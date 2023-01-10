Linksert’s new search functionality finally makes it easy for any user to browse through thousands of merchants, and to select the one offering for the product or service you are looking for. Based on your keywords, it even provides specific product recommendations. The link to the partner of your choice can then immediately be shortened and shared. Through combining this newly gained transparency with an unmatched ease of use, Linksert revolutionizes the affiliate marketing industry. - March 20, 2013 - Linksert