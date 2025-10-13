Cellionyx Exits Stealth Mode with Cytomotion, an FDA-Registered Class I Electroceutical Device Set to Redefine Human Healing and Performance
Cellionyx today emerged from stealth to launch Cytomotion, a first-in-class, FDA-Registered Class I medical device. Shifting the paradigm to true cellular regeneration, Cytomotion utilizes precision-directed electrical fields to activate the body’s innate repair mechanisms. Validated through its licensee Equstech in the elite high performance equestrian sports market, the technology accelerates recovery from injury and proactively optimizes human performance. Commercial launch November 12, 2025.
San Francisco, CA, October 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cellionyx, a pioneering electroceuticals company, today officially emerged from stealth mode to announce the commercial launch of its flagship product, Cytomotion. Following years of intensive development and successful clinical studies, this first-in-class, FDA-Registered Class I medical device introduces a fundamentally new approach to healing, moving beyond the limitations of conventional symptom management.
Cytomotion is the first electroceutical device to unite precision-directed electrical fields with a proprietary bioelectric formulation, delivered via carbon nanotube-enhanced interfaces. This ensures high-efficiency, deep-tissue signal delivery designed to restart the body’s stalled healing cascade.
A Validated Platform Technology
Cellionyx has developed a proprietary technology platform capable of optimizing bioelectric signaling to accelerate repair. Demonstrating the robustness of this platform, the core technology is licensed to Equstech for use in the elite high-performance sport horse market. The resulting Equstech device, the K2, became an immediate sensation, selling out upon launch and validating the platform's efficacy on world-class equine athletes. Cytomotion is the optimized application of this proven platform for human medicine.
"We didn't just develop a device; we developed a breakthrough in the fundamental science of healing," said Sanjay Bagai, Founder and CEO of Cellionyx, and a veteran technologist and international showjumper. "The overwhelming success of the technology via our licensee, Equstech, proved the platform's power in the most demanding environments. With Cytomotion, we are bringing this revolution to human medicine. We are moving beyond masking symptoms; we are empowering the body to regenerate itself."
The Science of Bioelectric Regeneration
Cytomotion’s innovation lies in its ability to speak the body’s native language: bioelectricity. The technology utilizes proprietary algorithms to activate cellular repair and regeneration through key mechanisms:
Restoring Transepithelial Potential (TEP): Re-establishing the critical electrical gradient that collapses upon injury, essential for organized tissue repair.
Leveraging Galvanotaxis: Using precise electrical fields to guide the migration of the body’s own regenerative cells directly to the damaged tissue.
Beyond Recovery: The New Edge in Elite Performance
Cytomotion has demonstrated profound efficacy in accelerating recovery from acute musculoskeletal injuries and supporting the healing of chronic wounds. However, its impact is most critical for those operating at the extreme limits of human capability.
In the high-stakes environments of the NFL, NBA, professional motorsports, and elite endurance sports, the physical demands are unrelenting. Athletes constantly push their bodies to the brink, making them highly susceptible to career-altering injuries. Minimizing downtime is paramount. Cytomotion is engineered to keep these athletes off the sidelines.
It offers a powerful, non-invasive protocol to accelerate recovery from the most common and debilitating issues—including hamstring tears, ACL/MCL strains, rotator cuff injuries, and tendinopathies. This same mechanism provides profound relief for everyday individuals suffering from chronic lower back pain and nagging injuries.
Furthermore, Cytomotion serves as a proactive daily therapy. By mitigating the micro-traumas and systemic stress caused by intense competition and training, it actively repairs tissue before acute injuries manifest. It’s not just about healing faster; it’s about maximizing athlete availability, extending career longevity, and protecting the significant investment professional teams make in their roster.
Profound Clinical Impact
The impact shown in clinical studies has been profound, often restoring function rapidly in athletes previously sidelined by pain. Peter C., a Division 1 collegiate rower, had been incapacitated by pain prior to treatment.
"After just one treatment, the effect was unbelievable," said Peter C. "It allowed me to push past my limits and complete the most grueling physical challenge of my life. I honestly don't think I could have done it without Cytomotion."
Availability
Cytomotion will be available for purchase by accredited medical and physical therapy clinics starting November 12, 2025. Clinicians can request a demonstration and join the waitlist at www.cellionyx.com or by calling 1-855-590-CYTO.
About Cellionyx
Cellionyx is a health technology company at the forefront of the emerging electroceuticals field. With a mission to revolutionize recovery and optimize performance, the company develops non-invasive, intelligent medical devices that work in harmony with the body's natural bioelectric systems.
Media Contact:
Press inquiries to sales@cytomotion.com
1-855-590-CYTO (1-855-590-2986)
www.cellionyx.com
