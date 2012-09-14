PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site

Press Releases
Within Small Arms Manufacturing

Press Releases

 Submit your press release via PR.com for Free

Receive press releases from companies in this category: By Email RSS Feeds:

PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

H&M Metals
Rubber City Armory Donation to Akron Police Department Replaces Aging Equipment
Local SWAT team provided with new tactical rifles to meet the changing demands of specialized police work. - November 19, 2018 - H&M Metals
Krieghoff International Announces Top Dealers
Krieghoff International is proud to announce Krieghoff’s top three retail dealers worldwide for the 2017 sales year. duPONT/Krieghoff is located in Vero Beach, Florida and their new facility offers state of the art shopping for high-end shotgun and rifle enthusiasts. Hal duPont was the first person... - January 27, 2018 - Krieghoff International
Krieghoff International
Krieghoff Shooters Bring Home Silver and Bronze Medals from Olympics in Rio
Krieghoff celebrated a record number of shooters to compete in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, earning the first Olympic Medals for the brand since Donald Haldeman’s Gold Medal in 1976 in Montréal. Marcus Svensson (SWE) won the Silver Medal in Men’s Skeet. Corey Cogdell-Unrein won the Bronze Medal in Women’s Trap. This was the second Olympic medal for Corey (USA). - August 29, 2016 - Krieghoff International
BangItAmmo.com
BangItAmmo.com Announces CMMG Testing Black Butterfly Ammo in Their MkW Anvil
Black Butterfly Ammunition is proud to announce their handcrafted ammo has been selected by AR manufacturer CMMG for their new mid-sized AR rifle platform, the MkW Anvil. - August 12, 2016 - BangItAmmo.com
BangItAmmo.com
Bang It Ammo is Now the Southeastern Distributor for EEZOX
BangItAmmo.com, an online retail supplier of firearms, ammunition and gun related accessories, is pleased to announce they are now the United State’s southeastern distributor for EEZOX gun care products. Since 1984, EEZOX has become a leader in the field of all-purpose penetrating and lubricating... - January 12, 2016 - BangItAmmo.com
New Leader 50™ BMG Rifle Manufactured by MICOR® Defense, Inc. to Hit Market in Early 2013
MICOR® Receiving First Order Reservations and Entering Production for Leader 50™ - October 13, 2012 - MICOR
Anodize Inc. Receives Federal Firearms License
Anodize Inc. has received a Federal Firearms License (FFL) issued by the U. S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. - June 04, 2012 - Anodize Inc.
MICOR® Industries, Inc. Announces New Welding Certification
MICOR® Industries, Inc. is proud to announce that on November 22, 2011 it obtained its qualifications and certifications to weld per ASME Section IX, on 6AL-4V (Grade 5) Titanium. This qualification took significant effort and now allows MICOR to continue to serve and contribute more to all of its... - November 30, 2011 - MICOR
Press Releases 1 - 8 of 8 Page: 1
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help