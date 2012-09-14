PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

M. Davis and Sons, Inc. Honored with Excellence In Construction Award M. Davis and Sons has been building, installing and servicing corporate facilities for five generations. The company has received recognition throughout the years and recently received an award due to their state-of-the-art innovations and engineering excellence. The business was praised for its hard... - December 04, 2019 - M. Davis & Sons, Inc.

The New York Brick Oven Co. Introduces Its Revolutionary Inferno Series Cupola Revolving Oven New York Brick Oven, the industry leader in revolving brick ovens, has just launched their newest series of revolving brick oven models. “The Cupola Series” revolving brick ovens. The new “High Production” series comes with multiple dome option looks, from custom tiles to high... - October 25, 2019 - New York Brick Oven

M. Davis and Sons Expands with a New Location in Havre de Grace, Maryland M. Davis & Sons, Inc., an award-winning, 5th generation industrial construction company, has opened a new office and fabrication facility at 1750 Pulaski Highway, Havre de Grace, MD. The addition of the Maryland office and shop will allow M. Davis to more efficiently serve their growing customer... - June 01, 2019 - M. Davis & Sons, Inc.

Three Roll Mill Manufacturer Torrey Hills Technologies Launches Equipment Service Business for Competing Models Three Roll Mill manufacturer Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC (THT) announces plans to provide diagnostic services and repair capabilities for mills produced by Exakt Technologies, especially the Exakt 50 and 80 models. - March 26, 2017 - Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC

Torrey Hills Technologies Success Story Featured by SBA Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC (THT) was recently nominated by the US Small Business Administration (SBA) to have their success story published due to their pioneering history with the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program, as well as their accomplishments in commercializing technologies. - December 07, 2016 - Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC

iAbrasive.com: Themed Salon "Superhard Abrasive Testing and Quality Monitoring" Ends Perfectly Last Friday, iAbrasive.com organized the first offline themed salon "Superhard Abrasive Testing and Quality Monitoring" in order to improve industry colleagues’ professionalism and promote active and deep online communication, which provides a convenient way for indepth exchange of views... - December 01, 2016 - Henan iAbrasive Network Technology Co., Ltd.

iAbrasive.com: to Build Professional Elite Team by Action Learning In order to build a professional elite team for better serving tool and abrasive industry, iAbrasive.com learning team adopted the method of "Action Learning" to conduct team building activity, all company employees took part in this activity. - November 29, 2016 - Henan iAbrasive Network Technology Co., Ltd.

iAbrasive.com Visited Zhengzhou Yeda High-Tech Material Co., Ltd. On November 4, iAbrasive.com marketing personnel were invited to Zhengzhou Yeda High-Tech Material Co., Ltd. to visit their company. They had in-depth exchanges and a discussion about the market dynamics of black fused alumina and high quality products under the new economic form. During the visit,... - November 12, 2016 - Henan iAbrasive Network Technology Co., Ltd.

A Press Conference on Launch of iAbrasive.com 2.0 to be Held in Zhengzhou A press conference on the launch of iAbrasive.com 2.0 which is also China's first forum on manufacturing and services of tools & abrasives products, will be held at the third floor of Guanghua Hotel in Zhengzhou, Henan, on October 10, 2016. - September 30, 2016 - Henan iAbrasive Network Technology Co., Ltd.

PCE Instruments Offers Accurate, Affordable Data Loggers to Meet ISO 50001 Requirements Amid ISO 50001 revision, organizations should focus on hard data when making energy management decisions. - June 18, 2016 - PCE Instruments / PCE Americas Inc.

Indian Abrasives Purchasers Visit Chinese Abrasives Factories Accompanied by iAbrasive Staff During the National Day holidays, iAbrasive staff were busy with accompanying an Indian purchaser to visit several abrasives factories in Henan Province. - October 18, 2014 - Henan iAbrasive Network Technology Co., Ltd.

