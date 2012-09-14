PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Empire Express Downtowner, a transportation technology company, recently deployed their operations and technology to run the Empire Pass courtesy shuttle service in Park City, Utah. The on-demand ride service is provided to homeowners and guests of the Empire Pass community, which is located adjacent to Deer Valley... - February 02, 2018 - Downtowner

The All-New Zero Emissions Blue Bird All American School Bus Heads to Northern California as A-Z Bus Sales Wraps Up Their Ride and Drive Event After a week of touring in Southern California, the all-new zero emissions Blue Bird All American electric school bus heads to Northern California for its final Ride and Drive Event hosted by A-Z Bus Sales. - January 13, 2018 - A-Z Bus Sales

A-Z Bus Sales Introduces the New 2018 Blue Bird All American Type D Electric School Bus Ride and Drive Events Throughout California A-Z Bus Sales, Blue Bird and Adomani team up to showcase the all-new Blue Bird Type D Electric School Bus in California from January 8 through January 17 at select California school districts. - January 05, 2018 - A-Z Bus Sales

A-Z Bus Sales Awarded Sales Excellence Award from Glaval Bus A-Z Bus Sales Commercial and Transit Bus Sales division recognized for sales excellence by Glaval Bus for exceeding Glaval's sales goals throughout the California and Hawaii sales territory. - October 11, 2017 - A-Z Bus Sales

Mobility Centers Holdings, LLC Debuts in Midwest Mobility Centers Holdings, LLC (known as Mobility Centers) announced today the acquisition of Siebert Mobility who owned and operated three locations in the Midwest. Mobility Centers, is a mobility equipment dealer that sells, installs and services mobility equipment including wheelchair accessible vehicles,... - September 13, 2017 - Mobility Centers LLC

A-Z Bus Sales, Inc. Hires New Director of Sales for Their Commercial & Transit Division A-Z Bus Sales names new Director of their Commercial and Transit Sales Division. The new director will oversee the commercial and transit bus sales team for California, Arizona, Nevada, and Hawaii. - September 05, 2017 - A-Z Bus Sales

A-Z Bus Sales Announces the Hiring of Brandon Bluhm: Director of New School Bus Sales A-Z Bus hires new Director of New School Bus Sales to fully run and plan the departments strategic and sales executions for their core bus brands, Blue Bird, Micro Bird, and Collins Bus. - June 20, 2017 - A-Z Bus Sales

Best-in-Class Parking Enforcement Through ParkiFi Partnership Parking Revenue Recovery Services is excited to announce their partnership with ParkiFi. - May 19, 2017 - Parking Revenue Recovery Services, Inc.

Support Dogs Announces Capital Campaign Efforts Organization fundraises for new headquarters while celebrating its 30th anniversary - February 01, 2017 - Support Dogs

Safe Wheels – The Transportation Solution for Families with Hectic Schedules, Announces Grand Opening in Bedford, NH Safe Wheels (www.safewheelsforkids.com) announces the grand opening of their business and is quickly becoming the go-to resource for busy families in the Bedford, NH and surrounding area. - September 15, 2016 - Safe Wheels, LLC

Instinctive Driving Aids Young Afghan Man’s Drive for a New Life in Australia This story is not about the machinations of politics, government policies or the perceived right or wrong of other countries and religious beliefs. More so, it’s a true tale of bravery, determination, family and what we, as Australians have done to help those in need, to better their lives and in doing so adding to the richness of this country and the meaning of "humanity." - May 26, 2016 - Instinctive Driving

A-Z Bus Sales, Inc. Signs Four-State Exclusive Dealership Agreement with Tiffany Coach Builders A-Z Bus Sales becomes first dealership to Tiffany Coach Builders, a premium luxury bus and limousine manufacturer. - May 06, 2016 - A-Z Bus Sales

