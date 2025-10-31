Star Shuttle & Charter of San Antonio, TX is proud to have won the exclusive contract with the City of San Antonio for their new Pre-Kindergarten program. Pre-K 4 SA is designed to improve Pre-K education for 4 year olds citywide. Star Shuttle looks forward to supporting this initiative through their transportation partnership, and is proud to be an essential component in the improvement of their community’s educational system. - May 28, 2013 - Star Shuttle & Charter