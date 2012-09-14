PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Press Releases
Within Petroleum Refineries

Press Releases

Innovaptive’s Digital Work Order Management Solution Earns Key SAP Certification
The latest version of Innovapptive's mWorkOrder has received SAP certification. Innovapptive customers in the oil & gas, chemical, utilities, mining and manufacturing industries that use the SAP S/4HANA 1809 ERP may install mWorkOrder 7.0.1 as an add-on app and not have to worry about system integration and compatibility. - November 12, 2019 - Innovapptive Inc.
Flow Management Devices
Flow Management Devices Raises the Bar in Small Volume Proving. Introducing the 4th Generation Unidirectional Captive Displacement Prover (SVP).
Flow Management Devices introduces the 4th Generation Unidirectional Captive Displacement Prover with enhanced performance and safety features. - June 09, 2017 - Flow Management Devices
Gas to Health Initiative
The Gas to Health Initiative Announces the Launch of Its New Website
The Nigerian health charity Gas to Health Initiative officially announces the launch of its updated website. - March 08, 2016 - Gas to Health Initiative
Fluitec’s Jo Ameye Receives the ASTM Award of Merit
Highest Award given by ASTM, Jo Ameye becomes ASTM Fellow. - December 22, 2015 - Fluitec
Fluitec Strengthens Its Global Sales Force
Fluitec International Appoints Two New Regional Sales Managers and Inside Sales Representative. - November 14, 2015 - Fluitec
Bullard Company Unveils The M.A.P. a Newly Designed Piece of Equipment for Transloading
This is the most innovative product introduced into the safe access equipment market in years. This new product provides a safe, reliable and efficient means of transloading product between trucks and railcars. This versatile, self-contained mobile access platform can do it all! - September 17, 2015 - Bullard Company
CPFD Software, LLC
CPFD Software, LLC, Partners with CEI, Inc. to Deliver Interactive CFD Post Processing and Visualization for Virtual Reactors
The innovative combination of unique CAE simulation software with specialized visualization technology has now enabled engineers to visualize and analyze data from computational particle-fluid dynamic simulations of commercial-scale oil refinery "cat crackers," chemicals production reactors, and coal power generation units to dramatically improve these units’ efficiency, increase reliability, and even to cost-effectively reduce emissions of SOx and NOx. - January 29, 2014 - CPFD Software, LLC
The Only Customs Broker in Albuquerque Celebrates Helping New Mexico Clients for Over One Year
It has been just over one year now since D'Ann L Brown Customs Broker has been open for business in New Mexico. In that time the business has helped a variety of clients with imports and exports spanning a variety of industries. - November 05, 2013 - D'Ann L Brown Customs Broker
Albuquerque New Mexico Has a Licensed Customs Broker Again, After Nearly 3 Years
Experienced Licensed Customs Broker, D'Ann L Brown, opens Customs Brokerage office to service the Freight Forwarding and import community in Santa Fe, Taos, Farmington, Albuquerque and surrounding areas of New Mexico. This is now the only Customs Brokerage company based in New Mexico with an actual licensed broker in the office. - June 08, 2013 - D'Ann L Brown Customs Broker
Simutech Multimedia Announces Release of New PLC Troubleshooting Software
Simutech Multimedia, a leader in simulation-based electrical troubleshooting training software, announced the release of a new title, Troubleshooting PLC Circuits 1, in the Troubleshooting Skills Training System line of products. Focusing on troubleshooting Programmable Logic Controller systems, not... - November 17, 2011 - Simutech Multimedia Inc.
Avjet Biotech Releases Podcast on Red Wolf Refining System
Unique Refining System Creates Aviation Biofuel from Renewable Native Feedstocks - August 13, 2011 - Avjet Biotech
Avjet Biotech Concludes Contract with Continental Technologies
Developer of Small Distributive Biofuel Refineries Partners with Designer and Builder to Build Its Prototype and Commercial Scale RWR Systems. - May 12, 2011 - Avjet Biotech
Avjet Biotech in Negotiation for Strategic Relationship with BioJet
International Supply Chain Integrator to Use Avjet Biotech Refineries to Produce Aviation Biofuel - April 30, 2011 - Avjet Biotech
Largest Refiners in the Region to Attend Middle East Downstream Week
Refinery and petrochemical integration is not just an option, but a necessity, says Bakhit Al Rashidi, Deputy Managing Director, Planning and Local Marketing, Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC). The largest refiners in the region, including KNPC, will be part of the high-level industry line-up... - April 28, 2011 - Middle East Downstream Week
Avjet Biotech Signs License Agreement with NC State to Commercialize Aviation Biofuel Technologies
Deal Between Developer of Biofuel Refineries and University Commercializes Intellectual Property and Patents Related to Biofuels - April 21, 2011 - Avjet Biotech
OAPEC’s Dr. Samir Elkareish to Speak at Middle East Downstream Week
The Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC)’s director of Technical Affairs, Dr. Samir Elkareish, says effective steps to avoid a future oil crisis must be taken. Dr Elkareish is one of dozens of high-level experts who will address the Middle East Downstream Week in Abu Dhabi from 8-11 May, where NOCs, IOCs, petrochemical producers, refiners, fuels marketers and distributors in addition to independent oil and gas experts and technology leaders will gather. - April 15, 2011 - Middle East Downstream Week
Dr. Meherwan P. Boyce Announces Engineering Short Course: Improving Efficiency, Productivity and Reliability of Centrifugal Compressors and Gas Turbines
The Boyce Consultancy Group, LLC announces a new course highlighting techniques that Improve Efficiency, Productivity and Reliability of Centrifugal Compressors and Gas Turbines, May 10-12, in Houston, Texas. Taught by Dr. Meherwan P. Boyce PhD, Professional Engineer (US), Chartered Engineer (UK), this... - April 03, 2011 - The Boyce Consultancy Group, LLC
Impact of Libyan Situation Discussed at Middle East Downstream Week in May
Total’s Senior Vice President, Strategy, Jean-Jacques Mosconi says, "There is no risk of oil shortage due to the current situation in Libya." Mr Mosconi is part of a high-level line-up of experts which will address the upcoming Middle East Downstream Week from 8-11 May in Abu Dhabi, UAE. - March 26, 2011 - Middle East Downstream Week
Middle East Downstream Week to Address Uncertainty in the Refining Market
The unique challenges and opportunities facing the Middle East downstream industry, including low margins and overcapacity in the short term, will be high on the agenda of discussions during the upcoming Middle East Downstream Week 8-11 May 2011 in Abu Dhabi, UAE. - January 20, 2011 - Middle East Downstream Week
New Turnaround Management Company Releases State-of-the-Art Software
RCM, L.L.C., a company that plans and executes turnarounds in refineries and petrochemical plants, today announced a unique new software they created which will revolutionize the turnaround industry. - July 22, 2010 - Reliable Custom Management, L.L.C.
