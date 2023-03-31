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Within Credit Bureaus
Page Consumer Services Awarded Top 5 Credit Repair Company in Las Vegas for 2023
Page Consumer Services, a leading credit repair company based in Las Vegas, Nevada, has been recognized for their outstanding credit repair services and commitment to excellence by Expertise.com. Page Consumer Services has been named as one of the Top 5 Credit Repair Companies in Las Vegas for 2023, further solidifying their position as a leader in the credit repair industry. - March 31, 2023 - Page Consumer Services
SUCCESS Magazine Names Jeanne Kelly a Winner of Their First-Ever Real Estate Trendsetter Award
Leading global publication for personal and professional development SUCCESS Magazine announced the 25 finalists for their first-ever Real Estate Trendsetter Award Nationwide. SUCCESS designed this award to “recognize and celebrate the catalysts of change who are revolutionizing the real... - November 06, 2022 - Kelly Group
New Books by Carl Agard Gives You the Real Deal on Financially Surviving the Pandemic
A lot of people talk about the problems, Real Estate Broker and Author Carl Agard comes with the solutions. His latest books, Financially Surviving COVID-19(Deleting Derogatory Credit) and Financially Surviving COVID-19 (Finding Gems in Today's Real Estate Market) accurately breaks down what you need to do to boost your wealth during the Pandemic. - November 14, 2021 - Carl Agard
CogniFrame Announces "Financial Services Operating Layer" Built on Top of Quantum Cloud
Using Hybrid Quantum to power complex Optimization and Simulation solutions for Financial Services. - May 11, 2020 - CogniFrame Inc
The Credit Docs Aim to Bring Positive Changes to Credit Reports Within 15–20 Days
The credit repair company has proven credit repair strategies that help restore credit reports and improve credit/FICO scores significantly. - September 27, 2019 - The Credit Docs
Former Harlem Globetrotter and Streetball Legend Dies at 79
Former Harlem Globetrotter and Streetball Legend Jumpin’ Jackie Jackson passed away on Saturday May 4th 2019; he was 79. - May 07, 2019 - Carl Agard
Shapiro Hurst & Associates, LLC Receives 2019 Dallas Award
Program Honors the Achievement - April 30, 2019 - Shapiro Hurst & Associates, LLC.
MetCredit Acquires the Collection Agency Division of Accès Crédit, a Quebec Based Credit Bureau
In its latest asset acquisition, national collection agency MetCredit (Metropolitan Credit Adjusters Ltd.) has acquired the collection agency division of Quebec credit bureau Accès Crédit. “Having successfully run a physical office in Montreal for nearly 30 years, this was a... - April 02, 2019 - MetCredit
MortgageFlex Systems LOS, MortgageFlexONE Provides Solution to HELOC Specialist Symmetry Lending
Industry leader and LOS provider, MortgageFlex Systems, implemented its advanced LOS, MortgageFlexONE at Symmetry Lending. Symmetry Lending, the HELOC specialist headquartered in Atlanta, GA, needed a system built for their commitment to service, speed, and simplicity. - March 28, 2019 - MortgageFlex Systems
Mission Federal Credit Union Survey Finds San Diegans Are Concerned About Housing Market
Mission Federal Credit Union, San Diego’s largest, locally-based financial institution exclusively serving San Diego County, has conducted a survey to learn about how San Diegans feel about the housing market in San Diego County. The housing market has been challenging for many San Diegans... - February 14, 2019 - Mission Federal Credit Union
Mission Federal Credit Union Conducts Survey to Learn How San Diegans Shop for Cars
Mission Federal Credit Union, San Diego’s largest, locally-based financial institution exclusively serving San Diego County, conducted a survey of 400 San Diegans between the ages of 25 and 54, to learn about how San Diegans shop for a new vehicle. Questions explored how survey participants... - February 11, 2019 - Mission Federal Credit Union
Mission Federal Credit Union Surveys San Diegans About Their Credit Habits
Mission Federal Credit Union, San Diego’s largest locally based financial institution exclusively serving San Diego County, has conducted a survey of 400 San Diego County residents between the ages of 25 and 54, asking questions about credit card use and paying down credit card debt. The... - February 07, 2019 - Mission Federal Credit Union
Mission Federal Credit Union Receives 2017 BBB Torch Award for Ethics
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) serving San Diego, Orange and Imperial Counties has named Mission Federal Credit Union as recipient of its prestigious 2017 BBB Torch Award for Ethics, category 500+ employees. The award recognizes Mission Fed for its strong commitment to integrity, customer service... - December 21, 2017 - Mission Federal Credit Union
CogniFrame Launches Credit Rating Solution for Businesses Who Offer Credit Terms
The machine learning based alternative to traditional credit decisioning. Adaptive Learning, Dynamic Rating, Easy to Use, Analytics, Free 30 day trial. - April 12, 2017 - CogniFrame Inc
Credit Bureau Systems Adds Aaron Haas as Regional Sales Manager
Diversified healthcare services company adds new talent to support growth. - February 02, 2017 - Credit Bureau Systems
Mission Federal Credit Union Reduces Auto Loan Interest Rates up to 3% with Rate Break Program
