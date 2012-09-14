PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

The Credit Docs Aim to Bring Positive Changes to Credit Reports Within 15–20 Days The credit repair company has proven credit repair strategies that help restore credit reports and improve credit/FICO scores significantly. - September 27, 2019 - The Credit Docs

MetCredit Acquires the Collection Agency Division of Accès Crédit, a Quebec Based Credit Bureau In its latest asset acquisition, national collection agency MetCredit (Metropolitan Credit Adjusters Ltd.) has acquired the collection agency division of Quebec credit bureau Accès Crédit. “Having successfully run a physical office in Montreal for nearly 30 years, this was a logical... - April 02, 2019 - MetCredit

MortgageFlex Systems LOS, MortgageFlexONE Provides Solution to HELOC Specialist Symmetry Lending Industry leader and LOS provider, MortgageFlex Systems, implemented its advanced LOS, MortgageFlexONE at Symmetry Lending. Symmetry Lending, the HELOC specialist headquartered in Atlanta, GA, needed a system built for their commitment to service, speed, and simplicity. - March 28, 2019 - MortgageFlex Systems

Mission Federal Credit Union Survey Finds San Diegans Are Concerned About Housing Market Mission Federal Credit Union, San Diego’s largest, locally-based financial institution exclusively serving San Diego County, has conducted a survey to learn about how San Diegans feel about the housing market in San Diego County. The housing market has been challenging for many San Diegans the... - February 14, 2019 - Mission Federal Credit Union

Mission Federal Credit Union Conducts Survey to Learn How San Diegans Shop for Cars Mission Federal Credit Union, San Diego’s largest, locally-based financial institution exclusively serving San Diego County, conducted a survey of 400 San Diegans between the ages of 25 and 54, to learn about how San Diegans shop for a new vehicle. Questions explored how survey participants shop... - February 11, 2019 - Mission Federal Credit Union

Mission Federal Credit Union Surveys San Diegans About Their Credit Habits Mission Federal Credit Union, San Diego’s largest locally based financial institution exclusively serving San Diego County, has conducted a survey of 400 San Diego County residents between the ages of 25 and 54, asking questions about credit card use and paying down credit card debt. The survey... - February 07, 2019 - Mission Federal Credit Union

Mission Federal Credit Union Receives 2017 BBB Torch Award for Ethics The Better Business Bureau (BBB) serving San Diego, Orange and Imperial Counties has named Mission Federal Credit Union as recipient of its prestigious 2017 BBB Torch Award for Ethics, category 500+ employees. The award recognizes Mission Fed for its strong commitment to integrity, customer service and... - December 21, 2017 - Mission Federal Credit Union

CogniFrame Launches Credit Rating Solution for Businesses Who Offer Credit Terms The machine learning based alternative to traditional credit decisioning. Adaptive Learning, Dynamic Rating, Easy to Use, Analytics, Free 30 day trial. - April 12, 2017 - CogniFrame Inc

Credit Bureau Systems Adds Aaron Haas as Regional Sales Manager Diversified healthcare services company adds new talent to support growth. - February 02, 2017 - Credit Bureau Systems

Mission Federal Credit Union Reduces Auto Loan Interest Rates up to 3% with Rate Break Program Mission Federal Credit Union is offering consumers with qualifying Auto Loans a reduced interest rate of up to 3% through its Rate Break Program. Mission Fed developed the program so that consumers who initially qualified for a higher Auto Loan rate would have the opportunity to reduce their rate by... - January 11, 2017 - Mission Federal Credit Union

Mission Federal Credit Union Partners with CBS Channel 8 on Their 8’s Go Red for Women Campaign Mission Federal Credit Union is partnering with CBS 8 for the second consecutive year on 8’s Go Red for Women project benefiting the American Heart Association San Diego Division. Mission Fed is proudly launching its Red Dress Pin and Paper Heart campaign beginning January 17, 2017 through February... - January 05, 2017 - Mission Federal Credit Union

Mission Federal Credit Union Reaches Milestones of 200,000 Customers, $3 Billion in Assets Mission Federal Credit Union, San Diego’s largest locally based financial institution exclusively serving San Diego County, has reached the milestone of 200,000 customers and $3 billion in assets, and is thanking customers with a Member Appreciation Week celebration and other promotions. “Since... - October 13, 2016 - Mission Federal Credit Union

Mission Federal Credit Union Opens 30th Branch; Announces National City Branch Grand Opening Celebration New National City Branch opens April 18; celebration planned for May 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m - April 18, 2016 - Mission Federal Credit Union

The Cedalius Group Achieves Background Screening Credentialing Council Accreditation The National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS®) Background Screening Credentialing Council (BSCC) announced today that The Cedalius Group has successfully demonstrated compliance with the Background Screening Agency Accreditation Program (BSAAP) and will now be formally recognized... - March 19, 2016 - The Cedalius Group

The Cedalius Group Now Offers the Verensics Integrity Test The Cedalius Group is pleased to announce that they now offer one more way to ensure that employers are hiring the best, most qualified candidate: Verensics Employment Integrity Testing. - March 14, 2016 - The Cedalius Group

