Aeroprobe Announces Micro Purge System The new product is an accessory for the company’s Micro Air Data System (μADS). - September 14, 2017 - Aeroprobe Corporation

Aeroprobe CEO to Present at Drones Africa Summit The event supports drone business innovation in Africa. - September 08, 2017 - Aeroprobe Corporation

Aeroprobe Launches New Micro Air Data Computer Models New models expand the company’s lineup of mobile measurement solutions technology. - September 02, 2017 - Aeroprobe Corporation

Aeroprobe Corporation Announces New Patent in Collaboration with GE Novel probe design allows for the measurement of flow angles in unique environments - August 16, 2017 - Aeroprobe Corporation

ETT Reports 2016 is on Track to be a Record Year for Its Dual Drive Compression Business Installs At Least 30 Units in 2016 Totaling 150,000 HP, Almost Doubles the Horsepower in Operation Dallas-based Energy Transfer Technologies (ETT), a leader in natural gas compression systems and energy management today announced that 2016 is on track to be a record year for its patented Dual Drive... - September 01, 2016 - ETT

Airia Compressed Air Solutions Have Purchased the Industrial Unit They Have Leased Since the Firm Was Established by Paul Brewer & Andrew Drummond in 2009 The Romsey based business, which has become one of the South’s leading Compressed Air Solutions providers, now plan to develop the premises, creating a new office layout, modernising the existing workshop and expanding their own trade counter all of which they hope will lead to at least two new jobs. - July 25, 2015 - Airia Compressed Air Solutions

TCCI Manufacturing and MACS Sponsored Wind Tunnel Clinic Well Attended T/CCI Manufacturing and MACS (Mobile Air Conditioning Society) Wind Tunnel Clinic, featuring CAT vehicle service and T/CCI climatic wind tunnel technology was held last Friday, May 29th. The event was well-attended and the mobile A/C clinic was a hands-on and diagnostics-centered, perfect for heavy duty... - June 03, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

TCCI Ningbo Recognized with Caterpillar Supplier Quality Excellence Process Certification T/CCI Customer Connection, the manufacturer’s monthly newsletter reported in the April issue, that T/CCI Ningbo received the Caterpillar Inc. Supplier Quality Excellence Process (SQEP) Certification. The Caterpillar SQEP program is designed to recognize and place special emphasis on suppliers who... - May 29, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

CAT Vehicle Service and TCCI Climatic Wind Tunnel Technology MACS Clinic This Week The Mobile Air Conditioning Society (MACS) Worldwide and members Caterpillar and T/CCI have joined forces to host a CAT vehicle service and T/CCI climatic wind tunnel technology mobile A/C clinic. This unique, high-value, diagnostics-centered training event for the heavy duty and off-road vehicle A/C... - May 28, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

TCCI Manufacturing and MACS Offer Wind Tunnel Clinic Next Week with Daniel Spurgeon of Caterpillar T/CCI Manufacturing will offer an upcoming MACS (Mobile Air Conditioning Society) Clinic, featuring CAT vehicle service and T/CCI climatic wind tunnel technology. This mobile A/C clinic will be hands-on and diagnostics-centered, perfect for heavy duty and off-road vehicle A/C technicians. The event will... - May 23, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

TCCI Ningbo Received Caterpillar Supplier Quality Excellence Process Certification T/CCI Customer Connection, the manufacturer’s monthly newsletter reported in the April issue, that T/CCI Ningbo received the Caterpillar Inc. Supplier Quality Excellence Process (SQEP) Certification. The Caterpillar SQEP program is designed to recognize and place special emphasis on suppliers who... - May 17, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

TCCI Announced Joint Design of Compressors with CASE Construction T/CCI Customer Connection, the manufacturer’s monthly newsletter, announced in the April issue, that T/CCI has been jointly developing and validating new compressor designs with CASE Construction starting in early 2009. The first application was the skid steer loader which launched production in... - May 13, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

Mobile Air Conditioning Society Offer Clinic with TCCI Manufacturing and Daniel Spurgeon from CAT T/CCI Manufacturing will offer an upcoming MACS (Mobile Air Conditioning Society) Clinic, featuring CAT vehicle service and T/CCI climatic wind tunnel technology. This mobile A/C clinic will be hands-on and diagnostics-centered, perfect for heavy duty and off-road vehicle A/C technicians. The event is... - May 07, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

TCCI Manufacturing and CASE Construction Produce Compressor Products Reducing Operational Costs T/CCI Manufacturing strategic alliance with CASE Construction recently produced the QP7H15 150 cc displacement compressor fitted to the CASE Construction backhoe loader. CASE Construction produces the backhoe loader in Burlington, Iowa, and supplied from T/CCI Manufacturing headquarters located in Decatur,... - May 06, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

Women in Manufacturing Series in Quality Digest Starts with TCCI's Kara Demirjian Huss Kara Demirjian Huss, Vice President and Global Marketing Director for T/CCI Manufacturing, was featured in Quality Digest in the first of a series of articles highlighting women leaders in manufacturing. Industrial journalist, Thomas R. Cutler, authored the article titled, “Room at the Top,”... - May 02, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

TCCI Introduces New Variable Swash Compressor Described in Company News T/CCI Manufacturing’s newest product is the QPV125. The QPV125, is a variable swash-plate compressor with 125cc displacement. Its variable pumping capacities balance performance to the amount of cooling required, increasing fuel efficacy and providing enhanced durability. T/CCI Customer Connection,... - April 30, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

May 29 TCCI Manufacturing and Mobile Air Conditioning Society Offer Wind Tunnel Clinic T/CCI Manufacturing will offer an upcoming MACS (Mobile Air Conditioning Society) Clinic, featuring CAT vehicle service and T/CCI climatic wind tunnel technology. This mobile A/C clinic will be hands-on and diagnostics-centered, perfect for heavy duty and off-road vehicle A/C technicians. The event is... - April 29, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

TCCI Manufacturing Receives Bronze Level Caterpillar Award for SQEP Certification T/CCI Manufacturing received the Bronze Level Caterpillar Award for Supplier Quality Excellence Process (SQEP) Certification. The Caterpillar (CAT) SQEP program is designed to recognize and place special emphasis on suppliers who achieve performance excellence. To become certified, a supplier must prove... - April 26, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

Industrial Compressor Leadership Profiled in Quality Digest About Encouraging Women in Manufacturing Kara Demirjian Huss, Vice President and Global Marketing Director for T/CCI Manufacturing, was featured in Quality Digest in the first of a series of articles highlighting women leaders in manufacturing. Industrial journalist, Thomas R. Cutler, authored the article titled, “Room at the Top,”... - April 25, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

Improper Refrigerant Charging Procedures Lead to Compressor Failure Improper Refrigerant Charging Procedures Lead to Compressor Failure - April 22, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

Customer Connection, T/CCI’s Monthly Newsletter Addressed Thermal Migration Customer Connection, T/CCI’s monthly newsletter reported how the company’s manufacturing engineers recommend “best practices” to minimize the risks of thermal migration. Thermal Migration is a condition by which refrigerant moves statically throughout a refrigeration system due... - April 19, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

Global Marketing Director for TCCI Manufacturing Discusses Changing Role of Women in Manufacturing Kara Demirjian Huss, Vice President and Global Marketing Director for T/CCI Manufacturing, was featured in Quality Digest in the first of a series of articles highlighting women leaders in manufacturing. Industrial journalist, Thomas R. Cutler, authored the article titled, “Room at the Top,”... - April 15, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

Latin American Team Lead by Rick Moore Sees Significant Growth The Latin American air compressor market is growing at a rapid pace. Rick Moore is the Director of Sales, Latin America, for T/CCI. He oversees all sales activities for the region and manages relationships with new and existing clients. His industry expertise allows him to be a trusted advisor to customers... - April 09, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

TCCI Leader Profiled in Quality Digest Series Women in Manufacturing Kara Demirjian Huss, Vice President and Global Marketing Director for T/CCI Manufacturing, was featured in Quality Digest in the first of a series of articles highlighting women leaders in manufacturing. Industrial journalist, Thomas R. Cutler, authored the article titled, “XX,” which examined... - April 08, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

Director of Application Engineering Rodge Brooks Oversees Heavy Duty Industrial Air Compressor Development for TCCI Rodge Brooks, Director of Application Engineering, leads the stewardship of compressor development at all global T/CCI locations. In addition, he oversees validation test and compressor specific coordination, along with acting as APQP lead. T/CCI (www.tccimfg.com) manufactures built to last quality,... - April 02, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

Keeping Ambulances Operating and Avoiding Compressor Failure in Afghanistan Performance and durability count. T/CCI customers rely on compressors to keep their vehicles running and their operators comfortable, even in the toughest environments. When a customer experiences issues with their compressors, the company is committed to fully investigate the situation and offer solutions... - April 01, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

European Sales of Industrial Heavy Duty Air Compressors Growing Rapidly Reports TCCI European sales of industrial air compressors are growing rapidly according to T/CCI (www.tccimfg.com) which manufactures built to last quality, dependable, and environmentally safe compressors for a wide range of vehicle applications. Mike Dawson is the Executive Director of European Sales for T/CCI. - March 29, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

TCCI Achieved Red Dot Corporation Supplier Excellence Award T/CCI Manufacturing was recognized with Red Dot Corporation’s Supplier Excellence Award. Suppliers are nominated for Supplier Excellence based on achieving 100% performance score each year. Awards recognize suppliers in quality, delivery, cost, and ancillary administrative requirements. T/CCI Manufacturing... - March 18, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

Better Clutch Design Spells Reliability and Growth for TCCI Industrial Air Compressors T/CCI provides the industry with the latest in innovative compressor and clutch designs. T/CCI President Richard Demirjian recently shared, “We have an aggressive growth strategy globally that includes a focus on expanding our manufacturing, warehousing and sales footprint worldwide. We are committed... - March 08, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

Matthias Ostriga Aids in TCCI Europe Expansion T/CCI (www.tccimfg.com) is a global leader in the manufacturing of heavy duty compressors and clutches for the mobile air-conditioning and refrigeration industries. T/CCI President Richard Demirjian recently shared, “We have an aggressive growth strategy globally that includes a focus on expanding... - March 05, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

TCCI Heavy Duty Compressors Experiencing Worldwide Growth Reports President Richard Demirjian Value added features like a generously lubricated shaft seal area, high quality steel head gaskets and the widest selection of compressor service valves available; large oil sump produces a unique splash lubrication system that allows the compressor to be self-lubricating regardless of the amount of... - March 04, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

TCCI Customer Connection Newsletter Introduces New Variable Swash Compressor T/CCI Customer Connection, the manufacturer’s monthly newsletter reported on T/CCI Manufacturing’s newest product: The QPV125. The QPV125, is a variable swash-plate compressor with 125cc displacement. Its variable pumping capacities balance performance to the amount of cooling required, increasing... - February 11, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

TCCI Exhibits at Booth 410 at Mobile Air Conditioning Society Training Event and Trade Show in Florida T/CCI Manufacturing will exhibit at booth 410 during the MACS (Mobile Air Conditioning Society) Training Event and Trade Show from February 5-7 at Caribe Royale at the All-Suite Hotel and Convention Center, Orlando Florida. T/CCI will be launching the updated brand and introducing the QPV125, a variable... - February 05, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

Manufacturing Journalist Thomas R. Cutler Profiles Climatic Wind Tunnels in AutomationMedia Magazine The T/CCI Climatic Wind Tunnel is featured in AutomationMedia.com. The feature article, authored by industrial journalist, Thomas R. Cutler, is titled, “Climatic Wind Tunnel in Decatur Illinois Replicates Extreme Conditions.” T/CCI is able to validate temperature control from -30C to 50C... - February 04, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

TCCI Climatic Wind Tunnel Replicates Extreme Conditions Featured in Automation and Controls Today The T/CCI Climatic Wind Tunnel is featured in Automation and Controls Today magazine. T/CCI is able to validate temperature control from -30C to 50C (0.5C steady state and 1.0C during transition) with proven repeatability. The climatic wind tunnel allows for the accurate simulation of extreme temperatures... - February 01, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

TCCI Heavy Duty Compressors Emphasizes Importance of Metal Nameplate for Identification Information about installed compressors must be easily identified according to T/CCI manufacturing. The leader in heavy duty compressors locates the metal nameplate at the top front of the compressor, which serves as a means of identification. The location permits viewing the nameplate with the clutch... - January 30, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

THG Corporation Launches New eCommerce Website: HopeDirect.com New eCommerce service from THG Corporation offers $150 million of Parker hydraulic, pneumatic and fluid connector components available for immediate one or two day shipment from its HopeDirect.com website. - August 02, 2014 - THG Corporation

Company Provides New Vent Mist Elimination System Meeting EPA Requirements In response to the EPA setting new air quality regulations for stationary engines, JB Systems offers the HILCO® Vent Mist Elimination System to meet these new requirements. - October 01, 2013 - JB Systems

Sorensen Systems Launches New Website Focused on Industrial Motion Control Systems Sorensen Systems, a subsidiary of THG Corporation of Massachusetts, has launched a specialized new website dedicated to the needs of industrial manufacturers seeking motion and control industrial systems utilizing hydraulic, pneumatic, and automation technology. - November 22, 2012 - THG Corporation

MAT Holdings, Inc. Signs Agreement to Acquire Gabriel® Shocks to Bolster Its Automotive Offering MAT Holdings, Inc., a global manufacturer and distributor of products in the automotive, hardware, and power equipment sectors, announces it has reached a definitive agreement with OpenGate Capital, LLC, a private investment and acquisition firm in Los Angeles, CA and its portfolio company, Auto Rider,... - November 01, 2012 - MAT Holdings Inc.

Maxpro Air Amplifiers Offer Optimal Operating Pressure Maxpro air boosters present an energy-efficient option as they are air driven. They are suitable for applications that involve working air pressures ranging from 30 PSI to 4,350 PSI. - April 06, 2012 - High Pressure Technologies, LLC

Gas-Phase Filtration Leader Wins Three Manufacturing Awards Innovation, Distinction in Global Operations and SMA Hall of Fame Purafil, Inc., a global gas-phase filtration manufacturer, captivated the audience by winning three awards at the 5th Annual Strategic Manufacturing Awards (SMA) held at the conclusion of the European Manufacturing Strategies Summit in Düsseldorf, Germany on October 18th, hosted by the World Trade... - October 30, 2011 - Purafil, Inc.

Kaydon® Custom Filtration Hires New VP of Sales & Marketing Kaydon Custom Filtration Corporation (Kaydon Filtration), a leading provider in fuel treatment, lube and hydraulic oil conditioning has announced the appointment of Jeffrey Canil as Vice President of Sales & Marketing. Jeff brings a wealth of filtration and marketing expertise to support the company’s... - October 02, 2011 - Purafil, Inc.

Kaydon Corp. President James O’Leary Visits Purafil’s Doraville Headquarters Kaydon Senior Management Team to Discuss Growth Initiatives - May 19, 2011 - Purafil, Inc.

Purafil Welcomed the Consul General of Japan in Atlanta Industry Leader Recently Examined its Business Strategy in Japan - May 18, 2011 - Purafil, Inc.

Howden Acquires Thomassen Compression Systems BV Howden have announced the acquisition of Dutch company Thomassen Compression systems BV. - April 01, 2011 - Howden

Howden Plans for the Future Howden Chief Executive announces his retirement in 2011. - March 24, 2011 - Howden

Purafil, Inc. Hires Director of Business Development Thomas Ramsey is Purafil's new Director of Business Development. He will develop strategic business relationships and commercialize Purafil products and services within Purafil Scientific, and across the company. - January 21, 2011 - Purafil, Inc.

Atlas Copco Launches New Small Oil-Injected Compressor, Matching Indian Market Requirements Atlas Copco launches the EXELLENCE oil-injected 11-30 kW GAe/GAe VSD compressor family. With a Free Air Delivery (FAD) and Specific Energy Requirement (SER) fitted to the highest demands of the Indian market and aligned with the governmental increased concern on energy saving and environmental impact. - June 17, 2010 - Atlas Copco India