Available today, Guesswork Heroes of Cosplay is the first quiz of the new Guesswork series from Macclesfield, (UK)-based Nonatomic Games. Providing 60 levels of costumed cosplayers showing off their outfits at conventions and expos. Players identify the cosplay heroes to level up and discover new unseen costumes. When stuck, players can use lifelines selected from the slot machine of heroes. Spin the wheel to win clues, lifelines and prizes. - April 01, 2016 - Nonatomic Games