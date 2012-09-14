PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Architectural Surfaces Inc. Supplies High-End Perforated Acoustical Ceiling for Livingston Lord Library Minnesota State University Moorehead renovates antiquated 55-year-old library. - August 28, 2015 - Architectural Surfaces

New Metal Supermarkets Location Opens in Everett, Washington Metal Supermarkets, the world’s largest supplier of small quantity metals, opened its third franchise location in Washington on June 9, 2014. Partners Allison Stairhime and Mark Farragher will be providing the area’s businesses and consumers with superior customer service and the highest... - June 25, 2014 - Metal Supermarkets

Local Couple Opens New Metal Supermarkets Location in Grand Rapids Area Metal Supermarkets, the world’s largest supplier of small quantity metals, opened its first franchise location in Michigan on June 2, 2014. Long-time local residents Brian Fojtik and his wife Karen will be providing area businesses and consumers with superior customer service and the highest quality metal products available. - June 18, 2014 - Metal Supermarkets

Xpanda USA Helps Businesses Reduce Loss & Theft “Smash & grab” robberies against retail and commercial stores unfortunately quite common. Here are some tips to prevent them. - May 25, 2013 - Xpanda USA Security Solution

Chelsea Decorative Metal Company Have Brought Back Tin Ceilings with Original Designs That Date Back to the 1800's Chelsea is a company that manufactures and distributes tin ceilings. This press release will mention the material, styles that are still available, the pattern sizes and the different finishes, the popularity of the metal and the rooms they decorate, and where they can be purchased. - June 03, 2012 - Pressed Tin Ceiling Company

FABLOGIC Metal Composite Panel Project Featured in MetalMag FABLOGIC(TM) by BAMCO, Inc., an award-winning leader in the design and fabrication of composite metal panels, is proud to have one of its projects featured in the May/June 2011 issue of MetalMag. The featured project is the Loggia Athletic Center at Grinnell College in Iowa. The athletic center was... - July 29, 2011 - BAMCO, Inc.

New FABLOGIC Brand of Composite Metal Panels Announced BAMCO, Inc. Unveils Expanded Product Line to US National Market. - April 08, 2011 - BAMCO, Inc.

Super Stud Building Products Unveils The EDGE Drywall Framing System Super Stud Puts the Framer’s Needs First with its latest and safest drywall framing system, The EDGE - March 14, 2010 - Super Stud Building Products

Gilchrist Metal Fabricating Company Keeps Customers Safe with Newly Developed Metal Forming and Bending Processes Gilchrist Metal Fabricating Company in Hudson New Hampshire reminds consumers everywhere that everyone comes into contact with products that have, in some way, come into contact with metal bending and forming. As a quickly growing and expanding metal fabricating company, GMFCO has developed efficient, safer, and more effective ways to perform metal bending and forming. - October 06, 2009 - Gilchrist Metal Fabricating Company

Steel is Greener than Ever for New Hampshire Metal Fabricator, Gilchrist Metal Fabrication Company In their continuing push to provide more value to their customers, Gilchrist metal fabricating company recently made the switch to 100% renewable natural energy. While making a positive impact on their local community, GMFCO also recognized the value in going green and setting a standard for other industrial companies that might not think greening is a possibility - September 29, 2009 - Gilchrist Metal Fabricating Company

New Hampshire Metal Fabrication Company Helps Customers Withstand the Economy with New Fabrication Processes That Are More Reliable, Safe, and Green Gilchrist Metal Fabrication Company of Hudson New Hampshire has found a way for customers to find some certainty in an uncertain economy safer, greener, and more reliable metal fabrication. - September 15, 2009 - Gilchrist Metal Fabricating Company

Gilchrist Metal Fabricating Company Introduces Safer, Greener, and More Efficient Metal Fabricating Processes Gilchrist Metal Fabricating Company has developed the metal fabricating methods they claim provide safer, greener, and more reliable metal fabricating for a better impact on the industry and their community - September 01, 2009 - Gilchrist Metal Fabricating Company

MAXAL International Announces New Web Page Design MAXAL International, Inc. (www.maxal.com), an aluminum welding wire company, announced today that it has launched a revised version of its web site. - December 23, 2008 - Maxal International, Inc.