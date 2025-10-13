Cellionyx Exits Stealth Mode with Cytomotion, an FDA-Registered Class I Electroceutical Device Set to Redefine Human Healing and Performance

Cellionyx today emerged from stealth to launch Cytomotion, a first-in-class, FDA-Registered Class I medical device. Shifting the paradigm to true cellular regeneration, Cytomotion utilizes precision-directed electrical fields to activate the body’s innate repair mechanisms. Validated through its licensee Equstech in the elite high performance equestrian sports market, the technology accelerates recovery from injury and proactively optimizes human performance. Commercial launch November 12, 2025.