A-Z Bus Sales Announces Sales of A2Z Emissions to Diesel Emissions Service A-Z Bus Sales announces the sale of their emissions solutions division, A2Z Emissions, to Diesel Emissions Service of Redding, California. - February 16, 2016 - A-Z Bus Sales

Austin Choice Limo Service Offers for the Upcoming Festivals & Events in Austin Austin is one of the best cities to live in, as it is the capital of Texas. It has various restaurants, shopping places, music and many more things. In Austin you’ll find either events or festivals every month. Here are some of the upcoming festivals and events list: Renegade Craft Fair: The... - November 29, 2015 - Austin Choice Executive Sedan & Limo

A-Z Bus Sales Wins Portion of AZNIGP Contract for Cutaway Buses A-Z Bus Sales Wins a portion of the National Institute of Government Purchasing, Arizona Chapter Contract #ADSPO16-102777 for Cutaway Buses. The cutaway bus selected by A-Z Bus Sales is the Elkhart Coach Bus, a highly configurable shuttle bus. - September 23, 2015 - A-Z Bus Sales

A-Z Bus Sales Announces New School Bus Territory Sales Manager for Central California A-Z Bus Sales, California's Blue Bird Bus Distributor, names Terry White as New School Bus Territory Manager for Central California. - May 04, 2015 - A-Z Bus Sales

A-Z Bus Sales Announces New School Bus Territory Sales Manager for Northeast and Central California A-Z Bus Sales Appoints Tom Scheidt as Territory Sales Manager of New School Bus Sales in California. Tom will manage California's Northeast and Central Counties. - April 21, 2015 - A-Z Bus Sales

A-Z Bus Sales, Inc. Hires New Director of Sales for Their Commercial & Transit Division Karl Esguerra is appointed new Director of Commercial & Transit Sales at A-Z Bus Sales, Colton California. - April 14, 2015 - A-Z Bus Sales

Support Dogs Receives $84,000 in Grants for 2014 Money raised to benefit St. Louis agency's unique programs. - January 18, 2015 - Support Dogs

A2Z Emissions Solutions Announces the Hiring of a New Director of Sales A2Z Emissions Solutions, a division of A-Z Bus Sales, Inc. Hires Matthew Groth as Director of Sales in California. - January 15, 2015 - A-Z Bus Sales

Support Dogs Lives Up to the Challenge St. Louis agency raises enough money to receive Oklahoma foundation's support. - January 10, 2015 - Support Dogs

A-Z Bus Sales. Inc. Signs Four State Exclusive Dealership Deal with Newport Coachworks A-Z Bus Sales, Inc. of California signs exclusive, four state, dealership deal with upscale shuttle and commercial bus manufacturer, Newport Coachworks of Riverside, California. - November 17, 2014 - A-Z Bus Sales

Contemporary Transportation is Adding New Members to Their Team Contemporary Transportation is certified to provide non-emergency medical transportation, special transportation services, and access transportation. CTI is also a provider of school bus services, primarily servicing special education transportation. The company has been around since the 1980’s... - October 30, 2014 - Contemporary Transportation

A-Z Bus Sales Announces New School Bus Territory Sales Manager for Northwest California A-Z Bus Sales, exclusive California and Hawaii Bluebird School Bus Dealer, and Collins School Bus Dealer announces the addition of a New Territory sales manager to their New School Bus team for the Northwest Territory of California. - October 27, 2014 - A-Z Bus Sales

A-Z Bus Sales Receives Sales Excellence Award from Glaval Bus A-Z Bus Sales, a California and Hawaii Commercial and Transit Bus Sales Dealer, Receives the Silver Sales Award of Excellence from Glaval Bus for their continued success in sales within the California Bus Sales Territory. - October 24, 2014 - A-Z Bus Sales

Local Business, Rhonda’s Gentle Care Transportation, Inc., Needs Support Rhonda’s Gentle Care Transportation, Inc., a local Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Service, has applied for a $150,000 grant from Chase as part of a newly launched program, Mission Main StreetSM Grants. Rhonda’s Gentle Care Transportation, Inc. must submit a questionnaire outlining a business plan that will result in growth of the business and receive at least 250 votes to be eligible for a grant. - October 01, 2014 - Rhonda's Gentle Care Transportation

