Recent Headlines
Scalice Land Surveying P.C. Announces Acquisition of Enersurv, Inc.
Scalice Land Surveying P.C. has been focusing on new area expansion and growth in 2022. They are pleased to announce that they have acquired Greenup, Kentucky-based Enersurv, Inc. owned by Jason Leadingham, a Greenup County native. The acquisition was finalized in late January. Scalice Land... - February 09, 2022 - Scalice Land Surveying
GetDiversityCertified.com Launches New Book to Help Businesses Earn Certification
New book “Certify & Sell” delivers a comprehensive guide to certification and supplier diversity. - January 12, 2021 - Abator Information Services
360-Access Helps Businesses Reach the 61 Million Americans Who Live with Disabilities
Online service provides a platform for businesses to share accessibility features with the Disability Community. - October 06, 2020 - Abator Information Services
David Evans and Associates, Inc. Welcomes John Moynier
David Evans and Associates (DEA), a professional services consulting firm headquartered in Portland, Oregon, has welcomed John Moynier as a Vice President and California Regional Water and Environment Market Leader within their Tustin office. Moynier brings nearly 40 years of experience in serving... - September 26, 2020 - David Evans and Assoc., Inc.
Abator Launches 360-Access Online Service to Make the World a More Disability-Inclusive Place
360-Access is First to Provide Objective Information About Accessibility for the Disability Community - July 01, 2020 - Abator Information Services
Right of Way Brothers Join Forces Again
Oil & gas brothers Don Valden, CEO of American Right Of Way Acquisitions & Survey and Ted Valdez, Founder of ONWARD Land & Design have joined forces again under their new company ONWARD Land Services. The brothers were one of the first elite Right of Way & Land Survey companies in... - June 06, 2020 - American Right of Way Associates
Terra Drone and KDDI Launch Drone Infrastructure Inspection Services
Terra Drone Corporation and KDDI Corporation announce a breakthrough in asset management by launching safe, fast, and cost-effective infrastructure inspection services using drones. The solution uses drones with high-resolution cameras to monitor the structural health of industrial systems, such... - April 27, 2019 - Terra Drone Corporation
Swift020 VTOL Drone Works with Forestry Officials in Japan
The Swift020 UAS successfully flew over densely forested areas within the Ishikawa prefecture in Japan. Working with members of the Ishikawa Prefecture Research Center for Agriculture and Forestry, the local forest cooperative association and key forestry industry leaders, the flights were held... - August 13, 2018 - Swift Engineering Inc.
Swift Engineering Inc. Successfully Flies VTOL Drone Swift020 in Kobe, Japan
Swift Engineering, Inc. flew the first fully autonomous flight demonstration in the port city of Kobe, Japan on July 21, 2018. In attendance during the event was Governor of the Hyogo prefecture, Toshizo Ido, and Mayor of Kobe City, Kizo Hisamoto as well as other government officials and media. The... - August 01, 2018 - Swift Engineering Inc.
NTH Celebrates 50 Years of Engineering Excellence
NTH Consultants, Ltd. (www.nthconsultants.com) today announced that the company is celebrating its 50th anniversary in business as a professional engineering consulting firm. To celebrate this achievement, the company hosted a kick-off event in January for its employees that included an address... - February 03, 2018 - NTH Consultants, Ltd.
