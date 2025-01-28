Recent Headlines
Within Sawmills
Fence Empire: From Family Legacy to Global Industry Leader
Fence Empire, a rising star in the global wood and metal fencing industry, has quickly grown into a market leader thanks to its unique family heritage and sharp market insight. Under the leadership of CEO Jason Liu, the company has built upon three generations of family expertise in wood fencing to... - January 28, 2025 - Fence Empire LLC
Move Over Survivor! Cutek Extreme Outlasts, Outperforms and Outshines the Competition!
In a quest to find out what works and what doesn’t, 22 wood finishes were applied to six common examples of wood decking. The Great Stain Shoot-Out, is an ongoing test that will last at least two years to allow time and the elements to do their worst. Here are the observations after the first nine months. - March 11, 2016 - Deck Source Inc
Verdanté BioEnergy Releases Industry’s First Mobile Application
Bioenergy as a new and explosively popular industry is feeling growing pains - it’s growing faster than providers and customers can effectively connect. Countless opportunities are being missed every day on potential projects due to the lack of a framework to connect developers looking to... - November 21, 2012 - Verdante BioEnergy Services
Staircaseparts.co.uk - Making Stair Parts Simple
The all new online stair parts store www.staircaseparts.co.uk was launched this week and is set to redefine the way stair parts are bought online. - June 13, 2012 - staircaseparts.co.uk
Atwood Forest Products Opens Crane Mat Manufacturing Facility in Pennsylvania
Atwood Forest Products, a major supplier of hardwood products, has just opened a new facility in January of 2012 in Pennsylvania to manufacture hardwood crane mats. The demand for crane mats in that area of the country has increased and they are now able to help supply the companies that need them. - February 22, 2012 - Atwood Forest Products
New Saw Blade Approved to Work with SawStop
Saw blade tested and approved by SawStop features improved tip technology to provide for a longer life - March 11, 2011 - Carbide Processors
Got Tap and Die? Newer Tap and Die Sets Feature Better Quality Steel.
Newer Tap and Die Sets are made with a higher quality steel compared to many years ago, making modern versions more accurate and useful. Triumph Tool is one manufacturer of these higher quality sets, now available from Carbide Processors. - February 18, 2011 - Carbide Processors
October is a Time to Give
For every Tense Watch purchased from Carbide Processors, a ten dollar donation will be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. - October 07, 2010 - Carbide Processors
Brunette Industries Ltd. Will No Longer Represent Valon Kone OY
Brunette announces change to debarker industry in North America. - June 21, 2009 - Brunette Industries Ltd
Historic Flooring Garners Two Prizes in the 2009 Green Log Awards
Historic Flooring, a local company specializing in reclaimed and antique woods, as well as old growth wood products, was the recipient of both the Judge’s Award for Flooring and the People’s Choice Award for Flooring. Steve McKinney, owner of Historic Flooring, is ecstatic. “This... - June 05, 2009 - Historic Flooring
New and Improved Online Tool Store
Carbide Processors have completely remodeled their website, and have added an online tool Store with over 10,000 tools. The store boasts Complete lines of Router bits and Drill Bits from Manufacturers like Whiteside, Southeast Tool, Vortex, and Morris Wood Tool, as well as Saw Blades from SystiMatic, Final Cut, and LongLife, and great new tools like the Jack Rabbit Drill and Drive Set. - March 26, 2009 - Carbide Processors
Advanced Materials Lead to a Longer Lasting Saw Blade
One blade last 3-10 times longer, saving money on sharpening and replacement blades. - March 01, 2009 - Carbide Processors
New BARS-3-1000 CNC-Sawmill Machine
NPO BARS, Russian sawmill manufacturer offers new BARS-3-1000 CNC-sawmill machine for logs up to 1000mm in diameter. - February 20, 2009 - NPO BARS
The Davco Twin-Cut Sawmill Wins Prestigious National Engineering Award of Excellence
The Davco Twin-Cut—designed for seriously portable sawmilling, with a high level of reliability—wins award from national design association. - November 29, 2008 - Davco Solutions Inc