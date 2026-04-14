Recent Headlines
Within Correctional Institutions
NJRC Urges Trauma-Informed Mental Health Treatment as Essential to Justice Reform
NJRC’s 2026 Reentry Conference brought together leaders in government, medicine, law, and public policy to highlight the urgent need for trauma-informed mental health care in justice reform. Speakers emphasized that untreated trauma drives instability, recidivism, and public safety risks, underscoring the need for treatment, recovery, and dignity-focused reentry strategies. - April 14, 2026 - New Jersey Reentry Corporation
Clearwater Florida Bail Bondsman Discusses Spring Break Safety
49th Street Bail Bonds Raises Awareness with Spring Breakers to Avoid Jail Time and Hefty Bond Payments - April 27, 2023 - 49th Street Bail Bonds
Keep Your Kids Safe in the Digital Age: Safeguarding App Use
49th Street Bail Bonds launches their newest website blog that discusses online safety for kids in the digital age. - March 06, 2023 - 49th Street Bail Bonds
49th Street Bail Bonds Urges Holiday Shoppers to Take Care While Shopping Online to Avoid Scammers
Clearwater, Florida Bail Bonds Agency Shares Online Scams to Be Wary of This Holiday Season. - December 23, 2022 - 49th Street Bail Bonds
49th Street Bail Bonds Educates Consumers with Newest Online Article
Clearwater, Florida Bail Bonds Agency Discusses How Being Arrested Could Jeopardize a Defendant’s Right to Vote - November 12, 2022 - 49th Street Bail Bonds
49th Street Bail Bonds Launches Newest Website Blog
Clearwater, Florida Bail Bonds Agency Discusses Medical Marijuana, DUI and Driving. - September 28, 2022 - 49th Street Bail Bonds
49th Street Bail Bonds Launches New Website
Clearwater, Florida Bail Bonds Agency Announces the Launch of Their Newest Website Featuring Links for Warrant Searches, Inmate Search and a Warrant Self Check. - August 31, 2022 - 49th Street Bail Bonds
SimpliMingle Launches PlightAngels to Help Inmates and Their Families
As an inmate-focused telecom startup, SimpliMingle has a front row seat to the financial hardships impacting families with incarcerated loved ones. Income may be lost, bills may go unpaid, and child care becomes more difficult for those left on the outside. And these hardships have only gotten... - April 27, 2021 - SimpliMingle
49th Street Bail Bonds Announces Newest Licensed Agent
Clearwater, Florida bail bonds agency welcomes its newest licensed bail bondsman. - July 08, 2019 - 49th Street Bail Bonds
49th Street Bail Bonds Achieves Over 200 Google Reviews
Clearwater, Florida bail bond agency receives high ratings in Google. - July 08, 2019 - 49th Street Bail Bonds
49th Street Bail Bonds Announces Online Guide with Tips for Staying Safe When Boating This 4th of July
Clearwater, Florida bail bond agency provides consumers with safety tips. - July 05, 2019 - 49th Street Bail Bonds
49th Street Bail Bonds Launches Online Guide for Staying Safe This Memorial Day Weekend
Clearwater, Florida bail bond agency offers safety tips to consumers. - May 27, 2019 - 49th Street Bail Bonds
Willo Products - The Jail Renovations Experts Launches New Website
Willo Products is pleased to announce the launch of their brand-new website. After months of hard work and dedication, Willo is delighted to officially announce the launch on January 23, 2019. The new site is now available and the URL is www.willoproducts.com. Willo Products has been in business... - January 23, 2019 - Willo Products
49th Street Bail Bonds Announces Online Guide for Halloween Safety
Clearwater, Florida bail bond agency offers tips for staying out of jail this Halloween. - October 25, 2018 - 49th Street Bail Bonds
49th Street Bail Bonds Hires Newest Intern
Clearwater, Florida Bail Bonds Agency Welcomes Newest Intern. - October 01, 2018 - 49th Street Bail Bonds
49th Street Bail Bonds Announces Tips for Staying Safe Over Labor Day Holiday
Clearwater, Florida Based Bail Bond Agency Talks Safety in Their Newest Online Blog. - August 31, 2018 - 49th Street Bail Bonds
49th Street Bail Bonds Welcomes Newest Intern to Bail Bond Agency
Clearwater, Florida Bail Bonds Agency Hires Intern. - July 23, 2018 - 49th Street Bail Bonds
49th Street Bail Bonds Offers Tips for Keeping Valuables Safe at the Beach
Clearwater, Florida Bail Bonds Agency Provides Safety Tips for Beach Goers. - June 18, 2018 - 49th Street Bail Bonds
49th Street Bail Bonds Offers Holiday Weekend Safety Tips
Clearwater, Florida Bail Bond Agency Offers Ways to Stay Out of Jail. - June 18, 2018 - 49th Street Bail Bonds
Clearwater, Florida Bail Bonds Agency Donates to Pinellas County Law Enforcement
49th Street Bail Bonds Supports the Fraternal Order of Police Pinellas Deputies Lodge #43. - April 16, 2018 - 49th Street Bail Bonds
49th Street Bail Bonds Supports Local Humane Society
Clearwater, Florida Bail Bonds Agency Donates to Humane Society of Pinellas - April 16, 2018 - 49th Street Bail Bonds
49th Street Bail Bonds Collects Donations for the Humane Society of Pinellas
24-Hour Clearwater, Florida Bail Bonds Agency Shares the Love in February. - March 05, 2018 - 49th Street Bail Bonds
Clearwater, Florida Bail Bonds Agency Supports Area Homeless Shelter
49th Street Bail Bonds Makes Donations to Pinellas Safe Harbor - February 05, 2018 - 49th Street Bail Bonds
49th Street Bail Bonds Launches New Marketing Campaign
Clearwater, Florida Based 24-hour Bail Bonds Agency Implements New Advertising. - January 22, 2018 - 49th Street Bail Bonds
49th Street Bail Bonds Supports Largo Police Department Event to Benefit Children
Clearwater, Florida Bail Bonds Agency Participates in Family Safety Day Event. - November 30, 2017 - 49th Street Bail Bonds
49th Street Bail Bonds Supports the Fire Fighters Benevolent Association of Florida
Clearwater, Florida Bail Bonds Agency Donates to Firefighters Association. - November 16, 2017 - 49th Street Bail Bonds
49th Street Bail Bonds Educates Consumers on Background Checks When Hiring
Clearwater, Florida Bail Bond Agency Launches Newest Online Guide. - October 12, 2017 - 49th Street Bail Bonds
49th Street Bail Bonds Launches Post Hurricane Consumer Protection Guide
Clearwater, Florida Bail Bonds Office Offers Tips to Protect Homes and Property From Scam Artists. - October 06, 2017 - 49th Street Bail Bonds
49th Street Bail Bonds Launches Online Guide for Walk Through Arrest Procedure
Clearwater, Florida Bail Bonds Agency Provides Insight for Those with a Warrant Out for Arrest - August 04, 2017 - 49th Street Bail Bonds
49th Street Bail Bonds Launches Online Guide for July 4th Safety
Clearwater, Florida Bail Bond Agency Offers Tips for Staying Safe and Out of Jail this Independence Day - July 03, 2017 - 49th Street Bail Bonds
49th Street Bail Bonds Partners with Clearwater, Florida Non-Profit Organization
Clearwater, Florida Bail Bond Agency Participates in Cons Helping Cons Free to Serve - May 08, 2017 - 49th Street Bail Bonds
Security Defense Systems Worldwide, Inc. Introduces the GIL-2001-2DLV Anti-Terrorist/Security Door Access Control System
Few security products have generated as much interest in recent years as Security Defense Systems Worldwide, Inc. (“SDSW”) GIL-2001-2DLV Anti-Terrorist/Security Door Access Control System. Recognizing this trend, the team at SDSW has increased their manufacturing, marketing and... - April 13, 2017 - Security Defense Systems Worldwide
Clearwater, Florida Bail Bonds Agency Announces New Owner
Lori Ponder Purchases 49th Street Bail Bonds. - March 24, 2017 - 49th Street Bail Bonds
49th Street Bail Bonds Provides Guide for Online Dating Safety
Clearwater, Florida Bail Bonds Agency Offers Guide to Educate People about Online Dating. - February 15, 2017 - 49th Street Bail Bonds
Clearwater, Florida Bail Bond Owner is Featured in National Bail Publication
Joe Von Waldner, Owner of 49th Street Bail Bonds, is a Guest Writer for AboutBail.com - August 15, 2016 - 49th Street Bail Bonds
49th Street Bail Bonds Launches Online Guide for Home Security Over Summer Vacation
Clearwater, Florida Bail Bond Company Offers Tips for Preventing Home Burglary Over Summer Months - July 20, 2016 - 49th Street Bail Bonds
49th Street Bail Bonds Discusses Rise in Prescription Drug Abuse
Clearwater, Florida Bail Bondsman Sees Increase in Opioid Arrests and Addiction. - June 24, 2016 - 49th Street Bail Bonds
49th Street Bail Bonds Gives Away Tampa Bay Rays Tickets
The Clearwater Bail Bondsman on 49th Street Hosts Season Ticket Giveaway - May 09, 2016 - 49th Street Bail Bonds
Clearwater, Florida Bail Bondsman is Published in National Bail Publication
49th Street Bail Bondsman is Featured in AboutBail.com - April 18, 2016 - 49th Street Bail Bonds
49th Street Bail Bonds Welcomes Newly Licensed Bail Bondsman
Clearwater, FL Bail Bonds Office Adds Lori Ponder to Their Licensed Staff. - February 12, 2016 - 49th Street Bail Bonds
Clearwater, FL Bail Bond Owner is Featured as Guest Writer
49th Street Bail Bonds Owner, Joe Von Waldner, Contributes to Aboutbail.com Website - December 28, 2015 - 49th Street Bail Bonds
49th Street Bail Bonds Participates in the 9th Annual Jolly Trolley Bus Bar Crawl to Raise Money for Christmas Presents
Clearwater, FL Bail Bonds Office Helps Raise Money to Benefit Teens in Foster Care - December 25, 2015 - 49th Street Bail Bonds
eLine Technology Releases Mach Series EyStream NVR Servers for Smart Security Solutions
eLine Technology is excited to announce their new NVR Servers powered by Axxon Next software to provide their customers a flexible and powerful surveillance system that will bring businesses both large and small a smart security solution. - December 02, 2015 - eLine Technology
49th Street Bail Bonds Welcomes New Bail Bondsman
Clearwater, Florida Bail Bonds Office Welcomes Val Paiva. - November 18, 2015 - 49th Street Bail Bonds
49th Street Bail Bonds Adopts a Mile in Clearwater, FL for the Second Year in a Row
The Bondsman on 49th Street in Clearwater, Florida Gives Back to the Pinellas Community - August 10, 2015 - 49th Street Bail Bonds
49th Street Bail Bonds Offers Online Guide for What to do if a Person is Arrested
Clearwater, Florida Bail Bond Office Provides Educational Guide - August 07, 2015 - 49th Street Bail Bonds
Clearwater, Florida Bail Bondsman Sponsors Monthly Cigar Club Event
49th Street Bail Bonds Participates in Ash Wednesday Event - April 17, 2015 - 49th Street Bail Bonds
eLine Technology Announces Control4 Integration for SIP Series Cameras
eLine Technology’s SIP series of IP network cameras can now be integrated with Control4. Control4 offers seamless home automation by integrating home based technologies. - March 08, 2015 - eLine Technology
24-Hour Bail Bondsman in Clearwater Florida Explains Bond Fee Schedule
Bail bonds office guides defendants on estimating their bail bond fees. - January 19, 2015 - 49th Street Bail Bonds
eLine Technology Announces Consulting Services for Security Professionals
eLine Technology’s security consultants are now available to help security professionals customize, design, and implement surveillance solutions based on security and industry goals. - September 10, 2014 - eLine Technology