Mission Federal Credit Union is offering consumers with qualifying Auto Loans a reduced interest rate of up to 3% through its Rate Break Program. Mission Fed developed the program so that consumers who initially qualified for a higher Auto Loan rate would have the opportunity to reduce their rate... - January 11, 2017 - Mission Federal Credit Union
Mission Federal Credit Union Partners with CBS Channel 8 on Their 8’s Go Red for Women Campaign
Mission Federal Credit Union is partnering with CBS 8 for the second consecutive year on 8’s Go Red for Women project benefiting the American Heart Association San Diego Division. Mission Fed is proudly launching its Red Dress Pin and Paper Heart campaign beginning January 17, 2017 through... - January 05, 2017 - Mission Federal Credit Union
Mission Federal Credit Union Reaches Milestones of 200,000 Customers, $3 Billion in Assets
Mission Federal Credit Union, San Diego’s largest locally based financial institution exclusively serving San Diego County, has reached the milestone of 200,000 customers and $3 billion in assets, and is thanking customers with a Member Appreciation Week celebration and other... - October 13, 2016 - Mission Federal Credit Union
Mission Federal Credit Union Opens 30th Branch; Announces National City Branch Grand Opening Celebration
New National City Branch opens April 18; celebration planned for May 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m - April 18, 2016 - Mission Federal Credit Union
The Cedalius Group Achieves Background Screening Credentialing Council Accreditation
The National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS®) Background Screening Credentialing Council (BSCC) announced today that The Cedalius Group has successfully demonstrated compliance with the Background Screening Agency Accreditation Program (BSAAP) and will now be formally... - March 19, 2016 - The Cedalius Group
The Cedalius Group Now Offers the Verensics Integrity Test
The Cedalius Group is pleased to announce that they now offer one more way to ensure that employers are hiring the best, most qualified candidate: Verensics Employment Integrity Testing. - March 14, 2016 - The Cedalius Group
Mission Federal Credit Union Opens 29th Branch; Announces San Carlos Branch Grand Opening Celebration
New San Carlos Branch opens March 7; celebration planned for April 2 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. - March 08, 2016 - Mission Federal Credit Union
Mission Federal Credit Union Receives BBB Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics
The San Diego Better Business Bureau (BBB) has named Mission Federal Credit Union as recipient of its prestigious Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics, category 250-499 employees. The award recognizes Mission Fed for its strong commitment to integrity, customer service and community... - December 17, 2015 - Mission Federal Credit Union
Mission Federal Credit Union Celebrates Opening of Carmel Mountain Ranch Branch
Mission Federal Credit Union, the largest, locally based financial institution exclusively serving San Diego County, with $2.8 billion in assets and over 25 branch locations serving more than 187,000 customers, celebrates the opening of its new Carmel Mountain Ranch Branch, located at 11650 Carmel... - December 10, 2015 - Mission Federal Credit Union
Local Law Firm to Offer No-Cost Legal Representation Nationwide to 40 Million Americans Victimized by Credit Reporting Errors
McCarthy Law PLC announced today that the firm will now offer no-cost legal representation to consumers nationwide victimized by credit reporting errors. According to a recent report by Consumer Union, about one in five, or an estimated 40 million consumers, had an error on one of their credit reports. McCarthy Law PLC, is determined to eradicate credit reporting errors and the troubles they cause. - November 07, 2015 - McCarthy Law PLC
The Cedalius Group Employee Inducted Into Atlanta Business Alliance (ABA)
Jason Savage, Business Development Specialist, was inducted into the Atlanta Business Alliance. - October 09, 2015 - The Cedalius Group
The Cedalius Group, LLC Certified as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE)
The Cedalius Group, LLC receives certification as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE). - October 09, 2015 - The Cedalius Group
The Cedalius Group Employee Awarded FCRA Advanced Certification
Melissa Foiles, Corporate Director of Sales and Services of The Cedalius Group has been awarded the FCRA Advanced Certification by the NAPBS. - October 09, 2015 - The Cedalius Group
Mission Fed Offers Auto Loans as Low as 1.49% APR for San Diegans
Mission Federal Credit Union is offering auto loans with rates as low as 1.49%. - March 04, 2015 - Mission Federal Credit Union
Mission Federal Credit Union Donates $1 Million to Support JA Finance Park, a Program of Junior Achievement of San Diego County
Mission Federal Credit Union has donated $1 million and becomes naming sponsor in support of Junior Achievement of San Diego County’s Mission Fed JA Finance Park program, focused on increasing the financial literacy of San Diego high school students. - November 12, 2014 - Mission Federal Credit Union
Most Live Pay Check to Pay Check, Credit Card Camp Survey Reveals
A new survey by Credit Card Camp shows the over-whelming majority are living pay check to pay check. - August 23, 2014 - Credit Card Camp
Credit Card Camp Study Shows Majority Unwilling to Work to Get Wealthy
A news study shows that the majority of Americans are unwilling to work hard enough or long enough hours to get wealthy. - August 20, 2014 - Credit Card Camp
