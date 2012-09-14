PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

SIO Offers High-Pressure Ball Valves for Safe Storage of Energy in Natural Gas Industries SIO, a leading industrial valve manufacturer in China, now manufactures high-pressure ball valves that are useful in natural gas applications. The demand for energy worldwide is increasing and the pressure to meet such demand has become more challenging. Fortunately, the natural environment provides... - August 29, 2019 - SIOvalve

eVision’s eCoW Software Helps Spirit Energy UK Reach Safety and Efficiency Objectives Spirit Energy UK is now live with Permit Vision; eVision’s comprehensive digital Control of Work software. All Spirit Energy North Sea assets now employ the digital enterprise system with local configuration capabilities. - June 09, 2018 - eVision Industry Software

eVision’s One Vision 8 Platform Achieves SAP Premium Certification with SAP® ERP eVision today announced that its One Vision 8 platform has achieved premium certification from SAP for integration with the SAP® ERP application. The powerful two-way integration helps users of both SAP ERP and the eVision One Vision platform to get the most out of these solutions. Customers benefit... - May 31, 2018 - eVision Industry Software

eVision Announces Office Relocation and Expansion in USA After four years at Six Pines Drive, eVision is excited to announce they have moved to 1790 Hughes Landing Blvd. Almost double the size of the last office, this move embodies the growth eVision has experienced in the United States. The move comes alongside exciting recent developments for eVision, including... - February 15, 2018 - eVision Industry Software

European Commission and eVision: Collaborating Towards the Future eVision uniquely utilises the European Commission H2020 SME Instrument phase 2 grant to develop world's first predictive risk management solution. - November 17, 2017 - eVision Industry Software

eVision Digital Control of Work Software to be Implemented on All Yara Sites Globally Yara is now live with eVision’s digital Control of Work system Permit Vision on all pilot sites in France (Ambès), Germany (Brunsbüttel), and Norway (Glomfjord). The go live of the three production sites marks the first wave of the rollout of Permit Vision across Yara sites. The next... - October 04, 2017 - eVision Industry Software

Ecolectro’s New Technology Increases Fuel Cell Membrane Production 15X Ecolectro decreases the cost of fuel cells and electroayzers through chemistry. - September 16, 2016 - Ecolectro

LOCIMAP Issues White Paper on Industrial Symbiosis Industrial symbiosis and its importance to European industrial parks are the focus of the recently released White Paper by EU FP7-funded Low Carbon Industrial Manufacturing Parks Project (LOCIMAP). The potent term ‘industrial symbiosis’ with its conscious parallel with symbiotic relationships... - January 24, 2015 - LOCIMAP

Pasadena Student Receives Future Engineer Scholarship Aydan Delgado, a senior at Pasadena Memorial High School in Pasadena, TX, will be attending the University of Houston as a Chemical Engineering major. The smart and driven young man, was awarded with the 2014 Future Engineer Scholarship from H&M Industrial EPC at the Scholarship Ceremony held by... - May 16, 2014 - H&M Industrial EPC

H&M Industrial EPC Receives Recognition from AkzoNobel After damage causes AkzoNobel facility to shut down, a top group of vendors were put in place to get the rebuild done fast and safely. - March 11, 2014 - H&M Industrial EPC

International Polymer Solutions (IPS) Awarded ISO-9001:2008 Certification ISO-9001:2008 Quality Certification granted to producer of plastic components for pharmaceutical, semiconductor, laboratory and other environments. International Polymer Solutions (IPS) is proud to announce their recent certification. - December 16, 2013 - International Polymer Solutions Inc.

International Polymer Solutions Debuts Corporate Video Video provides overview of company products and services. - September 16, 2013 - International Polymer Solutions Inc.

International Polymer Solutions Launches New Website TEQCOM and BECO websites merge to form new International Polymer Solutions site. - September 12, 2013 - International Polymer Solutions Inc.

