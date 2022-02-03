Recent Headlines
Alabama HS Adds Sprinturf’s Premium Dual-Fiber System with Greenplay® Organic Infill
Sprinturf, a national leader in artificial turf systems that improve cooling, performance and safety, installed its Ultrablade™ DFE Extreme premium turf system with Greenplay® RePlay infill system at Cherokee County High School’s Warrior Stadium in Centre, Alabama. Widely regarded... - February 03, 2022 - Sprinturf
Sprinturf Celebrates 15 Years of Greenplay® Organic Infill Enhancing Playing Surfaces
Sprinturf, a national leader in artificial turf systems that improve cooling, performance and safety, is celebrating the 15-year anniversary of its Greenplay® naturally blended coconut-based infill, which has revolutionized temperature control in artificial turf playing surfaces while also... - November 04, 2021 - Sprinturf
Sprinturf Provides Muhlenberg College with Durable, Eco-Friendly Turf System
Sprinturf, a national leader in artificial turf systems that improve cooling, performance and safety, installed its Ultrablade™ DFE Extreme dual-fiber turf system with environmentally friendly cork and coconut infill at Scotty Wood Stadium at Muhlenberg College. The previous field was heavily... - October 20, 2021 - Sprinturf
Sprinturf Installs Its Predator™ Turf System at CBC High School in St. Louis
Sprinturf, a national leader in artificial turf systems that improve cooling, performance and safety, has installed its Predator™ premium dual-fiber turf system at Christian Brothers College (CBC) High School in Town and Country, a suburb of St. Louis. For 172 years, the Lasallian Catholic... - September 22, 2021 - Sprinturf
Sprinturf Introduces Predator™ Turf System for Exceptional Playability and Durability
Sprinturf, a national leader in artificial turf systems that improve cooling, performance and safety, has introduced a new premium dual-fiber turf system that increases durability, improves fiber resilience and provides exceptional playability. The Predator™ turf system seamlessly blends... - September 10, 2021 - Sprinturf
Daejin, a Manufacturer of Polymer Sheets, is Entering Into the US Market
Daejin develops materials and parts based on specialized knowledge and application technology of carbon-based materials, including CNT, Graphene and Fullerene, nonorganic materials and polymers, and is making inroads into the US market. Although it is a relatively new company, established in 2019,... - January 14, 2021 - Daejin
Sprinturf Completes Over 1 Million Square Feet Hoover Met Complex
Sprinturf completes over 1 million square feet Hoover Met Complex. - February 08, 2019 - Sprinturf
Sprinturf Welcomes Shamus Petrucelli as Their New Vice President of Sales
Sprinturf, LLC announced today the appointment of Shamus Petrucelli as Vice President of Sales. - February 07, 2019 - Sprinturf
Sprinturf – Exclusive Turf Provider for Colorado National Sports Park
Sprinturf, LLC is very proud to announce they have become the Exclusive Turf Provider and Partner for the new 100+ acre Colorado National Sports Park, in Windsor, Colorado. The new sports park will host 48 Sprinturf playing surfaces that will cater to a variety of sports, including: football,... - December 13, 2018 - Sprinturf
Sprinturf Provides Synthetic Turf Field for Mississippi State University’s Famous Maroon Band
Mississippi State University broke ground this week on its new Sprinturf synthetic turf field. It will provide a reliable rehearsal space for the university’s Famous Maroon Marching Band. In 2007, MSU renovated the Famous Maroon Band’s practice facility and installed an ordinary grass... - May 11, 2018 - Sprinturf
Sprinturf Opens Austin Branch, Expanding Its Texas Athletic Turf Services
Sprinturf, the nation’s leading athletic turf manufacturer, rang in the new year by establishing an Austin, Texas branch, which expands Sprinturf’s ability to serve to Texas customers and demonstrates the company’s commitment to serving the Texas athletic turf market. - January 31, 2018 - Sprinturf
New BILD Print Media Set to Revolutionize the Print Media Industry
Better Life Technology, LLC, has undergone product redevelopment and rebranding. The G-Floor Graphics line will now be called, BILD. - September 19, 2017 - Better Life Technology
Alternative Surfaces Announces Sale to DAZ Enterprises Corp