Brown & O’Malley Introduces New Line of Industrial Strainer Options from Mueller Steam Specialty North Royalton, OH-based industrial filtration experts Brown & O’Malley are now offering the latest line of industrial strainer options from the team at Mueller Steam Specialty. - August 10, 2014 - Brown and O'Malley Company

Brown & O’Malley Now Offer the Latest Industrial Air Dryer Products from AIR/TAK N. Royalton, OH-based experts for a range of industrial filtration and drying products, Brown & O’Malley have announced that they’re now offering a new range of industrial air dryer systems. - May 30, 2014 - Brown and O'Malley Company

Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC to Sponsor IACP's 20th Annual Compounders on Capitol Hill Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC (THT) today announced that it will sponsor two educational sessions at IACP's 20th Annual Compounders on Capitol Hill (CCH) to be held May 17-20, 2014 at the Crystal Gateway Marriott in Arlington, Virginia. With an expected 400 total attendees in 2014, CCH brings together... - March 09, 2014 - Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC

GH Induction Atmospheres Hires European Sales Engineer GH Induction Atmospheres, a leading American provider of customized industrial heating solutions, has hired Maria Gil Garcia for the position of European Sales Engineer. "We're counting on Maria to help us increase sales in the European aerospace and medical markets," said Steve Skewes, GH... - December 06, 2013 - GH Induction Atmospheres

Torrey Hills Technologies Named to Inc. 5000 for Fifth Consecutive Year Inc. magazine ranked Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC (THT) No. 4254 on its seventh annual Inc. 5000 list, an exclusive ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. - October 11, 2013 - Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC

Torrey Hills T65 Three Roll Mill Honored as Gold Prize Winner at the 5th Annual 2013 Golden Bridge Awards Presentation Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC (THT) was honored as Gold Prize winner for the 2013 Golden Bridge Awards under the New Industrial Products and Services category for its remarkably successful T65 lab model three roll mill. - October 10, 2013 - Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC

Brown & O’Malley Offering the Latest Industrial Strainer Products from Hayward Strainers North Royalton, Ohio-based Brown & O’Malley is now offering many of the leading industrial strainer products on the market. The company’s latest selections, which includes cutting-edge equipment from Hayward Strainers (now owned by Eaton Filtration) and Mueller Stream Specialty, will... - September 20, 2013 - Brown and O'Malley Company

GH IA Develops Innovative Scan Hardening Machine GH Induction Atmospheres (GH IA), a leading American provider of customized industrial heating solutions, has built an innovative induction heating machine that hardens and tempers two automotive starter driveshaft parts every 16 seconds. - September 17, 2013 - GH Induction Atmospheres

Industrial Companies Trust Brown & O’Malley from Filter Cartridge Products that Provide Seamless Low Level Micron Filtration Brown & O’Malley has just announced that they’ve recently updated their product catalogue with high performance micron filter cartridge products from two of the industry’s most trusted manufacturers. The North Royalton, Ohio-based firm will now provide clients with the latest filter... - September 06, 2013 - Brown and O'Malley Company

Torrey Hills T65 Three Roll Mill Named as Finalist in the 5th Annual 2013 Golden Bridge Awards for New Products and Services Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC (THT) was named as a finalist for the 2013 Golden Bridge Awards under the New Product and Service category for its remarkably successful T65 lab model three roll mill. Golden Bridge Awards are an annual industry and peers recognition program honoring Best Companies of all... - August 24, 2013 - Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC

Cost-Effective 720 GPM Filter Vessel Equipment Now Available Through Brown & O’Malley Leading Northeast Ohio based distributor of industrial filtration systems, Brown & O’Malley has just announced the introduction of several new high capacity (720 GPM) filter vessel products to their company catalogue. The company’s increased collection empowers customers with a greater... - June 09, 2013 - Brown and O'Malley Company

GH Induction Atmospheres Hires Experienced Sales Manager for Midwest GH Induction Atmospheres (GH IA), part of the worldwide GH Group, has hired a veteran sales professional to penetrate the market for its innovative induction heating solutions in the Midwest. Michael Maiorino, Midwest Regional Sales Manager, will work with customers in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and... - January 03, 2013 - GH Induction Atmospheres

Davron Technologies’ New Website Supports Process Engineers Industrial oven manufacturer’s site includes robust resources for core clientele. - July 13, 2012 - Davron Technologies Inc

