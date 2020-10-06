360-Access Helps Businesses Reach the 61 Million Americans Who Live with Disabilities

Press Releases 360-Access Press Release Share Blog

Created by Madonna Long and Joanne Peterson, both of whom live with disabilities, 360-Access is a web portal where businesses create an account and complete a simple survey documenting their accessibility factors, such as sidewalk widths, bathroom accessibility, employees who know American Sign Language and much more. Once a survey is submitted, it is then reviewed and accepted into the 360-Access database and available for anyone to access at no cost. Visitors can register as a user at no cost to write reviews, verify collected data, get special offers and receive invitations to events.



“The idea of 360-Access is to create a dialogue between businesses and people with disabilities,” said Joanne Peterson, CEO of Abator, Co-Founder, 360-Access. “When businesses provide accessibility information, it allows those with disabilities to plan accordingly prior to arrival. The disability community wants to spend money to partake in shopping, dining and other activities. Additionally, during a time in which diversity and inclusion is a topic of importance, understanding your business’s accessibility can also inform a person with disabilities of whether or not your business is a viable option for them in terms of employment – so not only are businesses increasing their consumer base, but their employment pool, as well.”



To “map a business” with 360-Access, businesses must pay to set up an account, with a portion of each sale donated to disability organizations. Pricing is as follows:



- Nonprofits: First facility is free, $29 per additional facility

- Small business (up to 10 locations): $49 per location

- Large business (over 10 locations): $149 per location



Upon completion of account creation and survey submission, businesses are given a 360-Access seal to use online or in print.



“Our goal is the universal recognition of this seal as an emblem associated with acceptance and accessibility for those with mobility and disability needs,” said Joanne Peterson.



Map your business with 360-Access today: https://360-access.com/launch-app/



About 360-Access

Marian Neilson

412-271-5922



360-access.com



