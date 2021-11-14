New Books by Carl Agard Gives You the Real Deal on Financially Surviving the Pandemic

A lot of people talk about the problems, Real Estate Broker and Author Carl Agard comes with the solutions. His latest books, Financially Surviving COVID-19(Deleting Derogatory Credit) and Financially Surviving COVID-19 (Finding Gems in Today's Real Estate Market) accurately breaks down what you need to do to boost your wealth during the Pandemic.