EU LOCIMAP Project for Low Carbon Industrial Parks Announces Next Workshops in Finland and Spain EU LOCIMAP project for low carbon industrial parks announces next workshops in Finland and Spain in October and November 2013. - September 08, 2013 - LOCIMAP

EU LOCIMAP Project Reports on First Workshop in the UK The first workshop of the EU LOCIMAP ((Low Carbon Industrial Manufacturing Parks) project on the 10th of July was hosted by Sembcorp, operators of the Wilton International industrial park in the UK. The event attracted more than 45 attendees from industrial parks, industry associations, local government,... - August 25, 2013 - LOCIMAP

Broderick Joins Senior Leadership at Fountain Quail 30-year industry veteran will also head up new venture with Select Energy. - September 21, 2012 - Fountain Quail

Aqua-Pure, Select Energy Join Forces Joint venture will be formidable player in shale gas wastewater solutions. - August 23, 2012 - Fountain Quail

Fountain Quail Named Finalist for "Company of the Year" 2012 Global Water: Oil & Gas Awards to be presented May 22 in Dubai. - May 17, 2012 - Fountain Quail

Cee Kay Supply, Inc. Presents an $8,000 Donation to the American Welding Society On Dec. 23, 2011 Cee Kay Supply, Inc. presented a check to the American Welding Society in the amount of $8,000 to be put towards The Hil Bax Annual Memorial Scholarship. Founded by the AWS St. Louis section, the scholarship will be given annually to a student who represents the desire to further his... - January 06, 2012 - Cee Kay Supply, Inc.

Fountain Quail Welcomes State's Encouragement of Recycling RRC Chairman Jones' support of wastewater recycling good for industry, Texas. - December 01, 2011 - Fountain Quail

Fountain Quail Wins Prestigious Environmental Award IOGCC’s Stewardship Award recognizes excellence in oil and gas industry. Fountain Quail earned its latest industry accolades when the Interstate Oil and Gas Compact Commission presented its 2011 Chairman’s Stewardship Award to the company at its annual meeting in Buffalo on Monday. The IOGCC... - October 19, 2011 - Fountain Quail

Fountain Quail Expands Operations to Eagle Ford Shale Leading wastewater recycler Fountain Quail, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aqua-Pure Ventures, will enter South Texas shale play as subcontractor to NAC Services. - June 25, 2011 - Fountain Quail

Fountain Quail Awarded Operating Permit for Eagle Ford Shale Leading wastewater recycler Fountain Quail, a wholly owned subsidiary of Calgary-based Aqua-Pure Ventures, free to enter South Texas shale play immediately. - June 23, 2011 - Fountain Quail

Aqua-Pure Ventures Named to Artemis Project™ Top 50 Innovators List Leading wastewater recycling company, Aqua-Pure Ventures, honored for second consecutive year by The Artemis Project. - May 18, 2011 - Fountain Quail

Fountain Quail Sees Growth Opportunities as Marcellus Drillers End Current Water Discharge Practices Fountain Quail Water Management, the leading recycler of industrial wastewater in North America, expects decision by Marcellus drillers ending current water discharge practices to accelerate opportunities for its technology. - May 05, 2011 - Fountain Quail

Fountain Quail, Layne Christensen Announce Alliance Fountain Quail Water Management and Layne Christensen, two leading companies in the energy industry, join forces to provide shale gas wastewater treatment. - January 26, 2011 - Fountain Quail

Fountain Quail to be Featured at Global Shale Gas Summit Attendees of the Global Shale Gas Water Management Initiative 2010 will hear from Fountain Quail's COO and tour its state-of-the-art facilities. - October 22, 2010 - Fountain Quail

Fountain Quail Expands Recycling Capacity in Marcellus Shale by 50 Percent Water recycler adds third NOMAD unit to treat shale gas drilling wastewater in Pennsylvania. - September 22, 2010 - Fountain Quail