SVI Industrial Provides Faster Support Service for U.S. and Canadian Customers of BHDT

SVI is based in Pineville, NC and has been under the same ownership and corporate structure since 1993. BHDT, based in Austria, was founded in 1958 as “BÖHLER Hochdrucktechnik.” Pineville, NC, February 23, 2021 --( PR.com )-- BHDT has entered into a cooperation agreement with SVI Industrial in order to offer their customers in the United States and Canada faster service support on BHDT products. As a result of this agreement, SVI is now the only authorized repair facility for BHDT products in the United States and Canada. SVI can service BHDT products using either spare parts supplied by the clients or with original spare parts provided by BHDT.The long-term experience of both companies in the field of high-pressure application ensures safe, fast, and reliable support.“SVI is proud to add BHDT to our family of partnerships and be the only valve repair center for them across the United States. This will improve SVI’s capabilities in the area of valve repair and maintenance and strengthen our ability to provide turn key solutions for our customers,” said Omar Lahbabi, President of SVI. “Our goal is to provide the same high quality of service with faster turn-around.”Clients can direct enquiries directly to SVI or via BHDT. For any questions BHDT is still at your disposal in the usual manner.“While our customers are always welcome to contact us directly,” said Dr. Harald Aichhorn, President of Dr. Aichhorn Group and owner of BHDT, “we know that SVI will provide the same quality support for our products that we do.”SVI is based in Pineville, NC and has been under the same ownership and corporate structure since 1993. BHDT, based in Austria, was founded in 1958 as “BÖHLER Hochdrucktechnik.” Contact Information Southeast Valve Inc.

Ben Medlock

704-688-9800



https://sviindustrial.com/



