Phoenix Plumbers Today Launches New Website for the Phoenix Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Arizona. - October 28, 2017 - Phoenix Plumbers Today

Cambridge-Lee Introduces "Readi-Protector," a Coated Copper Product for Installations Where Corrosion Resistance is Required Cambridge-Lee Industries LLC announces the rollout of a copper coil product directed to industries for whom corrosion resistance and identification is a specific requirement. - June 24, 2017 - Cambridge-Lee Industries LLC

Gerome's Kitchen and Bath Brings Back Popular "New Bath in 4 Days" Program Gerome's Kitchen and Bath recently brought back it's New Bath in 4 Days program to meet today's homeowners' busy schedules. The program offers a complete bathroom remodeling in just four days. - October 18, 2016 - Gerome's Kitchen and Bath

Kingston Plumbers John the Plumber Offering Leading-Class Local Emergency Services Kingston, Ontario-based plumbing experts John the Plumber is now offering highly responsive emergency plumbing services. The company’s 24-hour emergency services will ensure that any plumbing emergencies their Kingston clients experience will be swiftly and professionally resolved by their expert plumbers while achieving the highest standards for quality and workmanship within the marketplace. - April 18, 2016 - John The Plumber

John the Plumber Offering Market Leading Emergency Plumbing Service Throughout Ottawa Ottawa, ON-based plumbing experts John the Plumber have recently announced they’ll now be offering emergency plumbing services throughout Ottawa. The company’s announcement means they can now respond to the emergency needs of clients across the region as they prevent and resolve a range of home plumbing issues. - January 27, 2016 - John The Plumber

John the Plumber Offers Expert Drain Cleaning Services Throughout Ottawa Ottawa, ON-based plumbers, John the Plumber is now offering one of the local market’s leading drain cleaning services. The company’s experts can now be called upon on short notice to respond to a range of drain issues, including clogged drains, and frozen or broken piping. It’s the professional Ottawa drain cleaning service to help reduce home safety issues. - December 19, 2015 - John The Plumber

John The Plumbing Offering Expert-Guided Emergency Plumbing Service Throughout Ottawa Ottawa, ON-based plumbing company, John the Plumber has recently announced they’re offering a comprehensive emergency plumbing service throughout the region. The company’s service specialists have several years experience in the marketplace and can use their experience to respond quickly and adeptly any plumbing issue within the home. It’s the dynamic service solution to a range of plumbing emergencies. - November 19, 2015 - John The Plumber

John the Plumber Helping Secure Homes with Emergency Plumbing Service in Kingston Kingston, Ontario-based plumbing company, John the Plumber are now offering emergency services in the local Kingston and Ottawa areas. - October 25, 2015 - John The Plumber

Kingston Ontario-Based John the Plumber Now Available for Winterization Consulting Work Kingston-ON-based plumbing company John the Plumber have announced that their technical experts are available throughout Ottawa and Kingston for plumbing winterization consultations. - October 25, 2015 - John The Plumber

John the Plumber Offering Emergency Plumbing Guidance to Clients Across Ottawa Ottawa-based plumbing specialist John the Plumber is now working with clients to help them prepare for plumbing emergencies in their home. - August 08, 2015 - John The Plumber

Kingston-Based John the Plumber Answers Several of the Most Common Plumbing Questions Kingston, ON-based plumbing experts John the Plumber have recently been explaining answers to several of the most common plumbing questions asked by their clients. - August 08, 2015 - John The Plumber

Kingston-Based John the Plumber Offers Specialist Commercial Plumbing Services Kingston, Ontario-based plumbing expert, John the Plumber is now helping commercial property owners improve their tenant services with fit-up solutions. The company’s fit-up services will provide clients with a professionally designed plumbing system to maximize their tenants’ experience within the property. It’s a service on which the leading commercial property owners across Kingston depend on. - July 17, 2015 - John The Plumber

