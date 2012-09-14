|
PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
Local SWAT team provided with new tactical rifles to meet the changing demands of specialized police work. - November 19, 2018 - H&M Metals
Krieghoff International is proud to announce Krieghoff’s top three retail dealers worldwide for the 2017 sales year.
duPONT/Krieghoff is located in Vero Beach, Florida and their new facility offers state of the art shopping for high-end shotgun and rifle enthusiasts. Hal duPont was the first person... - January 27, 2018 - Krieghoff International
Krieghoff celebrated a record number of shooters to compete in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, earning the first Olympic Medals for the brand since Donald Haldeman’s Gold Medal in 1976 in Montréal. Marcus Svensson (SWE) won the Silver Medal in Men’s Skeet. Corey Cogdell-Unrein won the Bronze Medal in Women’s Trap. This was the second Olympic medal for Corey (USA). - August 29, 2016 - Krieghoff International
Black Butterfly Ammunition is proud to announce their handcrafted ammo has been selected by AR manufacturer CMMG for their new mid-sized AR rifle platform, the MkW Anvil. - August 12, 2016 - BangItAmmo.com
BangItAmmo.com, an online retail supplier of firearms, ammunition and gun related accessories, is pleased to announce they are now the United State’s southeastern distributor for EEZOX gun care products.
Since 1984, EEZOX has become a leader in the field of all-purpose penetrating and lubricating... - January 12, 2016 - BangItAmmo.com
MICOR® Receiving First Order Reservations and Entering Production for Leader 50™ - October 13, 2012 - MICOR
Anodize Inc. has received a Federal Firearms License (FFL) issued by the U. S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. - June 04, 2012 - Anodize Inc.
MICOR® Industries, Inc. is proud to announce that on November 22, 2011 it obtained its qualifications and certifications to weld per ASME Section IX, on 6AL-4V (Grade 5) Titanium. This qualification took significant effort and now allows MICOR to continue to serve and contribute more to all of its... - November 30, 2011 - MICOR