PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Faith Starr Coming to Sunny Bridge Natural Foods Sunny Bridge Natural Foods announced Faith Star will be speaking on More On Herbs and the Healing Properties of Food, Saturday, March 26 at 1:00 at the store. - March 19, 2011 - Marketing Pathways

Sunny Bridge Natural Foods Holding Anniversary Celebration Sunny Bridge Natural Foods, one of Pittsburgh’s largest locally owned all natural product and organic food markets, announced it would be holding a Grand Celebration March 1-5. - February 25, 2011 - Marketing Pathways

Sunny Bridge Natural Foods Holding Healthy Lifestyle Event- Relieve Pain Quickly and Easily Sunny Bridge Natural Foods announces the next speaker for their Healthy Lifestyle Events and Demonstrations on October 2 at 1 PM for those interested in relieving pain. - September 22, 2010 - Marketing Pathways

Sunny Bridge Natural Foods Presents a Clinic on How to Assemble the Perfect Gluten-Free Lunch Box Sunny Bridge Natural Foods announces the next speaker for their Healthy Lifestyle Events and Demonstrations. Lori Karavolis will demonstrate how easy it is to pack a great tasting and nutritious gluten-free lunch on September 18 at 1:00. - September 18, 2010 - Marketing Pathways

What is Bowenwork and Nia Technique? Introductory Clinic to be Held at Sunny Bridge Natural Foods Sunny Bridge Natural Foods announces their September Healthy Lifestyle Event on Bowenwork and Nia Technique to be held on Saturday, September 25 at 1:00. - September 18, 2010 - Marketing Pathways

The Pure Pantry Introduces Healthy, Organic and Delicious Gluten-Free Baking Mix Line with New Recipes Celiac disease inspires mom, entrepreneur chef to create organic products, show others how to cook healthy, nutritious and delicious gluten-free recipes. - December 19, 2009 - The Pure Pantry