyle, CA and Las Vegas, NV. - June 05, 2014 - Trailways

Carpenter Bus Sales President Offers 15-Passenger Van Safety Tips to Spring and Summer Travelers Tennessee passenger bus dealer focuses on safety as summer approaches - April 03, 2014 - Carpenter Bus Sales

Carpenter Bus Sales Opens a Strategic New Relationship with St. Louis RV & Bus 60-year-old bus sales business builds new partnership to provide more for potential buyers. - March 12, 2014 - Carpenter Bus Sales

Carpenter Bus Parts Ramps Up Its Product Selection with New Website and Online Parts Branch The digital age has made banking, shopping and even staying in touch with each other easier than ever before. Now, you can add "searching for specialty bus parts" to that list of conveniences, too. - March 12, 2014 - Carpenter Bus Sales

SD Hot Limos and Party Bus Announces Discounted Brewery Tours SD Hot Limos and Party Bus is excited to offer its patrons a special promotion on brewery tours serving the San Diego metropolitan area during the months of December, January, and February. The San Diego-based company will team up with regional microbreweries, including Coronado Brewing Company, Green... - January 09, 2014 - SD Hot Limos and Party Bus

Easibook.com Partners Up with 99 Coachland and D'Amour Enterprise in Selling Bus Tickets Easibook.com partners with 99 Coachland and D'Amour to provide even better express bus services. - January 04, 2014 - Easibook.com Pte Ltd

Easibook Launches Its First Web Mobile Application Easibook launches its first web mobile application in the market. Now, booking bus tickets is made even easier as it could be done using Easibook apps. This allows people book bus tickets in Singapore and Malaysia anywhere and anytime using their portable devices as the app is generally accessible through... - October 13, 2013 - Easibook.com Pte Ltd

Vehicle Sharing is Becoming Mainstream Travel Option. Summit Addresses the Way Forward. Shared-Use Mobility Summit, San Francisco, October 10-11, 2013 Carsharing, bikesharing, ridesharing, and peer-to-peer transportation services are hitting the streets. Learn More about their experiences to date and future plans. - September 22, 2013 - Transportation Sustainability Research Center

Easibook.com Partners with Antar Holiday to Provide Online Bus Ticketing Service Antar Holiday partnered with Easibook, the largest online bus ticketing portal in Singapore and Malaysia, to provide bus tickets online. - September 12, 2013 - Easibook.com Pte Ltd

Updated List of Speakers and Agenda for UC Berkeley Shared Use Mobility Summit, October 10 & 11 San Francisco Academics, Transportation Operations, Car Rental, Government Planners, Futurists, Marketers and Technologists all come together to advance the agenda of the Shared Use Mobility Summit arranged by University of California, Berkeley's Transportation Sustainability Research Center. - September 06, 2013 - Transportation Sustainability Research Center

2013 Shared-Use Mobility Summit - Save the Date: October 10-11, 2013; San Francisco, California The Shared-Use Mobility Summit is a two-day event facilitating a lively dialogue among mobility providers, policymakers, governmental agencies, non-profits, affiliated industries, technologists, academics, and stakeholders on the current state of the practice, opportunities, and obstacles to market expansion in the fields of carsharing, one-way carsharing, peer-to-peer (P2P) carsharing, public bikesharing, ridesharing/ridematching, and related sharing economy companies. - August 28, 2013 - Transportation Sustainability Research Center

Star Shuttle & Charter Wins San Antonio Pre-K 4 SA Transportation Contract Star Shuttle & Charter of San Antonio, TX is proud to have won the exclusive contract with the City of San Antonio for their new Pre-Kindergarten program. Pre-K 4 SA is designed to improve Pre-K education for 4 year olds citywide. Star Shuttle looks forward to supporting this initiative through their transportation partnership, and is proud to be an essential component in the improvement of their community’s educational system. - May 28, 2013 - Star Shuttle & Charter

