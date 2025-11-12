Recent Headlines
Carbon Fiber Recycling, LLC Launches Sustainable Milled Recycled Carbon Fiber – Pure rCF Now Available in Custom Lengths
Carbon Fiber Recycling (CFR), introduces its new line of milled recycled carbon fiber (rCF) – a 100% pure, high-performance reinforcement that reduces costs and lowers CO₂ emissions by more than 99% versus virgin fiber. - November 12, 2025 - Carbon Fiber Recycling, LLC
Powder Processing & Technology, LLC Welcomes Ali Kerr as Operating President
Powder Processing & Technology, LLC (“PPT Group”) is pleased to announce and welcome Ali Kerr as president. Ali has been operating as CEO and owner of RT Process (“RTP”) for the last seven years, a business which he founded and grew into a successful enterprise. The... - September 03, 2021 - Powder Processing & Technology, LLC
Fitz Chem Awarded Distributor of the Year Award from Elementis PLC
Fitz Chem, NAGASE Group, a trusted North American specialty chemical distributor, has been awarded the Distributor of the Year award from Elementis, a global specialty chemicals company serving customers in North and South America, Europe and Asia in a wide range of markets and sectors. The award... - March 18, 2019 - Fitz Chem, NAGASE Group
BASF Reaffirms Fitz Chem Territory Appointment in HI&I for Glucopon APG's
BASF has confirmed the appointment of Fitz Chem Nagase in MN, WI, IL, IN, ND and SD to distribute alkylpolyglucosides under the tradenames Glucopon, APG and Dehypound Advanced in the Home Care and I&I markets. - May 10, 2018 - Fitz Chem, NAGASE Group
Fitz Chem, NAGASE Group Awarded BASF EMB Platinum Distributor of the Year
Fitz Chem, NAGASE Group – a customer-centered distributor of specialty chemicals has been awarded BASF’s Care Chemicals EMB Platinum Distributor of the Year Award for 2017. There are two performance levels associated with the award and Fitz Chem achieved Platinum, the highest award... - April 12, 2018 - Fitz Chem, NAGASE Group
Public Joint Stock Company Metafrax Owned by Seyfeddin Roustamov Increases Budget Figures
In January-June 2017, PJSC Metafrax’s revenue reached 9.6 billion roubles, exceeding the analogous figure of the previous year by 8%. The share of exports in sales totaled 42%, compared to 32% in the first half of 2016. - September 07, 2017 - Metafrax
Cerestech Offering Specialty Contract Plastics Services and Expertise
Cerestech Inc. was formed in 2001 to advance the development and commercialization of polymer/thermoplastic-starch products. The technology, originally developed at Ecole Polytechnique de Montreal is now the basis of several granted and pending product and process patents and a family of products have already been commercialized in partnership with Teknor Apex under the Tradename Terraloy. - February 13, 2016 - Cerestech
A2ZSynthesis Fragment Library
Fragment-Based Drug Discovery is a highly effective and innovative method for hit identification for a range of biological targets. The small size of the fragments allow further chemical optimization through the addition of new chemical groups or by combining different fragments together into one... - February 03, 2016 - A2Z Synthesis Ltd
H.M. Royal, Inc. Appoints Jeff Dvorak as Vice President and General Manager
H.M. Royal Inc. today announced the appointment of Jeff Dvorak as Vice President and General Manager of HM Royal of California, Incorporated. Mr. Dvorak comes to H.M. Royal from Wacker Chemical Corporation in Adrian, Michigan, where he was the Sales Director covering North and Central America. - January 31, 2016 - H.M. Royal, Inc.
