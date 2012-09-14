PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

T&H Lemont Names Warren Wheatman Vice President Tooling Business Unit T&H Lemont, an industry leader in manufacturing Tube and Pipe Mills and roll tooling announces the appointment of key position of Vice President Tooling Business Unit that will help to facilitate future growth. - August 18, 2017 - T&H Lemont

Michael Strand Appointed Sales Manager of T&H Lemont Michael Strand has been appointed Sales Manger of T&H Lemont. Mr. Strand has worked in the Tube and Pipe industry for more than 29 years, focusing on sales of Machinery, Tooling and Service for Pipe, Tube and Steel Mill Customers. - August 17, 2017 - T&H Lemont

Manufacturer of the Innovative Self-Locking Tap Extension Announces International Availability with New Distributor ThreadToolSupply.com offers Machinists and Manufacturers Worldwide Accessibility to their Line of Tap Extensions Through User Friendly Online Order/Shipping Platform - December 12, 2013 - Tap Associates, Inc.

JP Machine Tools Launch Website JP Machine Tools launched their new website last month. The website features new and used machining equipment for sale. Both small and large machine shops in North Carolina, Virginia, and South Carolina can find the tools they need in one convenient location. The website offers consultation information... - December 06, 2013 - JP Machine Tools Inc

ProCIM Now Offers Turnkey Production for Aluminum Castings Canadian industrial companies looking for a reliable, professional partner to help their ideas go from conception to creation can trust ProCIM to produce quality aluminum castings that meet their needs. Based in Mississauga, Ontario, ProCIM has over two decades of industrial experience, with a highly... - December 09, 2012 - ProCIM Inc

MariTool End Mill Tool Holder Giveaway – Machined In America Win a MariTool CAT40 1/2″ x 3.0″ or a BT40 1/2″ x 2.0″ End Mill Tool Holder. Enter once, and then share for more chances to win. - August 17, 2012 - Tap Associates, Inc.

Machined in America – Contest Winners Automotive Machine & Supply (Ft. Worth, TX) wins Cash and Grand Prize. Milo Engineering, Inc. (Torrance, CA) wins 2nd Place and Better Way Grinding (Santa Fe Springs, CA) wins 3rd place along with Finalist JB Machine (San Antonio, TX). More promotional events planned under the Machined in America marquee. - February 11, 2012 - Tap Associates, Inc.

Competence in Steel - germanBelt Steel GmbH’s First Important Milestones Have Been Reached The still young company, based in Bad Blankenburg and producing at a site in Cottbus, experienced considerable success on the market in the current business year and continues to follow its ambitious plan for improving quality and expanding production capacity. In the germanBelt Steel GmbH, the germanBelt Group has bundled all production activities for manufacturing tailor-made efficient components in drive engineering and materials handling technology. - November 05, 2011 - germanBelt Steel GmbH

Mitsubishi Electric Robots Now Feature EtherNet/IP Connectivity New Mitsubishi Robot option simplifies integration, reduces cost of connecting to PLCs. - October 18, 2011 - Mitsubishi Electric Automation

Tap Associates Inc. Makers of the Self-Locking Tap Extension Champions Interactive Contest Promoting Hometown Industry The company announced the "Machined in America" Contest Spotlighting Hometown Industry moves ahead from beta to national visibility with the launch of an official contest web site and independent Judges Panel seated. - September 23, 2011 - Tap Associates, Inc.

Innovation of Building Reinforcement Construction Machine – Golden Spot BRC Machine Golden Spot GSA series, the BRC machines, able to meet customers' specific requirements, provide a wide variety of technical solutions for the welded mesh production. - July 21, 2011 - Golden Spot Industry Inc.

Golden Spot's New Ladder Type Wire Mesh Machine Has Wide Applicability to Brick Wall Reinforced Mesh and Block Ladder Mesh There is no denying that many countries are getting strict with construction polices for block ladder mesh in the last few years. Looking for highly effective and well-functioning machines to meet this urgent demand is a high concern for all manufacturers over the world. - July 21, 2011 - Golden Spot Industry Inc.

Tap Associates, Inc. Makers of the Self-Locking Tap Extension Opens Distributor Web Store and New Web Site TapExtension Web site emerges with a new look, Distributor Web store, and a platform that will update and improve on-line activities for Tap Associates, Inc. customers. - June 02, 2011 - Tap Associates, Inc.