Mission Federal Credit Union Opens 29th Branch; Announces San Carlos Branch Grand Opening Celebration New San Carlos Branch opens March 7; celebration planned for April 2 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. - March 08, 2016 - Mission Federal Credit Union

Mission Federal Credit Union Receives BBB Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics The San Diego Better Business Bureau (BBB) has named Mission Federal Credit Union as recipient of its prestigious Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics, category 250-499 employees. The award recognizes Mission Fed for its strong commitment to integrity, customer service and community involvement. Mission... - December 17, 2015 - Mission Federal Credit Union

Mission Federal Credit Union Celebrates Opening of Carmel Mountain Ranch Branch Mission Federal Credit Union, the largest, locally based financial institution exclusively serving San Diego County, with $2.8 billion in assets and over 25 branch locations serving more than 187,000 customers, celebrates the opening of its new Carmel Mountain Ranch Branch, located at 11650 Carmel Mountain... - December 10, 2015 - Mission Federal Credit Union

Local Law Firm to Offer No-Cost Legal Representation Nationwide to 40 Million Americans Victimized by Credit Reporting Errors McCarthy Law PLC announced today that the firm will now offer no-cost legal representation to consumers nationwide victimized by credit reporting errors. According to a recent report by Consumer Union, about one in five, or an estimated 40 million consumers, had an error on one of their credit reports. McCarthy Law PLC, is determined to eradicate credit reporting errors and the troubles they cause. - November 07, 2015 - McCarthy Law PLC

The Cedalius Group Employee Awarded FCRA Advanced Certification Melissa Foiles, Corporate Director of Sales and Services of The Cedalius Group has been awarded the FCRA Advanced Certification by the NAPBS. - October 09, 2015 - The Cedalius Group

The Cedalius Group, LLC Certified as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) The Cedalius Group, LLC receives certification as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE). - October 09, 2015 - The Cedalius Group

The Cedalius Group Employee Inducted Into Atlanta Business Alliance (ABA) Jason Savage, Business Development Specialist, was inducted into the Atlanta Business Alliance. - October 09, 2015 - The Cedalius Group

Mission Fed Offers Auto Loans as Low as 1.49% APR for San Diegans Mission Federal Credit Union is offering auto loans with rates as low as 1.49%. - March 04, 2015 - Mission Federal Credit Union

Mission Federal Credit Union Donates $1 Million to Support JA Finance Park, a Program of Junior Achievement of San Diego County Mission Federal Credit Union has donated $1 million and becomes naming sponsor in support of Junior Achievement of San Diego County’s Mission Fed JA Finance Park program, focused on increasing the financial literacy of San Diego high school students. - November 12, 2014 - Mission Federal Credit Union

Most Live Pay Check to Pay Check, Credit Card Camp Survey Reveals A new survey by Credit Card Camp shows the over-whelming majority are living pay check to pay check. - August 23, 2014 - Credit Card Camp

Credit Card Camp Study Shows Majority Unwilling to Work to Get Wealthy A news study shows that the majority of Americans are unwilling to work hard enough or long enough hours to get wealthy. - August 20, 2014 - Credit Card Camp

The Cedalius Group Receives 2014 Best of Atlanta Award Atlanta Award Program Honors The Cedalius Group. - August 19, 2014 - The Cedalius Group

Credit Card Camp Survey Shows Huge Economic Optimism A new survey just released by CreditCardCamp.com has found Americans are hugely optimistic about the U.S. economy. - August 14, 2014 - Credit Card Camp

Mission Federal Credit Union Promo Offers 0% Intro APR on New Platinum or Platinum Preferred Credit Cards Mission Federal Credit Union is now running a promotion for MasterCard Platinum or Preferred Platinum Credit Cards until September 17, 2014. - July 28, 2014 - Mission Federal Credit Union

New Mission Fed Bottom Line Rates Every Day for Auto Loans Mission Federal Credit Union recently announced it now offers new bottom line rates for auto loans. - July 02, 2014 - Mission Federal Credit Union

Arch Advantage Acquired by Private Equity Group Arch Advantage, LLC provides medical providers with payment arrangement management services. - November 22, 2013 - Arch Advantage, LLC

TagCoin: Philippine Startup Launches the World's First Rewards Coin TagCoin, a cryptocurrency designed to fit right into a ready-market, recently enjoyed a successful launch last October 27. A first of its own, being both as the first universal rewards currency and as a product of a Philippine-based startup, TagCoin is currently making waves just a mere 4 hours after the official release. - November 07, 2013 - Tagbond

Sure Payment Solutions Defends Fantasy Football Title to Benefit ALS Association Sure Payment Solutions, the NYC business services and financing company, will defend its Merchants Cash Advance Fantasy Football title in 2013 with all proceeds being donated to the ALS Association to join the fight against Lou Gehrig's disease. - October 02, 2013 - Sure Payment Solutions