Alternative Surfaces (www.AlternativeSurfaces.net) – one of the Northwest’s most revered providers of epoxy and fluid applied flooring serving residential and commercial clients since 2008 is pleased to announce an agreement to be purchased by DAZ Enterprises Corp. - November 04, 2015 - Alternative Surfaces
Phthalate-Free Technology Makes Omnisports Unique Among Sports Floors
Tarkett Sports' Omnisports is now one of the only resilient sports surfaces available in North America to use phthalate-free technology. - June 16, 2015 - Tarkett Sports
Tarkett Sports Launches Lumaflex in North America
Tarkett Sports as introduced Lumaflex, a popular indoor sports flooring system in Europe, to North America. Lumaflex is a combination system that has high shock absorption, uniformity, and versatility. It can be used as a surface for basketball, volleyball, aerobics, and many other activities. Lumaflex can also match the profile of recessed concrete, making it ideal for replacing old hardwood athletic flooring. - May 13, 2015 - Tarkett Sports
FloorTech® Liffey Meats Case Study
FloorTech® Installs patented Trazcon® Decor Screed hygienic flooring system in Liffey Meats 600m2 boning hall. - December 15, 2014 - FloorTech®
Kyger Creek Power Station Chooses Armor Garage Tiles for Renovation
Operators of the Kyger Creek Power Station, located in Cheshire, Ohio, selected Armor Garage's new, proprietary anti-stain PVC tiles for the renovation of the floor in the turbine room of the station. - August 29, 2014 - Armor Garage
Omnisports 6.5 mm and 8.3 mm Are the First Indoor Sports Surfaces to be Certified Asthma & Allergy Friendly™ by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America
With the prevalence of asthma and allergies in our society, indoor air quality is becoming a critical part of managing symptoms. Tarkett Sports’ most popular sports floors, Omnisports 6.5mm and 8.3 mm, are the first certified asthma & allergy friendly™ sports surfaces, indicating a healthier flooring solution for asthma and allergy suffers. - March 06, 2013 - Tarkett Sports
West Coast Flooring Center Announces Re-Design of Company Website
West Coast Flooring Center, the leading flooring company in San Diego, recently tasked its web design team with improving the user interface design of its home page and blog to increase accessibility to the company’s flooring knowledge database. - March 01, 2013 - West Coast Flooring
Arimar Hardwood Floors Announces the Launch of Their New Interactive Website
Arimar International Hardwood Floors proudly announces the launch of their new website. Now at www.arimarwood.com, visitors can view products and photos, learn about hardwood floors through Arimar’s blog, and discover how to properly care for hardwood floors through the new Resources section. - December 07, 2010 - Arimar Hardwood Flooring
Stone Pride Products Presented Prominently in THE MAGAZINE Cover Story -- the Magnificently Featured Home is Located in 91008, the Most Expensive Zip Code in the US
Stone Pride reports that its products are presented prominently in the latest issue of THE MAGAZINE's cover story. The story featured a newly completed home located in 91008, ranked as the most expensive zip code in the US according to Forbes. - November 18, 2010 - Stone Pride International Corp.
Solve Problems with Condensation and Wet Mattresses with MC Products' New Matting
Keeping boat mattresses dry is a constant problem. The environment in which they are kept is often characterised by poor ventilation; relatively high humidity; condensation and ultimately mildew. MC Products has the solution with FloMAT Heavy Duty Unbacked Matting. Positioned between the mattress and the bed base, FloMAT prevents condensation forming and moisture accumulating beneath boat beds, thereby prolonging mattress life. - December 09, 2009 - MC Products
3M Appoints MC Products as UK Distributor for Specialist Marine Flooring
MC Products has been appointed UK Distributor for 3M's customised entrance matting system. MC Products manufactures FloMAT non-slip waterproof flooring, and is the UK Distributor for Tek Dek, the market leading teak decking alternative. - November 19, 2009 - MC Products
New Marble Borders Available in US Market
Stone Pride released a new marble border called Aroma. It’s picture is available at www.stone-pride.com and can be shipped immediately from Anaheim, CA. - October 28, 2009 - Stone Pride International Corp.
