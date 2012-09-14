PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Comscore Partners with Media Solutions Pioneer CTV Media to Deliver Television Audience Measurement Agreement incorporates both local and national advanced audience television audience data. - October 05, 2019 - CTV Media

Feed Creator XML2U Launches Tech-Free Property Sharing Tool Real estate agents and brokers can now automatically display their listings on the websites of "partner" businesses at the flick of a switch. - August 08, 2019 - XML2U.com

New Real Estate Listings Sharing Tool Launching Until now, sharing listings through an MLS has meant sharing everything, with everyone, and with a fixed fee split. But that's all in the past - ChoiceMLS is a new platform for sharing listings with (or from) chosen business partners without the expense or complication of extra website development. - July 10, 2019 - XML2U.com

Convert Website Visitors to Leads and Sales with Powerful Results Webinar SmartFinds Marketing will be presenting website conversions webinar on GoToWebinar Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 9 AM EST. - June 13, 2019 - SmartFinds Internet Marketing

Faith eCommerce Services Announces to Increase Employee Strength by 50% at the End of 2018 After a detailed meeting among the top notch management of Faith eCommerce services, it has been announced that company is set to increase the workforce by 50% for their India office. - March 18, 2018 - Faith eCommerce Services

How Solomobox is Making Changes to the Marketing Industry Solomobox is changing the way marketing companies do business one client at a time. Providing a service that values the client and brand before their profits. Building the business of their client before their own. - March 14, 2018 - Solomobox Inc.

Videos Generate Leads – A Urs Digitally Perspective Video marketing plays an important role in generating leads for various companies. Understanding the techniques of making videos and how to implement them to derive out business is what you will find here. - June 22, 2017 - Urs Digitally

QuestionPro Launches Conversational Forms - New A.I. Chat-Bot App for Surveys Survey and analytics player QuestionPro has entered the chat-bot sphere with the new Conversational Forms app for surveys. - June 14, 2017 - QuestionPro

Black­ Owned Businesses Get New Boost with Latest Social Network Platform RankTribe Great news for black­ owned businesses looking for exclusive exposure and support online. Latest social networking platform RankTribe has arrived with a new Black-owned business review service to render a further boost to black ­owned companies that will also enable customers to choose their needed services wisely. iOS and Android apps available. - August 03, 2016 - RankTribe

Classified Ads Advertising Tips for Consumers – PostingFirst.com Classified advertising has been around for a long time. The concept did so well that it rapidly spread around the world. So common is classified advertising, today, that many affiliates and others trying to sell online miss its importance. - March 16, 2016 - PostingFirst.com

Classified Advertising Tips for Affiliates – PostingFirst.com Classified advertising has been around for a long time. The concept did so well that it rapidly spread around the world. So common is classified advertising, today, that many affiliates and others trying to sell online miss its importance. - March 11, 2016 - PostingFirst.com

Free Classified Ads Website PostingFirst.com Grows Into the Country’s Largest Online Classifieds Ads Network PostingFirst.com - A leading website that lets individuals and businesses post free classifieds in dozens of categories, announced today that it has grown into the country’s largest free classifieds network. - March 09, 2016 - PostingFirst.com

Eyewide Digital Marketing Agency Undertook the Overall Digital Marketing for Royal Marmin Bay, Boutique & Art Hotel Owner and people of Royal Marmin Bay, Boutique & Art Hotel chose Eyewide Digital Marketing Agency for their overall online presence. - August 13, 2015 - Eyewide Internet Marketing Services

EyeWide Designed the New Responsive Website of the Cretaquarium New website for Cretaquarium with responsive design. - June 17, 2015 - Eyewide Internet Marketing Services

Digital Agency Announces New Online Learning Series for Nonprofits Whole Whale, a digital agency that helps nonprofits maximize their impact using data and technology, just announced a new online course series for nonprofits. The series, aptly named Whole Whale University, is one of the first to cover digital strategy topics tailored for the needs of nonprofits. The... - April 22, 2015 - Whole Whale

New Website for Sensimar Royal Blue Resort & Spa with Responsive Design Sensimar Royal Blue Resort & Spa, big hotel complex located in Rethymno, now has a new web presence through the modern design of the new www.royalblueresort.com that reflects the hotel's style. - February 26, 2015 - Eyewide Internet Marketing Services

HotelShow.gr Chose Eyewide Digital Marketing Agency for the Google AdWords Campaign and the Promotion of the Exhibition 100% Hotel Show The organizers of one of the most important exhibitions for the hotelier and tourism professional, the 100% Hotel Show, trusted Eyewide Digital Marketing Agency for the creation and management of a PPC campaign into the Google AdWords platform. This service gave the opportunity to the exhibition to increase the awareness and visitors. - February 20, 2015 - Eyewide Internet Marketing Services

