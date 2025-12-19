Recent Headlines
Fleming Event Launches: In-Line Inspection and Inspection of Challenging Pipelines, 10–13 March 2026 in Amsterdam.
Pipeline Integrity Enters a New Risk Era - Inspection of Challenging Pipelines, 10–13 March 2026 in Amsterdam - December 19, 2025 - Fleming Events
Fleming Events Launches: Process Control Week: PID Tuning & Advanced Process Control Training, 9–13 March 2026, Amsterdam
Process Industries Face Rising Demand for Precision Control, Energy Efficiency, and Advanced Automation - December 19, 2025 - Fleming Events
Fleming Events Launches “Digital Quality in Clinical Trials” Training to Address New ICH E6 (R3) GCP Expectations
Fleming Events, a global provider of professional training and industry knowledge programs, has announced its upcoming masterclass Digital Quality in Clinical Trials, scheduled for 22–23 April 2026 in Vienna, Austria. The training comes at a critical time as regulators worldwide increase... - October 28, 2025 - Fleming Events
BrainDrip, LLC to Introduce Their SG Technologies for the Conversion of Pipelines to Hydrogen and the Localized Storage of Hydrogen, RNG and CO₂ in H2 View Magazine
Announcement of public feature article and brief overview of BrainDrip's SG Technologies. - October 04, 2022 - BrainDrip
Community Values and Reduced Risks Key to New Guiding Principles
Leaders in Energy and Preservation (LEAP) today released Voluntary Practices for Non-Regulated Energy Development Projects. These practices put into action LEAP’s guiding principles for responsible development of energy projects that respect historic places, cultural resources and community... - October 05, 2021 - Leaders in Energy and Preservation
The FMD Group Appoints New President - Mike Waters Joins The FMD Group
The FMD Group is pleased to welcome James M. (Mike) Waters as President. Mike will be responsible for overseeing all the companies within the FMD Group (Flow Management Devices, Oil and Gas Process Solutions, FMD Fabrication Services, and FMD Distribution and Service). - October 17, 2019 - The FMD Group Of Companies
Michael Latham, PE Joined Bingham & Taylor
Mike Latham, PE joined Bingham & Taylor as Director of Product Engineering and Design. - September 04, 2019 - Bingham & Taylor
OGV to Host Top Speakers at OTC
OGV announce top speakers at the inaugural OTC Business Breakfast including senior level industry professionals from the UK, Norway and the USA. - March 09, 2019 - Oil and Gas Vision
Swift020 VTOL Drone Works with Forestry Officials in Japan
The Swift020 UAS successfully flew over densely forested areas within the Ishikawa prefecture in Japan. Working with members of the Ishikawa Prefecture Research Center for Agriculture and Forestry, the local forest cooperative association and key forestry industry leaders, the flights were held... - August 13, 2018 - Swift Engineering Inc.
Swift Engineering Inc. Successfully Flies VTOL Drone Swift020 in Kobe, Japan
Swift Engineering, Inc. flew the first fully autonomous flight demonstration in the port city of Kobe, Japan on July 21, 2018. In attendance during the event was Governor of the Hyogo prefecture, Toshizo Ido, and Mayor of Kobe City, Kizo Hisamoto as well as other government officials and media. The... - August 01, 2018 - Swift Engineering Inc.
Gray Hawk Land Solutions is Proud to Announce the Launch of New Nationwide Integrated Land Services Provider
Gray Hawk Land Solutions, LLC. is a national integrated land services provider. Gray Hawk offers specialized expertise in land, right of way, surveying and database services. Its team of professionals can manage and execute projects of any size, coast-to-coast for clients in the oil & gas, pipeline, DOT, utility and electric transmission sectors by being committed to the use of cutting edge technology, exceptional client service, and timely and efficient project management. - June 26, 2018 - Gray Hawk Land Solutions, LLC
New Website to Keep Track of Oil and Gas Projects
An Aberdeen company has created a new website offering news and project tracking for the oil and gas industry. Oil and Gas Vision provides detailed information and full lifecycle intelligence on over 5000 projects in the energy sector. - June 26, 2017 - Oil and Gas Vision
ETT Reports 2016 is on Track to be a Record Year for Its Dual Drive Compression Business
Installs At Least 30 Units in 2016 Totaling 150,000 HP, Almost Doubles the Horsepower in Operation Dallas-based Energy Transfer Technologies (ETT), a leader in natural gas compression systems and energy management today announced that 2016 is on track to be a record year for its patented Dual... - September 01, 2016 - ETT
Lowery Plumbing of Texas Receives Nu Line “Job of the Year Award”