The RB Dwyer Group Helps Launch Ultra Fiber DX™ with a Label Printed on Its IVCO Offset Press The RB Dwyer Group helps Barn Dad Innovation Nutrition™, a division of Angle Foods™ launch its newest product, “Ultra Fiber DX™” with a shrink sleeve label printed on its IVCO (Infinitely Variable Cylinder Offset) web press. - April 07, 2011 - The RB Dwyer Group

The RB Dwyer Group Prints Shrink Sleeves Digitally for SJ Creations The RB Dwyer Company is printing shrink sleeves on their HP Indigo press for SJ Creations Inc., a manufacturer of personal care products for the Health and Beauty industry. This press provides many benefits for anyone who has small or medium size runs, wants salesman’s samples or needs a mock-up... - March 30, 2011 - The RB Dwyer Group

BC Bundt's Walk-Away Parfaits Show Off RB Dwyer's Offset Printing Capability The R.B. Dwyer Group is printing 3 shrink labels for B.C. Bundt’s “Walk Away Parfaits” with their new IVCO (Infinitely Variable Cylinder Web Offset) press, manufactured by RDP Marathon. The IVCO press enables B.C. Bundt to present a product with gravure quality and zero cylinder costs. The... - January 11, 2011 - The RB Dwyer Group

Golden Spot Launched Low Cost Wire Mesh Welding Machine, Suitable for Precise Wire Mesh Making Golden Spot formally introduced to public their low cost auto wire mesh welding machine GSA-80 and semi-auto wire mesh welding machine GSA-80M, which both are flexible for making different types and sizes of wire mesh. - November 18, 2010 - Golden Spot Industry Inc.

The RB Dwyer Group Expands Into High Quality Web Offset Printing They are introducing a new printing press for shrink sleeve labels, a first of its kind doing shrink sleeves. The labels provide gravure quality at a much lower cost. - October 31, 2010 - The RB Dwyer Group

New Kurt 3-in-One Jaw System “Kurt’s new 3-In-One Jaw System is ideal for small lot sizes and prototype work,” reports Steve Kane, global sales and marketing manager for Kurt. “The jaw system is a better and more cost-effective option than building a special fixture. It adds versatility to any existing standard Kurt 6-inch vise at modest cost.” - July 14, 2010 - Kurt Workholding

New Golden Spot Wire Mesh Welding Machine GSA-125C With abundant OEM/ODM experiences in designing and manufacturing spot welders and welding equipments, Golden Spot now introduces their technical advanced wire mesh welding machine series to worldwide customers and it impresses global market with its innovative design and reliable quality. - May 15, 2010 - Golden Spot Industry Inc.

Tap Associates, Inc., Makers of Self-Locking "Jungere" Machine and Pipe Tap Extensions’ Announce New Ownership and Added Services Tap Associates, Inc. is a USA manufacturer providing a specialized tool that solves long tapping problems with a “Jungere” self-locking Tap Extension (standard & metric) that offers all the benefits of a long tap but at the costs associated with a standard tap. - March 05, 2010 - Tap Associates, Inc.

PythonX Fabricates Complex Structural Steel Beam 88% Faster A timed demonstration of complete fabrication of an eight foot W16x31 structural beam, using the PythonX CNC robotic fabrication system was recently videotaped and released to the public. The video can be streamed from the “Economics” page of the PythonX web site, www.pythonx.com. In the... - April 01, 2009 - PythonX Robotic Structural Steel Fabrication System

Burlington Automation Expands to New Facility Growth of PythonX sales motivates move into larger facility in nearby Hamilton, Ontario. - March 29, 2009 - PythonX Robotic Structural Steel Fabrication System

Webster Engineering Implements a New Paperless Process Documentation System Webster Engineering has implemented a new paperless process documentation system throughout the organization to further enhance customer service and promote best practices. According to John Webster, Manufacturing Manager, the new system is composed of ten computer stations placed in strategic locations... - October 14, 2008 - Webster Engineering

Webster Engineering Announces the Purchase of a Hass Trunion Table Webster Engineering has purchased a Haas model 1065XB 5-Axis Trunion Table from Haas Automation, Oxnard, California. The table will be bolted to a Haas VF-SSYT Vertical Machining Center purchased in late 2005. The purchase was made to help with efficiencies in productions. According to Mike Webster,... - October 14, 2008 - Webster Engineering

Maxus Powers Pressure Washer Line with New Engines, Pumps Maxus puts more power into its contractor pressure washer line by adding Honda engines and CAT pumps – all to improve efficiency, longevity and reliability. “We’ve incorporated contractor feedback into our designs and the result is better products,” said Mike Houge, Vice President... - April 13, 2008 - MAXUS Tools

Maxus Adds New Welder Line to Product Portfolio Maxus is launching its first line of professional-grade welders, all available in “ready-to-weld” kits that feature the necessary accessories to take a project to completion. “Welders are a natural extension of the Maxus brand, and like our other equipment, they are designed for efficiency... - March 20, 2008 - MAXUS Tools