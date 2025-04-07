Recent Headlines
BuyBestKitchenware.com Launches to Provide Comprehensive Reviews and Guides for All Kitchen Users
The new site, buybestkitchenware.com, was launched to help home cooks choose the best kitchen tools. It offers expert reviews, comparisons, and buying guides. - April 07, 2025 - Buy Best Kitchenware
Simple Spread: A Startup Launching Innovative Cooking Gadgets with an Ingenious “No Cleanup Required” Spreader for Peanut Butter and More
Sisu Creation introduces Simple Spread, a clever tool that transforms jar lids into convenient spreaders, making snack time and meal prep easier. Invented by young inventors in Wilmington, NC. The product uses a smart magnetic system for secure attachment, fitting nearly any jar lid, and is dishwasher-safe. It’s reusable, portable, and safe for children. - May 29, 2024 - Sisu Creation
Revel: Innovation in Gastronomy. A Cheese Knife with a Solid Design That Can Cut, Slice, and Saw All Different Kinds.
Revel was born in 2022, from the desire to offer innovative product concepts related to the art of living and gastronomy. The first achievement: a knife with a unique and registered design (Europe, USA, Canada and Japan), forged in Thiers (France) in the tradition of French high cutlery, designed for cutting and serving all types of cheese. - November 24, 2022 - Revel
EasyLock Launches Plastic Cereal Container Series
EasyLock, the trusted plastic/glass food storage containers manufacturer, announced the launch of the latest plastic cereal containers series. - December 16, 2017 - Easylock - Shantou Leqishi Plastic Products Co., Ltd.
bambu® Announces Membership with 1% for the Planet
Their member companies have donated more than $175 million to our environmental nonprofit partners to date. Currently, only 3% of total philanthropy goes to the environment and, only 3% of that comes from businesses. - October 02, 2017 - bambu®
SharpoPro® Introduces a Knife Sharpener for the Kitchen
The knife sharpener from SharpoPro® has a classic yet proven design which makes it the ideal solution for keeping your kitchen knives in tiptop shape. The sturdy design and non-slip base means you can sharpen knives safely, effectively and accurately. - February 06, 2017 - SharpoPro
Garden Tools Made from Nature for Nature
Bambu® Garden Collection Blossoms with Sustainable, Durable and Natural Materials - January 20, 2017 - bambu®
Bambu® Sets Style and Sustainability on the Table
Bambu® Dining and Serving Collections Use Natural Materials for Functional, Innovative and Beautiful Tableware - January 19, 2017 - bambu®
Bambu Launches New Products Made from Reclaimed Cedar
The cedar wood is reclaimed from 70 year old homes in China. Before western building materials were introduced in China in the mid-century, people used the local wood, naturally. - July 11, 2016 - bambu®
Newly Launched Bambu Products Selected for SustainAbility: Design for a Modern World Exhibition in New York City
Bambu’s new reclaimed cedar wood serving collection was selected for this year’s exhibition. - July 10, 2016 - bambu®
Bambu Selected for Eco-Excellence Award for Two Products
Both green products are made from certified organic bamboo without glues or lacquers, and hand shaped and finished. - July 09, 2016 - bambu®
Bambu Introduces Ultra-Premium, Pure Bamboo Single Use Napkins
The company introduces pure bamboo single use napkins to its growing clientele of catering, hospitality and restaurant customers looking for eco friendly products. - July 07, 2016 - bambu®
Bambu Expands Range with New Product Innovation
Veneerware is the premier brand of disposable dinnerware. Veneerware offers an elegant and natural accent to any mean or event. - March 18, 2016 - bambu®
Bambu Obtains Organic Certification from Ceres Corporation
Bambu has earned organic certification for the Veneerware® brand of disposable bamboo plates and bamboo dinnerware. - March 17, 2016 - bambu®
Home Kitchen USA Announces New Silicone Kitchen Tool Set
Stylish Set Including Spatula, Whisks, Turner, Now Available on Amazon. - February 24, 2016 - Home Kitchen USA
Home Kitchen USA Launches Hot Handle Holders Set
SET OF 6 -> Premium Quality Pot Holders, Handle Holders and Beverage Coasters exclusively launched in Amazon and eBay. - November 30, 2015 - Home Kitchen USA
Bambu Expands Veneerware® Disposable Dinnerware Range
Bambu today introduced several new products to its popular Veneerware® disposable dinnerware range. - November 19, 2015 - bambu®
Bambu Kicks Off 2016 at Las Vegas Market in January
Bambu today confirmed that the company will exhibit its range of sustainably designed products for the first time at the Las Vegas Market exhibition on January 24th-27th, 2016, according to company President and co-founder Jeff Delkin. The Las Vegas Market is the most comprehensive Furniture, Home... - November 18, 2015 - bambu®
Axis Group Announces the Launch of the Patent Pending Lady Dish Brush
Liven up your kitchen with class and style with the patent pending Lady Dish Brush - April 05, 2015 - Axis Group
Detroit Style Pizza Co. Introduces “THE” Detroit Style Pizza Pan
Detroit Style Pizza Co. unveils new and improved pan designed to yield an authentic Detroit Style Pizza bake, eliminate common pizza-baking problems and provide a reliable supply of premium-quality pans. - March 21, 2015 - Detroit Style Pizza Company, Inc.
MITON’s Free Dishwasher Offer with New Kitchens in Sydney Got Overwhelming Response
Leading designer kitchen seller MITON offered a free dishwasher with the purchase of any kitchen which ended in February. While the offer was around for just a month it got an overwhelming response. - March 19, 2014 - Miton Kitchens