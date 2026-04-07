Recent Headlines
Within Electronic Coil, Transformer, & Other Inductor Manufacturing
Pro‑Tek5™ Introduces 10Gigabit Ethernet Isolator, Delivering Robust High‑Speed Data Protection for Critical Equipment
Pro‑Tek5™ today announced the 10Gigabit Ethernet Isolator, a next‑generation signal isolation solution engineered to protect high‑speed Ethernet links while maintaining full 10G performance. “We are pleased to announce the expansion of the Pro‑Tek5 product line with the... - April 07, 2026 - HALO Electronics
Wireless Power Consortium Names Four New Board Members
New Members Add Further Industry Leadership to WPC’s Board - October 08, 2024 - Wireless Power Consortium
DC Immune RCDs FDB11 and FDB2 Protection Devices Available from FDB Electrical Ltd
Now is usually the time for regular Railway maintenance. This year has been slightly different with intermittent strikes which have put special demands on scheduling of maintenance and repair works, and the FDB Online store has been very helpful in fulfilling availability of the specialist units required throughout this highly variable scheduling period. - December 08, 2023 - FDB Electrical Ltd
FDB Electrical Protection Devices Support Enhanced Building Program
FDB Electrical announce a high-quality range of enclosed electrical protection devices, alongside a wide range of panel mounting components for the installation of customised industrial systems. - October 10, 2021 - FDB Electrical Ltd
FDB Electrical Protection for Industrial Applications Including Rail and Military
Leading industrial earth monitoring and electrical power protection specialists, FDB Electrical, are pleased to offer their range of RCD’s and RCBO’s for personnel or plant protection, Earth Continuity Monitors, together with a range of ancillary devices supplied separately as panel mounting components. - July 08, 2020 - FDB Electrical Ltd
Solomon Corporation Acquires South Dakota Transformer Repair Facility from A-Line
Solomon Corporation and A-Line E.D.S. announced today the acquisition and sale of Dakota American Transformers. The acquisition for Solomon Corporation expands the footprint for transformer sales and services into the upper Midwest. Tom Hemmer, CEO of Solomon Corporation, said “Dakota... - August 14, 2018 - Solomon Corporation
FDB Power Protection Keeps the Network DC Immune with K H Engineering
Southern Rail/GTR contractors, K H Engineering use the FDB 11 RCD to deal with the protection of mains power equipment within areas of high DC power usage. - February 18, 2018 - FDB Electrical Ltd
General Purpose Overload/Short Circuit and DC Immune Protection from FDB Electrical
The FDB11 RCD panel unit from FDB Electrical provides overload and short circuit protection for industrial, academic, institutional and corporate applications. The unit comes in three enclosure sizes of 10 to 32 amp, 40 to 63 amp and 80 to 100 amp. - September 02, 2017 - FDB Electrical Ltd
Multi-Way RCBO with DC Immune Protection from FDB Electrical
The FDB2 RCBO unit from FDB Electrical is a multi-way housed earth fault protection system with DC immune technology. The unit provides general purpose earth leakage protection, including overload and short circuit protection, for AC equipment without the problems of nuisance tripping associated with DC induced currents. - August 18, 2016 - FDB Electrical Ltd
FDB13 - 400V 3 Phase DC Immune Protection from FDB Electrical
FDB Electrical’s DC immune protection technology in their FDB13 unit is approved by Network Rail for use in DC electrified areas for general purpose earth monitoring, RCD/RCBO overload and short circuit protection of 3 phase 400V circuits. - July 29, 2016 - FDB Electrical Ltd
FDB11 RCBO Offers Approved Network Rail DC Immune Protection for Electrical Equipment in DC Areas
The new FDB11 RCBO from FDB Electrical provides protection of AC equipment in areas adjacent to powerful DC currents – as in electrified rail environments. - May 26, 2016 - FDB Electrical Ltd
Specialist Network Rail DC Immune AC Protection from FDB Electrical
The latest RCBO devices from FDB Electrical are approved by Network Rail for AC protection of devices in DC electrified areas and to protect personnel associated with ancillary equipment such as video screens and cafeteria equipment – also machinery in engineering/maintenance sheds. - January 29, 2016 - FDB Electrical Ltd
Rugged Protection Units from FDB Electrical Now Available for Commercial Use
FDB’s range of FDB27/M and FDB27 (MOD Spec) rugged protection units are now available for commercial use to provide safe industrial power in all situations. - January 27, 2016 - FDB Electrical Ltd
Monorail DC Charging Protection from FDB Electrical
EFU50 DC protection units from FDB Electrical have been used on the Monorail systems in Singapore where they protect in-station equipment on the DC contactless charging system. The units monitor the DC circuit for earth faults and disconnects in the event a fault is detected. - April 19, 2015 - FDB Electrical Ltd
New Website from FDB Electrical, Market Leaders in Earth Leakage Protection
The new website from market leaders in earth leakage protection FDB Electrical covers their ranges of high performance electrical protection units from multi-way RCBOs to outdoor and custom distribution panels. The site presents full product information in one place, together with the FDB Knowledge... - April 04, 2015 - FDB Electrical Ltd
FDB Electrical Supply Airfield Power Distribution Units to the RAF
FDB Electrical has recently supplied power distribution pillars for an RAF training target area used by low level fighters from the NATO partnership. These bespoke Airfield Protection Units were based on standard FDB technology including the EFU15 Multi-Function RCD and EMGUARD Earth Loop Monitor. - February 19, 2015 - FDB Electrical Ltd
New FDB11 RCBO from FDB Electrical Offers Rail Industry Standard DC Protection
The new FDB11 RCBO from FDB Electrical is approved for use in DC electrified areas. The RCBO incorporates loss of neutral indication and comes with overload and short circuit protection - January 31, 2015 - FDB Electrical Ltd
FDB Electrical Provide Ship to Shore Power for Royal Marines Landing Craft
FDB Electrical Ltd has recently completed a new contract to supply their FDB19/STS special-purpose power supply units for use by Royal Marines landing craft such as the RM rapid-response/patrol boat. The FDB19/STS is designed to be mounted on offshore pontoons that are supplied from shore based transformers. - November 27, 2014 - FDB Electrical Ltd
New VEF2 Variable Earth Leakage Protection Relay from FDB Electrical
The new VEF2 variable earth leakage protection relay from FDB Electrical forms part of their extensive range of low cost, high specification RCDs and is designed for high current applications where it can be connected to any of the FDB wide range of external C.T.’s. - November 25, 2014 - FDB Electrical Ltd
PEF-5 Percentage Earth Fault Protection Unit from FDB Electrical
The PEF-5 Percentage Earth Fault Unit from FDB Electrical has been developed for high KA capacity installations where there is a need for a practical, cost-effective method of detecting potentially dangerous earth fault currents before damage is caused to contactors, cables or plant. - September 21, 2014 - FDB Electrical Ltd
New High Specification EFR-1 RCD from FDB Electrical
The new EFR-1 RCD from FDB Electrical is designed for the specialist panel builder and is ideal for general purpose, low current applications. It is housed in a Single Module Din Rail Housing complete with integral test button and screw clamp terminals to simplify connection. - August 16, 2014 - FDB Electrical Ltd
New Multi-Way Modular RCBO Earth Fault Protection Unit from FDB Electrical
The new FDB2 multi-way RCBO earth fault protection system from FDB Electrical enables individual protection of multi-circuit installations in a single modular enclosure. - June 12, 2014 - FDB Electrical Ltd
HALO Electronics Announces New Production Facility
HALO Announces New Production Facility in the Guangxi Region of China to Reduce Leadtimes and Increase Manufacturing Capacity. - December 11, 2013 - HALO Electronics
Allied Industrial Marketing Now Offers FRAKO LKT Series Capacitors
German made Frako LTK Series Capacitors are now available in North America by their newly authorized technical sales office, Allied Industrial Marketing. - November 10, 2012 - Allied Industrial Marketing, Inc.