Kingston Plumbers from John the Plumber Now Offering CCTV Drain Pipe Camera Inspections Prior to purchasing an older home, it is always a good idea to have the drains inspected using CCTV technology first. In doing so, homeowners will be able to know ahead of time how much money it will cost them to make the necessary plumbing repairs. A CCTV camera can identify blockages that cause serious long-term problems and save homeowners grief down the road, which is why Kingston plumbers from John the Plumber are now offering CCTV drain pipe inspections. - May 30, 2015 - John The Plumber

The Frost Free Hose Bib: Now Available for Installation by a Kingston Plumber from John the Plumber During the cold winter season, it is not uncommon for outdoor pipes to freeze. Because of the fluctuating weather in Canada, the water in hose bibs continue to freeze, melt, and expand throughout the year until it causes leaks, cracks, and bursts. That is why Kingston plumbers from John the Plumber recommend that homeowners install a frost free hose bib and prevent unnecessary damages to their piping. - May 29, 2015 - John The Plumber

The Barrhaven Plumbing Professionals at John the Plumber Explain the Polybutylene Pipe Problem Polybutylene is a flexible plastic pipe that was once widely used in the plumbing of Canadian homes. Between the 1970’s and 1990’s a large number of homes in Canada were built with polybutylene pipes. The problem with polythene pipes is that they are unreliably designed to crack, leak, and break. That is why homeowners who notice something wrong with their plumbing should immediately contact the professionals at John the Plumber. - April 08, 2015 - John The Plumber

The Ottawa Plumbing Professionals at John the Plumber Announce the 2015 Bathroom Design Renovation Trends Many homeowners across the Greater Region of Ottawa choose the professionals at John the Plumber whenever they have a plumbing problem because of their hard work and reliable services. However, what Ottawans may not know is that the trained experts and John the Plumber also offer renovation services. - April 08, 2015 - John The Plumber

New Kanata Plumbing Company John the Plumber Eliminates Foul Smells from Homes in Spring Special Homeowners who have noticed a strange odour coming from their pipes should not delay in their decision to contact the professionals. - April 07, 2015 - John The Plumber

Kanata Plumbers from John the Plumber Now Offering Customers a Wider Range of Plumbing Services For many homeowners finding the perfect plumbing company that is reliable and within budget can often be a difficult endeavour. - April 07, 2015 - John The Plumber

Ottawa Plumbers from John the Plumber Now Presenting Clients with New Drainage Services for Clogs When a clogged drain becomes an issue for the entire household, homeowners often look to the cheapest and fastest solution; over-the-counter drainage cleaners. - April 07, 2015 - John The Plumber

Kingston Plumbers from John the Plumber Now Offer Customers Kitchen & Faucet Installations, Upgrades, Repairs, & Renovations Mealtimes are a time-honoured tradition that brings families together, especially during dinner. - April 07, 2015 - John The Plumber

New Bathroom Plumbing Repair & Renovation Services Now Available from John the Plumber Plumbing Contractors When homeowners experience a bathroom plumbing issue, there is no reason to flush money down the drain. - April 07, 2015 - John The Plumber

Leading Online Vendors of PEX, Plumbing, HVAC Supplies Announce Merger Delaware-based company PexMall and Canarsee in New York will combine their enterprises to form one streamlined plumbing, heating and HVAC online storefront with a specialty in offering PEX tubing supplies. With the merger, the Canarsee online store will diversify its product line by including radiators, toilets, plumbing fixtures, heaters, pool and spa supplies and more. - April 01, 2015 - Canarsee

Barrhaven Plumbing Experts from John the Plumber Encourage Spring Cleaners to Go Above & Beyond This Year Every year, as the weather gets warmer and the sun comes out of hiding, homeowners get inspired to trade in their wintertime blues for a mop. - March 07, 2015 - John The Plumber

Cambridge-Lee Received Manufacturing Achievement Honors Cambridge-Lee Industries LLC, a copper-focused manufacturer and distributor for the Plumbing, HVAC, Industrial and OEM markets, headquartered in Reading, PA was honored May 7, 2014 by the Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Northeastern Pennsylvania with its Manufacturing AchievementInnovation Award. - July 11, 2014 - Cambridge-Lee Industries LLC

