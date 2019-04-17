As importers and wholesalers of handmade Mexican tiles for the past twenty years Milagros were approached by an architect and his client to produce a bespoke hand made brick shaped tile for a communal stairwell in a West London mansion block. The tile maker with whom Milagros has worked with for 15 years was happy to make a new product. The result was so successful that they have decided to make these hand made Victorian style tiles into a stock item. - June 28, 2010 - Milagros