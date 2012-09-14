PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Solomon Corporation Acquires South Dakota Transformer Repair Facility from A-Line Solomon Corporation and A-Line E.D.S. announced today the acquisition and sale of Dakota American Transformers. The acquisition for Solomon Corporation expands the footprint for transformer sales and services into the upper Midwest. Tom Hemmer, CEO of Solomon Corporation, said “Dakota American... - August 14, 2018 - Solomon Corporation

FDB Power Protection Keeps the Network DC Immune with K H Engineering Southern Rail/GTR contractors, K H Engineering use the FDB 11 RCD to deal with the protection of mains power equipment within areas of high DC power usage. - February 18, 2018 - FDB Electrical Ltd

General Purpose Overload/Short Circuit and DC Immune Protection from FDB Electrical The FDB11 RCD panel unit from FDB Electrical provides overload and short circuit protection for industrial, academic, institutional and corporate applications. The unit comes in three enclosure sizes of 10 to 32 amp, 40 to 63 amp and 80 to 100 amp. - September 02, 2017 - FDB Electrical Ltd

Multi-Way RCBO with DC Immune Protection from FDB Electrical The FDB2 RCBO unit from FDB Electrical is a multi-way housed earth fault protection system with DC immune technology. The unit provides general purpose earth leakage protection, including overload and short circuit protection, for AC equipment without the problems of nuisance tripping associated with DC induced currents. - August 18, 2016 - FDB Electrical Ltd

FDB13 - 400V 3 Phase DC Immune Protection from FDB Electrical FDB Electrical’s DC immune protection technology in their FDB13 unit is approved by Network Rail for use in DC electrified areas for general purpose earth monitoring, RCD/RCBO overload and short circuit protection of 3 phase 400V circuits. - July 29, 2016 - FDB Electrical Ltd

FDB11 RCBO Offers Approved Network Rail DC Immune Protection for Electrical Equipment in DC Areas The new FDB11 RCBO from FDB Electrical provides protection of AC equipment in areas adjacent to powerful DC currents – as in electrified rail environments. - May 26, 2016 - FDB Electrical Ltd

Specialist Network Rail DC Immune AC Protection from FDB Electrical The latest RCBO devices from FDB Electrical are approved by Network Rail for AC protection of devices in DC electrified areas and to protect personnel associated with ancillary equipment such as video screens and cafeteria equipment – also machinery in engineering/maintenance sheds. - January 29, 2016 - FDB Electrical Ltd

Rugged Protection Units from FDB Electrical Now Available for Commercial Use FDB’s range of FDB27/M and FDB27 (MOD Spec) rugged protection units are now available for commercial use to provide safe industrial power in all situations. - January 27, 2016 - FDB Electrical Ltd

Monorail DC Charging Protection from FDB Electrical EFU50 DC protection units from FDB Electrical have been used on the Monorail systems in Singapore where they protect in-station equipment on the DC contactless charging system. The units monitor the DC circuit for earth faults and disconnects in the event a fault is detected. - April 19, 2015 - FDB Electrical Ltd

New Website from FDB Electrical, Market Leaders in Earth Leakage Protection The new website from market leaders in earth leakage protection FDB Electrical covers their ranges of high performance electrical protection units from multi-way RCBOs to outdoor and custom distribution panels. The site presents full product information in one place, together with the FDB Knowledge Base... - April 04, 2015 - FDB Electrical Ltd

FDB Electrical Supply Airfield Power Distribution Units to the RAF FDB Electrical has recently supplied power distribution pillars for an RAF training target area used by low level fighters from the NATO partnership. These bespoke Airfield Protection Units were based on standard FDB technology including the EFU15 Multi-Function RCD and EMGUARD Earth Loop Monitor. - February 19, 2015 - FDB Electrical Ltd

New FDB11 RCBO from FDB Electrical Offers Rail Industry Standard DC Protection The new FDB11 RCBO from FDB Electrical is approved for use in DC electrified areas. The RCBO incorporates loss of neutral indication and comes with overload and short circuit protection - January 31, 2015 - FDB Electrical Ltd

FDB Electrical Provide Ship to Shore Power for Royal Marines Landing Craft FDB Electrical Ltd has recently completed a new contract to supply their FDB19/STS special-purpose power supply units for use by Royal Marines landing craft such as the RM rapid-response/patrol boat. The FDB19/STS is designed to be mounted on offshore pontoons that are supplied from shore based transformers. - November 27, 2014 - FDB Electrical Ltd

New VEF2 Variable Earth Leakage Protection Relay from FDB Electrical The new VEF2 variable earth leakage protection relay from FDB Electrical forms part of their extensive range of low cost, high specification RCDs and is designed for high current applications where it can be connected to any of the FDB wide range of external C.T.’s. - November 25, 2014 - FDB Electrical Ltd