The Following Report from CBS Collections Addresses Federal Agencies That Post Unverified Consumer Complaints A new federal regulatory agency is up and running, and many businesses that will be affected don’t know a thing about it. That’s starting to change. Shawn VanLeuven of CBS Collections, Inc., in Spokane — Shawn is a lifelong Coeur d’Alene resident and his agency serves 168 clients... - September 24, 2013 - CBS Collections, Inc

Central Bank of Afghanistan Installs Credit Bureau System Creditinfo and the Central Bank of Afghanistan (DAB) recently signed a contract which involves the setting up of a credit bureau software for DAB in Kabul. This project has major significance for the development of the financial system in Afghanistan. - March 16, 2013 - Creditinfo

FES Assists Job Seekers Restore Their Scores in Preparation for Credit Checks by Potential Employers United Credit Education Services has a proven approach to credit restoration that will change your life. - March 06, 2013 - FES Nationwide

RMCN Teamwork On Tuesday October 25th Derrick Scobey, Kim Danna, Eric Green, and David Harry of RMCN Credit Services helped with McKinney Make a Difference Day. Lisa Bourasssa from the Volunteer McKinney Center said, "Thank you so much for helping us close out the McKinney Make a Difference Day can drive. I really... - October 26, 2011 - RMCN Credit Services, Inc.

RMCN Gives Back to the Community On Saturday, October 22, 2011, representatives from RMCN Credit Services, Inc. participated in McKinney Make a Difference Day by volunteering at Holy Family School. There were over 40 volunteers; many were in the current class of Leadership McKinney or were prior graduates. At 8:00 AM in the morning... - October 25, 2011 - RMCN Credit Services, Inc.

HMS Credit Services Expands Clientele; Offers Electronic Delivery Kalamazoo, MI-based HMS Credit Services now joins the limited number of credit report resellers authorized to sell consumer information over its own secure website. HMS members can request, receive and purchase credit reports, criminal background checks, eviction reports, and more in just seconds via... - March 02, 2011 - HMS Credit Services

iSekurity and AIDPS Offer Extra Income Through Home-Based Business AIDPS, an authorized iSekurity Identity Theft Protection distributor, helps people pay down their holiday bills with a unique home based business opportunity. - December 01, 2010 - Advanced Identity Protection Services

AIDPS, an Authorized iSekurity Identity Theft Protection Distributor, Announces New Career and Recruitment Website Advanced Identity Protection Services (AIDPS), an authorized iSekurity distributor in Naples, is proud to announce completion of their company career and recruitment website. - November 17, 2010 - Advanced Identity Protection Services

iSekurity and AIDPS Target Identity Theft in New England AIDPS, an authorized iSekurity Identity Theft Protection distributor, announces expansion into the New England states. - November 12, 2010 - Advanced Identity Protection Services

iSekurity Combats Identity Theft and Offers Jobs Nationwide Advanced Identity Protection Services (AIDPS), an authorized iSekurity Distributor, is recruiting sales managers and sales representatives nationwide to help protect people from the fastest growing crime in America - Identity Theft. - November 03, 2010 - Advanced Identity Protection Services

iSekurity Provides Jobs and Extra Income to Southwest Florida AIDPS, an authorized iSekurity distributor, has immediate openings across Southwest Florida for full time and part time sales and management personnel who are looking for a career in the Identity Theft/Identity Restoration business. - October 28, 2010 - Advanced Identity Protection Services

RMCN Credit Services, Inc. is in the Inc. 5000 for Third Straight Year No. 4562, Industry Rank No. 210. Industry: Financial Services 2008: Overall Rank 408 Industry Rank 24 2009: Overall Rank 1622 Industry Rank 69 2010: Overall Rank 4562, Industry Rank 210 Three Year Growth: 17% 2006 Revenue: $5.1 million 2009 Revenue: $5.9 million Founded: 1997 Employee: 85 Web site:... - September 01, 2010 - RMCN Credit Services, Inc.

RMCN Employees Reach Out to MISD Students Continuing a tradition of years past, RMCN Cares, a non-profit organization of RepairMyCreditNow.com's came through again for students of McKinney ISD by providing clothes and school supplies for students at Slaughter Elementary for the first day of school. Employees of RMCN Credit Services Employees... - August 28, 2010 - RMCN Credit Services, Inc.

ATS, Inc. Announces 3 New Tenant Screening Packages ATS, Inc. announced the availability of three new tenant screening packages accessible exclusively at www.AlwaysScreen.com. ATS Express, ATS Enterprise, and ATS Professional now available at www.AlwaysScreen.com. “Landlords, Property Managers, and Realtors will be able to visit our website, identify the package that best meets their needs and place orders via the internet,” said Kristina Taylor, President of ATS, Inc. - March 06, 2010 - American Tenant Screen, Inc.

Coface Credit Management North America Provides Factoring Facility for $1.5 Million Internet Technology Company Coface Credit Management North America, Inc. (CCMNA) announced today that it provided a factoring facility for a $1.5 million Internet technology company. This company, servicing mainly online media companies, has suffered as a result of the current economic downturn. Experiencing minimal equity and... - November 18, 2009 - Coface North America, Inc.