Recent Headlines
Searaven Glauben, LLC Announces Acquisition of Pelican Refinery, LLC
U.S.-owned Searaven Glauben, LLC. (SGLLC) and Pelican Refinery, LLC. (PRLLC) announce the signing of an agreement for SGLLC to acquire all PRLLC assets, subject to final due-diligence report approval and other conditions. The agreement includes an 18,000-bpd asphalt (Bitumen) refinery located in... - August 25, 2020 - Searaven Glauben
Searaven Glauben Announces Revised Bitumen Contract Worth $3.36B
Energy company Searaven Glauben, LLC signs revised $3.36 billion (USD) Bitumen contract with a major shipping port in China, extending its original agreement from 5 to 10 years. - May 18, 2020 - Searaven Glauben
Quartz Carpet Releases Terradec - Resin Bonded Permeable Paving in US
Quartz Carpet USA Launches Terradec in American Market. Resin Bonded Surfacing Company Experiencing Continued Growth. After several years of product testing and research in Europe, Quartz Carpet is pleased to announce the launch of Terradec in the American market, adding to their wide range of... - November 22, 2017 - Terradec
For Third Year in a Row, Richards Paving Named to National "Top Paving Contractor" List
Locally-owned and operated Richards Paving was recently named one of the top paving contractors in the country by Pavement Maintenance & Reconstruction magazine. Richards Paving, the only Delaware based company on the list, received the same honor in 2014 and 2015. “It really is a result... - July 08, 2016 - Richards Paving
E&B Paving Fort Wayne Office Honored with National Awards
E&B Paving, Inc.’s Fort Wayne office was recognized by the National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA) with “Quality in Construction” awards for its 2013 asphalt paving work on County Road 11A in DeKalb County and State Road 127 in Steuben County’s Pokagon State... - February 20, 2014 - E&B Paving, Inc.
Irving Materials, Inc. Appoints Director of Marketing/Business Development
Irving Materials, Inc., a construction industry material supplier and contractor, announced the appointment of Jason Richmond, 36, as its Director of Marketing and Business Development, a new position within the organization. Richmond will be responsible for creating and directing corporate-wide... - December 06, 2013 - E&B Paving, Inc.
Paving Contractor in Raleigh, NC, Partners with SEO Firm to Better Serve Area Property Owners
Home- and business owners in Raleigh will soon have easier access to the asphalt paving and repair services they need. - March 18, 2012 - AJ's Paving Company
E&B Paving Receives Top Category Award from American Concrete Pavement Association for Jasper County Airport Project
E&B Paving, Inc., an Anderson, Ind.-based asphalt and concrete paving contracting firm, received a 2010 National “Excellence in Concrete Pavement” Gold Award in the Airport Overlays Category from the American Concrete Paving Association (ACPA) for its runway, taxiway and apron... - October 04, 2010 - E&B Paving, Inc.
E&B Paving Promotes Steve Varner to Lead Indianapolis Area Office
E&B Paving, Inc., an Anderson, Ind.-based asphalt and concrete paving contracting firm, promotes Steve Varner to area manager of its Indianapolis office. - December 23, 2009 - E&B Paving, Inc.
E&B Paving Receives Asphalt Pavement Association of Indiana Awards for Anderson, Muncie Projects
E&B Paving, Inc., an Anderson, Ind.-based asphalt and concrete paving contracting firm, was recognized by the Asphalt Pavement Association of Indiana (APAI) with two Quality Pavement Awards at the 2009 APAI Winter Conference. APAI honored E&B in the Airport and Governmental award... - December 17, 2009 - E&B Paving, Inc.
E&B Paving Promotes Jason Richmond to Business Development Position
E&B Paving, Inc., an Anderson, Ind.-based asphalt and concrete paving contracting firm, announced Jason Richmond, 32, has been promoted to Corporate Business Development Manager, a new position at the company. He will be responsible for identifying, securing and managing business development... - April 23, 2009 - E&B Paving, Inc.
E&B Paving Receives 15 Industry Awards for Recent Projects
E&B Paving, Inc., an Anderson, Ind.-based asphalt and concrete paving contracting firm, received 15 awards during the first quarter of 2009 for its work on transportation construction projects throughout Indiana. At its annual World of Asphalt Conference earlier this month, the National... - April 03, 2009 - E&B Paving, Inc.
Asphalt Industry to See Immediate Savings, Stronger Performance with FORTA-FI
Shovel-ready infrastructure projects stand to gain tremendous cost savings with FORTA-FI as transportation officials work to build and repair the nation’s highways, bridges, airports, schools, municipal streets, and commercial and industrial parking lots. - March 05, 2009 - FORTA® Corporation