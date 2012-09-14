PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
The new product is an accessory for the company’s Micro Air Data System (μADS). - September 14, 2017 - Aeroprobe Corporation
The event supports drone business innovation in Africa. - September 08, 2017 - Aeroprobe Corporation
New models expand the company’s lineup of mobile measurement solutions technology. - September 02, 2017 - Aeroprobe Corporation
Novel probe design allows for the measurement of flow angles in unique environments - August 16, 2017 - Aeroprobe Corporation
Installs At Least 30 Units in 2016 Totaling 150,000 HP, Almost Doubles the Horsepower in Operation
Dallas-based Energy Transfer Technologies (ETT), a leader in natural gas compression systems and energy management today announced that 2016 is on track to be a record year for its patented Dual Drive... - September 01, 2016 - ETT
The Romsey based business, which has become one of the South’s leading Compressed Air Solutions providers, now plan to develop the premises, creating a new office layout, modernising the existing workshop and expanding their own trade counter all of which they hope will lead to at least two new jobs. - July 25, 2015 - Airia Compressed Air Solutions
T/CCI Manufacturing and MACS (Mobile Air Conditioning Society) Wind Tunnel Clinic, featuring CAT vehicle service and T/CCI climatic wind tunnel technology was held last Friday, May 29th. The event was well-attended and the mobile A/C clinic was a hands-on and diagnostics-centered, perfect for heavy duty... - June 03, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
T/CCI Customer Connection, the manufacturer’s monthly newsletter reported in the April issue, that T/CCI Ningbo received the Caterpillar Inc. Supplier Quality Excellence Process (SQEP) Certification. The Caterpillar SQEP program is designed to recognize and place special emphasis on suppliers who... - May 29, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
The Mobile Air Conditioning Society (MACS) Worldwide and members Caterpillar and T/CCI have joined forces to host a CAT vehicle service and T/CCI climatic wind tunnel technology mobile A/C clinic. This unique, high-value, diagnostics-centered training event for the heavy duty and off-road vehicle A/C... - May 28, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
T/CCI Manufacturing will offer an upcoming MACS (Mobile Air Conditioning Society) Clinic, featuring CAT vehicle service and T/CCI climatic wind tunnel technology. This mobile A/C clinic will be hands-on and diagnostics-centered, perfect for heavy duty and off-road vehicle A/C technicians. The event will... - May 23, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
T/CCI Customer Connection, the manufacturer’s monthly newsletter, announced in the April issue, that T/CCI has been jointly developing and validating new compressor designs with CASE Construction starting in early 2009. The first application was the skid steer loader which launched production in... - May 13, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
T/CCI Manufacturing strategic alliance with CASE Construction recently produced the QP7H15 150 cc displacement compressor fitted to the CASE Construction backhoe loader. CASE Construction produces the backhoe loader in Burlington, Iowa, and supplied from T/CCI Manufacturing headquarters located in Decatur,... - May 06, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
Kara Demirjian Huss, Vice President and Global Marketing Director for T/CCI Manufacturing, was featured in Quality Digest in the first of a series of articles highlighting women leaders in manufacturing. Industrial journalist, Thomas R. Cutler, authored the article titled, “Room at the Top,”... - May 02, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
T/CCI Manufacturing’s newest product is the QPV125. The QPV125, is a variable swash-plate compressor with 125cc displacement. Its variable pumping capacities balance performance to the amount of cooling required, increasing fuel efficacy and providing enhanced durability. T/CCI Customer Connection,... - April 30, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
T/CCI Manufacturing received the Bronze Level Caterpillar Award for Supplier Quality Excellence Process (SQEP) Certification. The Caterpillar (CAT) SQEP program is designed to recognize and place special emphasis on suppliers who achieve performance excellence. To become certified, a supplier must prove... - April 26, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
Improper Refrigerant Charging Procedures Lead to Compressor Failure - April 22, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
Customer Connection, T/CCI’s monthly newsletter reported how the company’s manufacturing engineers recommend “best practices” to minimize the risks of thermal migration.
Thermal Migration is a condition by which refrigerant moves statically throughout a refrigeration system due... - April 19, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
The Latin American air compressor market is growing at a rapid pace. Rick Moore is the Director of Sales, Latin America, for T/CCI. He oversees all sales activities for the region and manages relationships with new and existing clients. His industry expertise allows him to be a trusted advisor to customers... - April 09, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
Rodge Brooks, Director of Application Engineering, leads the stewardship of compressor development at all global T/CCI locations. In addition, he oversees validation test and compressor specific coordination, along with acting as APQP lead.
