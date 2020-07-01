PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Abator Launches 360-Access Online Service to Make the World a More Disability-Inclusive Place


360-Access is First to Provide Objective Information About Accessibility for the Disability Community

Pittsburgh, PA, July 01, 2020 --(PR.com)-- According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 54 million Americans live with a disability. Despite these staggering numbers, and a discretionary spending budget of $490 billion, the disability community’s needs are often still misunderstood and unmet at restaurants, hotels, retail stores and more. That’s why Abator, a women-owned IT consultant company, is pleased to announce the launch of 360-Access, a revolutionary next step in the natural evolution of support for the disability community.

360-Access is an online service that allows businesses to submit dependable information regarding the accessibility of their establishment for those with disabilities to review on mobile and desktop devices prior to making personal arrangements. 360-Access will officially go live on July 26, 2020 to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), with a percentage of every 360-Access sale donated to disability organizations.

Founded by Joanne Peterson, CEO, Abator and Madonna Long, Vice President, 360-Access, both of whom live with physical disabilities, 360-Access is the first of its kind on the market. The software has been in development since 2015, and utilizes objective information directly from businesses to build its database. Businesses simply complete a survey documenting their accessibility factors (i.e. ADA accessible table seating, employees fluent in ASL, etc.). The survey is reviewed and accepted into the 360-Access database and is then available to anyone using the platform.

“I met Madonna Long at a networking event where we both had trouble finding parking due to our disabilities, and from there the conversation expanded into something bigger than just us – it became about our entire disability community,” said Joanne Peterson. “Those with disabilities have long struggled to obtain objective information regarding accessibility. We want to change that – we want accessibility to be accessible. This isn’t about making businesses compliant; it’s about letting us know what you have so we can adapt appropriately.”

Creating a business account with 360-Access is a very simple online process. Businesses provide their facility’s accessibility features, address and contact information. After businesses are accepted into the database, a 360-Access partner logo will then be provided to the business to utilize on their website to indicate their commitment to serving the disability community.

To learn more about 360-Access, please visit: 360-access.com

About 360-Access
Founded in 2015, 360-Access is an online service dedicated to mapping the unique existing accessibility features of public spaces connecting people with disabilities (PWDs), their families, friends, caregivers and associates to objective information.
Contact Information
360-Access
Marian Neilson
412-271-5922
Contact
360-access.com

