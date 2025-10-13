EDR’s made true DPDT relays designed for industrial applications built with voltage surge protection for insuring long trouble-free operation. For all practical applications, the DPDT SSR is two SPDT relays with a common control. A DPDT relay can be easily converted into a SPDT relay by jumping output terminals in parallel respectfully for doubling current rating. Devices were designed for controlling DC and AC voltages. DPDT SSRs of that family are available for wide range of currents/voltages. - June 17, 2016 - Electronic Design & Research