A-Z Bus Sales Announces New Service Manager for Their Sacramento Service Center Location A-Z Bus Sales New Service Manager, Chris Fernandez, Aims to Improve and Grow Sacramento's Service Center Location. - August 26, 2014 - A-Z Bus Sales

A-Z Bus Sales Receives Sales Excellence Award from ARBOC Specialty Vehicles A-Z Bus Sales wins the ARBOC Sales Excellence Award, Two years in a row for exceeding the manufacturers sales goals for both years. - August 20, 2014 - A-Z Bus Sales

Support Dogs Receives $5,000 Gift from PetSmart St. Louis organization to use donation for programs and activities. - July 27, 2014 - Support Dogs

EmergyCare to Present LifeSaver Award to Ten Employees At the Erie BayHawks games on January 10 and 11, EmergyCare will present several employees with awards for their roles saving the lives of people in cardiac arrest. Additionally, game attendees can stop by the EmergyCare tables during the game to learn hands-only CPR so they can be prepared to help victims of cardiac arrest before emergency personnel arrive. - January 10, 2014 - EmergyCare

Local Business, Rhonda’s Gentle Care Transportation, Inc., Needs Support to be Eligible for $250,000 Grant from Mission Main StreetSM Grants Rhonda’s Gentle Care Transportation, a local Non-Emergency Medical Transportation company, has applied for a $250,000 grant from Chase as part of a newly launched program, Mission Main StreetSM Grants. Rhonda’s Gentle Care Transportation must submit a questionnaire outlining a business plan that will result in growth of the business and receive at least 250 votes to be eligible for a grant. - November 06, 2013 - Rhonda's Gentle Care Transportation

Irwin Siegel Agency Named Certified Market Specialist on the MarketScout Exchange Irwin Siegel Agency named Certified Market Specialist (CMS) for Social Services on the MarketScout Exchange. - August 16, 2013 - Irwin Siegel Agency

Japan Rail Pass Now Announces Prices Are Down Japan Rail Pass Now, Australia’s choice for the Japan Rail Pass, announce that JR Rail Pass prices are on the decline and that now is the time to take advantage of these great prices and book a trip to Japan. - June 28, 2013 - Japan Rail Pass Now

Ghana Ministry of Health Receives Mobile Clinics for Specialist Patient Outreach Services Odulair LLC, the world’s leading provider of advanced mobile health clinics and mobile medical vehicles today announced that the Company has completed the first delivery of 18 Specialist Outreach medical vehicles to the Ministry of Health, Republic of Ghana in Africa, as part of the Odulair Mobile... - May 25, 2013 - Odulair, LLC

White Limousine Packages for Spring Weddings in Cleveland The traditional white limousine for weddings and bridal transport can be difficult to find. Home James! Limousine Service for Greater Cleveland provides a classic white stretch Cadillac limousine that is perfect for weddings and bridal transport. - April 03, 2013 - Home James! Limousine Service

Support Dogs Provides Assistance Dog to First Female Veteran Woman suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, gets help from assistance dog. - March 17, 2013 - Support Dogs

Enjoy Ohio Ice Festivities in March by Limousine March is time to enjoy the regional Ice Wine Festival in the heart of Ohio Wine Country. Enjoy Ohio's rich diversity in wineries responsibly. Imagine a day spent with friends, or a loved one, chauffeured to area wineries to sample Ice Wines. Home James! Limousine Service offers an exceptional package. - March 08, 2013 - Home James! Limousine Service

The Top Five Benefits of Purchasing a Japan Rail Pass Japan Rail Pass Now, Australia’s choice for the Japan Rail Pass, list the top five benefits on purchasing the Japan Rail Pass for your next trip to Japan. Japan Rail Pass Now Founder Adam Weaver states that “With the surging Australian dollar and a range of budget airline sale fares to Japan,... - March 06, 2013 - Japan Rail Pass Now