Nu Flow licensees from all around the world recently gathered in Las Vegas for the annual Licensee Summit. Lowery Plumbing, Heat and Air Conditioning of Texas was chosen to receive the Nu Line “Job of the Year Award” on May 5 in a room full of other licensees. It was their work at The... - May 14, 2015 - Nu Flow
Veteran Owned Carolina Pipe Repair Receives Nu Drain “Job of the Year Award”
Carolina Pipe Repair LLC, a Nu Flow Licensee, recently gained recognition for its hard work at Rebound Behavioral Health in Lancaster, SC. The South Carolina based company received the Nu Drain “Job of the Year Award” on May 5 at the annual Nu Flow Licensee Summit in Las Vegas. Chris... - May 13, 2015 - Nu Flow
Nu Flow Italia Expands Reach with Two New Licensees
Nu Flow Technologies Inc., a world-leading pipe lining manufacturer, installer and distributor has announced that Nu Flow Italia has added two new companies to their list of Licensees. “After showing the Licensees the products and doing some jobs together, the owners of the companies... - April 10, 2015 - Nu Flow
Nu Flow Now with Presence on Six Continents as Nu Drain Brazil Completes First Lining Project in South America
Nu Flow Technologies Inc., a world-leading pipe lining manufacturer, installer and distributor announced today their newest international partner, Nu Drain Brazil has completed its first pipe lining project in Brazil, after completing a hands-on training in San Diego, California, this... - November 22, 2014 - Nu Flow
Nu Flow Receives ACS Certificate of Sanitary Conformity for #7000 System
Nu Flow's Potable Water Epoxy #7000 System has received the ACS Certificate of Sanitary Conformity in France. - October 11, 2014 - Nu Flow
Nu Flow Receives WaterMark Technical Specification for Epoxy Barrier Coating System
Nu Flow's Epoxy Barrier Coating System received the Australian WaterMark Technical Specification for use in water supply applications. - October 11, 2014 - Nu Flow
JD7 Founder to Lead Aquam’s R&D
Aquam Corp is announcing that the founder of JD7 will be the head of Aquam’s research and development department, with two locations. - October 04, 2014 - Nu Flow
Aquam Acquires JD7
Aquam’s addition of JD7 and other subsidiaries creates a dynamic tandem of diagnostics for pipe system repair. - June 21, 2014 - Nu Flow
Nu Flow Ireland Finalist for Ireland’s Most Prestigious Building Awards
Nu Flow Ireland has been declared a finalist in two categories for this year’s Irish Building & Design Awards. - March 28, 2014 - Nu Flow
Nu Flow Expands Into International Maritime Industry with Partner in Dubai
Nu Flow has increased its presence to the United Arab Emirates, partnering with Drydocks World, the renowned international services provider to the maritime, oil & gas and energy. - February 20, 2014 - Nu Flow
Nu Flow Ireland Completes First Water Main Project
Nu Flow has completed its first water main project in Ireland using its Nu Line pipe lining system. - November 22, 2013 - Nu Flow
Nu Line in Compliance with NSF 372
Nu Flow's patented barrier coating helps protect potable water from lead contamination and makes the water lead-free. - November 14, 2013 - Nu Flow
Nu Flow Increases Presence to the Caribbean Islands
Nu Flow welcomes its newest international partner, Nu Flow Caribbean. - August 30, 2013 - Nu Flow
Nu Flow Opens Las Vegas Office
High demand has prompted Nu Flow, the world leader for small diameter pipe lining technologies, to open an office in Las Vegas, Nevada. The city contains more than 160 high-rise buildings with ages that range from brand new to a century old. “These large hotels and casinos run 24 hours a... - August 22, 2013 - Nu Flow
Growing Nu Flow Demand Spurs Sales Team Expansion
Nu Flow America, the world leading small diameter pipe lining company, is pleased to announce the addition of four account managers to its national sales team. Combined, the new salesmen carry approximately 70 years of sales and marketing experience. “As national demand for our unique pipe... - July 25, 2013 - Nu Flow
Nu Flow’s Maryland Office Hires Two Salesman to Keep Up with Demand
Nu Flow America, the world leading small diameter pipe lining company, is pleased to announce the addition of two new salesmen to its sales team. - July 19, 2013 - Nu Flow
Nu Flow America Welcomes New LA and Long Beach Salesman
Nu Flow America, the world leading small diameter pipe lining company, is adding several new faces to its sales team, including a new salesman in Los Angeles County. - July 13, 2013 - Nu Flow
Nu Flow’s Orange County Office Relocates
Nu Flow's Orange County office recently relocated to Tustin, CA. - June 05, 2013 - Nu Flow
Nu Flow Announces Winner of World Water Day Nonprofit Pipe Lining Contest
Nu Flow, the global industry leader for small diameter pipe lining technologies, announced the winner of its first Nonprofit Pipe Lining Contest today. Nu Flow’s Nonprofit Pipe Lining Contest, in honor of World Water Day, was open to all nonprofit organizations in Canada and United States... - April 12, 2013 - Nu Flow
Nu Flow Giving Away Pipe Lining Service to Nonprofit Organization
Nu Flow announces its first Nonprofit Pipe Lining Contest, which will have a Grand Prize of a free pipe lining service. - March 22, 2013 - Nu Flow
PRISMA European Capacity Platform Named Project of the Year at European Gas Conference
The brand new PRISMA European Capacity Platform, BP’s Vice President for Shah Deniz, Al Cook, and Dr Jonathan Stern of the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies, were honoured at the annual European Gas Conference Awards at the Palais Coburg in Vienna on Wednesday evening, 30 January. - February 02, 2013 - European Gas Conference
European Gas Conference Awards Finalists Announced
BP’s Vice President for Shah Deniz, Al Cook, Gasunie’s CEO Paul van Gelder and Trans Adriatic Pipeline’s Managing Director Kjetil Tungland are the finalists for the coveted Executive of the Year Award at the European Gas Conference taking place in Vienna from 29 January. More than... - January 19, 2013 - European Gas Conference
Progressive Cavity Pumps - Canam Launches Its Own Integrated Pumping Tee and Torque Anchor
Announcing the launch of Canam's own Integrated Pumping Tee and Torque Anchor, part of the own progressive cavity pump system. As usually, the main focus is on quality. - December 16, 2012 - Canam Pipe & Supply
European Gas Conference to Discuss Europe's Position in the Global LNG Supply Picture
The future role of LNG in the European gas market, the role of Russia and the pricing and supply of liquefied natural gas will be amongst the discussions by the industry’s leading LNG experts at the European Gas Conference in Vienna on 29 January. - December 08, 2012 - European Gas Conference
Nu Flow Broadens Scope of Work by Offering Spin Casting
Nu Flow has broadened its scope of pipe lining work by adding spin casting technology, which fills a void for customers. - December 07, 2012 - Nu Flow
Nu Flow Receives Hygienic Quality Mark for 7000 Epoxy
Nu Flow received the Hygienic Quality Mark for the compliance with the DM 174/2004 for Nu Flow's 7000 epoxy to be used in potable water pipes. - November 30, 2012 - Nu Flow
Nu Flow Ireland Opens New Doors with New Office and Industry Presentation
Nu Flow, the world's leading inside infrastructure renewal company opened a second office in Ireland. - November 23, 2012 - Nu Flow
European Gas Conference Returns to Vienna as Industry Faces Significant Developments
More than 300 industry leaders will gather for the annual European Gas Conference in Vienna in January as the industry faces significant developments. European Gas Conference programme director Monika Simões says the event will focus on the future of the European and global gas industry with... - November 22, 2012 - European Gas Conference
Nu Flow CEO a Finalist for San Diego’s Most Admired CEO
Nu Flow CEO, Cameron Manners has been announced as a finalist for the San Diego Business Journal’s annual Most Admired CEO Awards. Mr. Manners was hand-selected as a finalist due to the increasing success of his worldwide company, his leading-edge ideas and his humble nature. Mr. Manners has... - November 17, 2012 - Nu Flow
Nu Flow Installs Only Feasible Pipe Lining Solution for U.S. Theme Park
Nu Flow recently installed the only feasible pipe lining solution for a famous U.S. theme park. The job included the production of a custom 20”- to 16”-wide liner from their manufacturing plant. - November 10, 2012 - Nu Flow
Nu Flow UK Exhibits at AUE 42nd Annual Conference at Keele University
Nu Flow United Kingdom recently exhibited at the 42nd Annual Association of University Engineers Conference at Keele University in the beginning of September. - September 30, 2012 - Nu Flow
Nu Flow Middle East to Launch at the Dubai Big 5 International Building & Construction Show
Nu Flow Middle East, a manufacturing, installation and licensing joint venture partner of Nu Flow Technologies set to launch at Big 5 Show. - September 28, 2012 - Nu Flow
Broderick Joins Senior Leadership at Fountain Quail
30-year industry veteran will also head up new venture with Select Energy. - September 21, 2012 - Fountain Quail
Nu Flow Thinks "Inside the Pipe" with Launch of Mi-T-Cutter
The Mi-T-Cutter from Nu Flow was constructed to fit in 4”-6” lined pipe and used to cut open lateral reinstatements, trapped drain connections and cutting out hard debris in longer sections of drain lines. - September 08, 2012 - Nu Flow
Nu Flow Releases Light Duty Electric Micro-Cutter
Nu Flow has released its latest Micro-Cutter for light duty cleaning and reinstating. - September 06, 2012 - Nu Flow
Nu Flow Manufacturing Produces 3200 CFM Equipment
Nu Flow manufacturing expands for industrial applications. - August 31, 2012 - Nu Flow
Nu Flow South Africa Launches at PlumbDrain
Nu Flow has expanded their presence in Africa after a recent partnership with Nu Flow South Africa who will provide customers with nondestructive pipe rehabilitation solutions. - August 26, 2012 - Nu Flow