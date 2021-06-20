Recent Headlines
Guotai Launches an Entire New Series of Aluminum Profile Doors and Windows in 2021
Anhui Guotai Aluminium Co. Ltd. is expanding its Aluminum profile line in 2021 by launching a new series of robust and high-strength Aluminum profile doors and windows. This new launch, introduced by the Aluminum profile supplier, has a wide variety, including the sliding door, window profiles, and casement doors. - June 20, 2021 - Anhui Guotai Aluminum Company Limited
Wuxi Brilliant Technology Launching the Most Requested Product for Their Customers
Wuxi Brilliant Technology has launched a new product on their website, which answers all the hardware manufacturing companies; they have listened to their customers' requests and enriched their product lineup with "the Copy Paper." - June 14, 2021 - Wuxi Brilliant Technology Co., Ltd.
Wisconsin Zinc Plating Company Receives Prestigious Award
Plateco Inc., a zinc plating company based in Reedsburg, WI, has just been named a "Top Shop" by Products Finishing magazine. - April 13, 2020 - Plateco Inc.
Ulbrich Announces Development Partnership Initiative for Manufacturing Innovations R&D
Ulbrich Stainless Steels & Special Metals, Inc. is the premier development partner for innovative metals engineering. - March 17, 2020 - Ulbrich Stainless Steels
Horizons Imaging Systems Group Honored by Awards and Personalization Association for 25 Years of Membership
Horizons ISG joins 33 other member companies celebrating milestone. - January 23, 2018 - Horizons ISG
Architectural Surfaces Inc. Supplies High-End Perforated Acoustical Ceiling for Livingston Lord Library
Minnesota State University Moorehead renovates antiquated 55-year-old library. - August 28, 2015 - Architectural Surfaces
New Metal Supermarkets Location Opens in Everett, Washington
Metal Supermarkets, the world’s largest supplier of small quantity metals, opened its third franchise location in Washington on June 9, 2014. Partners Allison Stairhime and Mark Farragher will be providing the area’s businesses and consumers with superior customer service and the... - June 25, 2014 - Metal Supermarkets
Local Couple Opens New Metal Supermarkets Location in Grand Rapids Area
Metal Supermarkets, the world’s largest supplier of small quantity metals, opened its first franchise location in Michigan on June 2, 2014. Long-time local residents Brian Fojtik and his wife Karen will be providing area businesses and consumers with superior customer service and the highest quality metal products available. - June 18, 2014 - Metal Supermarkets
Xpanda USA Helps Businesses Reduce Loss & Theft
“Smash & grab” robberies against retail and commercial stores unfortunately quite common. Here are some tips to prevent them. - May 25, 2013 - Xpanda USA Security Solution
Chelsea Decorative Metal Company Have Brought Back Tin Ceilings with Original Designs That Date Back to the 1800's
Chelsea is a company that manufactures and distributes tin ceilings. This press release will mention the material, styles that are still available, the pattern sizes and the different finishes, the popularity of the metal and the rooms they decorate, and where they can be purchased. - June 03, 2012 - Pressed Tin Ceiling Company
FABLOGIC Metal Composite Panel Project Featured in MetalMag
FABLOGIC(TM) by BAMCO, Inc., an award-winning leader in the design and fabrication of composite metal panels, is proud to have one of its projects featured in the May/June 2011 issue of MetalMag. The featured project is the Loggia Athletic Center at Grinnell College in Iowa. The athletic center... - July 29, 2011 - BAMCO, Inc.
New FABLOGIC Brand of Composite Metal Panels Announced
BAMCO, Inc. Unveils Expanded Product Line to US National Market. - April 08, 2011 - BAMCO, Inc.
Super Stud Building Products Unveils The EDGE Drywall Framing System
Super Stud Puts the Framer’s Needs First with its latest and safest drywall framing system, The EDGE - March 14, 2010 - Super Stud Building Products
Gilchrist Metal Fabricating Company Keeps Customers Safe with Newly Developed Metal Forming and Bending Processes
Gilchrist Metal Fabricating Company in Hudson New Hampshire reminds consumers everywhere that everyone comes into contact with products that have, in some way, come into contact with metal bending and forming. As a quickly growing and expanding metal fabricating company, GMFCO has developed efficient, safer, and more effective ways to perform metal bending and forming. - October 06, 2009 - Gilchrist Metal Fabricating Company
Steel is Greener than Ever for New Hampshire Metal Fabricator, Gilchrist Metal Fabrication Company
In their continuing push to provide more value to their customers, Gilchrist metal fabricating company recently made the switch to 100% renewable natural energy. While making a positive impact on their local community, GMFCO also recognized the value in going green and setting a standard for other industrial companies that might not think greening is a possibility - September 29, 2009 - Gilchrist Metal Fabricating Company
New Hampshire Metal Fabrication Company Helps Customers Withstand the Economy with New Fabrication Processes That Are More Reliable, Safe, and Green
Gilchrist Metal Fabrication Company of Hudson New Hampshire has found a way for customers to find some certainty in an uncertain economy safer, greener, and more reliable metal fabrication. - September 15, 2009 - Gilchrist Metal Fabricating Company
Gilchrist Metal Fabricating Company Introduces Safer, Greener, and More Efficient Metal Fabricating Processes
Gilchrist Metal Fabricating Company has developed the metal fabricating methods they claim provide safer, greener, and more reliable metal fabricating for a better impact on the industry and their community - September 01, 2009 - Gilchrist Metal Fabricating Company
MAXAL International Announces New Web Page Design
MAXAL International, Inc. (www.maxal.com), an aluminum welding wire company, announced today that it has launched a revised version of its web site. - December 23, 2008 - Maxal International, Inc.
MAXAL International Announces New Strategic Sales and Marketing Alliance with Hobart Brothers, a Member of the ITW Group of Companies
MAXAL International, Inc. (www.maxal.com), an aluminum welding wire manufacturer, announced a strategic sales and marketing alliance with Hobart Brothers, a member of the ITW group of companies. This agreement expands MAXAL’s presence in the North American region. Hobart Brothers is a leading... - November 25, 2008 - Maxal International, Inc.