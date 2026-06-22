A mother from Halesowen in the West Midlands (United Kingdom) has taken a pro-active step forward in seeking a way of helping to fund her daughters’ ongoing "Dance Training" by creating her very own start-up business. The business is initially to be focused purely towards developing online services to benefit the whole of the UK’s dance community and as such she has aptly called the business "ABOUT Dance." (www.aboutdance.co.uk) - January 27, 2015 - ABOUT Dance