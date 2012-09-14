PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

New BILD Print Media Set to Revolutionize the Print Media Industry Better Life Technology, LLC, has undergone product redevelopment and rebranding. The G-Floor Graphics line will now be called, BILD. - September 19, 2017 - Better Life Technology

Alternative Surfaces Announces Sale to DAZ Enterprises Corp Alternative Surfaces (www.AlternativeSurfaces.net) – one of the Northwest’s most revered providers of epoxy and fluid applied flooring serving residential and commercial clients since 2008 is pleased to announce an agreement to be purchased by DAZ Enterprises Corp. - November 04, 2015 - Alternative Surfaces

Phthalate-Free Technology Makes Omnisports Unique Among Sports Floors Tarkett Sports' Omnisports is now one of the only resilient sports surfaces available in North America to use phthalate-free technology. - June 16, 2015 - Tarkett Sports

Tarkett Sports Launches Lumaflex in North America Tarkett Sports as introduced Lumaflex, a popular indoor sports flooring system in Europe, to North America. Lumaflex is a combination system that has high shock absorption, uniformity, and versatility. It can be used as a surface for basketball, volleyball, aerobics, and many other activities. Lumaflex can also match the profile of recessed concrete, making it ideal for replacing old hardwood athletic flooring. - May 13, 2015 - Tarkett Sports

FloorTech® Liffey Meats Case Study FloorTech® Installs patented Trazcon® Decor Screed hygienic flooring system in Liffey Meats 600m2 boning hall. - December 15, 2014 - FloorTech®

Kyger Creek Power Station Chooses Armor Garage Tiles for Renovation Operators of the Kyger Creek Power Station, located in Cheshire, Ohio, selected Armor Garage's new, proprietary anti-stain PVC tiles for the renovation of the floor in the turbine room of the station. - August 29, 2014 - Armor Garage

Omnisports 6.5 mm and 8.3 mm Are the First Indoor Sports Surfaces to be Certified Asthma & Allergy Friendly™ by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America With the prevalence of asthma and allergies in our society, indoor air quality is becoming a critical part of managing symptoms. Tarkett Sports’ most popular sports floors, Omnisports 6.5mm and 8.3 mm, are the first certified asthma & allergy friendly™ sports surfaces, indicating a healthier flooring solution for asthma and allergy suffers. - March 06, 2013 - Tarkett Sports

West Coast Flooring Center Announces Re-Design of Company Website West Coast Flooring Center, the leading flooring company in San Diego, recently tasked its web design team with improving the user interface design of its home page and blog to increase accessibility to the company’s flooring knowledge database. - March 01, 2013 - West Coast Flooring

Arimar Hardwood Floors Announces the Launch of Their New Interactive Website Arimar International Hardwood Floors proudly announces the launch of their new website. Now at www.arimarwood.com, visitors can view products and photos, learn about hardwood floors through Arimar’s blog, and discover how to properly care for hardwood floors through the new Resources section. - December 07, 2010 - Arimar Hardwood Flooring

Stone Pride Products Presented Prominently in THE MAGAZINE Cover Story -- the Magnificently Featured Home is Located in 91008, the Most Expensive Zip Code in the US Stone Pride reports that its products are presented prominently in the latest issue of THE MAGAZINE's cover story. The story featured a newly completed home located in 91008, ranked as the most expensive zip code in the US according to Forbes. - November 18, 2010 - Stone Pride International Corp.

Solve Problems with Condensation and Wet Mattresses with MC Products' New Matting Keeping boat mattresses dry is a constant problem. The environment in which they are kept is often characterised by poor ventilation; relatively high humidity; condensation and ultimately mildew. MC Products has the solution with FloMAT Heavy Duty Unbacked Matting. Positioned between the mattress and the bed base, FloMAT prevents condensation forming and moisture accumulating beneath boat beds, thereby prolonging mattress life. - December 09, 2009 - MC Products

3M Appoints MC Products as UK Distributor for Specialist Marine Flooring MC Products has been appointed UK Distributor for 3M's customised entrance matting system. MC Products manufactures FloMAT non-slip waterproof flooring, and is the UK Distributor for Tek Dek, the market leading teak decking alternative. - November 19, 2009 - MC Products

New Marble Borders Available in US Market Stone Pride released a new marble border called Aroma. It’s picture is available at www.stone-pride.com and can be shipped immediately from Anaheim, CA. - October 28, 2009 - Stone Pride International Corp.

New Catalog Reflects Customer Communication Crown Mats and Matting has just introduced a new product catalog that is largely based on customer comments and feedback. The update, which is more extensive than previous catalogs, is also the company’s first new catalog in nearly three years. Many building and cleaning professionals find that... - September 27, 2009 - Crown Mats and Matting

Ludlow Composites Corporation Honored with Excellence in Exporting Award Ludlow Composites Corporation, a worldwide manufacturer of vinyl and latex foams used for industrial and retail applications as well as high-performance matting systems sold under the brand name Crown Mats and Matting, is the winner of Ohio’s 2009 Governor’s Small-Medium Business Excellence... - August 29, 2009 - Crown Mats and Matting

Stone Pride Releases New Marble Borders in US Market Stone Pride released a new marble border called Harmony. It’s picture is available at www.stone-pride.com and can be shipped immediately from Anaheim, CA. - August 27, 2009 - Stone Pride International Corp.

FloMAT Revolutionary Non-Slip Matting at the National Floor Show in Harrogate Uk 8-10 September 2009 FloMAT is a quality PVC matting product originally developed as a practical alternative to carpet or decking for any watercraft. Extremely hardwearing and long lasting, FloMAT is easy to install without adhesives and is suitable for a wide range of interior and exterior flooring applications. See it in Hall A on Stand A25 at the Harrogate International Centre 8-10 September 2009. - August 26, 2009 - MC Products

New Online Tools Allow School Administrators’ to Make Wiser Buying Decisions Crown Mats and Matting introduces new online tools to help school districts as well as other facilities select new matting systems for the upcoming school year. The tool, entitled “Properly Matting a School,” may be downloaded by visiting the company’s Web site, www.crown-mats.com,... - August 09, 2009 - Crown Mats and Matting

New 100 Percent Recycled Matting Introduced Crown Mats and Matting, one of the oldest manufacturers of matting systems in the United States, has just introduced two new lines of 100 percent recycled matting systems bonded to a vinyl backing. - July 22, 2009 - Crown Mats and Matting

FloMat - New Revolutionary Non-Slip Waterproof Matting Announcing the launch of FloMat, a quality PVC matting product similar to Deckadence marine flooring, successfully launched in USA a year ago. MC Products has been agents for DECKadence for the past year, and has received excellent feedback to date on product quality and performance. Consequently, MC Products has developed an own branded product for the UK at a more affordable price. - June 25, 2009 - MC Products

Free Marble Medallion Design Service Attracts US Customers Stone Pride’s Free Marble Medallion Program has attached interests of many US customers. Customers from California to Pennsylvania have taken advantage of the free service and had their medallions designed by Stone Pride. - February 13, 2009 - Stone Pride International Corp.

Stone Pride to Provide Free Marble Medallion Design Service to Its US Customers Stone Pride launched free medallion design service, code named Free-D, to its US customers. The program will allow customers to submit their own design ideas. Stone Pride's designers will turn the customer's idea into medallion designs for free. - October 30, 2008 - Stone Pride International Corp.

Stone Pride International to Release New Marble Medallions in Surface 2009 Stone Pride announced that it will release newly designed marble medallions in Surfaces Show on Feb. 3, 2009, in Las Vegas. The new medallions are made of premier European marbles and onyx. - October 07, 2008 - Stone Pride International Corp.