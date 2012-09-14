PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Thunder Energies Announces Initiation of Construction of Its Precious Metal Detector Thunder Energies has initiated the construction of a full-size power unit suitable to synthesize neutrons in number, direction, and energy sufficient to scan soil in mining operations to detect the possible presence of precious metals. They are currently completing the design of the Directional Neutron Source needed in mining operations and look forward with great confidence to the successful completion of the project. - March 27, 2019 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Thunder Energies Corporation (TNRG) Announces the Upgrade of a Letter of Intent to Test the Detection of Precious Metals in Mining Operations Thunder Energies Corporation (TNRG) today announced an updated agreement with Picchu Rio S.A. Gold Mining Company to amend the Letter of Intent whereas Phoenix Minerals S.A Group of Mining Companies will assist Thunder Energies for tests and then purchase or lease a Directional Neutron Source for Mining Operations from Thunder Energies to test for Gold, Uranium and the presence of other precious metals in operational mines located in Peru. - March 25, 2019 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Use of Santilli Magnecules to Clean Fossil Fuel Combustion Adcents has become aware of important developments by Dr. R.M. Santilli as Chief Scientist of the publicly traded company Thunder Energies Corporation (TNRG) for the clean combustion of fossil fuels permitted by his new chemical species of magnecules, which has recently received the U. S. Patent Number... - September 22, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Thunder Energies Corporation Announces That the Security and Exchange Commission Has Granted to the Company a New SIC Code Which Reflects the Current Operational Status Recently, Thunder Energies Corporation principals requested that the Securities and Exchange Commission change the Standard Industry Code (SIC) for the Company in the SEC's EDGAR system and for the Company's future public filings with the SEC. The Company requested that its SIC Code be changed from "6770... - September 15, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

TES Inc. Expands Its Lifting Solutions for Mines TES Inc. in partnership with Xtreme Manufacturing, offers a new fleet of Xtreme Mine Telehandlers. Total Equipment Services Inc. (TES Inc.) & Xtreme Manufacturing are pleased to announce that they have formed a strategic partnership whereby TES Inc. will be offering a newly customized line of Xtreme... - August 31, 2018 - TES Inc.

Thunder Energies (TNRG) Announces the Appointment of a Representative for the Application of Directional Neutron Sources to the Mining Industry Dr. Ruggero M. Santilli, CEO and Chief Scientist of Thunder Energies Corporation, a publicly traded company with stock symbol (OTCQB:TNRG), announces the appointment of a Representative for the application of Directional Neutron Sources to the mining industry (http://thunder-energies.com/docs/TEC-DNS-3Za.pdf). Dr. - August 30, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Thunder Energies (TNRG) Announces the Appointment of a Corporate Representative for the European Sales of Neutron Equipment Dr. Ruggero M. Santilli, CEO and Chief Scientist of Thunder Energies Corporation announces the appointment of a Corporate Representative for the sale in Europe of Directional Neutron Sources. - August 28, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Thunder Energies (TNRG) Announces the Development of the New HyperCombustion for the Clean Burning of Fossil Fuels Dr. Ruggero M. Santilli, CEO and Chief Scientist of Thunder Energies Corporation, a publicly company traded company with stock symbol (TNRG), announces an invited presentation of the company's new HyperCombustion at the International Conference on Pure and Applied Mathematics (icpam 2018) Eotvos Lorand... - August 28, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Thunder Energies (TNRG) Applies for Grant to the Department of Energy Thunder Energies announces the completion and submission of a grant application to the Department of Energy - Office of Science (SC). - August 16, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Thunder Energies (TNRG) Expands European Market for Directional Neutron Source Brian Buckley, Operations Manager of Thunder Energies Corporation, a publicly traded company with stock symbol (OTCQB: TNRG), announces that Dr. Ruggero M. Santilli, CEO and Chief Scientist, is traveling in Europe to visit clients and promote additional sales of the Directional Neutron Source (http://thunder-energies.com/TEC-DNS-3-BROCHURE.pdf). Brian... - August 16, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Thunder Energies (TNRG) Chief Scientist Dr. Ruggero M. Santilli Knighted by the President of Italy Sergio Mattarella for His Scientific and Industrial Discoveries Chief Scientist Dr. Ruggero M. Santilli has been knighted on May 31, 2018 by the President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, for his scientific and industrial discoveries. - June 07, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Thunder Energies (TNRG) Announces a New Model of Directional Neutron Source to Detect Possible Concealed Nuclear Material in Airports, etc. Thunder Energies announces new advances for the model of Directional Neutron Source developed in the U.S.A. and tested in nuclear facilities in Europe for the detection in airports of nuclear material that may be concealed in suitcases, the detection and concentration of precious metals in mining operations, various military uses, and other applications (http://thunder-energies.com/docs/TEC-DNS-3Z.pdf). - June 06, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Thunder Energies TNRG Stock Has Been Upgraded to OTCQB Thunder Energies announced that trading of its common stock has been upgraded to the OTCQB. - May 24, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Thunder Energies Announces the Filing of the 2017 10-K Showing a Profit for the Second Half of the Year for the Neutron Division Dr. Ruggero M. Santilli, Chief Executive Officer of Thunder Energies Corporation, a publicly traded company with stock symbol (OTC:TNRG), announces the filing for the 10-K showing the auditing of the operation for the year 2017 which shows an income of the Neutron Division of $194,481 (up from the 2016... - April 06, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Thunder Energies Corporation Announces the Filing of a Request to be Admitted to OTCQB Venture Market Thunder Energies announces that the company has filed a request to be admitted to OTCQB Venture Market. - March 21, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Thunder Energies Successfully Submits a Grant Application to the United States Air Force Thunder Energies announces the completion and submission of a grant application to the United States Air Force. - March 10, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Thunder Energies Appoints Robert Devries as Vice-President of Production Thunder Energies announced the appointment of Robert Devries as the Vice-President of Production. In his new role, Robert will oversee manufacturing and production of Directional Neutron Sources for Thunder Energies currently available in the U.S.A. and Europe for distribution the world over. - March 09, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Thunder Energies Announces a Contract with an Institutional Investor for the Sale of up to Fourteen Million Registered TNRG Shares Thunder Energies announces the signature of a contract with an Institutional Investor for the sale of up to fourteen million registered TNRG shares in installment of up to 4.99% of the total number of outstanding TNRG shares. - February 18, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Thunder Energies Announces New Remote Controls for Its Directional Neutron Source Thunder Energies announces the development of new remote controls for its Directional Neutron Source made in collaboration with Precise Motion & Control. - January 20, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Thunder Energies Announces the Signature of an Exclusive Distributor Agreement with a Chinese Supplier for the Sale of Directional Neutron Sources Thunder Energies announces the signature of an exclusive Distributor Agreement with a well-established Chinese neutron source supplier for the sale of the Company's Directional Neutron Source in China. - January 12, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Thunder Energies Hires a Specialized Writer for Filing Research Grant Proposals Thunder Energies announces that the Company has hired a grant writer for the filing of a series of research proposals to the appropriate governmental agencies. The first to be filed is a request to the the DoD for the completion of the Company's Directional Neutron Source into a Nuclear Weapon Detection Station. Hiring a skilled grant writer is an important step toward advancing the application of these proprietary technologies to various military and civilian programs. - January 06, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Thunder Energies New Technology to Detect Concealed Nuclear Weapons Subject of a Two Hour Interview by American Freedom Radio Dr. Ruggero M. Santilli, Chief Scientist of Thunder Energies Corporation, has been interviewed on Friday, November 10, 2017, from 1 pm to 3 pm, EST, by the American Freedom Radio on the use of Thunder Energies (DNS) Directional Neutron Source equipment (patent pending) to detect the possible smuggling of nuclear weapons. - November 20, 2017 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Heyl & Patterson to Host Lab Facility Tour for Activated Carbon Heyl & Patterson Inc. of Carnegie, PA, USA manufactures equipment for the production of activated carbon, and will demonstrate this process at its pilot plant testing lab facility on Thursday, September 17. - September 12, 2015 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.

Heyl & Patterson Wins Contract for Process Equipment in Mexico Heyl & Patterson Inc. of Pittsburgh, PA, USA has been awarded a contract with Zinc Nacional S.A. of Monterrey, Mexico to supply a fluid bed dryer and cooler for the production of zinc sulfate. - February 12, 2015 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.

Heyl & Patterson Announces Sale of Railcar Dumper Equipment Heyl & Patterson Inc. of Pittsburgh, PA, USA has announced a sale to Oxbow Corporation involving the replacement of railcar dumper equipment originally installed in 1980. - January 29, 2015 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.

Heyl & Patterson Relocates to New Headquarters Heyl & Patterson Inc. of Pittsburgh, PA, USA has relocated to a new base of operations in nearby Carnegie, PA to accommodate growth. - July 31, 2014 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.

Heyl & Patterson Signs License Agreement with ELB Engineering Services in South Africa Heyl & Patterson Inc. of Pittsburgh, PA, USA has signed an exclusive license agreement with ELB Engineering Services of Johannesburg, South Africa, for bulk material handling equipment. - April 10, 2014 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.

Heyl & Patterson to Supply Biomass Torrefaction Unit to University of Minnesota Duluth Heyl & Patterson Inc. of Pittsburgh, PA, USA announces the sale of an indirect-fired rotary calciner to the University of Minnesota Duluth’s Natural Resources Research Institute (NRRI) for wood torrefaction. - February 19, 2014 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.

Heyl & Patterson Signs Partnership Agreement with BHJD in China Heyl & Patterson Inc. of Pittsburgh, PA, USA has entered into an exclusive partnership with BHJD Mining Engineering & Technology (Beijing) LLC in China for coal drying technology. - January 17, 2014 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.

Heyl & Patterson Joins PA Mining Initiative in Southern Africa Heyl & Patterson Inc. of Pittsburgh, PA, USA is one of ten companies in the Pennsylvania Mining Export Program, promoting mining equipment to the Southern African market. - April 25, 2013 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.

SimWorld International Conference on Simulation and Visualization Technologies Now an Open Event for Energy and Process Professionals SimWorld International conference 2012 is titled, “Improving Performance Through Simulation.” The event will take place November 13-14, 2012 at the beachfront Hilton Dubai Jumeirah Resort in Dubai, U.A.E. Information and enrollment are available at www.simworld.info. - September 24, 2012 - GSE Systems

Heyl & Patterson Signs Alliance Agreement with Torrefy Corporation Heyl & Patterson Inc. of Pittsburgh, PA and Torrefy Corporation of Research Triangle Park, NC sign exclusive worldwide agreement to market biomass torrefaction systems to the alternative energy industry. - August 16, 2012 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.

Heyl & Patterson Donates Civic Arena Archival Materials to Heinz History Center Heyl & Patterson Inc., a specialist engineering company headquartered in Pittsburgh, has donated a collection of blueprints and photographs related to the company’s role in the construction of the Civic Arena to the Senator John Heinz History Center. The donation was made in conjunction with... - March 15, 2012 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.

Luminart Corp. Launches 1st of Many Radio and T.V. Interviews to Share in Depth Information and Updates About the Company's Progress in North Dakota Luminart Corp. Operations Manager Brandon Bentley gives exclusive interview on the Big Biz radio talk show. - February 21, 2012 - Luminart

Luminart Corp. Signs 4 Month Contract with Big Biz Radio These interviews will inform the radio station's average 2,000,000 listeners of the company's current successes as well as the outlook for projected growth and expansion. President Burke Bentley is excited about the opportunity to work with the Big Biz show to inform the public about the infrastructure... - February 15, 2012 - Luminart

Heyl & Patterson Celebrates 125 Years in Business Heyl & Patterson Inc., innovator of railroad & barge unloaders and thermal processing equipment, has been based in Pittsburgh, PA, USA since its founding in 1887. - January 12, 2012 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.

Heyl & Patterson to Demonstrate Alternative Energy Process During Laboratory Facility Tours Heyl & Patterson Inc. of Pittsburgh, PA, USA manufactures torrefaction equipment and plans to demonstrate its process at the Northeast Biomass Conference in Pittsburgh on October 12-13, 2011. - October 05, 2011 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.

Heyl & Patterson Signs Representative Agreement with Tecnagent in Chile Heyl & Patterson of Pittsburgh, PA, USA signs an exclusive representative agreement with Tecnagent of Santiago, Chile to enhance the sales of thermal processing systems to the mining industry in Chile. - August 25, 2011 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.