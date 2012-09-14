PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Terra Drone and KDDI Launch Drone Infrastructure Inspection Services Terra Drone Corporation and KDDI Corporation announce a breakthrough in asset management by launching safe, fast, and cost-effective infrastructure inspection services using drones. The solution uses drones with high-resolution cameras to monitor the structural health of industrial systems, such as,... - April 27, 2019 - Terra Drone Corporation

Swift020 VTOL Drone Works with Forestry Officials in Japan The Swift020 UAS successfully flew over densely forested areas within the Ishikawa prefecture in Japan. Working with members of the Ishikawa Prefecture Research Center for Agriculture and Forestry, the local forest cooperative association and key forestry industry leaders, the flights were held July... - August 13, 2018 - Swift Engineering Inc.

Swift Engineering Inc. Successfully Flies VTOL Drone Swift020 in Kobe, Japan Swift Engineering, Inc. flew the first fully autonomous flight demonstration in the port city of Kobe, Japan on July 21, 2018. In attendance during the event was Governor of the Hyogo prefecture, Toshizo Ido, and Mayor of Kobe City, Kizo Hisamoto as well as other government officials and media. The flight... - August 01, 2018 - Swift Engineering Inc.

NTH Celebrates 50 Years of Engineering Excellence NTH Consultants, Ltd. (www.nthconsultants.com) today announced that the company is celebrating its 50th anniversary in business as a professional engineering consulting firm. To celebrate this achievement, the company hosted a kick-off event in January for its employees that included an address from... - February 03, 2018 - NTH Consultants, Ltd.

Yerkes South / H2H JV Partners to Speak at 2017 SAME Small Business Conference in Pittsburgh Christine Yerkes (Yerkes South) and Dr. Richard Hisert (H2H Associates) will discuss their experience in forming their Joint Venture and offer advice on being a small business, the realities of being a mentor, and how to develop a Joint Venture. - November 07, 2017 - H2H Associates

2017 Geothermal Resources Council Scholarships Announced Total of $15,000 in educational awards to be given to six students in the global geothermal energy community. - February 08, 2017 - Geothermal Resources Council

Geothermal Resources Council Welcomes New President Maria Richards is new President of the GRC. - January 28, 2017 - Geothermal Resources Council

GRC 2017 Annual Meeting Announced - Call for Papers Issued Geothermal Resources Council Annual Meeting will be held Oct. 1-4 in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. Theme is “Geothermal Energy - Power to do More.” - January 21, 2017 - Geothermal Resources Council

H2H Gives Safety Seminar at 2016 TRAM Mine Safety Conference Mark Farber, the Manager 3D Scanning and Mapping for H2H Associates recently addressed the MSHA Annual Training Resources Applied to Mining (TRAM) Conference in Beaver, West Virginia. - November 25, 2016 - H2H Associates

H2H Delivers Safety & Technology Talk to the China Coal Mine Safety Delegation Recently, Trevor Thomas, PE, the Manager of Technical Services for H2H Associates recently addressed the Chinese State Administration of Coal Mine Safety. - November 25, 2016 - H2H Associates

Ocean Maps Creates New Diving Map of Florida Keys Ocean Maps just released a new 3D dive map application for over 70 dive sites in the Florida Keys and will add new sites every other week to mark expansion into the U.S. Ocean Maps is an Austrian start-up and while it may seem weird that a small country with no ocean access would be home to the world’s... - November 12, 2016 - Ocean Maps

Registration Opens for GRC Annual Meeting & GEA Geothermal Energy Expo Special deals for early birds and students at prestigious geothermal energy event. - July 27, 2016 - Geothermal Resources Council

Deadline Nears for Global Geothermal Awards Nominations for the annual GRC Awards to be submitted by June 24. - June 24, 2016 - Geothermal Resources Council

The Accidental Detectives - Troy, NY Firm Aids in Searching Underwater for Missing Persons Two years ago, Mark Farber was at the helm of his company’s survey vessel on the Oswego River testing an underwater sonar device, when he spotted, not one, but three cars at the bottom of the river. Two of the vehicles were empty, but inside the third was the body of Carol Wood, an Oswego, New... - June 19, 2016 - H2H Associates