Bayer MaterialScience LLC Polycarbonate Sheet Contributes to Revolutionary Lighting Design of New Jacuzzi® Hot Tubs
From the glass control screen to its smartphone app, the new J-500™ Collection from Jacuzzi is clearly not your father’s hot tub. Also contributing to its futuristic luxury and style is an advanced array of LED exterior lights that are integrated into its CurvaLuxTM Siding. These... - July 16, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC
Bayer MaterialScience LLC Announces National Sales Manager for Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Business
Bayer MaterialScience LLC has appointed Jeremy Parker as the National Sales Manager for the spray polyurethane foam (SPF) insulation and roofing materials business. Parker has been with Bayer for six years, recently serving as an SPF regional account manager for the south central United States. In... - June 29, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC
From the Himalayas to Death Valley, Pro Camera Operators Rely on Anton/Bauer® Batteries and Bayer MaterialScience LLC PC+ABS blend
When a once-in-a-lifetime photo or video stretches majestically in front of your camera lens, battery failure is not an option. That’s why from the Himalayas to Death Valley, professional camera operators rely on batteries from Anton/Bauer®, a brand of The Vitec Group, to power their... - June 26, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC
Bayer Materialscience LLC Presents Prestigious Award During the International Bridge Conference®
A unique symbol of both cultural and environmental integrity, the Vimy Memorial Bridge represents a remarkable fusion of new structural innovations in a traditional heritage location. The bridge, spanning the Rideau Canal in Ottawa, Ontario, received the Gustav Lindenthal Medal at this year’s... - June 12, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC
Material and Process Advancements for Automotive Interiors from Bayer MaterialScience Help Automakers Create Individualized Experiences
Personalization is a significant trend in consumer design as people seek individualized experiences from the telephones in their pockets to the vehicles they drive. Automotive interior designers must feature improved functionality and an elegant, luxurious appearance. To appeal to consumers,... - June 04, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC
Polyurethane Insulation from Bayer MaterialScience Helps Building and Construction Industry Meet Performance and Sustainability Goals
Efficient insulation is a key component in reducing a structure’s energy consumption. Polyurethane insulation systems and technologies can help architects, specifiers, design professionals and other decision-makers meet their performance and sustainability goals. This was the subject of a... - May 18, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC
Decision-Makers Rely on Diverse Bayer MaterialScience LLC Materials to Meet Building Goals
Architects work with engineers, contractors, building owners and other decision-makers to create functional, attractive and sustainable buildings. They also rely on materials suppliers to help achieve their building goals. For decades, Bayer MaterialScience LLC has been a leading supplier of... - May 15, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC
Beauty Made Possible with Baycusan® from Bayer MaterialScience LLC
Consumers hold their skin care, hair care and cosmetic products to high standards. They want the products they use to help them feel as beautiful as they can be. Baycusan® is a key ingredient for creating products that do just that. Baycusan® brand polyurethane dispersions from Bayer... - May 13, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC
Bayer MaterialScience LLC Appoints Glenn Kelly Director of Government Relations
Bayer MaterialScience LLC has named Glenn Kelly director of government relations. In this role, Kelly will lead the company’s federal and state government relations, advocacy and policy operations in Washington, D.C. “Kelly is a solid addition to this organization,” said Bayer... - May 11, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC
Polycarbonate Sheet from Bayer MaterialScience LLC Helps Make Rail Transit More Secure
Rail transit operation in Buenos Aires, Argentina, has always been an important topic. As an international metropolis, Buenos Aires needs functional and advanced mass transportation options. China South Locomotive manufactured a train that offers a ray of hope – its inter-city bullet... - May 08, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC
Security and ID Card Market Benefits from Bayer MaterialScience Polycarbonate Film
Forgery is a major challenge for ID card manufacturers. Bayer MaterialScience, one of the world’s leading suppliers of polycarbonate films for security and ID cards, offers a portfolio of polycarbonate films that makes it possible for card manufacturers to incorporate a wide range of security... - May 06, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC
Directcoating/Directskinning Technology from Bayer MaterialScience LLC Offers High-Quality Automotive Surfaces in One Step
Automotive OEMs and Tier suppliers are seeking new ways to efficiently produce parts with customizable color, texture and comfort for their customers. DirectCoating/DirectSkinning (DC/DS) technology from Bayer MaterialScience LLC is a one-step, combined molding process that can efficiently... - May 06, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC
Laminated Polycarbonate Composite Product from Bayer MaterialScience LLC Reinforces School District Entryway
School safety is now a common consideration for educational facilities throughout the country. Procedures are often in place to address potential threats and situations, and proactive precautions are taken. One Massachusetts school district employed tactics including locking facility doors and... - May 01, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC
Sign of the Times: Bayer MaterialScience LLC Polycarbonate Sheet Products for Eye-Catching Commercial Signage
In today’s competitive marketplace, companies are always looking for eye-catching ways to differentiate their businesses. Bayer MaterialScience LLC offers a range of polycarbonate sheets for a variety of signage applications that can help organizations do just that. Bayer’s broad... - April 09, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC
Bayer MaterialScience Polycarbonate Sheet Grades Earn ICC-ES Evaluation Report
A wide range of polycarbonate sheet grades manufactured by Bayer MaterialScience LLC recently received an evaluation report (ESR# 2728) from ICC Evaluation Service (ICC-ES), providing evidence that the polycarbonate sheets meet code requirements. Building officials, architects, contractors,... - March 19, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC
Bayer MaterialScience LLC Polycarbonate Sheet Available in New Opto-Mechanical Software Library for Lighting System Design
When developing new products, time is money and production and design mistakes can be costly. Lambda Research Corporation’s award-winning TracePro® opto-mechanical software – used for design, analysis and optimization of optical and illumination systems – allows designers to... - March 12, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC
Durable Polycarbonate from Bayer MaterialScience Protects Sensitive Electronics in Rugged Applications
Products to be used in rugged environments ranging from industrial to outdoor to medical have one clear thing in common – the need for toughness and durability. This is the “real-world” situation InHand Electronics faced when developing its own Hydra-F6™ tablet and the... - March 05, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC
New Polycarbonate Sheet Products from Bayer MaterialScience LLC Provide OEMs with Additional Options for Lighting Lenses
LEDs are advancing lighting options, both in design and functionality, yet consumers are looking for more. They look for high-quality lighting, durability, safety and attractive aesthetics. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) require these same properties in materials to meet consumer needs. - February 27, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC
Bayer MaterialScience’s Array of Polycarbonate Resin and Sheet Offers OEMs a Multitude of Options for Their LED Lighting Applications
LED lighting has seen widespread adoption in many residential and commercial applications. Stricter regulations are being passed and customers are demanding more energy-efficient options without sacrificing design. To meet these needs, Bayer MaterialScience LLC offers a variety of polycarbonate... - February 26, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC
Innovative Single-Use Torque Instruments Utilize Tough Polycarbonate from Bayer MaterialScience LLC
For many years, torque-applying instruments have been among the surgical instruments typically used during orthopedic surgeries. These instruments are manufactured as reusable instruments, and are cleaned, reprocessed and recalibrated after each surgical procedure. But now there’s a new... - February 13, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC
Breathe Easy with Makrolon® Polycarbonate from Bayer MaterialScience LLC
Imagine not being able to climb the stairs without stopping to take a break, or getting winded trying to stand and do the dishes. Unfortunately these are common realities for individuals suffering from respiratory conditions. Ventilators can help reduce the work of breathing by unloading the... - February 13, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC
Bayer MaterialScience LLC Launches New Polycarbonate Blend Grade Tailored for Wearable Medical Devices
Wearable medical devices increasingly are called upon to perform a variety of important tasks, such as monitoring vital signs or delivering drugs. As their popularity grows, so too does the need for materials that satisfy the unique requirements of these devices. To serve this growing market,... - February 12, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC
Innovative IV Pole Utilizing Polycarbonate Resin Blend from Bayer MaterialScience LLC Enhances Patient and Health Care Worker Safety
While health care and medical technology have made great strides over the years, there is one aspect of patient care that has not changed as rapidly: the IV pole. Because of its design, the traditional IV pole can cause tripping and other safety hazards for patients and health care workers. - February 12, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC
Materials from Bayer MaterialScience LLC Withstand Demanding Conditions and Meet Requirements for Innovative Medical Devices
Increasingly, innovative medical applications place further importance on the success of the materials they use. When patients’ health, mobility and comfort are involved, reliability and durability are crucial. Bayer MaterialScience LLC steps up to the challenge offering original equipment... - February 11, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC
Versatile Polyurethane Chemistry from Bayer MaterialScience Offers Advantages for Multiple Markets and Applications
Ever since Otto Bayer discovered polyurethane chemistry in 1937, Bayer MaterialScience has continued to build on his legacy by developing new technologies in coatings. As a demonstration of the company’s coatings know-how, two technical experts from Bayer MaterialScience LLC will help educate... - February 11, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC
Polycarbonate Sheet Technologies from Bayer MaterialScience: Strength, Glass-Like Transparency and Durability for Glazing
Large, metropolitan regions are not only hubs for commercial construction, but they are also the areas that are most vulnerable to attacks and catastrophic losses from natural disasters, like tornadoes or hurricanes. Whether renovating or building new structures, protection of occupants and assets... - February 09, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC
Polyaspartic Coating Resin from Bayer MaterialScience LLC Offers Advantages for Construction Projects, Corrosion Protection
At construction sites, it is important to keep downtime and costs to a minimum. Bayer MaterialScience helps the industry save time and money by offering innovative polyaspartic coating resin raw materials to coatings manufacturers, empowering them to deliver cutting edge coatings products. Bayer... - February 05, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC
Bayer MaterialScience Appoints Business Development Manager for Makrolon® Sheet Products in North America
