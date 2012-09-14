PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Quartz Carpet Releases Terradec - Resin Bonded Permeable Paving in US Quartz Carpet USA Launches Terradec in American Market. Resin Bonded Surfacing Company Experiencing Continued Growth. After several years of product testing and research in Europe, Quartz Carpet is pleased to announce the launch of Terradec in the American market, adding to their wide range of architectural... - November 22, 2017 - Terradec

For Third Year in a Row, Richards Paving Named to National "Top Paving Contractor" List Locally-owned and operated Richards Paving was recently named one of the top paving contractors in the country by Pavement Maintenance & Reconstruction magazine. Richards Paving, the only Delaware based company on the list, received the same honor in 2014 and 2015. “It really is a result of... - July 08, 2016 - Richards Paving

E&B Paving Fort Wayne Office Honored with National Awards E&B Paving, Inc.’s Fort Wayne office was recognized by the National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA) with “Quality in Construction” awards for its 2013 asphalt paving work on County Road 11A in DeKalb County and State Road 127 in Steuben County’s Pokagon State Park. Presented... - February 20, 2014 - E&B Paving, Inc.

Irving Materials, Inc. Appoints Director of Marketing/Business Development Irving Materials, Inc., a construction industry material supplier and contractor, announced the appointment of Jason Richmond, 36, as its Director of Marketing and Business Development, a new position within the organization. Richmond will be responsible for creating and directing corporate-wide marketing... - December 06, 2013 - E&B Paving, Inc.

Paving Contractor in Raleigh, NC, Partners with SEO Firm to Better Serve Area Property Owners Home- and business owners in Raleigh will soon have easier access to the asphalt paving and repair services they need. - March 18, 2012 - AJ's Paving Company

E&B Paving Receives Top Category Award from American Concrete Pavement Association for Jasper County Airport Project E&B Paving, Inc., an Anderson, Ind.-based asphalt and concrete paving contracting firm, received a 2010 National “Excellence in Concrete Pavement” Gold Award in the Airport Overlays Category from the American Concrete Paving Association (ACPA) for its runway, taxiway and apron rehabilitation... - October 04, 2010 - E&B Paving, Inc.

E&B Paving Promotes Steve Varner to Lead Indianapolis Area Office E&B Paving, Inc., an Anderson, Ind.-based asphalt and concrete paving contracting firm, promotes Steve Varner to area manager of its Indianapolis office. - December 23, 2009 - E&B Paving, Inc.

E&B Paving Receives Asphalt Pavement Association of Indiana Awards for Anderson, Muncie Projects E&B Paving, Inc., an Anderson, Ind.-based asphalt and concrete paving contracting firm, was recognized by the Asphalt Pavement Association of Indiana (APAI) with two Quality Pavement Awards at the 2009 APAI Winter Conference. APAI honored E&B in the Airport and Governmental award categories... - December 17, 2009 - E&B Paving, Inc.

E&B Paving Promotes Jason Richmond to Business Development Position E&B Paving, Inc., an Anderson, Ind.-based asphalt and concrete paving contracting firm, announced Jason Richmond, 32, has been promoted to Corporate Business Development Manager, a new position at the company. He will be responsible for identifying, securing and managing business development opportunities... - April 23, 2009 - E&B Paving, Inc.

E&B Paving Receives 15 Industry Awards for Recent Projects E&B Paving, Inc., an Anderson, Ind.-based asphalt and concrete paving contracting firm, received 15 awards during the first quarter of 2009 for its work on transportation construction projects throughout Indiana. At its annual World of Asphalt Conference earlier this month, the National Asphalt... - April 03, 2009 - E&B Paving, Inc.