The Cedalius Group Receives 2014 Best of Atlanta Award
Atlanta Award Program Honors The Cedalius Group. - August 19, 2014 - The Cedalius Group
Credit Card Camp Survey Shows Huge Economic Optimism
A new survey just released by CreditCardCamp.com has found Americans are hugely optimistic about the U.S. economy. - August 14, 2014 - Credit Card Camp
Mission Federal Credit Union Promo Offers 0% Intro APR on New Platinum or Platinum Preferred Credit Cards
Mission Federal Credit Union is now running a promotion for MasterCard Platinum or Preferred Platinum Credit Cards until September 17, 2014. - July 28, 2014 - Mission Federal Credit Union
New Mission Fed Bottom Line Rates Every Day for Auto Loans
Mission Federal Credit Union recently announced it now offers new bottom line rates for auto loans. - July 02, 2014 - Mission Federal Credit Union
Arch Advantage Acquired by Private Equity Group
Arch Advantage, LLC provides medical providers with payment arrangement management services. - November 22, 2013 - Arch Advantage, LLC
TagCoin: Philippine Startup Launches the World's First Rewards Coin
TagCoin, a cryptocurrency designed to fit right into a ready-market, recently enjoyed a successful launch last October 27. A first of its own, being both as the first universal rewards currency and as a product of a Philippine-based startup, TagCoin is currently making waves just a mere 4 hours after the official release. - November 07, 2013 - Tagbond
Sure Payment Solutions Defends Fantasy Football Title to Benefit ALS Association
Sure Payment Solutions, the NYC business services and financing company, will defend its Merchants Cash Advance Fantasy Football title in 2013 with all proceeds being donated to the ALS Association to join the fight against Lou Gehrig's disease. - October 02, 2013 - Sure Payment Solutions
The Following Report from CBS Collections Addresses Federal Agencies That Post Unverified Consumer Complaints
A new federal regulatory agency is up and running, and many businesses that will be affected don’t know a thing about it. That’s starting to change. Shawn VanLeuven of CBS Collections, Inc., in Spokane — Shawn is a lifelong Coeur d’Alene resident and his agency serves 168... - September 24, 2013 - CBS Collections, Inc
Central Bank of Afghanistan Installs Credit Bureau System
Creditinfo and the Central Bank of Afghanistan (DAB) recently signed a contract which involves the setting up of a credit bureau software for DAB in Kabul. This project has major significance for the development of the financial system in Afghanistan. - March 16, 2013 - Creditinfo
FES Assists Job Seekers Restore Their Scores in Preparation for Credit Checks by Potential Employers
United Credit Education Services has a proven approach to credit restoration that will change your life. - March 06, 2013 - FES Nationwide
RMCN Teamwork
On Tuesday October 25th Derrick Scobey, Kim Danna, Eric Green, and David Harry of RMCN Credit Services helped with McKinney Make a Difference Day. Lisa Bourasssa from the Volunteer McKinney Center said, "Thank you so much for helping us close out the McKinney Make a Difference Day can drive. I... - October 26, 2011 - RMCN Credit Services, Inc.
RMCN Gives Back to the Community
On Saturday, October 22, 2011, representatives from RMCN Credit Services, Inc. participated in McKinney Make a Difference Day by volunteering at Holy Family School. There were over 40 volunteers; many were in the current class of Leadership McKinney or were prior graduates. At 8:00 AM in the... - October 25, 2011 - RMCN Credit Services, Inc.
HMS Credit Services Expands Clientele; Offers Electronic Delivery
Kalamazoo, MI-based HMS Credit Services now joins the limited number of credit report resellers authorized to sell consumer information over its own secure website. HMS members can request, receive and purchase credit reports, criminal background checks, eviction reports, and more in just seconds... - March 02, 2011 - HMS Credit Services
iSekurity and AIDPS Offer Extra Income Through Home-Based Business
AIDPS, an authorized iSekurity Identity Theft Protection distributor, helps people pay down their holiday bills with a unique home based business opportunity. - December 01, 2010 - Advanced Identity Protection Services
AIDPS, an Authorized iSekurity Identity Theft Protection Distributor, Announces New Career and Recruitment Website
Advanced Identity Protection Services (AIDPS), an authorized iSekurity distributor in Naples, is proud to announce completion of their company career and recruitment website. - November 17, 2010 - Advanced Identity Protection Services
iSekurity and AIDPS Target Identity Theft in New England
AIDPS, an authorized iSekurity Identity Theft Protection distributor, announces expansion into the New England states. - November 12, 2010 - Advanced Identity Protection Services
iSekurity Combats Identity Theft and Offers Jobs Nationwide
Advanced Identity Protection Services (AIDPS), an authorized iSekurity Distributor, is recruiting sales managers and sales representatives nationwide to help protect people from the fastest growing crime in America - Identity Theft. - November 03, 2010 - Advanced Identity Protection Services
iSekurity Provides Jobs and Extra Income to Southwest Florida
AIDPS, an authorized iSekurity distributor, has immediate openings across Southwest Florida for full time and part time sales and management personnel who are looking for a career in the Identity Theft/Identity Restoration business. - October 28, 2010 - Advanced Identity Protection Services