Bayer MaterialScience LLC announces the appointment of Kenneth Schwartz to business development manager for Makrolon® polycarbonate sheet products. In this role he will lead the marketing and business development activities for Makrolon® polycarbonate sheet products in the North American... - February 02, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC
Bayer MaterialScience LLC Earns Spray Polyurethane Foam Alliance Supplier Accreditation
Bayer MaterialScience LLC, spray polyurethane foam (SPF) systems house and raw materials supplier, has completed a comprehensive certification program to become a Spray Polyurethane Foam Alliance (SPFA) Accredited Supplier. Bayer strongly advocates for continually raising standards related to SPF... - January 26, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC
Polycarbonate Sheeting from Bayer MaterialScience LLC Maximizes Aesthetics and Protection, Minimizes Support Structure for Living Roof
Located in the picturesque Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, the California Academy of Sciences wears many hats, serving as a natural history museum, planetarium, leading-edge scientific center, educational facility and more. Not to be outdone by its surroundings, the building itself is a work of... - January 26, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC
Nomad Takes the Drag Out of Charging with Materials from Bayer MaterialScience
Even in our connected world, a conventional cable is not always handy to charge a drained mobile phone or tablet. So the founders of Nomad set out to design a cable as mobile as their lives. Knowing when an electronic device will need a charge can be unpredictable, but Nomad needed a predictably... - January 08, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC
Award-Winning F-150 LED Headlamps Molded with Bayer MaterialScience Polycarbonate
While the 2015 Ford F-150 has made headlines for its ground-breaking lightweight design, less known is that lighting the way are LED headlamps made with a special optical grade of polycarbonate from Bayer MaterialScience LLC. The F-150 is the first application of a single-collimator, all-plastic... - December 04, 2014 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC
Polycarbonate Sheet Technologies from Bayer MaterialScience LLC Provide Security Without Restricting Design
Large, metropolitan regions are not only hubs for commercial construction, but they are also the areas that are most vulnerable to attacks and catastrophic losses from natural disasters, like tornadoes or hurricanes. Whether renovating or building new structures, protection of occupants and assets... - October 31, 2014 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC
Reflective White Polycarbonate from Bayer MaterialScience LLC Helps Lumenova™ Achieve High Lumen Output for LED Reflector Lamps
Commercial and hospitality spaces, such as stores, restaurants, offices and hotel lobbies, want to appear warm and inviting to consumers. A light and bright atmosphere helps to convey this, but excessive lighting can hike up energy bills. Lumenova™ R20, BR40 and BR30 reflector lamps are the... - October 24, 2014 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC
High Durability Wall Coating Technology from Bayer MaterialScience LLC Protects, Adds Functionality to Surfaces
Architectural coatings for commercial and institutional applications have their own unique requirements for durability, design and meeting regulations. Coatings play an important role in not only preserving surfaces but also making them functional, beautiful and more sustainable. Bayer... - October 23, 2014 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC
Bayer MaterialScience LLC Helps Building Professionals Meet Their Sustainability Goals
Sustainability is now standard in many building and construction projects, and building professionals are continually on the lookout for high-performance materials for sustainable building environments. With its high-performance polycarbonates, polyurethanes, coatings, adhesives and sealants raw... - October 23, 2014 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC
Key Industry Players Team Up with Bayer MaterialScience LLC to Offer OEMs Turnkey Coated Polyurethane Pultrusion Process
OEMs are increasingly relying on the superior performance of polyurethane resins when producing pultruded profiles for demanding outdoor applications. The light weight, high strength, resistance to rust and rot and longevity of powder-coated pultruded polyurethane parts make them viable options for... - October 17, 2014 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC
Bayer MaterialScience LLC Polyurethane Products and Long Fiber Technology Yield a Large, Lightweight, Complex Part with High-Gloss Surface
Since bringing the Long Fiber Technology (LFT) process to North America 14 years ago, Romeo RIM has continuously looked for opportunities to advance the technology and meet the evolving needs of the marketplace. Now, they’ve done it yet again. Using LFT and polyurethane products supplied by... - October 16, 2014 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC
Rail and Bus Transit Enhanced with Polycarbonate Sheet Products from Bayer MaterialScience LLC
Rail and bus passengers are looking for the fastest, safest and most comfortable way from Point A to Point B. Polycarbonate products from Bayer MaterialScience LLC help riders comfortably reach their destination. Transit agency officials, engineers, operations personnel and planning officials... - October 12, 2014 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC
Attractive, Economical Solutions from Bayer MaterialScience LLC for Building Protection
Soaring skyscrapers … architectural wonders … government embassies. Protecting buildings, their occupants and other assets is a key consideration when renovating or building new structures. High-performance plastics from Bayer MaterialScience LLC can help. Bayer offers a range of... - October 08, 2014 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC
Innovative iCorners™ Utilize Polycarbonate from Bayer MaterialScience LLC to Protect Mobile Devices from Drop and Scratch Damage
We live in a fast-paced world. With many demands on our time and people leading active lives, it makes sense that technology has adapted to this lifestyle. Portable technologies, like iPads® and iPhones ®, have enabled us to stay in touch and online while on the go. All of this hustling and... - September 25, 2014 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC