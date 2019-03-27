Thunder Energies announces that the Company has hired a grant writer for the filing of a series of research proposals to the appropriate governmental agencies. The first to be filed is a request to the the DoD for the completion of the Company's Directional Neutron Source into a Nuclear Weapon Detection Station. Hiring a skilled grant writer is an important step toward advancing the application of these proprietary technologies to various military and civilian programs. - January 06, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation