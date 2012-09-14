PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

49th Street Bail Bonds Announces Newest Licensed Agent Clearwater, Florida bail bonds agency welcomes its newest licensed bail bondsman. - July 08, 2019 - 49th Street Bail Bonds

49th Street Bail Bonds Achieves Over 200 Google Reviews Clearwater, Florida bail bond agency receives high ratings in Google. - July 08, 2019 - 49th Street Bail Bonds

49th Street Bail Bonds Announces Online Guide with Tips for Staying Safe When Boating This 4th of July Clearwater, Florida bail bond agency provides consumers with safety tips. - July 05, 2019 - 49th Street Bail Bonds

49th Street Bail Bonds Launches Online Guide for Staying Safe This Memorial Day Weekend Clearwater, Florida bail bond agency offers safety tips to consumers. - May 27, 2019 - 49th Street Bail Bonds

Willo Products - The Jail Renovations Experts Launches New Website Willo Products is pleased to announce the launch of their brand-new website. After months of hard work and dedication, Willo is delighted to officially announce the launch on January 23, 2019. The new site is now available and the URL is www.willoproducts.com. Willo Products has been in business for... - January 23, 2019 - Willo Products

49th Street Bail Bonds Announces Online Guide for Halloween Safety Clearwater, Florida bail bond agency offers tips for staying out of jail this Halloween. - October 25, 2018 - 49th Street Bail Bonds

49th Street Bail Bonds Hires Newest Intern Clearwater, Florida Bail Bonds Agency Welcomes Newest Intern. - October 01, 2018 - 49th Street Bail Bonds

49th Street Bail Bonds Announces Tips for Staying Safe Over Labor Day Holiday Clearwater, Florida Based Bail Bond Agency Talks Safety in Their Newest Online Blog. - August 31, 2018 - 49th Street Bail Bonds

49th Street Bail Bonds Welcomes Newest Intern to Bail Bond Agency Clearwater, Florida Bail Bonds Agency Hires Intern. - July 23, 2018 - 49th Street Bail Bonds

49th Street Bail Bonds Offers Tips for Keeping Valuables Safe at the Beach Clearwater, Florida Bail Bonds Agency Provides Safety Tips for Beach Goers. - June 18, 2018 - 49th Street Bail Bonds

49th Street Bail Bonds Offers Holiday Weekend Safety Tips Clearwater, Florida Bail Bond Agency Offers Ways to Stay Out of Jail. - June 18, 2018 - 49th Street Bail Bonds

Clearwater, Florida Bail Bonds Agency Donates to Pinellas County Law Enforcement 49th Street Bail Bonds Supports the Fraternal Order of Police Pinellas Deputies Lodge #43. - April 16, 2018 - 49th Street Bail Bonds

49th Street Bail Bonds Supports Local Humane Society Clearwater, Florida Bail Bonds Agency Donates to Humane Society of Pinellas - April 16, 2018 - 49th Street Bail Bonds

49th Street Bail Bonds Collects Donations for the Humane Society of Pinellas 24-Hour Clearwater, Florida Bail Bonds Agency Shares the Love in February. - March 05, 2018 - 49th Street Bail Bonds

Clearwater, Florida Bail Bonds Agency Supports Area Homeless Shelter 49th Street Bail Bonds Makes Donations to Pinellas Safe Harbor - February 05, 2018 - 49th Street Bail Bonds

49th Street Bail Bonds Launches New Marketing Campaign Clearwater, Florida Based 24-hour Bail Bonds Agency Implements New Advertising. - January 22, 2018 - 49th Street Bail Bonds

49th Street Bail Bonds Supports Largo Police Department Event to Benefit Children Clearwater, Florida Bail Bonds Agency Participates in Family Safety Day Event. - November 30, 2017 - 49th Street Bail Bonds

49th Street Bail Bonds Supports the Fire Fighters Benevolent Association of Florida Clearwater, Florida Bail Bonds Agency Donates to Firefighters Association. - November 16, 2017 - 49th Street Bail Bonds

49th Street Bail Bonds Educates Consumers on Background Checks When Hiring Clearwater, Florida Bail Bond Agency Launches Newest Online Guide. - October 12, 2017 - 49th Street Bail Bonds

49th Street Bail Bonds Launches Post Hurricane Consumer Protection Guide Clearwater, Florida Bail Bonds Office Offers Tips to Protect Homes and Property From Scam Artists. - October 06, 2017 - 49th Street Bail Bonds

49th Street Bail Bonds Launches Online Guide for Walk Through Arrest Procedure Clearwater, Florida Bail Bonds Agency Provides Insight for Those with a Warrant Out for Arrest - August 04, 2017 - 49th Street Bail Bonds

49th Street Bail Bonds Launches Online Guide for July 4th Safety Clearwater, Florida Bail Bond Agency Offers Tips for Staying Safe and Out of Jail this Independence Day - July 03, 2017 - 49th Street Bail Bonds

49th Street Bail Bonds Partners with Clearwater, Florida Non-Profit Organization Clearwater, Florida Bail Bond Agency Participates in Cons Helping Cons Free to Serve - May 08, 2017 - 49th Street Bail Bonds

Security Defense Systems Worldwide, Inc. Introduces the GIL-2001-2DLV Anti-Terrorist/Security Door Access Control System Few security products have generated as much interest in recent years as Security Defense Systems Worldwide, Inc. (“SDSW”) GIL-2001-2DLV Anti-Terrorist/Security Door Access Control System. Recognizing this trend, the team at SDSW has increased their manufacturing, marketing and installations... - April 13, 2017 - Security Defense Systems Worldwide

Clearwater, Florida Bail Bonds Agency Announces New Owner Lori Ponder Purchases 49th Street Bail Bonds. - March 24, 2017 - 49th Street Bail Bonds

49th Street Bail Bonds Provides Guide for Online Dating Safety Clearwater, Florida Bail Bonds Agency Offers Guide to Educate People about Online Dating. - February 15, 2017 - 49th Street Bail Bonds

Clearwater, Florida Bail Bond Owner is Featured in National Bail Publication Joe Von Waldner, Owner of 49th Street Bail Bonds, is a Guest Writer for AboutBail.com - August 15, 2016 - 49th Street Bail Bonds

49th Street Bail Bonds Launches Online Guide for Home Security Over Summer Vacation Clearwater, Florida Bail Bond Company Offers Tips for Preventing Home Burglary Over Summer Months - July 20, 2016 - 49th Street Bail Bonds

49th Street Bail Bonds Discusses Rise in Prescription Drug Abuse Clearwater, Florida Bail Bondsman Sees Increase in Opioid Arrests and Addiction. - June 24, 2016 - 49th Street Bail Bonds

49th Street Bail Bonds Gives Away Tampa Bay Rays Tickets The Clearwater Bail Bondsman on 49th Street Hosts Season Ticket Giveaway - May 09, 2016 - 49th Street Bail Bonds

Clearwater, Florida Bail Bondsman is Published in National Bail Publication 49th Street Bail Bondsman is Featured in AboutBail.com - April 18, 2016 - 49th Street Bail Bonds

49th Street Bail Bonds Welcomes Newly Licensed Bail Bondsman Clearwater, FL Bail Bonds Office Adds Lori Ponder to Their Licensed Staff. - February 12, 2016 - 49th Street Bail Bonds

Clearwater, FL Bail Bond Owner is Featured as Guest Writer 49th Street Bail Bonds Owner, Joe Von Waldner, Contributes to Aboutbail.com Website - December 28, 2015 - 49th Street Bail Bonds

49th Street Bail Bonds Participates in the 9th Annual Jolly Trolley Bus Bar Crawl to Raise Money for Christmas Presents Clearwater, FL Bail Bonds Office Helps Raise Money to Benefit Teens in Foster Care - December 25, 2015 - 49th Street Bail Bonds

eLine Technology Releases Mach Series EyStream NVR Servers for Smart Security Solutions eLine Technology is excited to announce their new NVR Servers powered by Axxon Next software to provide their customers a flexible and powerful surveillance system that will bring businesses both large and small a smart security solution. - December 02, 2015 - eLine Technology

49th Street Bail Bonds Welcomes New Bail Bondsman Clearwater, Florida Bail Bonds Office Welcomes Val Paiva. - November 18, 2015 - 49th Street Bail Bonds

49th Street Bail Bonds Adopts a Mile in Clearwater, FL for the Second Year in a Row The Bondsman on 49th Street in Clearwater, Florida Gives Back to the Pinellas Community - August 10, 2015 - 49th Street Bail Bonds

49th Street Bail Bonds Offers Online Guide for What to do if a Person is Arrested Clearwater, Florida Bail Bond Office Provides Educational Guide - August 07, 2015 - 49th Street Bail Bonds

Clearwater, Florida Bail Bondsman Sponsors Monthly Cigar Club Event 49th Street Bail Bonds Participates in Ash Wednesday Event - April 17, 2015 - 49th Street Bail Bonds

eLine Technology Announces Control4 Integration for SIP Series Cameras eLine Technology’s SIP series of IP network cameras can now be integrated with Control4. Control4 offers seamless home automation by integrating home based technologies. - March 08, 2015 - eLine Technology

24-Hour Bail Bondsman in Clearwater Florida Explains Bond Fee Schedule Bail bonds office guides defendants on estimating their bail bond fees. - January 19, 2015 - 49th Street Bail Bonds

eLine Technology Announces Consulting Services for Security Professionals eLine Technology’s security consultants are now available to help security professionals customize, design, and implement surveillance solutions based on security and industry goals. - September 10, 2014 - eLine Technology

Spytek Security Solutions Earns MOBOTIX Certified Partner Status Spytek Security Solutions has announced that they have been awarded Certified Partner Status by MOBOTIX AG, a leading manufacturer of digital high-resolution, network-based video security systems following completion of an extensive training and certification program. Spytek Security Solutions has added... - May 19, 2012 - Spytek Security Solutions

Spytek Security Solutions Helps San Diego Cash N Carry Convert from CCTV Cameras to Mobotix Digital IP Cameras San Diego Cash N Carry previously installed an analog video surveillance system at one of their facilities to monitor and mitigate problematic employee conduct, inventory shrinkage etc. The initial surveillance installation included analog cameras and numerous costly DVR components that were unmanageable with existing internal resources - May 18, 2012 - Spytek Security Solutions

Spytek Leverages MOBOTIX Cameras to Secure Retail Chain Store in San Diego Area Spytek Security Solutions, an industry leading systems integrator of high-resolution, network-based security solutions, today announced that USA Fragrances, a major retail chain of stores in southern California with stores in San Diego & Los Angeles counties, has deployed a complete MOBOTIX surveillance solution in all of its stores. USA Fragrances is utilizing the MOBOTIX cameras to stay current on happenings in the stores, protect its own assets, employees, customers and enhance productivity. - May 14, 2012 - Spytek Security Solutions

Spytek Security Solutions & MOBOTIX Assist Rancho Santa Fe Homeowners Association Enhance Security HOA increases safety, reduces anxiety after theft & vandalism incidents. Spytek Security Solutions, San Diego’s leading provider of high-resolution, network-IP based security solutions, today announced that Rancho Santa Fe Housing Community has deployed 14 MOBOTIX cameras on-site. The three... - May 01, 2012 - Spytek Security Solutions

Colonel Joseph Bradshaw is Nominated for the Claude Pepper Government Lawyer Award Colonel Joseph Bradshaw is nominated for the Claude Pepper Government Lawyer Award; an award. This Award recognizes an outstanding lawyer who has made an extraordinary and exemplary contribution as a practicing government lawyer. - January 07, 2012 - Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Recognizes First Time Graduates of "Another Way" Drug Treatment Program The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office recognized inmates who completed the Another Way substance abuse program. Inmates voluntarily went through the recovery program provided by the Drug Abuse Foundation of PBC and the Treatment center of the Palm Beaches. This was the first time inmates had an alternative to treatment since the closing of the Sheriff's Drug Farm. Chief Deputy Mike Gauger explains the “Another Way” program established in Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office: - January 05, 2012 - Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw Awards Good Samaritans, Law Enforcement Honored at Annual Ceremony at Convention Center Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw honored community members and sheriff's office members at an annual awards ceremony this morning at the Palm Beach County Convention Center. - November 09, 2011 - Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office