Aisling Industries Passes TUV Rheinland Re-Certification Audit
El Centro, California based Electronics Manufacturing Specialist Aisling Industries has recently announced that the company has passed their TUV Rheinland ISO 9001: 2008 re-certification audit. The company passed the audit 100% without any findings or suggested improvements by the Auditor. The... - September 23, 2011 - Aisling Industries
Aisling Industries Passes On-Site Audit and FAI from Cobham Composites and Raytheon
El-Centro, California based Electronics Manufacturing specialist Aisling Industries has recently announced that they have passed First Article Inspections from Cobham Composites and Raytheon based on the AS9102 Aerospace Standard for quality control in the manufacture of products for the aerospace... - September 23, 2011 - Aisling Industries
Aisling Industries Personnel Complete IPC J-STD-001 Solder Re-Certification
Global Electronics Manufacturing Specialist Aisling Industries has recently announced that all in-house personnel engaged with ITAR and MilSpec regulated programs have now completed their IPC J-STD-001 certification. As part of Aisling Industries continued drive to meet the very highest standards... - September 23, 2011 - Aisling Industries
Aisling Industries Becomes Approved Supplier to GE
Electronics manufacturing specialists Aisling Industries have announced that they have achieved Approved Supplier status with global electronics giant GE. This approval of the company’s supplier status marks the beginning of a strategic business relationship between the two clients. Due to... - September 23, 2011 - Aisling Industries
Arltis, Inc., an Embedded Systems Company, Announces Purchase of 3S Industries Which Specializes in Power Applications for OEM Markets
Arltis announces that is has purchased 3S Industries located in San Fernando, CA. 3S Industries, an ISO 9000:2001 company, is a leading U.S. manufacturer for industrial control transformers, power transformers and power inductors and has been in business over 28 years. The products are used in the instrumentation, aerospace, medical, power and marketplaces and the company specializes in OEM applications. - August 05, 2010 - 3S Industries
Vigitron Expands the Digital CCTV Line with MaxiiCopper Coax Ethernet Extender Hubs
Vigitron MaxiiCopper Ethernet Extender family provides easy and effective transition from analog to IP CCTV systems. - July 22, 2010 - Vigitron, Inc.
Vigitron Cat 5 Cabling Installation for School Surveillance
Vigitron has installed a cabling system at Merseyside school using a minimum of cable runs for surveillance and telemetry with spare pare for alarm transmission. - June 17, 2010 - Vigitron, Inc.
Vigitron UTP Network Elements Installed on Analogue Circuit in UK Bakery
Panasonic and Concept Pro dome cameras at a large bakery company make use of Power Combiners and Transceiver hubs from Vigitron. - June 17, 2010 - Vigitron, Inc.
Vigitron Expands the Video Isolation Transformer Family
Vigitron, Inc. a leading manufacturer of video transmission over Unshielded Twisted Pair (UTP) products has expanded the Video Isolation Transformer family. - January 13, 2010 - Vigitron, Inc.
LiteFuze(tm) Releases a New Line of Voltage Regulators/Stabilizers/Converters
When it comes to voltage converters quality is very important. If you purchased a product in the US that needs to be used in a different country, it is very important to select the right type of voltage converter for your product. Specially in some countries where the voltage is unstable, a voltage... - November 03, 2009 - LiteFuze
LiteFuze (tm) Releases New Line of Voltage Converter/Transformers
If you search online, you will find variety of types of voltage converters and transformers. It gets very difficult to chose the correct one, that is why LiteFuze brand only released a few models that cater most customers needs. - July 27, 2009 - LiteFuze
Hydronic Components Inc. Announces Launch of On-Line Store
HCi announces the launch of their On-line Store. HCi produces a series of products designed specifically for use on a HVAC terminal unit. - February 15, 2009 - Hydronic Components Inc.