Trailways’ 2013 Conference Recap: Charter Program Officially Launched At the 2013 Trailways Stockholders Meeting & Conference held last month in San Diego, CA, the corporation officially launched a Trailways Charter Sales Program, marking a new era in the history of the organization. The new Trailways Charter Program offers one-stop shopping for customers who wish... - April 10, 2013 - Trailways

Easibook.com Supports Jom Balik Undi Campaign: Offers Low Bus Fares for Malaysians Abroad Jom Balik Undi Collaborates with Easibook.com to offer low bus fares to help the Malaysians abroad to travel back home for the upcoming election. - March 27, 2013 - Easibook.com Pte Ltd

Trailways Rolls Into San Diego for 77th Annual Conference March 3-5, 2013 Luxury motorcoaches will be rolling into the Mission Bay area of San Diego for the national gathering of Trailways bus company owners, March 3-5 at the Paradise Point Resort & Spa. It is the company’s 77th annual meeting. Arrival of a dozen sleek and colorful Trailways buses and more than... - March 02, 2013 - Trailways

Star Shuttle & Charter Receives UMA Vision Award; John P. Walker Accepts Honor at Travel Exchange 2013 Star Shuttle & Charter of San Antonio, Texas, a family-owned transportation company with two decades of premiere charter service, is proud to have been presented with the United Motorcoach Association’s Vision Award at this year’s Travel Exchange conference. UMA’s Vision Award... - February 15, 2013 - Star Shuttle & Charter

C&J Bus Lines Pledges $20,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Greater Seacoast C&J Bus Lines committed to a four year donation pledge to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Greater Seacoast (BBBSGS). - December 05, 2012 - C&J Lines

C&J Bus Lines and Federal Savings Bank Join Forces at Caring and Sharing Portsmouth based C&J Bus Lines and Dover based Federal Savings Bank are two of the Seacoast areas strongest community-minded businesses, so it was no surprise when the two companies joined forces to help make this year’s Caring and Sharing food drive a great success. - November 18, 2012 - C&J Lines

Bus to Show Nonprofit to Host Inaugural Fall Gala to Help Reduce Intoxicated Driving Bus to Show, a nonprofit that reduces intoxicated driving by organizing bus transportation will hold gala on 11/29/12 in search of sponsors for the 2013 concert season. - November 13, 2012 - Bus to Show, Inc.

NYC Direct Service Back on Track In the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy, NH based C&J Bus Lines direct service to NYC and its regular Boston schedule, is operating its normal daily schedules. - November 03, 2012 - C&J Lines

Millennium Luxury Coaches is Featured in Destination America’s New Series -- EPIC An upcoming episode of Destination America's new series, EPIC, will feature the craftsmanship, technology, and innovation in building a Prevost Bus conversion exclusively available from Millennium Luxury Coaches. - October 06, 2012 - Millennium Luxury Coaches

Safety Transportation Achievement Recognition (STAR) Award Presented to Bauer’s Intelligent Transportation, Inc. by the California Highway Patrol Bauer’s Intelligent Transportation was presented with the annual California Highway Patrol’s (CHP) Safety Transportation Achievement Recognition (STAR) Award on September 18, 2012, leading all other bus and motorcoach companies in California, and was the only provider recognized in the category... - October 04, 2012 - Bauer's Intelligent Transportation

C&J Lines Announces New Director of Sales and Marketing C&J Lines has named Salina McIntire as Director of Sales and Marketing. - September 09, 2012 - C&J Lines

Multi-Million Dollar Millennium to Appear on Discovery’s Destination America Network An upcoming episode of "My Million Dollar" set to air on Destination America, the new cable TV channel from the Discovery Channel, will feature Millennium Luxury Coaches' craftsmanship, technology, and innovation in building a Prevost Bus conversion. - August 26, 2012 - Millennium Luxury Coaches

Viaexpress Inc. Join Forces with Froehlich Tours Inc. Viaexpress Inc. announced today a partnership with Froehlich Tours Inc. to offer through all its branches and affiliates a wide range of transportation services that could fill in clients needs from Company Shuttle Services, City Tour / Transfer, School Field trips, Company Outings, Airport Transfers... - August 07, 2012 - Froehlich Tours Inc.