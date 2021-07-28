Recent Headlines
Within Flour Mixes & Dough Manufacturing from Purchased Flour
Partnership Between Agropalma (Brazil) and Ciranda (U.S.) Expands Availability of Organic Palm Oil in North America to Meet Growing Demand
Agropalma, a Brazilian manufacturer of sustainable organic palm oil, partners with Ciranda, a U.S. based distributor of organic ingredients, to expand availability of its organic palm oils and shortening in North America. - July 28, 2021 - Ciranda, Inc.
Ciranda Names New CEO to Succeed Founder
Ciranda, Inc., a leading supplier of organic and fair-trade food ingredients, has chosen Jean-Philippe (JP) Tournoy as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. Tournoy’s fluency in international culture and language, combined with his extensive experience in global food ingredients... - July 22, 2020 - Ciranda, Inc.
Faith Starr Coming to Sunny Bridge Natural Foods
Sunny Bridge Natural Foods announced Faith Star will be speaking on More On Herbs and the Healing Properties of Food, Saturday, March 26 at 1:00 at the store. - March 19, 2011 - Marketing Pathways
Sunny Bridge Natural Foods Holding Anniversary Celebration
Sunny Bridge Natural Foods, one of Pittsburgh’s largest locally owned all natural product and organic food markets, announced it would be holding a Grand Celebration March 1-5. - February 25, 2011 - Marketing Pathways
Sunny Bridge Natural Foods Holding Healthy Lifestyle Event- Relieve Pain Quickly and Easily
Sunny Bridge Natural Foods announces the next speaker for their Healthy Lifestyle Events and Demonstrations on October 2 at 1 PM for those interested in relieving pain. - September 22, 2010 - Marketing Pathways
Sunny Bridge Natural Foods Presents a Clinic on How to Assemble the Perfect Gluten-Free Lunch Box
Sunny Bridge Natural Foods announces the next speaker for their Healthy Lifestyle Events and Demonstrations. Lori Karavolis will demonstrate how easy it is to pack a great tasting and nutritious gluten-free lunch on September 18 at 1:00. - September 18, 2010 - Marketing Pathways
What is Bowenwork and Nia Technique? Introductory Clinic to be Held at Sunny Bridge Natural Foods
Sunny Bridge Natural Foods announces their September Healthy Lifestyle Event on Bowenwork and Nia Technique to be held on Saturday, September 25 at 1:00. - September 18, 2010 - Marketing Pathways
The Pure Pantry Introduces Healthy, Organic and Delicious Gluten-Free Baking Mix Line with New Recipes
Celiac disease inspires mom, entrepreneur chef to create organic products, show others how to cook healthy, nutritious and delicious gluten-free recipes. - December 19, 2009 - The Pure Pantry
Pelican Bay Ltd. Names Mary O’Donnell as CEO
Pelican Bay Ltd., a Florida based producer of gourmet baking, beverage and seasoning mixes, hires Mary O'Donnell, formerly of Robert Rothschild Farm, as new CEO. - January 27, 2009 - Pelican Bay Ltd.