The Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC)’s director of Technical Affairs, Dr. Samir Elkareish, says effective steps to avoid a future oil crisis must be taken. Dr Elkareish is one of dozens of high-level experts who will address the Middle East Downstream Week in Abu Dhabi from 8-11 May, where NOCs, IOCs, petrochemical producers, refiners, fuels marketers and distributors in addition to independent oil and gas experts and technology leaders will gather. - April 15, 2011 - Middle East Downstream Week