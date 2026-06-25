This open letter to you, our customers, is meant to provide you with some thoughts on what we at Champion-Arrowhead, in partnership with you, can do to help the US Economy. Our team is committed to continue employing Americans in manufacturing and to doing everything in our power to add jobs in America. We have been doing it successfully since 1936, and we are proud of it. “Made in America” helps solve many economic issues facing our customers and our country. - February 14, 2009 - Champion-Arrowhead, LLC