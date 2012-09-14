PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

EasyLock Launches Plastic Cereal Container Series EasyLock, the trusted plastic/glass food storage containers manufacturer, announced the launch of the latest plastic cereal containers series. - December 16, 2017 - Easylock - Shantou Leqishi Plastic Products Co., Ltd.

bambu® Announces Membership with 1% for the Planet Their member companies have donated more than $175 million to our environmental nonprofit partners to date. Currently, only 3% of total philanthropy goes to the environment and, only 3% of that comes from businesses. - October 02, 2017 - bambu®

SharpoPro® Introduces a Knife Sharpener for the Kitchen The knife sharpener from SharpoPro® has a classic yet proven design which makes it the ideal solution for keeping your kitchen knives in tiptop shape. The sturdy design and non-slip base means you can sharpen knives safely, effectively and accurately. - February 06, 2017 - SharpoPro

Garden Tools Made from Nature for Nature Bambu® Garden Collection Blossoms with Sustainable, Durable and Natural Materials - January 20, 2017 - bambu®

Bambu® Sets Style and Sustainability on the Table Bambu® Dining and Serving Collections Use Natural Materials for Functional, Innovative and Beautiful Tableware - January 19, 2017 - bambu®

Bambu Launches New Products Made from Reclaimed Cedar The cedar wood is reclaimed from 70 year old homes in China. Before western building materials were introduced in China in the mid-century, people used the local wood, naturally. - July 11, 2016 - bambu®

Newly Launched Bambu Products Selected for SustainAbility: Design for a Modern World Exhibition in New York City Bambu’s new reclaimed cedar wood serving collection was selected for this year’s exhibition. - July 10, 2016 - bambu®

Bambu Selected for Eco-Excellence Award for Two Products Both green products are made from certified organic bamboo without glues or lacquers, and hand shaped and finished. - July 09, 2016 - bambu®

Bambu Introduces Ultra-Premium, Pure Bamboo Single Use Napkins The company introduces pure bamboo single use napkins to its growing clientele of catering, hospitality and restaurant customers looking for eco friendly products. - July 07, 2016 - bambu®

Bambu Expands Range with New Product Innovation Veneerware is the premier brand of disposable dinnerware. Veneerware offers an elegant and natural accent to any mean or event. - March 18, 2016 - bambu®

Bambu Obtains Organic Certification from Ceres Corporation Bambu has earned organic certification for the Veneerware® brand of disposable bamboo plates and bamboo dinnerware. - March 17, 2016 - bambu®

Home Kitchen USA Announces New Silicone Kitchen Tool Set Stylish Set Including Spatula, Whisks, Turner, Now Available on Amazon. - February 24, 2016 - Home Kitchen USA

Home Kitchen USA Launches Hot Handle Holders Set SET OF 6 -> Premium Quality Pot Holders, Handle Holders and Beverage Coasters exclusively launched in Amazon and eBay. - November 30, 2015 - Home Kitchen USA

Bambu Expands Veneerware® Disposable Dinnerware Range Bambu today introduced several new products to its popular Veneerware® disposable dinnerware range. - November 19, 2015 - bambu®

Bambu Kicks Off 2016 at Las Vegas Market in January Bambu today confirmed that the company will exhibit its range of sustainably designed products for the first time at the Las Vegas Market exhibition on January 24th-27th, 2016, according to company President and co-founder Jeff Delkin. The Las Vegas Market is the most comprehensive Furniture, Home Décor... - November 18, 2015 - bambu®

Axis Group Announces the Launch of the Patent Pending Lady Dish Brush Liven up your kitchen with class and style with the patent pending Lady Dish Brush - April 05, 2015 - Axis Group

Detroit Style Pizza Co. Introduces “THE” Detroit Style Pizza Pan Detroit Style Pizza Co. unveils new and improved pan designed to yield an authentic Detroit Style Pizza bake, eliminate common pizza-baking problems and provide a reliable supply of premium-quality pans. - March 21, 2015 - Detroit Style Pizza Company, Inc.