New Catalog Reflects Customer Communication
Crown Mats and Matting has just introduced a new product catalog that is largely based on customer comments and feedback. The update, which is more extensive than previous catalogs, is also the company’s first new catalog in nearly three years. Many building and cleaning professionals find... - September 27, 2009 - Crown Mats and Matting
Ludlow Composites Corporation Honored with Excellence in Exporting Award
Ludlow Composites Corporation, a worldwide manufacturer of vinyl and latex foams used for industrial and retail applications as well as high-performance matting systems sold under the brand name Crown Mats and Matting, is the winner of Ohio’s 2009 Governor’s Small-Medium Business... - August 29, 2009 - Crown Mats and Matting
Stone Pride Releases New Marble Borders in US Market
Stone Pride released a new marble border called Harmony. It’s picture is available at www.stone-pride.com and can be shipped immediately from Anaheim, CA. - August 27, 2009 - Stone Pride International Corp.
FloMAT Revolutionary Non-Slip Matting at the National Floor Show in Harrogate Uk 8-10 September 2009
FloMAT is a quality PVC matting product originally developed as a practical alternative to carpet or decking for any watercraft. Extremely hardwearing and long lasting, FloMAT is easy to install without adhesives and is suitable for a wide range of interior and exterior flooring applications. See it in Hall A on Stand A25 at the Harrogate International Centre 8-10 September 2009. - August 26, 2009 - MC Products
New Online Tools Allow School Administrators’ to Make Wiser Buying Decisions
Crown Mats and Matting introduces new online tools to help school districts as well as other facilities select new matting systems for the upcoming school year. The tool, entitled “Properly Matting a School,” may be downloaded by visiting the company’s Web site,... - August 09, 2009 - Crown Mats and Matting
New 100 Percent Recycled Matting Introduced
Crown Mats and Matting, one of the oldest manufacturers of matting systems in the United States, has just introduced two new lines of 100 percent recycled matting systems bonded to a vinyl backing. - July 22, 2009 - Crown Mats and Matting
FloMat - New Revolutionary Non-Slip Waterproof Matting
Announcing the launch of FloMat, a quality PVC matting product similar to Deckadence marine flooring, successfully launched in USA a year ago. MC Products has been agents for DECKadence for the past year, and has received excellent feedback to date on product quality and performance. Consequently, MC Products has developed an own branded product for the UK at a more affordable price. - June 25, 2009 - MC Products
Free Marble Medallion Design Service Attracts US Customers
Stone Pride’s Free Marble Medallion Program has attached interests of many US customers. Customers from California to Pennsylvania have taken advantage of the free service and had their medallions designed by Stone Pride. - February 13, 2009 - Stone Pride International Corp.
Stone Pride to Provide Free Marble Medallion Design Service to Its US Customers
Stone Pride launched free medallion design service, code named Free-D, to its US customers. The program will allow customers to submit their own design ideas. Stone Pride's designers will turn the customer's idea into medallion designs for free. - October 30, 2008 - Stone Pride International Corp.
Stone Pride International to Release New Marble Medallions in Surface 2009
Stone Pride announced that it will release newly designed marble medallions in Surfaces Show on Feb. 3, 2009, in Las Vegas. The new medallions are made of premier European marbles and onyx. - October 07, 2008 - Stone Pride International Corp.
MyGymFloor.com Offers Last Minute Gift Ideas for the Fitness Fanatic
For the frugal to the frivolous, shopping for a “fit” gift has never been so simple at MyGymFloor.com. - December 16, 2007 - Sherri Pfefer