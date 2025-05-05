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Within Small Arms Manufacturing
Veterans Metal LLC Strengthens Leadership Team with Industry Veteran
Veterans Metal LLC proudly announces the addition of Jesse French to its esteemed leadership team as the General Manager to helm the company’s growth through quality strategy. With close to two decades of dedicated experience in the metal finishing industry, Jesse brings a wealth of knowledge... - May 05, 2025 - Veterans Metal
Azoth Produces First Metal 3D Printed Part on a Production Vehicle for General Motors
Azoth, a vertically integrated additive manufacturing company, is manufacturing the first metal 3D printed part using binder jetting on a General Motors production vehicle. A unique, 3D printed medallion produced by Azoth sits on the manual shifter knob of the new 2022 Cadillac Blackwing V-series... - July 12, 2021 - Azoth Inc
Rubber City Armory Donation to Akron Police Department Replaces Aging Equipment
Local SWAT team provided with new tactical rifles to meet the changing demands of specialized police work. - November 19, 2018 - H&M Metals
Krieghoff International Announces Top Dealers
Krieghoff International is proud to announce Krieghoff’s top three retail dealers worldwide for the 2017 sales year. duPONT/Krieghoff is located in Vero Beach, Florida and their new facility offers state of the art shopping for high-end shotgun and rifle enthusiasts. Hal duPont was the first... - January 27, 2018 - Krieghoff International
Krieghoff Shooters Bring Home Silver and Bronze Medals from Olympics in Rio
Krieghoff celebrated a record number of shooters to compete in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, earning the first Olympic Medals for the brand since Donald Haldeman’s Gold Medal in 1976 in Montréal. Marcus Svensson (SWE) won the Silver Medal in Men’s Skeet. Corey Cogdell-Unrein won the Bronze Medal in Women’s Trap. This was the second Olympic medal for Corey (USA). - August 29, 2016 - Krieghoff International
BangItAmmo.com Announces CMMG Testing Black Butterfly Ammo in Their MkW Anvil
Black Butterfly Ammunition is proud to announce their handcrafted ammo has been selected by AR manufacturer CMMG for their new mid-sized AR rifle platform, the MkW Anvil. - August 12, 2016 - BangItAmmo.com
Bang It Ammo is Now the Southeastern Distributor for EEZOX
BangItAmmo.com, an online retail supplier of firearms, ammunition and gun related accessories, is pleased to announce they are now the United State’s southeastern distributor for EEZOX gun care products. Since 1984, EEZOX has become a leader in the field of all-purpose penetrating and... - January 12, 2016 - BangItAmmo.com
New Leader 50™ BMG Rifle Manufactured by MICOR® Defense, Inc. to Hit Market in Early 2013
MICOR® Receiving First Order Reservations and Entering Production for Leader 50™ - October 13, 2012 - MICOR
Anodize Inc. Receives Federal Firearms License
Anodize Inc. has received a Federal Firearms License (FFL) issued by the U. S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. - June 04, 2012 - Anodize Inc.
MICOR® Industries, Inc. Announces New Welding Certification
MICOR® Industries, Inc. is proud to announce that on November 22, 2011 it obtained its qualifications and certifications to weld per ASME Section IX, on 6AL-4V (Grade 5) Titanium. This qualification took significant effort and now allows MICOR to continue to serve and contribute more to all of... - November 30, 2011 - MICOR