Innovative New Induction Hardening Machine from GH IA GH Induction Atmospheres (GH IA), part of the worldwide GH Group, has built an innovative induction heating machine that hardens, tempers, and quenches automotive parts on a rotating turntable. A global supplier of quality products for automotive and other industrial markets will use GH IA's new machine... - May 18, 2012 - GH Induction Atmospheres

GH Induction Atmospheres Expands Sales Force GH Induction Atmospheres, part of the worldwide GH Group, has hired Scott Berry and Lance Dumigan as Regional Sales Managers to penetrate the market for its innovative induction heating solutions. - March 03, 2012 - GH Induction Atmospheres

Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC Announces Exhibition at Intersolar North America Trade Show 2011 Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC today announced that it will exhibit at Intersolar North America Trade Show 2011, the premier platform for the solar industry in North America. The trade show will be held at Moscone Center, San Francisco, CA from July 12 to14. Trade show hours will run from 10:00 am to... - July 09, 2011 - Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC

Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC Receives Funding for Coal Mine Safety Project from National Science Foundation Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC (THT) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded funding from National Science Foundation (NSF) for a coal mine safety project entitled “"SBIR Phase I: Capture and Use of Coal Mine Ventilation Air Methane (VAM)." The $149,986 NSF Phase I grant is effective... - June 15, 2011 - Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC

Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC Receives Furnace Order from Narec in UK Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC (THT) today announced that the company has received a purchase order for its HSH Infrared Fast Fire Furnace from Narec, the national center for the UK dedicated to advancing the development, demonstration, deployment and grid integration of renewable energy and low carbon... - June 12, 2011 - Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC

Solaronix Agrees to Provide Sample Test-Firing Service for Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC’s Future Customers in Europe Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC (THT) today announced that it has signed an agreement with Solaronix for the use of its furnace to test-fire samples sent from THT’s potential clients. - May 01, 2011 - Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC

Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC Launches Social Media Marketing Campaign Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC (THT) announced its launch of a new social media marketing campaign February 28, 2011. “We are very excited to see how implementing social media into our marketing and customer service efforts will turn out in the long run,” Kyle Renwick, a marketing specialist... - April 17, 2011 - Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC

Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC Forms Business Alliance with KIC to Achieve Quick and Accurate Temperature Profiling for Its Furnaces Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC (THT) and KIC today announced an agreement to form a strategic business alliance to speed up the optimal thermal process setup of THT belt furnaces through the use of KIC thermal profilers. Under the terms of the agreement, THT will introduce KIC thermal profilers to its... - April 06, 2011 - Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC

Si2 Microsystems Ltd Agrees to Provide Sample Test-Firing Service for Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC’s Future Customers Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC (THT) today announced that it has signed an agreement with Si2 Microsystems Pvt Ltd., the leading microelectronics company in India and one of THT’s most appreciated furnace customers, for the use of its furnace to test-fire samples sent from THT’s potential... - March 23, 2011 - Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC

GH Induction Atmospheres Introduces Innovative Technology for Inductor Manufacturing GH Induction Atmospheres today introduced innovative technology for inductor manufacturing. With Microfusion, a patented process developed by GH Group, identical inductors can be produced from the same 3D manufacturing mold - improving quality and durability. - February 08, 2011 - GH Induction Atmospheres

Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC Sponsors Torrey Hills School to Launch Torrey Hills Science Alliance Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC today announced that it will sponsor Torrey Hills School to launch Torrey Hills Science Alliance 2011. - January 21, 2011 - Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC

Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC to Exhibit at Upcoming SPIE Photonics West 2011, San Francisco, CA Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC today announced that it will be exhibiting at the upcoming SPIE Photonics West, the world's leading photonics, laser, and biomedical optics event, from January 25 to 27, 2011 at The Moscone Center, San Francisco, California. Torrey Hills’ display, located in North... - December 11, 2010 - Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC

Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC Launches Line of Standard Off-the-Shelf W-Cu Heat Sinks Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC today announced the launch of 9 standard off-the-shelf heat sinks made from copper tungsten alloy with 75% to 90% tungsten content by weight. - October 31, 2010 - Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC

Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC Receives Furnace Order from IBM Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC today announced that the company has received a purchase order for its HSH Infrared Fast Fire Furnace from IBM Corporation, the largest information technology company in the world. The furnace will be used in the solar cell metallization process. “We are very pleased... - October 03, 2010 - Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC

Torrey Hills Technologies’ Furnace Facility Receives Follow-on Order of 32 Furnaces, the Largest Single Order for Furnaces Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC today announced that its furnace manufacturing facility received a follow-on order of 32 furnaces from an existing customer, China United Cleaning Technology Co. The customer, located in Guangxi Province of China, is specialized in solar cell manufacturing. This customer... - September 23, 2010 - Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC

Torrey Hills Technologies Ranked No. 1013 on the 2010 Inc. 5000 - America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies Inc. magazine today ranked Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC No.1013 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, an exclusive ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents the most comprehensive look at the most important segment of the economy—America’s independent-minded... - September 18, 2010 - Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC

GH Induction Atmospheres Adds Director of Sales GH Induction Atmospheres (GH IA), part of the worldwide GH Group, today announced that E.J. (Chip) Laskowski has joined GH IA as Director of Sales. Mr. Laskowski, who has over 10 years of experience in the induction heating industry, will be responsible for developing and managing a national sales network... - September 03, 2010 - GH Induction Atmospheres

GH IA Introduces New Induction Heating Power Supplies with Wide Frequency Range GH Induction Atmospheres, part of the worldwide GH Group, has introduced a new series of 13 induction heating power supplies with a wide frequency range for increased flexibility. The SM Type Transithermic® Power Supplies cover 0.5 to 20 kHz with 100 to 800 kW output power; 100 kW output is available... - August 27, 2010 - GH Induction Atmospheres

Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC Receives CE Marking Approval for Its HSK, HSA, HSH, HSG, and HSF Series Furnaces Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC (THT) announced today that it has received CE marking certification for its HSK, HSA, HSH, HSG, and HSF series conveyor belt furnaces from European Certifying Organization S. p. A. (ECO) in Faenza, Italy. The CE marking certification declares that THT’s belt furnaces... - August 22, 2010 - Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC

GH Group Appoints General Manager for GH Induction Atmospheres GH Group, the worldwide heating systems provider that recently acquired a majority interest in GH Induction Atmospheres (GH IA), has appointed Steve Skewes to the position of GH IA General Manager. "I'm very excited about our growth potential with GH Group," said Mr. Skewes. "By combining... - August 20, 2010 - GH Induction Atmospheres

Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC to Appear at 2010 International Microwave Symposium Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC today announced that it will appear at 2010 International Microwave Symposium (IMS), the world's premier annual microwave conference, to be held in Anaheim, CA from May 23 to 28 of this year. At the IMS Exhibition May 25 to May 27 Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC will showcase... - May 21, 2010 - Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC

Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC Introduces Hybrid Drying/Firing Furnace for Laboratory-Scale Dye Sensitized Solar Cell (DSSC) Processing Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC, today introduced HSH3003-0406 dual function drying/firing belt furnace to its family of photovoltaic processing furnaces. This model is specially designed for the drying and firing of nano-sized titanium oxide particles in DSSC application. Extremely flexible and occupying much less floor space, this furnace is perfect for small scale DSSC R&D and university research. - March 17, 2010 - Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC

GH Electrotermia Purchases Majority Interest in Induction Atmospheres Induction Heating Companies Combine to Expand Worldwide Sales and Product Development - March 04, 2010 - GH Induction Atmospheres

Torrey Hills Technologies Ranked 2nd among Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies in San Diego Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC (THT) was ranked 2nd among the 100 fastest growing privately held companies in San Diego county for 2009 by San Diego Business Journal at the awards event held outdoors at The Westgate Hotel in San Diego, CA today. For the second year in a row, THT has been ranked in the... - October 24, 2009 - Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC

Namark Process Design LLC to Represent Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC in Southeast U.S. Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC announced today that the company has selected Namark Process Design LLC to represent its products in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina and South Carolina. Delip “Doug” Bokil, owner and president of Namark Process Design LLC, has become the official representative in the region as of September 15. - October 14, 2009 - Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC