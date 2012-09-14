PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

SHPSA-650A103F08, a +/-650V, 1,000 Amps Solid State Switching Apparatus (SHPSA) for Various Power Tests Delivered to MET Laboratories, Inc. Santa Clara, CA USA On June 30, 2018, Electronic Design & Research shipped out a more powerful SHPSA that generates up to 2,500 Amps /650V or 300kW (average) and 1.6MW pulses, assembled in a 19"W x 39"L x 72"H rack cabinet. A controller configures several SPST-NO switches as a single SPCO switch. A discharging capacitor array (SDCA-08) or V-battery is capable of discharging 2,500 Amps in 200ns and less. - July 25, 2018 - Electronic Design & Research

EDR Extends Line of Solid-State Devices by Introducing 280 VAC (400 VDC) DPDT (2C Form 2B) Family of SSR’s Mimicking 100% Electromechanical Relays EDR’s made true DPDT relays designed for industrial applications built with voltage surge protection for insuring long trouble-free operation. For all practical applications, the DPDT SSR is two SPDT relays with a common control. A DPDT relay can be easily converted into a SPDT relay by jumping output terminals in parallel respectfully for doubling current rating. Devices were designed for controlling DC and AC voltages. DPDT SSRs of that family are available for wide range of currents/voltages. - June 17, 2016 - Electronic Design & Research

EDR / VSHOLDING Announces the “xTxL” Family of SSRs with High Precision, Wide Hysteresis Window Comparator and Varied Contact Forms Rated at Various Voltages/Currents Solid-State Relays with a precision window comparator input for monitoring input voltage and high-power output. Devices are available with the output contact forms as a SPST or “DTxL” (1 Form A or 1 Form B), SPDT or “TTxL” (1 Form C) and DPST and “WTxL” (2 Form A, 2 Form B or 1 Form A and B). - June 10, 2016 - Electronic Design & Research

Remover of Bacteria and Germs - Bakterkiller A new unique device which helps humanity to destroy bacteria and to live in a world of purity. - September 28, 2015 - Bakterkiller

Estenda Solutions Achieves ISO 9001 Quality Management and ISO 13485 Medical Device Certification Estenda announced today that the company has achieved both ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 13485:2003 certification. This independent certification validates Estenda’s long standing commitment to quality and affirms that Estenda’s Quality Management System (QMS) provides a solid foundation for their... - July 18, 2013 - Estenda Solutions

Breakthrough Technology/Remote Heart Rate Monitoring Platform Released Announcing the developement of a remote hart rate monitor by Advanced Telesensors Inc. - May 08, 2012 - Advanced TeleSensors Inc.

MED Romania - UV Disinfection Manufacturer MED Romania - UV Disinfection Manufacturer is expanding - Distributors/Resellers Wanted - April 04, 2012 - MED Romania

UINT Receives the Award "l’electron d’or" of the Best French Start-Up 2010 The company UINT received the award "L’électron d’or" of the best French Start-up 2010 during ceremony awards at the FIEEC (Federation des Industries Electriques, Electroniques et de Communication), yesterday June 16th 2010. - June 23, 2010 - UINT

UINT and Laerdal Medical Get Finalists in the Health Category for the Coming Cartes Show Awards Sesames The CPR card from Laerdal/UINT incorporates for the first time life saving resuscitation technology in a smart card format allowing it to be immediately to hand to guide life saving chest compressions. This could triple the survival chances of the more than 1 million people who suffer a sudden cardiac arrest every year. - October 21, 2009 - UINT