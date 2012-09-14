|
On June 30, 2018, Electronic Design & Research shipped out a more powerful SHPSA that generates up to 2,500 Amps /650V or 300kW (average) and 1.6MW pulses, assembled in a 19"W x 39"L x 72"H rack cabinet. A controller configures several SPST-NO switches as a single SPCO switch. A discharging capacitor array (SDCA-08) or V-battery is capable of discharging 2,500 Amps in 200ns and less. - July 25, 2018 - Electronic Design & Research
EDR’s made true DPDT relays designed for industrial applications built with voltage surge protection for insuring long trouble-free operation. For all practical applications, the DPDT SSR is two SPDT relays with a common control. A DPDT relay can be easily converted into a SPDT relay by jumping output terminals in parallel respectfully for doubling current rating. Devices were designed for controlling DC and AC voltages. DPDT SSRs of that family are available for wide range of currents/voltages. - June 17, 2016 - Electronic Design & Research
Solid-State Relays with a precision window comparator input for monitoring input voltage and high-power output. Devices are available with the output contact forms as a SPST or “DTxL” (1 Form A or 1 Form B), SPDT or “TTxL” (1 Form C) and DPST and “WTxL” (2 Form A, 2 Form B or 1 Form A and B). - June 10, 2016 - Electronic Design & Research
A new unique device which helps humanity to destroy bacteria and to live in a world of purity. - September 28, 2015 - Bakterkiller
Estenda announced today that the company has achieved both ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 13485:2003 certification. This independent certification validates Estenda’s long standing commitment to quality and affirms that Estenda’s Quality Management System (QMS) provides a solid foundation for their... - July 18, 2013 - Estenda Solutions
Announcing the developement of a remote hart rate monitor by Advanced Telesensors Inc. - May 08, 2012 - Advanced TeleSensors Inc.
MED Romania - UV Disinfection Manufacturer is expanding - Distributors/Resellers Wanted - April 04, 2012 - MED Romania
The company UINT received the award "L’électron d’or" of the best French Start-up 2010 during ceremony awards at the FIEEC (Federation des Industries Electriques, Electroniques et de Communication), yesterday June 16th 2010. - June 23, 2010 - UINT
The CPR card from Laerdal/UINT incorporates for the first time life saving resuscitation technology in a smart card format allowing it to be immediately to hand to guide life saving chest compressions. This could triple the survival chances of the more than 1 million people who suffer a sudden cardiac arrest every year. - October 21, 2009 - UINT
A conference scheduled for June 26-28 of this year will unite minds on both sides of the wall in Jerusalem. The conference, entitled “Basal Ganglia, Dopamine and Learning: Integrating Computational and Clinical Perspectives,” is a meeting of top neuroscientists from Europe, North America and the Middle... - May 10, 2005 - Alpha Omega