New Website for Mysamoshotels.com with Responsive Design, Friendly to the Users Mysamoshotels.com is online. The website, which is actually a common entrance for the websites of Petra Mare Villas and Nafsika Hotel Apartments located in Samos island, was designed based on new technologies prevailing in the internet with responsive design user-friendly, compatible with all devices (desktop, mobile, tablets). - January 31, 2015 - Eyewide Internet Marketing Services

Mom Creates an Online Dance Directory to Help Fund Daughters' Dance Training A mother from Halesowen in the West Midlands (United Kingdom) has taken a pro-active step forward in seeking a way of helping to fund her daughters’ ongoing "Dance Training" by creating her very own start-up business. The business is initially to be focused purely towards developing online services to benefit the whole of the UK’s dance community and as such she has aptly called the business "ABOUT Dance." (www.aboutdance.co.uk) - January 27, 2015 - ABOUT Dance

More Clarification of OnTheMarket's "Only One Other Portal" Rule for Advertisers Feed creator and distributor XML2U.com naturally dug a little deeper into the "only one other portal" rule imposed on real estate agents by new industry-owned UK property portal OnTheMarket, while in discussions with them about uploading client data to the new portal and/or others last week. - January 24, 2015 - XML2U.com

EyeWide Digital Marketing Agency in Collaboration with Blueroom Creates the New Video of Mythos Palace Resort & Spa Focused on guest and family satisfaction in Mythos Palace, EyeWide Digital Marketing Agency created the promotional video for the facilities and services that this beautiful hotel in Crete offers! - January 14, 2015 - Eyewide Internet Marketing Services

Eyewide Promotes the Online Services of North Events in Tourism Industry Eyewide Digital Marketing Agency which is based in Heraklion Crete and operates in the field of Digital Marketing and other online services specializing in the tourism business, announces new cooperation with North Events. - January 07, 2015 - Eyewide Internet Marketing Services

Heliades DMCChooses Eyewide Digital Marketing Agency for the Promotion of Its Online Presence EyeWide Digital Marketing Agency is pleased to announce a new major collaboration with Heliades DMC (a subsidiary of the French Tour Operator Heliades - one of the largest travel agencies in Europe) in Greece, regarding the implementation of the website and the web application in B2B sales level. - December 21, 2014 - Eyewide Internet Marketing Services

Strategic Partnership – Previsite and XML2U Online property marketing provider Previsite and data feed creator & distributor XML2U, have joined forces under a strategic partnership agreement to enhance the marketing reach for customers of both businesses. - November 26, 2014 - XML2U.com

LIVWS Launches New “Digital Marketing Packages” at Affordable Prices Lumin Innovative Web Services announces that they are offering affordable "Digital Marketing Packages" to clients. Who is looking for SEO/SEM Services for their business? - October 20, 2014 - Lumin Innovative Web Services

Eyewide Web Marketing Agency Developed the New Responsive Website of Enagron Ecotourism Village in Crete The new website of Enagron Ecotourism Village – located at an altitude of approximately 500 m, in the village of Axos at the foothills of Mount Psiloritis – is now online (http://www.enagron.gr). - August 09, 2014 - Eyewide Internet Marketing Services

Dedicated Niche Site Marketplace is Created by Hubary.com Hubary is a dedicated Marketplace and trusted source for the most unique niche businesses and resources on the web. Their mission is to provide the platform to connect the best "hidden gems" on the internet to the people who need what they offer. - July 17, 2014 - Hubary

Advanced Site Search for BigCommerce Now Available Allows BigCommerce Sites to Boost Sales via Advanced E-Commerce Site Search - July 10, 2014 - Reinhart Technologies Inc.

Alicanto’s Automated SMB Marketing Tool Forges Alliances; Joint Marketing Campaigns Help Business Owners Attract More Customers Alicanto, an automated online marketing tool, helps small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMBs) join forces with nearby merchants to produce professional joint marketing campaigns. The unique marketing tool is designed to assist merchants in pooling resources and teaming up to produce highly targeted marketing... - June 17, 2014 - Alicanto

Proforma Progressive Marketing Hosts Local Web Marketing Lunch and Learn with SmartFinds Internet Marketing on April 2, 2014 Free Seminar hosted at Proforma Progressive Marketing's office in Bakersfield, California during the lunch hour. - March 26, 2014 - SmartFinds Internet Marketing

The Web Works for Enagron: Eyewide Internet Marketing Agency Works for Enagron The Internet and the Pay Per Click campaigns (Google Adwords) help Enagron Ecotourism Village sales and popularity. - February 22, 2014 - Eyewide Internet Marketing Services

Now Find the Perfect Service Provider in Your City with PostingFirst.com PostingFirst.com has announced their free Local online classified ads posting services to connect consumers and business owners directly across the world. - December 22, 2013 - PostingFirst.com

Northern Ireland’s PropertyPal.com Added to XML2U’s Portal List XML2U.com adds Northern Ireland’s PropertyPal.com to its list of portals. - December 09, 2013 - XML2U.com

New Online Classifieds Ads Website Launched - PostingFirst.com There is a huge revolution with free classified advertisements online. However, the free online classifieds ads industry is largely growing while Companies are looking for information on how to advertise globally. - December 01, 2013 - PostingFirst.com

XML2U.com Adds Leading Mobile Converter to Feed Recipient List Mobile and social media converter Propertylisters.com are now accepting feeds from XML2U.com. - November 29, 2013 - XML2U.com

UK Based Property Website Now Accepting XML2U.com Feeds XML2U.com adds ukpropertydirect to its list of feed users. - November 29, 2013 - XML2U.com

New Website Launches and Creates More Visibility for Independent Artist of All Genres HipHopND is solely committed to the independent artist and labels it hosts and promotes independent artist's videos to its hard core fan base. - November 01, 2013 - HiphopND

XML2U Feeding to More European Real Estate Portals Major European property portals now available for automated listings uploads via XML2U.com’s new Openimmo feed output. - October 18, 2013 - XML2U.com

eBgenius Introduces Search Engines Parser to Public After months of development and careful testing, electronic business pioneers at eBGenius introduced a revolutionary data scraping and extraction software - Search Engines Parser - to the public. Founded in 2006, eBGenius offers fully automated website creation, backlinks building, and social marketing solutions to customers from almost 100 countries in the world, and their latest product is not an exception. - October 17, 2013 - eBGenius

Joomla Real Estate Importers Facilitate XML2U Feeds EZRealty and IProperty Joomla extensions have been configured to import XML2U feeds for real estate agents worldwide. - September 30, 2013 - XML2U.com

Eyewide Internet Marketing Agency Developed the New Site of Athens Lotus Hotel in Athens, Greece The new responsive website of Athens Lotus Hotel in Athens, Greece is online now (http://www.athenslotushotel.gr). - September 25, 2013 - Eyewide Internet Marketing Services

Eyewide Internet Marketing Agency Developed the New Site of Cretan Thematic Park in Archanes, Crete, Greece Online is now the new site of Cretan Thematic Park in Archanes, Crete (http://www.cretanthematicpark.com). - September 11, 2013 - Eyewide Internet Marketing Services

Site Search Product Adds Rich Auto-Complete Search Box New features added to CyberSiteSearch increase e-commerce site conversion rate via enhanced customer engagement. - September 08, 2013 - Reinhart Technologies Inc.

Site Search Product Adds Automated User Generated SEO New features added to CyberSiteSearch increase search engine rankings and traffic for web sites through innovative use of users’ site search history. - June 19, 2013 - Reinhart Technologies Inc.

Creator of Social Networks Aggregator Meople.Net Releases Windows Store App Meople.Net® presents the recently released Windows Store App of its social networks gathering service previously available as web-based software only. Meople.Net combines and manages the information of 10+ major social networks under a common interface. Meople.Net Windows Store app offers increased performance and improved usability to Microsoft® Windows® users. - June 13, 2013 - Meople.Net, Inc.

eBGenius Acquires AdSenseBoy Software Electronic business pioneers at eBGenius recently announced their acquisition of AdSenseBoy Software for an undisclosed amount. - June 13, 2013 - eBGenius

Realogy Brand Coldwell Banker Partners with Feed Creator XML2U.com When Coldwell Banker's Italian franchisees decided to syndicate their listings across multiple international platforms with the specific intention of attractive overseas buyers for their properties in Italy, they chose XML2U.com. - May 24, 2013 - XML2U.com

If Your Website Reeks, You May be a Winner Hickory, N.C. based inbound marketing experts, X-Factor Web Marketing, is offering a complete free website redesign to the poorest quality website they can find. Businesses are encouraged to enter their website into this contest for a chance at three valuable prizes. - May 02, 2013 - X-Factor Web Marketing

Rossini Management Systems, Inc. Announces the Release of a New Web Site, www.marketyourbusinessnow.com. Market Your Business Now is a new web site that offers SEO services and lead generation services to business owners. - April 20, 2013 - Rossini Management Systems, Inc.