Yerkes South / H2H JV Partners to Speak at 2017 SAME Small Business Conference in Pittsburgh
Christine Yerkes (Yerkes South) and Dr. Richard Hisert (H2H Associates) will discuss their experience in forming their Joint Venture and offer advice on being a small business, the realities of being a mentor, and how to develop a Joint Venture. - November 07, 2017 - H2H Geoscience Engineering
2017 Geothermal Resources Council Scholarships Announced
Total of $15,000 in educational awards to be given to six students in the global geothermal energy community. - February 08, 2017 - Geothermal Resources Council
Geothermal Resources Council Welcomes New President
Maria Richards is new President of the GRC. - January 28, 2017 - Geothermal Resources Council
GRC 2017 Annual Meeting Announced - Call for Papers Issued
Geothermal Resources Council Annual Meeting will be held Oct. 1-4 in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. Theme is “Geothermal Energy - Power to do More.” - January 21, 2017 - Geothermal Resources Council
H2H Delivers Safety & Technology Talk to the China Coal Mine Safety Delegation
Recently, Trevor Thomas, PE, the Manager of Technical Services for H2H Associates recently addressed the Chinese State Administration of Coal Mine Safety. - November 25, 2016 - H2H Geoscience Engineering
H2H Gives Safety Seminar at 2016 TRAM Mine Safety Conference
Mark Farber, the Manager 3D Scanning and Mapping for H2H Associates recently addressed the MSHA Annual Training Resources Applied to Mining (TRAM) Conference in Beaver, West Virginia. - November 25, 2016 - H2H Geoscience Engineering
Ocean Maps Creates New Diving Map of Florida Keys
Ocean Maps just released a new 3D dive map application for over 70 dive sites in the Florida Keys and will add new sites every other week to mark expansion into the U.S. Ocean Maps is an Austrian start-up and while it may seem weird that a small country with no ocean access would be home to the... - November 12, 2016 - Ocean Maps
Registration Opens for GRC Annual Meeting & GEA Geothermal Energy Expo
Special deals for early birds and students at prestigious geothermal energy event. - July 27, 2016 - Geothermal Resources Council
Deadline Nears for Global Geothermal Awards
Nominations for the annual GRC Awards to be submitted by June 24. - June 24, 2016 - Geothermal Resources Council
The Accidental Detectives - Troy, NY Firm Aids in Searching Underwater for Missing Persons
Two years ago, Mark Farber was at the helm of his company’s survey vessel on the Oswego River testing an underwater sonar device, when he spotted, not one, but three cars at the bottom of the river. Two of the vehicles were empty, but inside the third was the body of Carol Wood, an Oswego,... - June 19, 2016 - H2H Geoscience Engineering
Registration Opens for Annual Charity Golf Tournament at Geothermal Resources Council Annual Meeting
Popular networking event for the geothermal energy industry in Sacramento, California. - April 20, 2016 - Geothermal Resources Council
The GRC Awards - Seeking the Best in Global Geothermal
The winners will be announced at the GRC Annual Meeting in Sacramento, California, USA. - April 13, 2016 - Geothermal Resources Council
Oil & Gas Training Needed Before Industry Rebounds
American Right of Way Academy announced today, they are offering two professional Oil & Gas and Utility Right of Way Acquisitions and Land Title Training Workshop DVDs to the public. - February 27, 2016 - American Right of Way Associates
Sunrise Engineering Partners with St. Vincent de Paul to Engineer a Solution for Community Hunger
Sunrise Engineering has partnered with St. Vincent de Paul and a team of landscape architects, construction experts and other community stakeholders to provide fresh, nutritious produce to Arizonans in need. “Over the last 30 years, our engineering firm has grown in tandem with Arizona as a... - January 31, 2016 - Sunrise Engineering
Oil & Gas Training Now for Men and Women
American Right of Way Academy announced today new training: “Boots on the ground” one on one live training workshop session with instructor Don Valden outlines the advance concepts of In The Field Right of Way and utility acquisitions with easements across private and commercial land. Participants will physically walk the right of way and well site locations. - October 28, 2015 - American Right of Way Associates
McKim & Creed, Inc. Names Chief Financial Officer
McKim & Creed, Inc., a Raleigh, North Carolina-based engineering, surveying and planning firm with offices throughout the U.S., is pleased to announce that Christopher Nelson has joined the company as its chief financial officer. Nelson brings 20 years’ experience in the fields of... - August 20, 2015 - McKim & Creed, Inc.
Getmapping Introduces Multiple Enhancements to Its Online GIS
Getmapping has released version 6 of its highly successful multi-featured Online GIS. The new version has been enhanced with support for Worldwide projections, a module for publishing INSPIRE-compliant WMS/WFS and a new module for Getmapping’s panoramic imagery product, Street Layer. - January 26, 2015 - GetMapping
McKim & Creed Wins Awards for Engineering Excellence
McKim & Creed, Inc., an engineering, surveying and planning firm with offices throughout the South, has received two Grand Engineering Excellence Awards from the American Council of Engineering Companies of North Carolina (ACEC/NC). - December 11, 2014 - McKim & Creed, Inc.
Jensen Design & Survey, Inc. Celebrates 25 Years of Engineering Excellence
Jensen Design & Survey (JDS), a leading full-service civil engineering firm in Ventura County, is celebrating 25 years of providing project development on many of Ventura County’s key projects with its staff of 40 employees with expertise in in various disciplines including civil... - December 04, 2014 - Jensen Design & Survey, Inc.
McKim & Creed Announces New CEO
The board of directors of McKim & Creed, Inc., a 350-person engineering, planning and geomatics firm with offices throughout the South, announced today that John T. Lucey, Jr., PE, has been named the company’s next president and chief executive officer, effective November 1. Lucey was... - October 30, 2014 - McKim & Creed, Inc.
High Resolution Aeromagnetic Surveys Over Eagle Ford and Permian Basin
Thompson Solutions offers new high resolution aeromagnetic surveys over the hot Eagle Ford play in South Texas and in the prolific Permian Basin of West Texas. Visit owner Gary Thompson at the GCAGS convention in Lafayette, Louisiana from October 5-7 at Booth 429 to preview the data and discuss application for oil and gas exploration needs. - October 03, 2014 - Thompson Solutions
SUE Specialist, Administrative Assistant Join McKim & Creed
McKim & Creed, Inc., an engineering, geomatics (surveying) and planning firm with offices throughout the U.S., announces that Michael Monday and Vicki Shears have joined the company’s Sarasota, Florida office. Monday comes to McKim & Creed as a subsurface utility engineering (SUE)... - October 02, 2014 - McKim & Creed, Inc.
Senior CAD Professional Joins Georgia Firm
McKim & Creed, Inc., an engineering, geomatics and planning firm with offices throughout the South, announces that Sasa Jezdic has joined the company’s Lawrenceville, Georgia office as a senior geomatics CAD technician. In this role, he will produce maps and drawings associated with a... - October 02, 2014 - McKim & Creed, Inc.
Keith Laguaite, PE, Joins McKim & Creed's Atlanta Office as Regional Manager
McKim & Creed, Inc., an engineering, geomatics and planning firm with offices throughout the South, announces that F. Keith Laguaite, P.E. has joined the company’s Atlanta office as regional manager. - September 18, 2014 - McKim & Creed, Inc.
Ecora Engineering & Resource Group - Prince George Office Grand Opening
On Friday, October 3rd, 2014 from 1-5pm Ecora Engineering and Resource Group is hosting an open house event to celebrate the grand opening of their Prince George office and for an exclusive look at their growing business. - September 17, 2014 - Ecora Engineering & Resource Group
VinMaps Premium Wine Maps Proudly Announces Second Edition Wine Regions of Oregon
Creator of collectable wine maps announces second edition Wine Regions of Oregon map at VinMaps, the industry's most reputable maker of fine wine maps for the connoisseur, collector, or for gift-giving. - August 13, 2014 - VinMaps
McKim & Creed Receives ACEC/NC President’s Award
McKim & Creed, Inc., an engineering, surveying and planning firm headquartered in Raleigh, has received the President’s Award from the American Council of Engineering Companies of North Carolina (ACEC/NC). The award, which was presented at the ACEC/NC Annual Conference in July, is given... - August 07, 2014 - McKim & Creed, Inc.
Sonja Christiansen Informatk GmbH is Announcing Release 2.0 of the Web Enabled Noise Calculation Solution noise 3Dd Online™, a First in 3D Noise Prediction Online Service
If you need to predict or map noise levels in the industrial environment and require an affordable tool noise 3D online may be the solution. noise 3D online enables commercial and industrial users to assess noise levels with the latest available propagation solution without having to purchase an expensive software license. Release 2.0 provides a significantly enhanced 3D user interaction with noise3D online. It is being delivered as a cloud service hosted in U.S. - August 06, 2014 - Sonja Christiansen Informatik GmbH
VinMaps Creates Custom Wine Map for Washington's Fidelitas Wines Winemaker Charlie Hoppes
Suzi Surbey, Owner of VinMaps and creative developer of custom wine maps, creates one-of-a-kind elegant work of art for Charlie Hoppes, owner of Fidelitas Wines and winner of 2013 Winemaker of the Year Award by Seattle Magazine's Washington Wine Awards. - August 02, 2014 - VinMaps
Engineer Intern Joins McKim & Creed in Sarasota Office
McKim & Creed, Inc., an engineering, geomatics (surveying) and planning firm with offices throughout the U.S., announces that Mike Nixon, EI has joined the company’s Sarasota, Florida office as an engineer intern. In this role, Nixon works as part of a project team, providing technical... - August 01, 2014 - McKim & Creed, Inc.
Professionals Join McKim & Creed
McKim & Creed, Inc., an engineering, geomatics (surveying) and planning firm with offices throughout the South, announces that Jeff Aker, PLS and David Ridout, PE, have joined the company’s Raleigh, North Carolina headquarters. Aker, who previously worked for 10 years with McKim &... - August 01, 2014 - McKim & Creed, Inc.
McKim & Creed Named Florida's Wastewater/Water Consultant of the Year
McKim & Creed, Inc., an engineering, geomatics (surveying) and planning firm with offices throughout Florida, has been named Wastewater and Water Consultant of the Year by the Florida chapter of the American Public Works Association (APWA). McKim & Creed, Inc., an engineering, geomatics... - July 18, 2014 - McKim & Creed, Inc.
McKim & Creed Engineers Graduate from Future Leaders Program
McKim & Creed, Inc., an engineering, surveying and planning firm headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, is pleased to announce that two of its engineers, Grant Livengood, PE and Chris Windley, PE, have successfully completed the Future Leaders Program sponsored by the American Council of... - July 18, 2014 - McKim & Creed, Inc.
McKim & Creed Participates in STEM Summer Camp
McKim & Creed, Inc., an engineering, surveying and planning firm headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, recently introduced third, fourth and fifth graders to the concepts of civil and site engineering at a Triangle-based STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) summer... - July 17, 2014 - McKim & Creed, Inc.
LiDAR Leader Joins McKim & Creed in Central Texas
McKim & Creed, Inc., an engineering, geomatics (surveying) and planning firm with offices throughout the Texas and the southern U.S., announces that Ray Weger, RPLS, has joined the company’s Central Texas offices as a geomatics senior project manager. Weger has 30 years’ experience... - May 08, 2014 - McKim & Creed, Inc.
International Geothermal Workshop Announced by GRC
The Geothermal Resources Council will present a two-day course in Jakarta before the 2nd Indonesia International Geothermal Conference and Exhibition. - May 03, 2014 - Geothermal Resources Council
McKim & Creed Hires Engineering and Accounting Professionals
McKim & Creed, Inc., an engineering, geomatics (surveying) and planning firm with offices throughout the South, announces that Ellen Green and David Malinauskas, PE, have joined the company. - April 25, 2014 - McKim & Creed, Inc.
McKim & Creed Welcomes Marketing Manager
McKim & Creed, Inc., an engineering, geomatics (surveying) and planning firm with offices throughout the U.S., announces that Hillary Campbell has joined the company’s Houston office as a marketing manager. - March 22, 2014 - McKim & Creed, Inc.
Project Manager/Landscape Architect Joins McKim & Creed
McKim & Creed, Inc., an engineering, geomatics (surveying) and planning firm with offices throughout the South, announces that Joel Moulin, RLA, has joined the company’s Raleigh headquarters as a project manager/project landscape architect. Moulin has nearly 40 years’ experience in... - March 21, 2014 - McKim & Creed, Inc.
Marketing Coordinator Joins McKim & Creed
McKim & Creed, Inc., an engineering, geomatics (surveying) and planning firm with offices throughout the South, announces that Jennifer M. Zack has joined the company’s Raleigh headquarters as a marketing coordinator. - February 27, 2014 - McKim & Creed, Inc.