Reliance Fall Protection Introduces Vertical Ladder Stanchion
Stanchion provides a fixed SRL anchor on OSHA standard ladders. - June 19, 2010 - Reliance Fall Protection
SWEPCO Announces Growth in Denver
Premium waterproofing coatings manufacturer Southwestern Petroleum honors Cheyenne's Duane Streit, welcomes Keith Igoe. - April 29, 2010 - Southwestern Petroleum Corporation
Simutech’s Troubleshooting Skills Series Named Best Software in 2010 EC&M Product of the Year Awards
The Troubleshooting Skills Series V4 software has been recognized as the Computers & Software Category Winner in the 2010 EC&M Product of the Year awards. - March 27, 2010 - Simutech Multimedia Inc.
Reliance Fall Protection Introduces Reusable Concrete Anchor
Reliance Fall Protection, a leader in custom fall protection solutions, is pleased to introduce the Reusable Concrete Anchor as an addition to their extensive line of unique anchorage devices. The Reusable Concrete Anchor Provides a safe, fall arrest rated 5,000 lb. (22kN) anchor point for vertical... - December 03, 2009 - Reliance Fall Protection
Simutech Multimedia Software Named 2009 Product of the Year Finalist
The Troubleshooting Skills Series V4 software has been named as a Finalist in the Productivity and Training Software category of the 2009 Product of the Year awards, presented by Plant Engineering magazine. - December 02, 2009 - Simutech Multimedia Inc.
Reliance Fall Protection Introduces Tool Lanyard Series
Reliance Fall Protection, a leader in custom fall protection solutions, is pleased to introduce the Reliance Tool Lanyard Series. Lanyards are available in a variety of configurations, and can support tools weighing up to 50 lbs. Falling object hazards from elevated locations is a serious jobsite safety... - November 04, 2009 - Reliance Fall Protection
Simutech Multimedia Wins 2009 Canadian Award for Training Excellence
Troubleshooting Industrial Controls has been named the GOLD Award Winner in the External eLearning Program category of the 2009 Canadian Awards for Training Excellence, presented by The Canadian Society for Training and Development. - October 31, 2009 - Simutech Multimedia Inc.
Simutech Releases New Version of Troubleshooting Industrial Controls
Troubleshooting Industrial Controls V1.5 is electrical simulation training software designed to develop advanced skills for troubleshooting all types of industrial control systems. - October 18, 2009 - Simutech Multimedia Inc.
Reliance Fall Protection Introduces EXC™ Self Retracting Lifelines
Stainless Steel units are built for Extreme Conditions - October 03, 2009 - Reliance Fall Protection
New Generation of Troubleshooting Training Software Now Available
Simutech Releases Version 4 of the Troubleshooting Skills Series, a complete learning system that provides the highest quality of hands-on electrical troubleshooting training using realistic electrical simulations. - September 18, 2009 - Simutech Multimedia Inc.
Reliance Fall Protection Releases New Catalog
Reliance Fall Protection, a leader in custom fall protection solutions, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of it’s new 63 page full color catalog. - September 10, 2009 - Reliance Fall Protection
Reliance  Fall  Protection  Introduces  the  ‘Comfort  Series’  Harness
Reliance Fall Protection, a leader in custom fall protection solutions, introduces the ‘Comfort Series’ of Full Body Harnesses. These harnesses combine our best-selling ‘A’ Series™ and ‘Ironman’ Series™ harnesses with ‘X’ style shoulder padding... - August 27, 2009 - Reliance Fall Protection
Reliance Fall Protection Unveils Improved Website
Reliance Fall Protection, a leader in custom fall protection solutions, introduces a completely revised website. The site includes a searchable product database, product literature, and access to the Reliance Horizontal Lifeline Wizard™ (for registered users). The Wizard is designed to aid in... - August 06, 2009 - Reliance Fall Protection
Simutech Releases Industrial Control System Troubleshooting Simulator
The FPS 3000 software is an electrical troubleshooting simulation designed for individuals to develop advanced skills for troubleshooting Industrial Control Systems. - November 06, 2008 - Simutech Multimedia Inc.
Farming Biodiesel Inc. Farm of the Future is Open Projected to Produce 15,000,000 Gallons of Biodiesel a Year by 2010
Farming Biodiesel Inc a 1500 Acre Self Sufficient Jatropha Farm in the Californian Desert is now planting biodiesel fuel stock using various farming methods to produce biodiesel. - July 20, 2008 - Farming Biodiesel Inc.
