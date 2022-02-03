Tarkett Sports as introduced Lumaflex, a popular indoor sports flooring system in Europe, to North America. Lumaflex is a combination system that has high shock absorption, uniformity, and versatility. It can be used as a surface for basketball, volleyball, aerobics, and many other activities. Lumaflex can also match the profile of recessed concrete, making it ideal for replacing old hardwood athletic flooring. - May 13, 2015 - Tarkett Sports