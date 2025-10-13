Recent Headlines
Within Electromedical & Electrotherapeutic Apparatus Manufacturing
Cellionyx Exits Stealth Mode with Cytomotion, an FDA-Registered Class I Electroceutical Device Set to Redefine Human Healing and Performance
Cellionyx today emerged from stealth to launch Cytomotion, a first-in-class, FDA-Registered Class I medical device. Shifting the paradigm to true cellular regeneration, Cytomotion utilizes precision-directed electrical fields to activate the body’s innate repair mechanisms. Validated through its licensee Equstech in the elite high performance equestrian sports market, the technology accelerates recovery from injury and proactively optimizes human performance. Commercial launch November 12, 2025. - October 13, 2025 - Cellionyx
Blitz Proto is a SmartZone Best Small Business
Blitz Proto is a 2024 SmartZone Best Small Business in the Michigan Celebrates Small Business Awards as Automation Alley's choice this year. - March 27, 2024 - Blitz Proto
MediTechSafe Signs a New Contract for Product Security with a Medical Device Company
Innovative software platform addresses cybersecurity threats plaguing healthcare industry. - October 30, 2023 - MediTechSafe
Mentalab Explore - A New Biosensor to Unlock the Secrets of the Brain
Mentalab is a German neurotech startup with one mission: use modern technology to make real-time biomarkers accessible. To do this, Mentalab has produced a powerful, flexible, and mobile ExG system: the Mentalab Explore. Through smart, minimalistic design, Mentalab Explore can record EEG, ECG,... - May 09, 2022 - Mentalab US LLC
SHPSA-650A103F08, a +/-650V, 1,000 Amps Solid State Switching Apparatus (SHPSA) for Various Power Tests Delivered to MET Laboratories, Inc. Santa Clara, CA USA
On June 30, 2018, Electronic Design & Research shipped out a more powerful SHPSA that generates up to 2,500 Amps /650V or 300kW (average) and 1.6MW pulses, assembled in a 19"W x 39"L x 72"H rack cabinet. A controller configures several SPST-NO switches as a single SPCO switch. A discharging capacitor array (SDCA-08) or V-battery is capable of discharging 2,500 Amps in 200ns and less. - July 25, 2018 - Electronic Design & Research
EDR Extends Line of Solid-State Devices by Introducing 280 VAC (400 VDC) DPDT (2C Form 2B) Family of SSR’s Mimicking 100% Electromechanical Relays
EDR’s made true DPDT relays designed for industrial applications built with voltage surge protection for insuring long trouble-free operation. For all practical applications, the DPDT SSR is two SPDT relays with a common control. A DPDT relay can be easily converted into a SPDT relay by jumping output terminals in parallel respectfully for doubling current rating. Devices were designed for controlling DC and AC voltages. DPDT SSRs of that family are available for wide range of currents/voltages. - June 17, 2016 - Electronic Design & Research
EDR / VSHOLDING Announces the “xTxL” Family of SSRs with High Precision, Wide Hysteresis Window Comparator and Varied Contact Forms Rated at Various Voltages/Currents
Solid-State Relays with a precision window comparator input for monitoring input voltage and high-power output. Devices are available with the output contact forms as a SPST or “DTxL” (1 Form A or 1 Form B), SPDT or “TTxL” (1 Form C) and DPST and “WTxL” (2 Form A, 2 Form B or 1 Form A and B). - June 10, 2016 - Electronic Design & Research
Remover of Bacteria and Germs - Bakterkiller
A new unique device which helps humanity to destroy bacteria and to live in a world of purity. - September 28, 2015 - Bakterkiller
Estenda Solutions Achieves ISO 9001 Quality Management and ISO 13485 Medical Device Certification
Estenda announced today that the company has achieved both ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 13485:2003 certification. This independent certification validates Estenda’s long standing commitment to quality and affirms that Estenda’s Quality Management System (QMS) provides a solid foundation for... - July 18, 2013 - Estenda Solutions
Breakthrough Technology/Remote Heart Rate Monitoring Platform Released
Announcing the developement of a remote hart rate monitor by Advanced Telesensors Inc. - May 08, 2012 - Advanced TeleSensors Inc.
MED Romania - UV Disinfection Manufacturer
MED Romania - UV Disinfection Manufacturer is expanding - Distributors/Resellers Wanted - April 04, 2012 - MED Romania
UINT Receives the Award "l’electron d’or" of the Best French Start-Up 2010
The company UINT received the award "L’électron d’or" of the best French Start-up 2010 during ceremony awards at the FIEEC (Federation des Industries Electriques, Electroniques et de Communication), yesterday June 16th 2010. - June 23, 2010 - UINT
UINT and Laerdal Medical Get Finalists in the Health Category for the Coming Cartes Show Awards Sesames
The CPR card from Laerdal/UINT incorporates for the first time life saving resuscitation technology in a smart card format allowing it to be immediately to hand to guide life saving chest compressions. This could triple the survival chances of the more than 1 million people who suffer a sudden cardiac arrest every year. - October 21, 2009 - UINT
Science & Biotechnology Combine to Unite Jerusalem
A conference scheduled for June 26-28 of this year will unite minds on both sides of the wall in Jerusalem. The conference, entitled “Basal Ganglia, Dopamine and Learning: Integrating Computational and Clinical Perspectives,” is a meeting of top neuroscientists from Europe, North America and... - May 10, 2005 - Alpha Omega