PEF-5 Percentage Earth Fault Protection Unit from FDB Electrical The PEF-5 Percentage Earth Fault Unit from FDB Electrical has been developed for high KA capacity installations where there is a need for a practical, cost-effective method of detecting potentially dangerous earth fault currents before damage is caused to contactors, cables or plant. - September 21, 2014 - FDB Electrical Ltd

New High Specification EFR-1 RCD from FDB Electrical The new EFR-1 RCD from FDB Electrical is designed for the specialist panel builder and is ideal for general purpose, low current applications. It is housed in a Single Module Din Rail Housing complete with integral test button and screw clamp terminals to simplify connection. - August 16, 2014 - FDB Electrical Ltd

New Multi-Way Modular RCBO Earth Fault Protection Unit from FDB Electrical The new FDB2 multi-way RCBO earth fault protection system from FDB Electrical enables individual protection of multi-circuit installations in a single modular enclosure. - June 12, 2014 - FDB Electrical Ltd

HALO Electronics Announces New Production Facility HALO Announces New Production Facility in the Guangxi Region of China to Reduce Leadtimes and Increase Manufacturing Capacity. - December 11, 2013 - HALO Electronics

Allied Industrial Marketing Now Offers FRAKO LKT Series Capacitors German made Frako LTK Series Capacitors are now available in North America by their newly authorized technical sales office, Allied Industrial Marketing. - November 10, 2012 - Allied Industrial Marketing, Inc.

Aisling Industries Passes On-Site Audit and FAI from Cobham Composites and Raytheon El-Centro, California based Electronics Manufacturing specialist Aisling Industries has recently announced that they have passed First Article Inspections from Cobham Composites and Raytheon based on the AS9102 Aerospace Standard for quality control in the manufacture of products for the aerospace industry. Aisling... - September 23, 2011 - Aisling Industries

Aisling Industries Passes TUV Rheinland Re-Certification Audit El Centro, California based Electronics Manufacturing Specialist Aisling Industries has recently announced that the company has passed their TUV Rheinland ISO 9001: 2008 re-certification audit. The company passed the audit 100% without any findings or suggested improvements by the Auditor. The company... - September 23, 2011 - Aisling Industries

Aisling Industries Personnel Complete IPC J-STD-001 Solder Re-Certification Global Electronics Manufacturing Specialist Aisling Industries has recently announced that all in-house personnel engaged with ITAR and MilSpec regulated programs have now completed their IPC J-STD-001 certification. As part of Aisling Industries continued drive to meet the very highest standards when... - September 23, 2011 - Aisling Industries

Aisling Industries Becomes Approved Supplier to GE Electronics manufacturing specialists Aisling Industries have announced that they have achieved Approved Supplier status with global electronics giant GE. This approval of the company’s supplier status marks the beginning of a strategic business relationship between the two clients. Due to this... - September 23, 2011 - Aisling Industries

Arltis, Inc., an Embedded Systems Company, Announces Purchase of 3S Industries Which Specializes in Power Applications for OEM Markets Arltis announces that is has purchased 3S Industries located in San Fernando, CA. 3S Industries, an ISO 9000:2001 company, is a leading U.S. manufacturer for industrial control transformers, power transformers and power inductors and has been in business over 28 years. The products are used in the instrumentation, aerospace, medical, power and marketplaces and the company specializes in OEM applications. - August 05, 2010 - 3S Industries

Vigitron Expands the Digital CCTV Line with MaxiiCopper Coax Ethernet Extender Hubs Vigitron MaxiiCopper Ethernet Extender family provides easy and effective transition from analog to IP CCTV systems. - July 22, 2010 - Vigitron, Inc.

Vigitron UTP Network Elements Installed on Analogue Circuit in UK Bakery Panasonic and Concept Pro dome cameras at a large bakery company make use of Power Combiners and Transceiver hubs from Vigitron. - June 17, 2010 - Vigitron, Inc.

Vigitron Cat 5 Cabling Installation for School Surveillance Vigitron has installed a cabling system at Merseyside school using a minimum of cable runs for surveillance and telemetry with spare pare for alarm transmission. - June 17, 2010 - Vigitron, Inc.

Vigitron Expands the Video Isolation Transformer Family Vigitron, Inc. a leading manufacturer of video transmission over Unshielded Twisted Pair (UTP) products has expanded the Video Isolation Transformer family. - January 13, 2010 - Vigitron, Inc.

LiteFuze(tm) Releases a New Line of Voltage Regulators/Stabilizers/Converters When it comes to voltage converters quality is very important. If you purchased a product in the US that needs to be used in a different country, it is very important to select the right type of voltage converter for your product. Specially in some countries where the voltage is unstable, a voltage stabilizer... - November 03, 2009 - LiteFuze

LiteFuze (tm) Releases New Line of Voltage Converter/Transformers If you search online, you will find variety of types of voltage converters and transformers. It gets very difficult to chose the correct one, that is why LiteFuze brand only released a few models that cater most customers needs. - July 27, 2009 - LiteFuze