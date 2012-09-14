PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Move Over Survivor! Cutek Extreme Outlasts, Outperforms and Outshines the Competition! In a quest to find out what works and what doesn’t, 22 wood finishes were applied to six common examples of wood decking. The Great Stain Shoot-Out, is an ongoing test that will last at least two years to allow time and the elements to do their worst. Here are the observations after the first nine months. - March 11, 2016 - Deck Source Inc

Verdanté BioEnergy Releases Industry’s First Mobile Application Bioenergy as a new and explosively popular industry is feeling growing pains - it’s growing faster than providers and customers can effectively connect. Countless opportunities are being missed every day on potential projects due to the lack of a framework to connect developers looking to purchase... - November 21, 2012 - Verdante BioEnergy Services

Staircaseparts.co.uk - Making Stair Parts Simple The all new online stair parts store www.staircaseparts.co.uk was launched this week and is set to redefine the way stair parts are bought online. - June 13, 2012 - staircaseparts.co.uk

Atwood Forest Products Opens Crane Mat Manufacturing Facility in Pennsylvania Atwood Forest Products, a major supplier of hardwood products, has just opened a new facility in January of 2012 in Pennsylvania to manufacture hardwood crane mats. The demand for crane mats in that area of the country has increased and they are now able to help supply the companies that need them. In... - February 22, 2012 - Atwood Forest Products

New Saw Blade Approved to Work with SawStop Saw blade tested and approved by SawStop features improved tip technology to provide for a longer life - March 11, 2011 - Carbide Processors

Got Tap and Die? Newer Tap and Die Sets Feature Better Quality Steel. Newer Tap and Die Sets are made with a higher quality steel compared to many years ago, making modern versions more accurate and useful. Triumph Tool is one manufacturer of these higher quality sets, now available from Carbide Processors. - February 18, 2011 - Carbide Processors

October is a Time to Give For every Tense Watch purchased from Carbide Processors, a ten dollar donation will be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. - October 07, 2010 - Carbide Processors

Brunette Industries Ltd. Will No Longer Represent Valon Kone OY Brunette announces change to debarker industry in North America. - June 21, 2009 - Brunette Industries Ltd

Historic Flooring Garners Two Prizes in the 2009 Green Log Awards Historic Flooring, a local company specializing in reclaimed and antique woods, as well as old growth wood products, was the recipient of both the Judge’s Award for Flooring and the People’s Choice Award for Flooring. Steve McKinney, owner of Historic Flooring, is ecstatic. “This is... - June 05, 2009 - Historic Flooring

New and Improved Online Tool Store Carbide Processors have completely remodeled their website, and have added an online tool Store with over 10,000 tools. The store boasts Complete lines of Router bits and Drill Bits from Manufacturers like Whiteside, Southeast Tool, Vortex, and Morris Wood Tool, as well as Saw Blades from SystiMatic, Final Cut, and LongLife, and great new tools like the Jack Rabbit Drill and Drive Set. - March 26, 2009 - Carbide Processors

Advanced Materials Lead to a Longer Lasting Saw Blade One blade last 3-10 times longer, saving money on sharpening and replacement blades. - March 01, 2009 - Carbide Processors

New BARS-3-1000 CNC-Sawmill Machine NPO BARS, Russian sawmill manufacturer offers new BARS-3-1000 CNC-sawmill machine for logs up to 1000mm in diameter. - February 20, 2009 - NPO BARS