T/CCI (www.tccimfg.com) manufactures built to last quality,... - April 02, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
Performance and durability count. T/CCI customers rely on compressors to keep their vehicles running and their operators comfortable, even in the toughest environments. When a customer experiences issues with their compressors, the company is committed to fully investigate the situation and offer solutions... - April 01, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
European sales of industrial air compressors are growing rapidly according to T/CCI (www.tccimfg.com) which manufactures built to last quality, dependable, and environmentally safe compressors for a wide range of vehicle applications. Mike Dawson is the Executive Director of European Sales for T/CCI. - March 29, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
T/CCI Manufacturing was recognized with Red Dot Corporation’s Supplier Excellence Award. Suppliers are nominated for Supplier Excellence based on achieving 100% performance score each year. Awards recognize suppliers in quality, delivery, cost, and ancillary administrative requirements. T/CCI Manufacturing... - March 18, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
T/CCI provides the industry with the latest in innovative compressor and clutch designs. T/CCI President Richard Demirjian recently shared, “We have an aggressive growth strategy globally that includes a focus on expanding our manufacturing, warehousing and sales footprint worldwide. We are committed... - March 08, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
T/CCI (www.tccimfg.com) is a global leader in the manufacturing of heavy duty compressors and clutches for the mobile air-conditioning and refrigeration industries. T/CCI President Richard Demirjian recently shared, “We have an aggressive growth strategy globally that includes a focus on expanding... - March 05, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
Value added features like a generously lubricated shaft seal area, high quality steel head gaskets and the widest selection of compressor service valves available; large oil sump produces a unique splash lubrication system that allows the compressor to be self-lubricating regardless of the amount of... - March 04, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
T/CCI Customer Connection, the manufacturer’s monthly newsletter reported on T/CCI Manufacturing’s newest product: The QPV125. The QPV125, is a variable swash-plate compressor with 125cc displacement. Its variable pumping capacities balance performance to the amount of cooling required, increasing... - February 11, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
T/CCI Manufacturing will exhibit at booth 410 during the MACS (Mobile Air Conditioning Society) Training Event and Trade Show from February 5-7 at Caribe Royale at the All-Suite Hotel and Convention Center, Orlando Florida. T/CCI will be launching the updated brand and introducing the QPV125, a variable... - February 05, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
The T/CCI Climatic Wind Tunnel is featured in AutomationMedia.com. The feature article, authored by industrial journalist, Thomas R. Cutler, is titled, “Climatic Wind Tunnel in Decatur Illinois Replicates Extreme Conditions.” T/CCI is able to validate temperature control from -30C to 50C... - February 04, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
The T/CCI Climatic Wind Tunnel is featured in Automation and Controls Today magazine. T/CCI is able to validate temperature control from -30C to 50C (0.5C steady state and 1.0C during transition) with proven repeatability. The climatic wind tunnel allows for the accurate simulation of extreme temperatures... - February 01, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
Information about installed compressors must be easily identified according to T/CCI manufacturing. The leader in heavy duty compressors locates the metal nameplate at the top front of the compressor, which serves as a means of identification. The location permits viewing the nameplate with the clutch... - January 30, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
New eCommerce service from THG Corporation offers $150 million of Parker hydraulic, pneumatic and fluid connector components available for immediate one or two day shipment from its HopeDirect.com website. - August 02, 2014 - THG Corporation
In response to the EPA setting new air quality regulations for stationary engines, JB Systems offers the HILCO® Vent Mist Elimination System to meet these new requirements. - October 01, 2013 - JB Systems
Sorensen Systems, a subsidiary of THG Corporation of Massachusetts, has launched a specialized new website dedicated to the needs of industrial manufacturers seeking motion and control industrial systems utilizing hydraulic, pneumatic, and automation technology. - November 22, 2012 - THG Corporation
MAT Holdings, Inc., a global manufacturer and distributor of products in the automotive, hardware, and power equipment sectors, announces it has reached a definitive agreement with OpenGate Capital, LLC, a private investment and acquisition firm in Los Angeles, CA and its portfolio company, Auto Rider,... - November 01, 2012 - MAT Holdings Inc.
Maxpro air boosters present an energy-efficient option as they are air driven. They are suitable for applications that involve working air pressures ranging from 30 PSI to 4,350 PSI. - April 06, 2012 - High Pressure Technologies, LLC
Purafil, Inc., a global gas-phase filtration manufacturer, captivated the audience by winning three awards at the 5th Annual Strategic Manufacturing Awards (SMA) held at the conclusion of the European Manufacturing Strategies Summit in Düsseldorf, Germany on October 18th, hosted by the World Trade... - October 30, 2011 - Purafil, Inc.
Kaydon Custom Filtration Corporation (Kaydon Filtration), a leading provider in fuel treatment, lube and hydraulic oil conditioning has announced the appointment of Jeffrey Canil as Vice President of Sales & Marketing. Jeff brings a wealth of filtration and marketing expertise to support the company’s... - October 02, 2011 - Purafil, Inc.
Kaydon Senior Management Team to Discuss Growth Initiatives - May 19, 2011 - Purafil, Inc.
Industry Leader Recently Examined its Business Strategy in Japan - May 18, 2011 - Purafil, Inc.
Howden have announced the acquisition of Dutch company Thomassen Compression systems BV. - April 01, 2011 - Howden
Howden Chief Executive announces his retirement in 2011. - March 24, 2011 - Howden
Thomas Ramsey is Purafil's new Director of Business Development. He will develop strategic business relationships and commercialize Purafil products and services within Purafil Scientific, and across the company. - January 21, 2011 - Purafil, Inc.
Atlas Copco launches the EXELLENCE oil-injected 11-30 kW GAe/GAe VSD compressor family. With a Free Air Delivery (FAD) and Specific Energy Requirement (SER) fitted to the highest demands of the Indian market and aligned with the governmental increased concern on energy saving and environmental impact. - June 17, 2010 - Atlas Copco India
Controlling the fumes produced by wide format inkjet printers can deliver health and productivity benefits in the workplace. - September 23, 2009 - Purex International Ltd