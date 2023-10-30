MediTechSafe Signs a New Contract for Product Security with a Medical Device Company
Innovative software platform addresses cybersecurity threats plaguing healthcare industry.
Cincinnati, OH, October 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- MediTechSafe Inc. ("MediTechSafe'' or the "Company") is pleased to report the signing of a new medical device company for its Product Security enterprise SaaS (“Software as a Service”) platform. The publicly traded NeuroTech company has signed a contract to use MediTechSafe’s SaaS platform to support cybersecurity of its products, manage SBOMs, and comply with the new FDA regulation.
The ongoing threat of cyber attacks leaves healthcare providers, MedTech companies, and medical device manufacturers more concerned about medical device security than ever before. Patient safety is paramount in healthcare and regulators such as the FDA are gearing up with new regulations to ensure the security of medical devices. MediTechSafe offers an innovative platform designed to help protect healthcare technology in all phases of a product’s lifecycle ranging from design-for-security to supporting assets in provider networks while complying to emerging regulations.
"MediTechSafe has worked with a number of providers ranging from some of the top Children’s and academic health systems to small clinics in assessing and managing connected medical device cybersecurity risk. These learnings and insights have been incorporated in our Product Cybersecurity platform to help MedTech companies and medical device manufacturers develop more secure products and IoT solutions. We are pleased to see that companies value such a practical approach and like to incorporate the knowledge into their product security efforts. This means a lot to our team as we work to ensure patient safety at every turn,” said Prerak Patel, Commercial Leader, MediTechSafe.
About MediTechSafe
MediTechSafe provides end-to-end healthcare and medical device cybersecurity and risk management solutions. MediTechSafe’s proprietary platform helps medical device manufacturers, MedTech companies, and healthcare providers across the continuum of care in managing their cyber-physical system cybersecurity and compliance needs with superior ROI. Website: www.MediTechSafe.com