Registration Opens for Annual Charity Golf Tournament at Geothermal Resources Council Annual Meeting Popular networking event for the geothermal energy industry in Sacramento, California. - April 20, 2016 - Geothermal Resources Council

The GRC Awards - Seeking the Best in Global Geothermal The winners will be announced at the GRC Annual Meeting in Sacramento, California, USA. - April 13, 2016 - Geothermal Resources Council

Oil & Gas Training Needed Before Industry Rebounds American Right of Way Academy announced today, they are offering two professional Oil & Gas and Utility Right of Way Acquisitions and Land Title Training Workshop DVDs to the public. - February 27, 2016 - American Right of Way Academy

Sunrise Engineering Partners with St. Vincent de Paul to Engineer a Solution for Community Hunger Sunrise Engineering has partnered with St. Vincent de Paul and a team of landscape architects, construction experts and other community stakeholders to provide fresh, nutritious produce to Arizonans in need. “Over the last 30 years, our engineering firm has grown in tandem with Arizona as a whole,... - January 31, 2016 - Sunrise Engineering

Oil & Gas Training Now for Men and Women American Right of Way Academy announced today new training: “Boots on the ground” one on one live training workshop session with instructor Don Valden outlines the advance concepts of In The Field Right of Way and utility acquisitions with easements across private and commercial land. Participants will physically walk the right of way and well site locations. - October 28, 2015 - American Right of Way Academy

McKim & Creed, Inc. Names Chief Financial Officer McKim & Creed, Inc., a Raleigh, North Carolina-based engineering, surveying and planning firm with offices throughout the U.S., is pleased to announce that Christopher Nelson has joined the company as its chief financial officer. Nelson brings 20 years’ experience in the fields of finance,... - August 20, 2015 - McKim & Creed, Inc.

Getmapping Introduces Multiple Enhancements to Its Online GIS Getmapping has released version 6 of its highly successful multi-featured Online GIS. The new version has been enhanced with support for Worldwide projections, a module for publishing INSPIRE-compliant WMS/WFS and a new module for Getmapping’s panoramic imagery product, Street Layer. Getmapping’s... - January 26, 2015 - GetMapping

McKim & Creed Wins Awards for Engineering Excellence McKim & Creed, Inc., an engineering, surveying and planning firm with offices throughout the South, has received two Grand Engineering Excellence Awards from the American Council of Engineering Companies of North Carolina (ACEC/NC). - December 11, 2014 - McKim & Creed, Inc.

Jensen Design & Survey, Inc. Celebrates 25 Years of Engineering Excellence Jensen Design & Survey (JDS), a leading full-service civil engineering firm in Ventura County, is celebrating 25 years of providing project development on many of Ventura County’s key projects with its staff of 40 employees with expertise in in various disciplines including civil engineering,... - December 04, 2014 - Jensen Design & Survey, Inc.

McKim & Creed Announces New CEO The board of directors of McKim & Creed, Inc., a 350-person engineering, planning and geomatics firm with offices throughout the South, announced today that John T. Lucey, Jr., PE, has been named the company’s next president and chief executive officer, effective November 1. Lucey was previously... - October 30, 2014 - McKim & Creed, Inc.

High Resolution Aeromagnetic Surveys Over Eagle Ford and Permian Basin Thompson Solutions offers new high resolution aeromagnetic surveys over the hot Eagle Ford play in South Texas and in the prolific Permian Basin of West Texas. Visit owner Gary Thompson at the GCAGS convention in Lafayette, Louisiana from October 5-7 at Booth 429 to preview the data and discuss application for oil and gas exploration needs. - October 03, 2014 - Thompson Solutions

Senior CAD Professional Joins Georgia Firm McKim & Creed, Inc., an engineering, geomatics and planning firm with offices throughout the South, announces that Sasa Jezdic has joined the company’s Lawrenceville, Georgia office as a senior geomatics CAD technician. In this role, he will produce maps and drawings associated with a variety... - October 02, 2014 - McKim & Creed, Inc.

SUE Specialist, Administrative Assistant Join McKim & Creed McKim & Creed, Inc., an engineering, geomatics (surveying) and planning firm with offices throughout the U.S., announces that Michael Monday and Vicki Shears have joined the company’s Sarasota, Florida office. Monday comes to McKim & Creed as a subsurface utility engineering (SUE) project... - October 02, 2014 - McKim & Creed, Inc.

Keith Laguaite, PE, Joins McKim & Creed's Atlanta Office as Regional Manager McKim & Creed, Inc., an engineering, geomatics and planning firm with offices throughout the South, announces that F. Keith Laguaite, P.E. has joined the company’s Atlanta office as regional manager. - September 18, 2014 - McKim & Creed, Inc.

Ecora Engineering & Resource Group - Prince George Office Grand Opening On Friday, October 3rd, 2014 from 1-5pm Ecora Engineering and Resource Group is hosting an open house event to celebrate the grand opening of their Prince George office and for an exclusive look at their growing business. - September 17, 2014 - Ecora Engineering & Resource Group

VinMaps Premium Wine Maps Proudly Announces Second Edition Wine Regions of Oregon Creator of collectable wine maps announces second edition Wine Regions of Oregon map at VinMaps, the industry's most reputable maker of fine wine maps for the connoisseur, collector, or for gift-giving. - August 13, 2014 - VinMaps

McKim & Creed Receives ACEC/NC President’s Award McKim & Creed, Inc., an engineering, surveying and planning firm headquartered in Raleigh, has received the President’s Award from the American Council of Engineering Companies of North Carolina (ACEC/NC). The award, which was presented at the ACEC/NC Annual Conference in July, is given by... - August 07, 2014 - McKim & Creed, Inc.

Sonja Christiansen Informatk GmbH is Announcing Release 2.0 of the Web Enabled Noise Calculation Solution noise 3Dd Online™, a First in 3D Noise Prediction Online Service If you need to predict or map noise levels in the industrial environment and require an affordable tool noise 3D online may be the solution. noise 3D online enables commercial and industrial users to assess noise levels with the latest available propagation solution without having to purchase an expensive software license. Release 2.0 provides a significantly enhanced 3D user interaction with noise3D online. It is being delivered as a cloud service hosted in U.S. - August 06, 2014 - Sonja Christiansen Informatik GmbH

VinMaps Creates Custom Wine Map for Washington's Fidelitas Wines Winemaker Charlie Hoppes Suzi Surbey, Owner of VinMaps and creative developer of custom wine maps, creates one-of-a-kind elegant work of art for Charlie Hoppes, owner of Fidelitas Wines and winner of 2013 Winemaker of the Year Award by Seattle Magazine's Washington Wine Awards. - August 02, 2014 - VinMaps

Professionals Join McKim & Creed McKim & Creed, Inc., an engineering, geomatics (surveying) and planning firm with offices throughout the South, announces that Jeff Aker, PLS and David Ridout, PE, have joined the company’s Raleigh, North Carolina headquarters. Aker, who previously worked for 10 years with McKim & Creed,... - August 01, 2014 - McKim & Creed, Inc.

Engineer Intern Joins McKim & Creed in Sarasota Office McKim & Creed, Inc., an engineering, geomatics (surveying) and planning firm with offices throughout the U.S., announces that Mike Nixon, EI has joined the company’s Sarasota, Florida office as an engineer intern. In this role, Nixon works as part of a project team, providing technical and... - August 01, 2014 - McKim & Creed, Inc.

McKim & Creed Engineers Graduate from Future Leaders Program McKim & Creed, Inc., an engineering, surveying and planning firm headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, is pleased to announce that two of its engineers, Grant Livengood, PE and Chris Windley, PE, have successfully completed the Future Leaders Program sponsored by the American Council of Engineering... - July 18, 2014 - McKim & Creed, Inc.

McKim & Creed Named Florida's Wastewater/Water Consultant of the Year McKim & Creed, Inc., an engineering, geomatics (surveying) and planning firm with offices throughout Florida, has been named Wastewater and Water Consultant of the Year by the Florida chapter of the American Public Works Association (APWA). McKim & Creed, Inc., an engineering, geomatics (surveying)... - July 18, 2014 - McKim & Creed, Inc.

McKim & Creed Participates in STEM Summer Camp McKim & Creed, Inc., an engineering, surveying and planning firm headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, recently introduced third, fourth and fifth graders to the concepts of civil and site engineering at a Triangle-based STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) summer camp. “Engineering... - July 17, 2014 - McKim & Creed, Inc.

LiDAR Leader Joins McKim & Creed in Central Texas McKim & Creed, Inc., an engineering, geomatics (surveying) and planning firm with offices throughout the Texas and the southern U.S., announces that Ray Weger, RPLS, has joined the company’s Central Texas offices as a geomatics senior project manager. Weger has 30 years’ experience in... - May 08, 2014 - McKim & Creed, Inc.

International Geothermal Workshop Announced by GRC The Geothermal Resources Council will present a two-day course in Jakarta before the 2nd Indonesia International Geothermal Conference and Exhibition. - May 03, 2014 - Geothermal Resources Council

McKim & Creed Hires Engineering and Accounting Professionals McKim & Creed, Inc., an engineering, geomatics (surveying) and planning firm with offices throughout the South, announces that Ellen Green and David Malinauskas, PE, have joined the company. - April 25, 2014 - McKim & Creed, Inc.

McKim & Creed Welcomes Marketing Manager McKim & Creed, Inc., an engineering, geomatics (surveying) and planning firm with offices throughout the U.S., announces that Hillary Campbell has joined the company’s Houston office as a marketing manager. - March 22, 2014 - McKim & Creed, Inc.

Project Manager/Landscape Architect Joins McKim & Creed McKim & Creed, Inc., an engineering, geomatics (surveying) and planning firm with offices throughout the South, announces that Joel Moulin, RLA, has joined the company’s Raleigh headquarters as a project manager/project landscape architect. Moulin has nearly 40 years’ experience in land... - March 21, 2014 - McKim & Creed, Inc.

Marketing Coordinator Joins McKim & Creed McKim & Creed, Inc., an engineering, geomatics (surveying) and planning firm with offices throughout the South, announces that Jennifer M. Zack has joined the company’s Raleigh headquarters as a marketing coordinator. - February 27, 2014 - McKim & Creed, Inc.

McKim & Creed Announces New Board Members McKim & Creed, Inc., a Raleigh, North Carolina-based engineering, surveying and planning firm with offices throughout the South, has announced the appointment of two new members of its board of directors. McKim & Creed Chairman and CEO Michael W. Creed, Ph.D., PE, welcomed Ken Garcia and James... - February 22, 2014 - McKim & Creed, Inc.

Geomatics Project Manager Joins McKim & Creed's Austin Office McKim & Creed, Inc., an engineering, geomatics (surveying) and planning firm with offices throughout the South, announces that Rachel Hansen, RPLS, has joined the company’s Austin office as a geomatics project manager. Hansen has 24 years’ experience in the surveying and mapping profession. - February 06, 2014 - McKim & Creed, Inc.

Regional Manager Joins McKim & Creed, Inc. McKim & Creed, Inc., an engineering, geomatics (surveying) and planning firm with offices throughout the U.S., announces that Curtis Burkett, PE, LEED AP has joined the company’s Daytona Beach, Florida office as a regional manager. - January 30, 2014 - McKim & Creed, Inc.

Geothermal Resources Council Announces New Board of Directors Anna Carter, Dennis Kaspereit, Bill Rickard and Gene Suemnicht join the new GRC Board of Directors. - January 29, 2014 - Geothermal Resources Council

McKim & Creed Names New Energy Leader McKim & Creed, Inc., a Raleigh, North Carolina-based engineering, surveying and planning firm with offices throughout the South, has announced that Matthew Daves, PE, LEED AP has been promoted to business unit leader in charge of developing sustainable, cost-effective clean energy solutions for commercial,... - January 23, 2014 - McKim & Creed, Inc.