ISA CEO Howard Siegel Appointed to Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) Board Howard Siegel, CEO of Irwin Siegel Agency Appointed as Governing Board Member and Treasurer for a newly formed Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) in Bronx, NY. - January 18, 2013 - Irwin Siegel Agency

Japan Rail Pass Now Re-Launches in Australia Japan Rail Pass Now announced today the relaunch of its official website (japanrailpassnow.com.au). The website is a part of Japan Rail Pass Now's new online strategy which plans on becoming the market leader within the Australian market. The main goal of the new website is to educate visitors on the... - November 12, 2012 - Japan Rail Pass Now

Ken Chappell Returns to ISA as AVP of Business Development Irwin Siegel Agency, Inc. (ISA) has expanded their growing sales team for the second time this year with newly appointed AVP of Business Development, Ken Chappell. Ken first joined ISA in 1999 and is returning after having spent the last four years as Regional VP of Marketing for Agency Specialty Product... - August 20, 2012 - Irwin Siegel Agency

Trans/Air Welcomes David Harden to Sales Team Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation, a leader in transportation climate control design, manufacture, and installation, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Harden as Regional Sales Manager. David comes to Trans/Air with over 30 years experience in the Truck and Bus industry. Based in St. - July 20, 2012 - Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation

EmergyCare to Host Free CPR Training On Saturday, June 30, 2012 EmergyCare will host a free Friends & Family CPR training event on the lawn of the Erie Zoo. In about 25 minutes participants will learn the basics of hands-only CPR as well as the use of an automated external defibrillator (AED). Participants will also receive a take home kit that includes a personal training manikin and training DVD to practice and share their skills. - June 22, 2012 - EmergyCare

EmergyCare to Host Teen Career Camp for Youth Interested in Careers in EMS Industry EmergyCare, Pennsylvania's largest non-profit ambulance service, will host a 6 day/5 night camp for teens ages 14-17 who are interested in a career in emergency medical services. This growing field is an exciting part of the health care industry and offers incredible opportunities for advancement. - May 31, 2012 - EmergyCare

Trans/Air Manufacturing Releases an Informational Bulletin About BTU Ratings Called "BTU Ratings - Get Educated!" Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation, Dallastown, PA USA based leader in transportation climate control design, manufacture, and installation, has released an informational bulletin called “BTU Ratings – Get Educated!” The purpose of the bulletin is two-fold. First, it warns consumers... - March 01, 2012 - Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation

Trans/Air Manufacturing Has Developed a Dual Add-On Compressor Mount for IC Bus CE Applications Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation, Dallastown, PA USA based leader in transportation climate control design, manufacture, and installation, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of a new dual add-on compressor mount for IC Bus CE applications. Specifically designed for IC Bus CE applications,... - March 01, 2012 - Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation

Trans/Air Develops an Aftermarket Dash Evaporator for Blue Bird Vision Applications Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation, Dallastown, PA USA based leader in transportation climate control design, manufacture, and installation, is pleased to announce a new dash air heat/cool unit designed specifically for Blue Bird Vision applications. The Blue Bird Vision Dash provides total climate... - March 01, 2012 - Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation

Trans/Air Develops a Dash Evaporator for IC Bus Rear Engine Applications Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation, Dallastown, PA USA based leader in transportation climate control design, manufacture, and installation, is pleased to announce immediate availability of a new dash air heat/cool unit designed specifically for IC Bus RE applications. The IC Bus RE Dash provides total... - March 01, 2012 - Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation

Trans/Air Manufacturing Develops a New FM50 Flush Mounted Evaporator Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation, Dallastown, PA USA based leader in transportation climate control design, manufacture, and installation, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of a new FM50 flush mount evaporator. Specifically designed for school and commercial applications with bulkhead... - March 01, 2012 - Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation