Sobababy.com Announces Ergonomic Airflow 10 in 1 Baby Carrier Sobababy.com today announced the introduction of the BeBear baby carrier collection. Designed to have an ergonomic seat support, babies are supported with a safe and comfy ride, Ergonomic Airflow 10 in 1 Baby Carrier is expected to grow in popularity. “The introduction of our new baby carrier... - September 29, 2018 - Soba Baby

Bummis & Funky Fluff Come Together to Bring More Cloth Diapering Options to Parents Around the World Mini Kiwi Inc “Bummis” announced entering into an agreement to acquire Funky Fluff & Stuff Inc. (“Funky Fluff”). The acquisition is effective immediately, pending closing conditions. Funky Fluff was founded in 2012 and manufactures premium cloth diapers and accessories. The... - October 20, 2016 - Funky Fluff

Simply Koala, a Baby Accessories Company, Has Today Announced the Release of Its First Product: the Baby Bandana Bib Gift Set Attention All New and Expectant Mothers: Simply Koala Baby Bandana Bibs Are as Stylish as They Are Absorbent - January 23, 2016 - Simply Koala

PillieMillie Launches e-Commerce Website 100% Peruvian Pima Cotton Baby Clothes option for eco-friendly parents - March 05, 2015 - PillieMillie

Julie Ekstrom, President & CEO of Kanga Care in Golden CO, Named as Finalist in 9th Annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business Stevie Award Winners to be Announced in New York on November 9 - October 14, 2012 - Kanga Care

Online Baby Bedding Retailer 4little1s.com is Expanding 4little1s.com, the online nursery bedding, furniture and baby gifts store is refitting and expanding its current warehouse space in order to keep up with demand from sales. - January 21, 2012 - 4little1s.com

Baby Beltz Launches Its Winter/Spring Toddler & Baby Belt Collection Baby Beltz introduces its full line of belts designed for babies and toddlers. Baby Beltz specializes in extra small belt sizes able to fit even the tiniest of waists. - December 15, 2011 - DBE Kids Inc.

Mumpreneur Celebrates Her Third Year of Trading The Mumpreneur, Christianne James, Celebrates Her Third Year of Trading with her online nursery furniture and baby bedding retailer, 4little1s.com - October 05, 2011 - 4little1s.com

Curry and a Baby Asks 4little1s.com 4little1s.com recently ran an online survey asking mums if they tried having a curry as they approached their due date to "encourage" baby along? - October 05, 2011 - 4little1s.com

4little1s.com Featured in Red Magazine The owner of the hugely successful baby gifts business 4little1s.com, shares her experiences of starting up the business and how to save money in the Credit Crunch. - October 05, 2011 - 4little1s.com

The Rump•a•rooz® One Size Cloth Diaper Has Earned Another Award - the Coveted Parent Tested, Parent Approved (PTPA) Seal of Approval Kanga Care is excited to announce that the Rump•a•rooz® One Size Cloth Diaper has been awarded the PTPA Winner’s Seal of Approval. PTPA Media is North America’s largest parent community, with over 40,000 volunteer parent testers. Consumers looking for practical, high-quality... - November 10, 2010 - Kanga Care

4little1s.com Announces New and Exciting Range of Baby Bedding 4little1s.com have announced they will be stocking the Fish and Chips and the Rosie Posy range of baby bedding from Lollipop Lane as of today. - November 04, 2009 - 4little1s.com

Baby Beltz Launches Its New Winter Toddler Belt Collection Baby Beltz, an innovative manufacturer of toddler belts has launched its new winter collection “MIX IT UP!” Starring Leather, Cotton, and Nylon toddler belts with five buckle options as military, d-ring, Velcro, rhinestone, and the traditional prong. - September 13, 2009 - DBE Kids Inc.

Angel Baby - The New Player in the Baby Bedding Market The new luxury line of Egyptian cotton Angel Baby bedding is now available in the US market. Decorated with gentle embroideries each Angel Baby bedding set is packed in a wonderful looking gift box and features a complimentary diaper stacker for a limited period. The Angel Baby products already can be found at some of the most prominent retailers like Petit Tresor, The Frog and the Princess, La-de-Tots and many others. - August 13, 2009 - Dasset Group LLC

Lullaby Set Launches Their New Website, thelullabyset.com Lullaby Set announced today the launch of their new website, www.thelullabyset.com. The new website will allow stores and boutiques to submit orders directly online and will list a 'Where to Buy' section for consumers. Every product in Lullaby Set's line will have a page detailing color and size choices along with high resolution pictures so retail shops can get a preview of the items before they order. - July 30, 2009 - Lullaby Set

Win a Free Patriotic Preemie Dress for July 4th BabyLinq.com ~ Preemie Store announced that it only has a few days left in the “Win A Free Patriotic Preemie Dress for July 4th Sweepstakes. The sweepstakes ends on June 28, 2009 and is open to U.S. residents. This sweepstakes is for preemies under 5 pounds or 19 inch dolls, requires a photograph to enter, and a photograph of the winning recipient in her dress. - June 25, 2009 - BabyLinq.com ~ Preemie Store

My Carseat Blankie® Voted One of the Top 200 Leading Moms in Business in Start Up Nation Competition Baby King announced today that it has been recognized as one of the top 200 mom-owned businesses in StartupNation’s 2009 Leading Moms In Business Competition (http://www.startupnation.com/leading-moms-2009). The competition, sponsored by VerticalResponse, recognizes the achievements of mothers... - May 04, 2009 - Baby King Company, LLC.

Eco-Hipster Families Go Gaga Over GoGently Baby Instant fave, GoGently Baby, expands their humbly chic infant line to toddler wear for the style-conscious and earth-friendly crowd. - April 01, 2009 - Go Gently baby

Larry the Lobster Has New Home on Maisey Mae Baby Burp Cloths Maine-based Maisey Mae Designs has expanded their line of baby burp cloths for Summer, 2009 to include Larry the Lobster for those desiring fun, fresh and fine embroidered baby gifts. - March 22, 2009 - Maisey Mae Designs

4little1s.com Launches the New Baby Hamper Gift Range 4little1s.com are offering an amazing range of baby hampers all handmade on the day. - March 21, 2009 - 4little1s.com

4little1s.com is a Credit Crunch Success Story The owner of the business 4little1s.com explains how when forced to make money she set up her own business. - March 21, 2009 - 4little1s.com

Curry and a Baby? For fun, 4little1s.com is running an online poll of just 3 questions asking 'Did you have a curry the days before baby arrived?' - March 21, 2009 - 4little1s.com

Lollipop Lane Nursery Furniture Now Available at 4little1s.com 4little1s.com are proud to announce they now stock the fantastic Nursery Furniture range from Lollipop Lane. - March 08, 2009 - 4little1s.com

SME Not Always Getting Vital Funds from Banks SME are not always getting the vital business funds they need despite the banks being bailed out. - February 15, 2009 - 4little1s.com

Izziwotnot Nursery Furniture and Baby Bedding Free Tip Sheet from 4little1s.com OK so the baby is on the way, you have had the scans and yes you now need to starting getting organised. If you have a spare room or already have a room in mind for babies nursery, hopefully the list below will help you gather your thoughts as to what you might need. - February 13, 2009 - 4little1s.com

Humphrey's Little Red Car - the Exciting New Baby Bedding Range at 4little1s.com 4little1s.com announced today that the new Izziwotnot baby bedding range, Humphrey's Little Red Car, is available as of today on their website. - February 10, 2009 - 4little1s.com

Izziwotnot Humphrey’s Corner Lottie Fairy Bedding Announcing the launch of the Izziwotnot Humphrey’s corner Lottie Fairy Princess nursery bedding range. 4little1s.com the hugely successful online baby gifts, nursery furniture and baby bedding retailer is now stocking the Izziwotnot’s Lottie Fairy Princess range. They feature luxurious... - February 08, 2009 - 4little1s.com

4little1s.com Now Stocks the Vanilla Nursery Furniture 4little1s.com stocks the Vanilla nursery furniture range and sales are booming says sales Director, Christianne James. - February 05, 2009 - 4little1s.com

4little1s.com Now Stocks the Humphrey's Corner Nursery Furniture Range 4little1s.com the hugely successful online baby gifts and nursery furniture retailer is now stocking the Izziwotnot’s Humphrey’s corner nursery furniture range. Sales Director, Christianne James commented today ... - February 01, 2009 - 4little1s.com

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Glam Gifts for Baby Glamajama launches special edition Valentine’s Day gift set for baby girls that includes a glam-studded, ruffled onesie in a keepsake tin. Offers holiday giveaway to subscribers. - January 16, 2009 - Glamajama

21 Grandkids in 10 Years Brings Together 40 Years of Children’s Clothing and Kidzkaffe.com Passion LuAnn Conant of Hastings, NE, credits the arrival of her twenty-one grandchildren within the past decade as the inspiration behind her newly launched Kidzkaffe.com, an on-line children’s boutique. - October 20, 2008 - Kidz Kaffe

Ceewee Baby™ Introduces New Fall Line of Sleep Sacks Ceewee Baby™ introduces its a new line of affordable, natural fiber sleep sacks to complement its current sleep sack collection. - September 06, 2008 - Ceewee Baby... by ceewee designs

4little1s.com Launches the East of India Baby Gift Range 4little1s.com, the hugely successful online baby gift company taking the UK by storm, has announced the launch of their exciting new baby gift range. The East of India range gives any buyer looking for that perfect gift to celebrate the birth of a new baby. The choice from 4little1s.com is huge and includes... - August 22, 2008 - 4little1s.com

4little1s.com Launches Exciting New Range of Handmade Baby Gifts Handmade Unique Baby Gifts Unique Baby gifts from 4little1s.com The handmade 4U range from 4little1s.com has been updated to reflect the full range of individually handmade plaque for the little ones. Each baby plaque has been uniquely and lovingly made to order, hand cut and hand painted in California,... - August 12, 2008 - 4little1s.com

4little1s.com Launches Izziwotnot Nursery Furniture Range 4little1s.com, the hugely successful online baby gift website, has launched the Izziwotnot baby nursery range on their website. Featuring a wide selection of nursery furniture and bedding. - August 12, 2008 - 4little1s.com

Brūz Wear- Pants with Style, Pants with Purpose Children everywhere are encouraged to be active and explore the world in comfort and style with Brūz Wear’s padded pants~ available in sizes 6 months to 4 toddler for boys and girls. The pants look cool and represent a mission for an ambitious family. - April 06, 2008 - Bruz Wear

Environmentally Conscientious Parents Hail Ceewee Baby’s New Line of Organic Sleep Sacks Ceewee Baby™ expands its product line to include organic baby sleep sacks and organic toddler sleep sacks, available in three weights. - March 12, 2008 - Ceewee Baby... by ceewee designs

Announcing the Arrival of a New Baby to Help Your Child Sleep Safer Ceewee Designs™ introduces Ceewee Baby™, a new line of natural fiber sleep sacks, toddler pillows, and nap blankets to help your child sleep safer. - January 31, 2008 - Ceewee Baby... by ceewee designs

Pennsylvania Mom Introduces Solution for Fussy, Sleepless Babies A new take on an old idea, the Stowers Swaddler helps weary parents soothe their crying newborns to sleep. - October 11, 2007 - Stowers Swaddlers & Stationery

Creative Outlet Designs Brings Hooah to Baby’s Clothing Independent clothing designer, Megan Pyrah of Creative Outlet Designs, created custom baby gear with “Hooah” pride for Fort Bragg military baby shower. - June 21, 2007 - Creative Outlet Designs

Baby Rab Will be a Part of the Exclusive, Celebrity Driven Spring Hollywood Baby Breakfast Club Gift Basket Baby Rab has been selected by Glamour Guru Jayneoni Moore to be in the exclusive Spring Hollywood Baby Breakfast Club Gift Basket on April 25, 2007. The Hollywood Baby Breakfast Club is an exclusive celebrity baby gifting experience for celebrity tots. - April 24, 2007 - Baby Rab

Brianna Babywear Part of the Exclusive Spring Hollywood Baby Breakfast Club Gift Basket People Magazine has called 2007 "the year of the baby" and Glamour expert Jayneoni Moore is preparing for Spring Hollywood Baby Breakfast Club Gift, Brianna Babywear Inc. has been selected by Glamour Guru Jayneoni Moore to be in the exclusive Spring Hollywood Baby Breakfast Club Gift Basket. The... - April 21, 2007 - Brianna Babywear Inc

National Dermatologist Survey Reveals Five Most Frequently Recommended Sunscreen Brands Neutrogena, Coppertone, Anthelios, Blue Lizard and SolBar are the brands of sunscreen most recommended by dermatologists according to a survey by Coolibar, the leading provider of quality sun protective clothing. - April 05, 2007 - Coolibar

Summer Camp Tip: Wear Swim Shirts and Hats Say Nation’s Dermatologists Annual Survey of Dermatologists Reveals 95 Percent Recommend Summer Camp Sun Protection Such as a Swim Shirt or Wide-Brim Hat - March 30, 2007 - Coolibar

Mom Stakes Her Claim in the Fashion Industry Stay-at-home mom of two turned her love of fashion into an independent clothing label for children. - January 31, 2007 - Bella Fiore Couture

Coolibar Names Dennis Thalhuber as Chief Financial Officer Senior Executive Brings Management and Finance Experience to Nation’s Leading Provider of Quality Sun-Protective Clothing - September 25, 2006 - Coolibar

Children’s Clothing Firm Frogs Frills and Daffodils Appoints Representative Frogs Frills and Daffodils is pleased to announce the appointment of ETC Children’s Designs of Lake Oswego, Ore., as their first USA wholesale sales representative. - September 20, 2005 - Frogs Frills and Daffodils