PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Garbo Glassware Announces They Will Unveil New Engraved Glass Products at the 125th Canton Fair Garbo Glassware announces they will unveil their new engraved glassware in Guangzhou; they include Diamond Design series, Interstellar series, Whiskey series, and Rose series, etc. - April 17, 2019 - Garbo Glassware

Research Discovers a Primary Cause of Gender Bias in the Spirits Industry Evolving social norms and scientific research presents industry with market expansion opportunities. - January 29, 2019 - Arsilica, Inc.

Technical Report - Applying Physics and Sensory Sciences to Spirits Nosing Vessel Design to Improve Evaluation Diagnostics and Drinking Enjoyment Christine Crnek, co-founder, CEO of Arsilica, Inc. announces that MDPI Beverage MDPI Journal has published a significant peer-reviewed technical report on a science-based spirits tasting vessel, which also addresses long-neglected problems related to female nose sensitivity and spirits competition ratings credibility with the generally accepted tulip-shaped glassware. - December 18, 2018 - Arsilica, Inc.

LUCARIS Opens Up a New World of Luxury Supplying Four of the Best Fine Dining Restaurants in Bangkok with Its World-Acclaimed Brand of Pristine Crystal Glasses LUCARIS opens up a new world of luxury supplying four of the best fine dining restaurants in Bangkok with its world-acclaimed brand of pristine crystal glasses, in the THE TASTE WITH STYLE campaign. In this coming year, LUCARIS is going to take 2018 on a journey to specially nominated bars and restaurants that have chosen LUCARIS crystal glasses in Shanghai, China, and Delhi, India. - December 25, 2017 - LUCARIS

LUCARIS Introduced Aerlumer® - the Signature of Wine Glass Innovation First in Mumbai Good wine must be served in a good glass. A quality glass should also accentuate the wine’s aroma or bouquet, a point that leads on to the harmonious relationship between anatomies. - May 02, 2017 - LUCARIS

Diamond Tech Crafts to Exhibit at CHA’s Creativation 2017 Diamond Tech Crafts, the source for the country's best quality stained glass, mosaic tools, and accessories, announce a return to The Craft & Hobby Association’s (CHA) event, Creativation 2017. Launching a new version of Fuseworks™ and mosaic kits at Creativation 2017, will be the perfect... - January 11, 2017 - Diamond Tech

OriginalMuranoGlass.com Announces Discounts on Its Widest Range of Murano Glass Chandeliers Explore extraordinary Murano glass chandeliers in an array of choices at this reputable online shop! Most importantly, these masterpieces are now sold at unbelievable discounts. - February 21, 2016 - Original Murano Glass

OriginalMuranoGlass.com Going to Launch Spring Sale of Authentic Murano Glass Items For Murano glass lovers, OriginalMuranoGlass.com is going to offer a variety of eye-catching items at amazing prices via its special Spring Sale. All items are authentic and handcrafted by expert glass artists from the island of Murano. - February 25, 2015 - Original Murano Glass

Chef & Sommelier, Official Partner of the World Team Blind Taste Testing Championship Chef & Sommelier, official partner of the World Blind Taste Testing Championship, congratulates the Belgian team, big winner of the 2013 contest. Organised by the French wine magazine, Revue du Vin de France, the blind taste testing was conducted in Chef&Sommelier Arom’Up glasses and the wines were decanted in its Explore carafes. - October 30, 2013 - Chef & Sommelier

Chef & Sommelier Lifts a Glass in Honour of Swede Jon Arvid Rosengren, Meilleur Sommelier d’Europe Chef & Sommelier, official partner of the European competition for best sommelier, congratulates Jon Arvid Rosengren, winner of the 2013 competition. Organised by the Association de la Sommellerie Internationale (A.S.I.), the competition relied on the Chef & Sommelier lines of wine tasting glasses for the technical tests as well as the competition receptions. - October 10, 2013 - Chef & Sommelier

Working with Designers and Architects Milagros Imports a "Victorian" Style Brick Tile for the First Time As importers and wholesalers of handmade Mexican tiles for the past twenty years Milagros were approached by an architect and his client to produce a bespoke hand made brick shaped tile for a communal stairwell in a West London mansion block. The tile maker with whom Milagros has worked with for 15 years was happy to make a new product. The result was so successful that they have decided to make these hand made Victorian style tiles into a stock item. - June 28, 2010 - Milagros

Exhibition by Steve Wright at Milagros- Mexican Gallery My Life (objects from The House of Dreams Museum) Exhibition by Steve Wright. From 10th September to 9th November 2009. At Milagros 61 Columbia Road, Shoreditch, London, E2 7RG. - July 31, 2009 - Milagros

David Albert Stained Glass Studio Launches Online Store A rare treasure in the stain glass industry is no longer limited to serving Philadelphia. David Albert Stained Glass Studio has provided an online store for customers around the world. - May 30, 2009 - David Albert Stained Glass

Micro Glass™ the Next Generation of Architectural Surfaces. See It at WolrdGlassAG.com WorldGlass, an international architectural and decorative glass company, announces its new, exclusive product line Micro Glass™. Micro Glass is a unique decorative glass product designed for architectural surfaces and other uses. It offers advantages over natural and engineered stone including superior strength and a higher resistance to scratching. Readers are encouraged to visit www.WorldGlassAG.com to learn more. - March 27, 2008 - WorldGlass