Cambridge-Lee Announces New CEO In a planned succession, Cambridge-Lee Industries LLC announces the appointment of Andrea J. Funk as its new CEO. Funk assumed responsibilities as CEO effective August 3, 2013 and is succeeding Edward Kerins, who has retired from Cambridge-Lee after 39 years of service, in which he served as CEO for... - August 11, 2013 - Cambridge-Lee Industries LLC

Industrial Tube & Steel on Track for Third Year of Growth The Steel Tube Company Added Several Strategic Initiatives with Increased Sales Talent, Customer Service and Online Presence for a Record Breaking Year in 2012. - June 09, 2013 - Industrial Tube and Steel

Innovative Waterless Urinals from Eco Ad Ltd on a Sale Spree A Stockton company Eco Ad Ltd has developed a clever waterless urinal unit that eliminates the need of flushing water after use. The idea greatly clicked with the public businesses such as pubs etc and has found a great market all over. The prominent feature of this unit is the water saving capacity... - May 02, 2013 - Eco Ad Ltd

Industrial Tube & Steel New Facility Holds More Steel Tubing Inventory and Additional Metal Working Capabilities Larger Facility has Capacity for More Inventory and Equipment that Allows for Quicker Turnaround. - November 22, 2012 - Industrial Tube and Steel

Industrial Tube & Steel Donates Steel Tubing for the University of Akron’s Engineering Students’ Steel Bridge Competition Industrial Tube & Steel Supports University of Akron Engineering Students to Achieve Fifth Place Nationally with Donated Steel Tubing. - June 22, 2012 - Industrial Tube and Steel

New Automated Steel Saw at Industrial Tube and Steel Improves Delivery and Tolerances on Custom Orders Industrial Tube and Steel, one of the leading suppliers of custom cut metal, steel tubing and cast iron, has added a high tech sawing machine to their factory equipment. The computerized double column band saw has a 16.5 inch cutting capacity. The automated saw blade cuts a higher volume of materials within a fraction of the time of manual machinery. This translates to even greater accuracy and faster delivery times for customers. - March 01, 2012 - Industrial Tube and Steel

Go Digital with Gainsborough Showers Gainsborough showers this month released two new showers into their mixer shower range. The showers are digital and the simple push button control is all it takes to start the shower running. There is also a shower boost button to get that something extra. - February 24, 2012 - Gainsborough Showers

Roadrunner II Receives WaterSense Certification: Exceeds Standard While Maximizing Comfort Saving water and energy doesn't have to mean taking a wimpy shower; ShowerStart's Roadrunner II showerhead outperforms the WaterSense pressure test by 186%. - February 08, 2012 - ShowerStart LLC

Snapshot of Americans' Hand Washing Habits Americans are becoming more diligent about washing their hands after using a public restroom, according to a national survey conducted by Bradley Corporation of Menomonee Falls, a leading manufacturer of bathroom and locker room furnishings. In Bradley’s third annual Healthy Hand Washing Survey,... - September 15, 2011 - Bradley Corporation

Worcester Helps Give Creature Comforts to St. Tiggywinkles Wildlife Hospital When boiler and renewable manufacturer Worcester, Bosch Group, heard of a pet sanctuary in need of help it couldn’t wait to get its ‘paws’ stuck in to keep its hedgehogs. As a name that stands for reliability, quality and efficiency they knew they were the right company for the job. Tiggywinkles... - February 19, 2011 - Worcester, Bosch Group

Champion-Arrowhead LLC Announces the Release of a New Arrowhead Price List for 2010 Champion-Arrowhead LLC announces the release of a new Arrowhead Price List for 2010. This new price list is effective February 1, 2010 and only for Arrowhead plumbing products. The new price list includes the following notable items: 6% price increase on all Arrowhead plumbing products except frost-proof... - January 17, 2010 - Champion-Arrowhead, LLC

Champion-Arrowhead LLC Converts All Products to "Lead Free" in Preparation for New Laws Champion-Arrowhead LLC is proud to announce that it has converted all of its products to “lead-free.” New products will be available to order starting September 1, 2009. All products will be available in “lead-free” by adding a “LF” to the end of the company’s... - July 18, 2009 - Champion-Arrowhead, LLC

Champion-Arrowhead LLC Introduction of Double-Arrow Wall Hydrant: ASSE 1053 Approved and Meets Lead-free Regulations Champion-Arrowhead LLC announces the introduction of its new Double-Arrow Wall Hydrant. The Double-Arrow is a frost-proof wall hydrant with two yet independently operating check valves assembled in tandem to provide backflow protection. The new Double-Arrow wall hydrant meets ASSE 1053 requirements. The Double-Arrow also meets the new lead-free regulations such as the California Assembly Bill 1953 (AB-1953) that goes in effect on January 2010. - June 26, 2009 - Champion-Arrowhead, LLC

Champion-Arrowhead Chosen Converting All Their Plumbing Products to No‐lead, Nationwide, to Help Lower the Threat of Pollution and Toxic Substances California law AB1953 is a major initiative focused on lowering the health threat of lead in pipes and plumbing fixtures. It revises the definition of “lead fee” within each component that comes into contact with the wetted surfaces of pipes and pipe fittings, plumbing fittings and fixtures. Effective January 1, 2010. Champion-Arrowhead is converting all of their plumbing products to no‐lead, nationwide and is focused on protecting drinking water through no-lead and back flow prevention. - May 21, 2009 - Champion-Arrowhead, LLC

Introduction of Arrow-Breaker Garden Valve: Built-in Vacuum Breaker to Protect Your Drinking Water Champion-Arrowhead LLC announces the introduction of its new Arrow-Breaker Garden Valve with a built-in vacuum breaker to protect your drinking water. Thread-on vacuum breakers are typically used in standard garden valves to protect against backflow or backsiphonage. Backsiphonage is caused by a sudden... - April 16, 2009 - Champion-Arrowhead, LLC

Champion-Arrowhead is Announcing New Southwest Rep Daigle & Associates and the Acquisition of Valcon Valve Champion-Arrowhead would like to announce the new Southwest Rep Daigle & Associates, effective April 23, 2009. Champion-Arrowhead is also excited to announce the acquisition of Valcon Valve. Effective April 1, 2009, the Valcon brand will become “Valcon, by Champion.” - April 01, 2009 - Champion-Arrowhead, LLC

Made in America - A Letter from the CEO of Champion-Arrowhead, LLC This open letter to you, our customers, is meant to provide you with some thoughts on what we at Champion-Arrowhead, in partnership with you, can do to help the US Economy. Our team is committed to continue employing Americans in manufacturing and to doing everything in our power to add jobs in America. We have been doing it successfully since 1936, and we are proud of it. “Made in America” helps solve many economic issues facing our customers and our country. - February 14, 2009 - Champion-Arrowhead, LLC

Thousands of Parts. Easy Ordering. Fast Shipping. Spare Parts Express ® has been a staple in their customer’s lives over the years, providing fast service and quality spare parts. With the launch of their new E-Commerce website, they can now provide their customers in the plastics and industrial process markets more options and faster service while also expanding their customer base by providing spare parts for process heating and cooling, automation, recycling and material handling. - January 22, 2009 - Spare Parts Express

The Granite Group/The Ultimate Bath to Support the Wounded Warrior Project The Granite Group/The Ultimate Bath is pleased to announce they will be accepting and matching donations at their upcoming Granite Group Contractor Trade Show on September 25th at the Radisson Hotel in Nashua, NH to benefit the Wounded Warrior Project. Established in 2001, the Wounded Warrior Project... - September 23, 2008 - The Granite Group

Arrow-Breaker™ Hose Bibbs and Frost Proof Hydrants with Integrated (Built-In) Vacuum Breakers Champion-Arrowhead is proud to introduce the Arrow-Breaker™, the first product to offer a full solution to an age old problem: hose bibbs and hydrants with vacuum breakers. The Arrow-Breaker™ utilizes new, patented technology that integrates the function of a “thread-on” vacuum breaker into the hose bib and hydrant itself. The Arrow-Breaker™ was voted best new product of 2007 by the Irrigation Association at its show in December. - August 07, 2008 - Champion-Arrowhead, LLC